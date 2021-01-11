BOISE
WYO

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BOISE
Broncos
10
WYO
Cowboys
4

Time Team Play Score
15:29   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
15:31   Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup  
15:57   Max Rice defensive rebound  
15:57   Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:57   Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:57   Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
16:19 +2 Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup 10-4
16:34 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 8-4
16:44   Mladen Armus turnover (lost ball)  
17:05 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 8-2
17:27 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot 8-0
17:36   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
17:38   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
17:47 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup 6-0
17:53   Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound  
17:55   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
18:05   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
18:07   Jeremiah Oden blocks Abu Kigab's three point jump shot  
18:21   Cowboys turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:54 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot 4-0
19:02   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
19:04   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
19:11 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup 2-0
19:23   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
19:25   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
19:33   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
19:35   Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup  
19:48   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
19:50   Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup  
20:00   Mladen Armus vs. Hunter Thompson (Marcus Williams gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Hunter Thompson defensive rebound 15:29
  Devonaire Doutrive misses two point layup 15:31
  Max Rice defensive rebound 15:57
  Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2 15:57
  Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2 15:57
  Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul) 15:57
+ 2 Devonaire Doutrive makes two point layup 16:19
+ 2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 16:34
  Mladen Armus turnover (lost ball) 16:44
+ 2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 17:05
+ 2 Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot 17:27
Team Stats
Points 10 4
Field Goals 5-8 (62.5%) 2-7 (28.6%)
3-Pointers 0-2 (0.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 3
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 4 1
Team 0 0
Assists 0 0
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fouls 1 0
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
R. Dennis G
4 PTS
home team logo
24
H. Maldonado G
2 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Boise State 10-1 10-10
home team logo Wyoming 7-2 4-4
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 10-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Wyoming 7-2 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Dennis G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Williams G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
R. Dennis G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
1
M. Williams G 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
62.5 FG% 28.6
0.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 0.0
Boise State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dennis 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kigab 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Shaver Jr. 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
D. Alston Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Armus 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dennis 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kigab 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Shaver Jr. 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
D. Alston Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
M. Armus 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Winter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ivory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pryor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Milner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kuzmanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 6 0 5/8 0/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 2 4
Wyoming
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
M. Williams 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
H. Thompson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Oden 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
M. Williams 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
H. Thompson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
J. Oden 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dickey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marble II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. DuSell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grigsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 4 3 0 2/7 0/2 0/2 0 0 0 1 0 2 1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola