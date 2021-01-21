SJST
NMEX
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:14
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point driving layup
|41-52
|7:35
|
|TV timeout
|7:35
|
|Omari Moore turnover
|7:35
|
|Omari Moore offensive foul
|7:40
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|8:10
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point layup
|41-50
|8:21
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|8:23
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|8:38
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|8:40
|
|Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|
|Saquan Singleton turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Simmons steals)
|9:11
|
|+3
|Jalen Dalcourt makes three point jump shot (Caleb Simmons assists)
|39-50
|9:16
|
|Caleb Simmons offensive rebound
|9:18
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|9:26
|
|Rod Brown misses two point layup
|9:43
|
|Omari Moore turnover
|9:43
|
|Omari Moore offensive foul (Emmanuel Kuac draws the foul)
|9:55
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|
|+1
|Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-50
|10:22
|
|+1
|Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-50
|10:22
|
|TV timeout
|10:22
|
|Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Caleb Simmons draws the foul)
|10:40
|
|+3
|Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists)
|34-50
|11:12
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point driving layup
|34-47
|11:26
|
|+2
|Isaiah Marin makes two point layup
|32-47
|11:38
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|11:40
|
|Valdir Manuel blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point layup
|11:47
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point layup (Isaiah Marin assists)
|32-45
|11:53
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|11:55
|
|Omari Moore misses two point jump shot
|12:07
|
|Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
|12:09
|
|Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|
|+2
|Omari Moore makes two point driving layup
|32-43
|12:45
|
|Bayron Matos turnover
|12:45
|
|Bayron Matos offensive foul
|13:01
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|13:03
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|
|Omari Moore offensive rebound
|13:11
|
|Makuach Maluach blocks Omari Moore's two point layup
|13:15
|
|Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|13:17
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|13:42
|
|Sebastian Mendoza turnover
|13:42
|
|Sebastian Mendoza offensive foul (Emmanuel Kuac draws the foul)
|13:50
|
|Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Isaiah Marin misses two point layup
|14:15
|
|+2
|Omari Moore makes two point driving layup
|30-43
|14:34
|
|TV timeout
|14:34
|
|Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:05
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|15:07
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|15:28
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot (Rod Brown assists)
|28-43
|15:41
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point driving layup
|28-41
|16:00
|
|+2
|Saquan Singleton makes two point layup
|26-41
|16:18
|
|Spartans personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)
|16:40
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-39
|16:40
|
|Valdir Manuel shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|16:40
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point driving layup
|25-39
|16:54
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point pullup jump shot
|23-39
|17:04
|
|Lobos defensive rebound
|17:06
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point layup
|17:13
|
|Ralph Agee offensive rebound
|17:15
|
|Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
|17:26
|
|+1
|Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-37
|17:26
|
|+1
|Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-36
|17:26
|
|Omari Moore shooting foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)
|17:33
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|17:35
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|17:50
|
|Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound
|17:52
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|18:13
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point putback layup
|23-35
|18:13
|
|Makuach Maluach offensive rebound
|18:15
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Ralph Agee steals)
|19:20
|
|+2
|Jalen Dalcourt makes two point jump shot
|23-33
|19:20
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Dalcourt steals)
|19:20
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
|19:40
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists)
|21-33
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:02
|
|Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|0:25
|
|+1
|Isaiah Marin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-31
|0:25
|
|+1
|Isaiah Marin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-30
|0:25
|
|Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Isaiah Marin draws the foul)
|0:44
|
|+1
|Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-29
|0:44
|
|+1
|Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-29
|0:44
|
|Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Caleb Simmons draws the foul)
|0:45
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|
|Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound
|1:06
|
|Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|
|Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass)
|1:43
|
|Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Simmons steals)
|2:10
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|2:10
|
|Caleb Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:10
|
|Rod Brown personal foul (Caleb Simmons draws the foul)
|2:11
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|2:13
|
|Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|2:42
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|2:51
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|2:53
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
|3:14
|
|+2
|Sebastian Mendoza makes two point driving layup
|19-29
|3:35
|
|TV timeout
|3:35
|
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|3:35
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point driving dunk
|17-29
|3:38
|
|Nate Lacewell turnover (bad pass) (Valdir Manuel steals)
|3:51
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point alley-oop layup (Saquan Singleton assists)
|17-27
|4:01
|
|Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|4:03
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-25
|4:14
|
|Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:14
|
|Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|4:19
|
|Trey Smith defensive rebound
|4:21
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|4:25
|
|Saquan Singleton offensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point layup
|4:46
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|4:46
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:46
|
|Isaiah Marin shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)
|4:46
|
|+2
|Sebastian Mendoza makes two point driving layup
|16-25
|4:48
|
|Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Omari Moore steals)
|4:56
|
|Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
|4:58
|
|Valdir Manuel blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point layup
|5:11
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot
|5:27
|
|Lobos 30 second timeout
|5:33
|
|Omari Moore turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Marin steals)
|5:40
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point driving layup
|14-25
|6:06
|
|+2
|Sebastian Mendoza makes two point driving layup
|14-23
|6:13
|
|Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|6:13
|
|Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:13
|
|Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)
|6:13
|
|+2
|Bayron Matos makes two point putback layup
|12-23
|6:15
|
|Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|6:17
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|6:45
|
|Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound
|6:45
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:45
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:45
|
|TV timeout
|6:45
|
|Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)
|7:05
|
|+2
|Makuach Maluach makes two point pullup jump shot
|12-21
|7:30
|
|+3
|Caleb Simmons makes three point pullup jump shot
|12-19
|7:50
|
|+3
|Isaiah Marin makes three point step back jump shot
|9-19
|8:12
|
|Sebastian Mendoza turnover (lost ball) (Kurt Wegscheider steals)
|8:18
|
|+1
|Kurt Wegscheider makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-16
|8:18
|
|Omari Moore shooting foul (Kurt Wegscheider draws the foul)
|8:18
|
|+2
|Kurt Wegscheider makes two point driving layup (Isaiah Marin assists)
|9-15
|8:29
|
|Isaiah Marin defensive rebound
|8:31
|
|Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
|8:47
|
|Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|8:55
|
|Emmanuel Kuac offensive rebound
|8:57
|
|Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot
|9:05
|
|Richard Washington turnover (lost ball) (Bayron Matos steals)
|9:14
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|9:16
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point jump shot
|9:43
|
|+1
|Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-13
|9:43
|
|Richard Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:43
|
|Isaiah Marin shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|9:52
|
|Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|9:54
|
|Bayron Matos misses two point layup
|9:57
|
|Caleb Simmons personal foul
|10:25
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|10:27
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point jump shot
|8-13
|11:05
|
|Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|11:31
|
|Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|
|Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|11:41
|
|Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|
|TV timeout
|12:12
|
|+2
|Omari Moore makes two point layup (Ralph Agee assists)
|8-11
|12:29
|
|Jeremiah Francis III turnover (bad pass) (Omari Moore steals)
|12:47
|
|Lobos offensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|
|+2
|Trey Smith makes two point jump shot (Richard Washington assists)
|6-11
|13:43
|
|+2
|Valdir Manuel makes two point hook shot
|4-11
|14:04
|
|Valdir Manuel defensive rebound
|14:06
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point layup
|14:23
|
|TV timeout
|14:23
|
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|14:25
|
|+2
|Bayron Matos makes two point dunk (Jeremiah Francis III assists)
|4-9
|14:34
|
|Rod Brown defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|14:51
|
|Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound
|14:53
|
|Ralph Agee blocks Rod Brown's two point layup
|15:09
|
|Saquan Singleton defensive rebound
|15:11
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|15:17
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|15:45
|
|+2
|Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot
|4-7
|16:03
|
|+2
|Rod Brown makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists)
|2-7
|16:09
|
|Bayron Matos defensive rebound
|16:11
|
|Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|16:16
|
|Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:16
|
|+1
|Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-5
|16:16
|
|Ralph Agee shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)
|16:20
|
|Omari Moore turnover (lost ball) (Makuach Maluach steals)
|16:33
|
|+2
|Bayron Matos makes two point putback layup
|2-4
|16:35
|
|Bayron Matos offensive rebound
|16:37
|
|Rod Brown misses two point layup
|16:46
|
|Makuach Maluach defensive rebound
|16:48
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|16:54
|
|Rod Brown misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|
|Lobos defensive rebound
|17:22
|
|Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup
|17:43
|
|Rod Brown personal foul
|17:41
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|17:43
|
|Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot
|18:07
|
|+2
|Richard Washington makes two point putback layup
|2-2
|18:10
|
|Richard Washington offensive rebound
|18:12
|
|Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|
|Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)
|18:21
|
|Nate Lacewell offensive rebound
|18:23
|
|Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|18:31
|
|+2
|Kurt Wegscheider makes two point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists)
|0-2
|19:03
|
|Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound
|19:05
|
|Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|19:15
|
|Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|
|Rod Brown offensive rebound
|19:22
|