0:07
+3
Matthew Hurt makes three point jump shot (Jalen Johnson assists)
34-46
0:25
+1
Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 1 of 1
31-46
0:25
Jalen Johnson shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
0:25
+2
Tyrece Radford makes two point layup (Hunter Cattoor assists)
31-45
0:28
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
0:30
Joey Baker blocks Tyrece Radford's two point layup
0:44
+1
Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-43
0:44
+1
Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-43
0:44
Hunter Cattoor personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
0:49
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
0:51
Keve Aluma misses two point hook shot
1:22
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
1:22
Matthew Hurt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:22
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
1:22
Matthew Hurt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:22
Keve Aluma shooting foul (Matthew Hurt draws the foul)
1:36
+2
Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
29-43
1:43
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
1:45
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
2:06
Jordan Goldwire turnover
2:06
Jordan Goldwire offensive foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
2:22
Blue Devils defensive rebound
2:24
Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
2:48
+1
Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-41
2:48
+1
Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-41
2:48
Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
2:54
Blue Devils offensive rebound
2:56
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
3:12
+2
Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
27-41
3:30
TV timeout
3:12
+2
Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
27-41
3:37
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
3:39
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
3:39
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
3:39
Justyn Mutts misses two point layup
3:39
Jordan Goldwire turnover (bad pass)
4:02
Justyn Mutts turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
4:09
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
4:11
Matthew Hurt misses two point jump shot
4:26
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
4:28
Keve Aluma misses three point jump shot
4:37
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
4:37
Wendell Moore Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:37
Justyn Mutts shooting foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
4:37
+2
Wendell Moore Jr. makes two point layup
27-39
4:37
Wendell Moore Jr. offensive rebound
4:39
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point layup
4:49
Wabissa Bede turnover (bad pass) (DJ Steward steals)
5:11
+2
Matthew Hurt makes two point layup
25-39
5:25
+1
Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-39
5:25
Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:25
DJ Steward shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
5:43
+1
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-38
5:43
+1
DJ Steward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-38
5:43
Jalen Cone shooting foul (DJ Steward draws the foul)
5:51
Nahiem Alleyne personal foul (Jordan Goldwire draws the foul)
6:07
+2
Tyrece Radford makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
21-38
6:23
Jaemyn Brakefield personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
6:51
+3
Jeremy Roach makes three point jump shot
21-36
7:05
+3
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
18-36
7:10
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
7:12
Keve Aluma misses two point hook shot
7:26
+2
Jalen Johnson makes two point layup (Jeremy Roach assists)
18-33
7:37
+2
Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot
16-33
7:46
TV timeout
8:03
+2
Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
16-31
8:32
+2
Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
14-31
8:36
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
8:38
Jordan Goldwire misses two point jump shot
8:55
Jalen Cone turnover (out of bounds)
9:10
+2
Jeremy Roach makes two point layup
14-29
9:20
+2
Justyn Mutts makes two point layup
12-29
9:48
Jaemyn Brakefield turnover (traveling)
10:05
Blue Devils 30 second timeout
10:13
+2
Keve Aluma makes two point layup
12-27
10:21
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
10:23
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
10:34
+2
Keve Aluma makes two point layup (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
12-25
10:45
Blue Devils turnover (shot clock violation)
10:45
Wendell Moore Jr. offensive rebound
10:47
Mark Williams misses two point jump shot
11:05
TV timeout
11:05
Wabissa Bede personal foul
11:15
+2
Wabissa Bede makes two point jump shot
12-23
11:23
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
11:25
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
11:25
Wendell Moore Jr. offensive rebound
11:25
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
11:33
Jeremy Roach offensive rebound
11:35
Nahiem Alleyne blocks Jeremy Roach's two point jump shot
11:58
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
12:00
Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
12:08
Jordan Goldwire personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
12:12
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
12:14
Wendell Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:30
+2
Jalen Cone makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
12-21
12:35
Jeremy Roach turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cone steals)
13:01
+2
David N'Guessan makes two point layup
12-19
13:31
+2
Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup (Jordan Goldwire assists)
12-17
13:37
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
13:39
Jalen Cone misses two point layup
14:03
+3
Matthew Hurt makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
10-17
14:19
+3
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot
7-17
14:35
+2
Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
7-14
14:44
Hunter Cattoor turnover (bad pass)
14:57
DJ Steward turnover (bad pass)
15:18
+3
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Keve Aluma assists)
5-14
15:33
TV timeout
15:33
Jaemyn Brakefield shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
15:55
+3
DJ Steward makes three point jump shot
5-11
16:07
+2
Hunter Cattoor makes two point layup (Tyrece Radford assists)
2-11
16:11
Jordan Goldwire turnover (bad pass) (Tyrece Radford steals)
16:32
+1
Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-9
16:32
+1
Nahiem Alleyne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-8
16:32
Jeremy Roach shooting foul (Nahiem Alleyne draws the foul)
16:40
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
16:42
Matthew Hurt misses two point jump shot
16:55
+2
Justyn Mutts makes two point layup
2-7
17:14
+2
Jaemyn Brakefield makes two point layup
2-5
17:27
Blue Devils defensive rebound
17:29
Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
17:31
Jeremy Roach personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
17:40
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
17:42
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
17:59
+3
Justyn Mutts makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
0-5
18:12
Jeremy Roach turnover (bad pass) (Wabissa Bede steals)
18:18
Wabissa Bede personal foul (Jordan Goldwire draws the foul)
|
18:27
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover (lost ball) (Keve Aluma steals)
|
|
19:35
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield vs. Keve Aluma (Hokies gains possession)
|