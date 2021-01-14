SNCLRA
UOP

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
SNCLRA
Broncos
21
UOP
Tigers
37

Time Team Play Score
2:33   DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
2:41   Jeremiah Bailey turnover (lost ball)  
2:42   Jeremiah Bailey offensive rebound  
2:44   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point layup  
2:50   Josip Vrankic turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals)  
3:18 +3 Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bell assists) 21-37
3:38 +2 DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot 21-34
3:46   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
3:48   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
3:56 +1 Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-34
3:56 +1 Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-34
3:56   TV timeout  
3:56   Daniss Jenkins shooting foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)  
4:02 +3 Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot 17-34
4:25   Christian Carlyle personal foul  
4:34 +2 Jalen Williams makes two point dunk (Josip Vrankic assists) 17-31
4:40   James Hampshire personal foul  
4:50 +3 Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Bailey assists) 15-31
5:11   Giordan Williams turnover (lost ball)  
5:29   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul  
5:36 +2 James Hampshire makes two point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 15-28
5:53 +2 Guglielmo Caruso makes two point jump shot 15-26
6:09   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
6:11   Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup  
6:16   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
6:18   Jalen Williams misses two point layup  
6:39   Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound  
6:41   James Hampshire blocks Guglielmo Caruso's two point layup  
6:58   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
7:00   Jervay Green misses three point jump shot  
7:16   Tigers defensive rebound  
7:18   Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot  
7:30   TV timeout  
7:30   Justin Moore personal foul  
7:48   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
7:50   Jahbril Price-Noel misses three point jump shot  
8:17 +3 Christian Carlyle makes three point jump shot 14-26
8:34 +2 Justin Moore makes two point jump shot 11-26
8:52 +3 Christian Carlyle makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists) 11-24
9:16   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
9:18   Jordan Bell misses two point jump shot  
9:38   Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound  
9:40   Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
9:50   Justin Moore misses two point layup  
10:06   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
10:08   DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
10:26 +3 Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Jervay Green assists) 8-24
10:44   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
10:46   Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot  
10:47   Nigel Shadd personal foul  
10:53 +2 Jordan Bell makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists) 8-21
10:58   Jalen Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Bell steals)  
11:16   TV timeout  
11:41 +2 Justin Moore makes two point layup 8-19
11:59 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot 8-17
12:07 +2 Justin Moore makes two point layup 5-17
12:13   Miguel Tomley turnover (lost ball) (Justin Moore steals)  
12:27   Broncos defensive rebound  
12:29   Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point jump shot  
12:52   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
12:54   Miguel Tomley misses three point jump shot  
13:01   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
13:03   Broc Finstuen misses two point layup  
13:34   Jaden Bediako turnover  
13:34   Jaden Bediako offensive foul  
13:50 +1 Nigel Shadd makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-15
13:50   Nigel Shadd misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:50   Jaden Bediako shooting foul (Nigel Shadd draws the foul)  
13:51   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
13:53   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point layup  
14:09   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
14:11   Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot  
14:18   Miguel Tomley defensive rebound  
14:20   Jaden Bediako blocks Nigel Shadd's two point jump shot  
14:41   Jalen Williams turnover (bad pass)  
14:52   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
14:54   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot  
15:15 +2 DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot 4-14
15:28   TV timeout  
15:28   Nigel Shadd turnover  
15:28   Nigel Shadd offensive foul  
15:40 +2 DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot 2-14
15:53   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
15:55   Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot  
1:25   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
16:27   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
16:34   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
16:43   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
16:45   Guglielmo Caruso misses two point layup  
16:49   Guglielmo Caruso offensive rebound  
16:51   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
17:09 +2 Jordan Bell makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 0-14
17:17   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
17:19   Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot  
17:32 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot 0-12
17:54   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
17:56   Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot  
18:13   Broncos 30 second timeout  
18:13 +2 Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup (Jordan Bell assists) 0-10
18:19   Guglielmo Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bell steals)  
18:37 +1 Jeremiah Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-8
18:37   Josip Vrankic shooting foul (Jeremiah Bailey draws the foul)  
18:37 +2 Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup 0-7
18:48   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
18:50   Jordan Bell blocks Guglielmo Caruso's two point jump shot  
19:09 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 0-5
19:16   Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound  
19:18   Christian Carlyle misses two point jump shot  
19:43 +3 Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 0-3
20:00   Christian Carlyle vs. Jordan Bell (Pierre Crockrell II gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot 2:33
  Jeremiah Bailey turnover (lost ball) 2:41
  Jeremiah Bailey offensive rebound 2:42
  Jeremiah Bailey misses two point layup 2:44
  Josip Vrankic turnover (bad pass) (Justin Moore steals) 2:50
+ 3 Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bell assists) 3:18
+ 2 DJ Mitchell makes two point jump shot 3:38
  DJ Mitchell defensive rebound 3:46
  Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot 3:48
+ 1 Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3:56
+ 1 Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3:56
Team Stats
Points 21 37
Field Goals 8-24 (33.3%) 15-29 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 13 16
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 11 13
Team 1 1
Assists 2 9
Steals 0 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 7 2
Fouls 4 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Mitchell F
6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
J. Bailey F
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Santa Clara 7-2 21-21
home team logo Pacific 3-1 37-37
Spanos Center Stockton, California
Spanos Center Stockton, California
Team Stats
away team logo Santa Clara 7-2 67.1 PPG 43.4 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Pacific 3-1 72.5 PPG 44.0 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
00
. Carlyle G 9.1 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.1 APG 45.3 FG%
00
. Bailey F 13.3 PPG 8.5 RPG 1.3 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
C. Carlyle G 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
13
J. Bailey F 9 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 51.7
27.3 3PT FG% 62.5
100.0 FT% 66.7
Santa Clara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Carlyle 6 0 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 4 2 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 - 0 0 2 0 2
K. Justice 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
G. Caruso 2 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
J. Vrankic 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Carlyle 6 0 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 4 2 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
K. Justice 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
G. Caruso 2 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
J. Vrankic 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bediako - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Reynoso-Avila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Foley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Strambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hudgens Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sacks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 12 2 8/24 3/11 2/2 4 0 0 1 7 1 11
Pacific
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bailey 9 2 1 3/7 2/3 1/1 1 - 0 0 1 1 1
J. Bell 7 3 2 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 - 2 1 0 0 3
D. Jenkins 7 1 0 3/6 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
B. Finstuen 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
P. Crockrell II 2 2 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bailey 9 2 1 3/7 2/3 1/1 1 0 0 0 1 1 1
J. Bell 7 3 2 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3
D. Jenkins 7 1 0 3/6 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
B. Finstuen 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
P. Crockrell II 2 2 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hampshire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price-Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 15 9 15/29 5/8 2/3 6 0 4 2 2 2 13
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola