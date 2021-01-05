No. 21 Duke poised to shake off rust against BC
There was going to be a break in the schedule when Duke decided to scrap remaining nonconference games last month.
The 21st-ranked Blue Devils weren't expecting a layoff this long.
With two Atlantic Coast Conference games postponed last week because of coronavirus issues with opponents, that has stretched the period of time between games.
Duke (3-2, 1-0 ACC) tries again Wednesday night when Boston College (2-7, 0-3) is slated to visit Durham, N.C.
"It hurts every time," Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr. said of the postponed games. "Really just snatching that rug from underneath us. We've been preparing. For the Pitt game, we prepared two-three days before, getting ready for the game and after our last practice, before our game prep, we found out that we weren't going to play. It stings every time. It really never gets any easier -- all we can do is just move forward and look forward to the games that we will have."
Duke hasn't played since a 75-65 victory at Notre Dame on Dec. 16. Since then, games vs. Pittsburgh and at Florida State were postponed. The Blue Devils made the trip to Tallahassee, Fla., on Friday before the late-night announcement that Saturday night's game was called off.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who didn't travel for the Florida State game following close contact with a family member who tested positive for coronavirus, will remain in quarantine through at least Friday. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will be in charge when Krzyzewski isn't with the team.
Boston College had offensive woes in Saturday's 76-64 home loss to Louisville. The Eagles shot 33.3 percent from the field, including 8-for-33 on 3-pointers.
Sophomore guard Jay Heath's career-high 20 points weren't enough to make up for that. Guard Wynston Tabbs has been hampered by ailments, perhaps limiting his impact.
Coach Jim Christian said the wayward shooting was tough to deal with.
"Just make shots," he said. "It's the game of basketball, in this league there are some really good defensive teams, this is a game you've got to make shots."
The key might be avoiding pitfalls in other areas when the shooting is off, Christian said. The Eagles gave up 10 first-half offensive rebounds to Louisville.
"Offense can frustrate players," the coach said. "The full-court effort, make or miss, that's where you grow. I'm happy with their effort, happy with their togetherness."
Some of the offensive struggles have deflected from good aspects in other areas.
"We're not capitalizing and making the defense pay when they break down," Christian said. "We have to do that. That's the next step for our team."
Boston College is one of four teams winless in ACC play.
"We'll bounce back. We just have to find a way to win one," Christian said. "You can't feel sorry for yourself and get away from doing the things you're doing well. We had opportunities to win our last two ACC games. We just have to take advantage of them."
Duke has had troubles with ball handling. Boston College used a pressing defense for much of the game with Louisville, so that strategy might continue.
"It gives the other team some things to think about," Christian said.
Duke displayed improved control on offense in the Notre Dame game, albeit three weeks ago.
"(We were able to) keep the turnovers down, take better shots, get teammates open," Moore said. "For us, that's been a big focus and I think we've been improving on it greatly."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
35
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|James Karnik offensive rebound
|0:00
|Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|+ 3
|DJ Steward makes three point pullup jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
|0:10
|Wynston Tabbs turnover (out of bounds)
|0:24
|+ 1
|Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:44
|+ 1
|Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:44
|Wynston Tabbs personal foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|0:44
|+ 2
|Jay Heath makes two point finger roll layup
|1:02
|+ 2
|Wendell Moore Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (DJ Steward assists)
|1:17
|DJ Steward defensive rebound
|1:26
|DJ Steward blocks Wynston Tabbs's two point pullup jump shot
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|35
|Field Goals
|18-27 (66.7%)
|13-34 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-8 (62.5%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|17
|Offensive
|3
|12
|Defensive
|12
|5
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|9
|7
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|7
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 2-7
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|21 Duke 3-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Top Scorers
|R. Kelly G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|D. Steward G
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|66.7
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|62.5
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mitchell
|10
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|17
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|D. Langford Jr.
|7
|3
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Karnik
|2
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Heath
|2
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|W. Tabbs
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mitchell
|10
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|17
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|D. Langford Jr.
|7
|3
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Karnik
|2
|5
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Heath
|2
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|W. Tabbs
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kraljevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ashton-Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kenny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Atiyeh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vander Baan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|15
|9
|18/27
|5/8
|2/2
|7
|77
|4
|2
|9
|3
|12
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Steward
|10
|4
|1
|3/10
|1/5
|3/4
|1
|15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|W. Moore Jr.
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Goldwire
|7
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Baker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Brakefield
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Steward
|10
|4
|1
|3/10
|1/5
|3/4
|1
|15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|W. Moore Jr.
|9
|1
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Goldwire
|7
|2
|3
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Baker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Brakefield
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Coleman III
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P. Tape
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Savarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Worthington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|35
|17
|7
|13/34
|4/12
|5/10
|7
|63
|7
|1
|7
|12
|5
-
UGA
LSU92
94
OT 0.0 SECN
-
UIW
NWST71
60
2nd 1:42
-
ABIL
HOUBP44
32
2nd 16:18
-
WICHST
11HOU35
39
2nd 13:33 ESP+
-
NORL
CARK57
55
2nd 12:38
-
SAMHOU
SELOU39
26
2nd 16:11 ESP+
-
LAMAR
NICHST53
59
2nd 9:49
-
STJOHN
XAVIER32
32
2nd 16:47 CBSSN
-
BC
21DUKE43
35
1st 0.0
-
16MINN
10MICH26
32
1st 0.0 BTN
-
WAKE
22UVA24
14
1st 9:34
-
TEXAM
SC10
20
1st 11:49 ESPU
-
OKLA
2BAYLOR2
16
1st 13:44 ESP2
-
AUBURN
MISS16
20
1st 11:20 SECN
-
SETON
7CREIGH4
17
1st 15:14 FS1
-
STJOES
STBON57
83
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA61
51
Final ESP+
-
PITT
CUSE63
60
Final
-
RI
RICH73
80
Final CBSSN
-
19VATECH
LVILLE71
73
Final
-
NCGRN
WOFF84
75
Final
-
ARK
9TENN74
79
Final ESP2
-
SAMFORD
CHATT68
73
Final ESP+
-
VCU
GMASON66
61
Final
-
GTOWN
BUTLER55
63
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
NMEX0
0137 O/U
+12.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
AF
BOISE0
0132.5 O/U
-19
11:00pm FS1
-
SFA
TXAMCC0
0
PPD
-
CIT
MERCER0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FURMAN
WCAR0
0
PPD
-
23STLOU
LSALLE0
0
PPD ESP+
-
UMASS
GWASH0
0
PPD
-
PSU
OHIOST0
0
PPD BTN
-
VMI
ETNST0
0
PPD
-
GATECH
ND0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
TULANE0
0
PPD
-
OREGST
UTAH0
0
PPD ESPU