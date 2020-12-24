|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:05
|
|
+3
|
Trey Murphy III makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|
44-31
|
0:33
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark makes two point jump shot
|
44-28
|
1:21
|
|
|
Drew Timme turnover
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive foul
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark makes two point jump shot
|
44-26
|
1:45
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Aaron Cook misses two point tip shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Aaron Cook offensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point hook shot (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
44-24
|
2:42
|
|
|
Reece Beekman turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
42-24
|
3:28
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Justin McKoy misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
+3
|
Trey Murphy III makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|
40-24
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert makes two point layup
|
40-21
|
4:49
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
+3
|
Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot (Sam Hauser assists)
|
38-21
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
38-18
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|
36-18
|
6:13
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-16
|
6:13
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Reece Beekman shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs offensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point layup
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Drew Timme assists)
|
35-16
|
7:16
|
|
|
Casey Morsell turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:34
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-16
|
7:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Kihei Clark turnover (bad pass) (Drew Timme steals)
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae personal foul
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Aaron Cook turnover (carrying)
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Cook makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
31-16
|
9:36
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-16
|
9:57
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III shooting foul (Andrew Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Nembhard makes two point jump shot
|
28-16
|
10:12
|
|
|
Kihei Clark turnover
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Kihei Clark offensive foul
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
26-16
|
10:39
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:39
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-16
|
10:39
|
|
|
Corey Kispert shooting foul (Trey Murphy III draws the foul)
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Corey Kispert turnover (bad pass) (Kadin Shedrick steals)
|
|
11:02
|
|
+3
|
Tomas Woldetensae makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|
24-15
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-12
|
11:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Jay Huff shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup
|
23-12
|
11:34
|
|
|
Aaron Cook defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae misses two point layup
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jay Huff turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Cook steals)
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Aaron Cook personal foul
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs personal foul
|
|
12:40
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
21-12
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Trey Murphy III makes two point layup (Kihei Clark assists)
|
18-12
|
13:04
|
|
|
Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks Jalen Suggs's two point layup
|
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point jump shot
|
18-10
|
13:35
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks Anton Watson's two point layup
|
|
13:47
|
|
+1
|
Sam Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-8
|
13:47
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi shooting foul (Sam Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point jump shot (Trey Murphy III assists)
|
18-7
|
14:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|
|
14:19
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Nembhard makes two point jump shot
|
18-5
|
14:27
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
16-5
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|
13-5
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Nembhard makes two point jump shot
|
13-3
|
15:31
|
|
|
Anton Watson defensive rebound
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
11-3
|
17:09
|
|
|
Kihei Clark turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Nembhard steals)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kihei Clark vs. Andrew Nembhard (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Sam Hauser offensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:42
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-3
|
17:42
|
|
|
Jay Huff shooting foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
+1
|
Sam Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-3
|
18:19
|
|
|
Drew Timme shooting foul (Sam Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point layup
|
7-2
|
18:43
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-0
|
18:43
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-0
|
18:43
|
|
|
Sam Hauser personal foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks Jalen Suggs's two point layup
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Jay Huff turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
|
|
19:07
|
|
+3
|
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
5-0
|
19:15
|
|
|
Kihei Clark turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
|
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point layup (Corey Kispert assists)
|
2-0
|
19:49
|
|
|
Reece Beekman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jay Huff vs. Drew Timme (Kihei Clark gains possession)
|