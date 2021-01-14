|
2:33
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey offensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey misses two point layup
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals)
|
|
3:18
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bell assists)
|
21-37
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
21-34
|
3:46
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-34
|
3:56
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-34
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins shooting foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:02
|
|
+3
|
Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot
|
17-34
|
4:25
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle personal foul
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams makes two point dunk (Josip Vrankic assists)
|
17-31
|
4:40
|
|
|
James Hampshire personal foul
|
|
4:50
|
|
+3
|
Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Bailey assists)
|
15-31
|
5:11
|
|
|
Giordan Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey personal foul
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
James Hampshire makes two point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|
15-28
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes two point jump shot
|
15-26
|
6:09
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses two point layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
James Hampshire blocks Guglielmo Caruso's two point layup
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jervay Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Justin Moore personal foul
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
+3
|
Christian Carlyle makes three point jump shot
|
14-26
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore makes two point jump shot
|
11-26
|
8:52
|
|
+3
|
Christian Carlyle makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists)
|
11-24
|
9:16
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Jordan Bell misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses two point layup
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Jervay Green assists)
|
8-24
|
10:44
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd personal foul
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists)
|
8-21
|
10:58
|
|
|
Jalen Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Bell steals)
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore makes two point layup
|
8-19
|
11:59
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot
|
8-17
|
12:07
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore makes two point layup
|
5-17
|
12:13
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley turnover (lost ball) (Justin Moore steals)
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen misses two point layup
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako turnover
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako offensive foul
|
|
13:50
|
|
+1
|
Nigel Shadd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-15
|
13:50
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako shooting foul (Nigel Shadd draws the foul)
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey misses two point layup
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley defensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako blocks Nigel Shadd's two point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Jalen Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
4-14
|
15:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd turnover
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd offensive foul
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
2-14
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses two point layup
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso offensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|
0-14
|
17:17
|
|
|
Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot
|
0-12
|
17:54
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Broncos 30 second timeout
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup (Jordan Bell assists)
|
0-10
|
18:19
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bell steals)
|
|
18:37
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-8
|
18:37
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic shooting foul (Jeremiah Bailey draws the foul)
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup
|
0-7
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Jordan Bell blocks Guglielmo Caruso's two point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|
0-5
|
19:16
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle vs. Jordan Bell (Pierre Crockrell II gains possession)
|