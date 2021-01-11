|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Vince Cole makes three point jump shot
|
31-41
|
0:06
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. blocks Bryce Golden's two point layup
|
|
0:47
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
31-38
|
0:58
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
John McGriff blocks Myles Tate's two point layup
|
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point layup
|
31-36
|
1:48
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings turnover (lost ball) (Rasheem Dunn steals)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings offensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot (Rasheem Dunn assists)
|
31-34
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Jair Bolden makes two point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|
31-32
|
2:52
|
|
|
John McGriff personal foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
John McGriff misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth personal foul (Vince Cole draws the foul)
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Posh Alexander personal foul
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jair Bolden turnover (bad pass) (Rasheem Dunn steals)
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Myles Tate defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Myles Tate makes two point layup
|
29-32
|
4:29
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn turnover (lost ball) (Myles Tate steals)
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover (lost ball) (Rasheem Dunn steals)
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses two point layup
|
|
5:23
|
|
+2
|
Josh Roberts makes two point dunk (Rasheem Dunn assists)
|
27-32
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point layup
|
27-30
|
5:40
|
|
|
Bryce Nze offensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point jump shot (Julian Champagnie assists)
|
25-30
|
6:24
|
|
+3
|
Myles Wilmoth makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|
25-28
|
6:41
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Rasheem Dunn assists)
|
22-28
|
6:49
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
7:20
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point layup
|
22-25
|
7:33
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point hook shot
|
22-23
|
7:53
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings personal foul
|
|
9:21
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Bryce Nze assists)
|
20-23
|
9:30
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Markeese Hastings blocks Rasheem Dunn's two point layup
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
+3
|
Marcellus Earlington makes three point jump shot (Rasheem Dunn assists)
|
17-23
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Myles Tate makes two point jump shot (Myles Wilmoth assists)
|
17-20
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point layup (Arnaldo Toro assists)
|
15-20
|
11:14
|
|
|
Myles Tate turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Myles Tate offensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington turnover (bad pass) (Myles Wilmoth steals)
|
|
12:37
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Myles Tate assists)
|
15-18
|
13:07
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
12-18
|
13:18
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Bryce Nze assists)
|
12-15
|
13:33
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
9-15
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point layup
|
9-12
|
14:08
|
|
|
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson turnover
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson offensive foul
|
|
15:23
|
|
+3
|
Posh Alexander makes three point jump shot
|
7-12
|
15:36
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Bryce Nze assists)
|
7-9
|
15:50
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Rasheem Dunn steals)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
+1
|
Josh Roberts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-9
|
17:09
|
|
+1
|
Josh Roberts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-8
|
17:09
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson shooting foul (Josh Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point layup (Aaron Thompson assists)
|
4-7
|
17:25
|
|
|
Aaron Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Posh Alexander personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
18:12
|
|
+3
|
Posh Alexander makes three point jump shot (Rasheem Dunn assists)
|
2-7
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:33
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
18:51
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-4
|
18:51
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-3
|
18:51
|
|
|
Myles Tate shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Jair Bolden turnover (lost ball) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:36
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Bryce Golden vs. Josh Roberts (Bulldogs gains possession)
|