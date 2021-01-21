SJST
NMEX

2nd Half
SJST
Spartans
20
NMEX
Lobos
21

Time Team Play Score
7:14 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point driving layup 41-52
7:35   TV timeout  
7:35   Omari Moore turnover  
7:35   Omari Moore offensive foul  
7:40   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
7:42   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
8:10 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point layup 41-50
8:21   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
8:23   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
8:38   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
8:40   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
8:47   Saquan Singleton turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Simmons steals)  
9:11 +3 Jalen Dalcourt makes three point jump shot (Caleb Simmons assists) 39-50
9:16   Caleb Simmons offensive rebound  
9:18   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
9:24   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
9:26   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
9:43   Omari Moore turnover  
9:43   Omari Moore offensive foul (Emmanuel Kuac draws the foul)  
9:55   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
9:57   Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot  
10:22 +1 Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-50
10:22 +1 Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-50
10:22   TV timeout  
10:22   Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Caleb Simmons draws the foul)  
10:40 +3 Makuach Maluach makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Marin assists) 34-50
11:12 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point driving layup 34-47
11:26 +2 Isaiah Marin makes two point layup 32-47
11:38   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
11:40   Valdir Manuel blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point layup  
11:47 +2 Rod Brown makes two point layup (Isaiah Marin assists) 32-45
11:53   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
11:55   Omari Moore misses two point jump shot  
12:07   Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound  
12:09   Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot  
12:34 +2 Omari Moore makes two point driving layup 32-43
12:45   Bayron Matos turnover  
12:45   Bayron Matos offensive foul  
13:01   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
13:03   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
13:05   Spartans offensive rebound  
13:07   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
13:09   Omari Moore offensive rebound  
13:11   Makuach Maluach blocks Omari Moore's two point layup  
13:15   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
13:17   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
13:42   Sebastian Mendoza turnover  
13:42   Sebastian Mendoza offensive foul (Emmanuel Kuac draws the foul)  
13:50   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
13:52   Isaiah Marin misses two point layup  
14:15 +2 Omari Moore makes two point driving layup 30-43
14:34   TV timeout  
14:34   Lobos turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:05   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
15:07   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
15:28 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point jump shot (Rod Brown assists) 28-43
15:41 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point driving layup 28-41
16:00 +2 Saquan Singleton makes two point layup 26-41
16:18   Spartans personal foul (Rod Brown draws the foul)  
16:40 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-39
16:40   Valdir Manuel shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
16:40 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point driving layup 25-39
16:54 +2 Rod Brown makes two point pullup jump shot 23-39
17:04   Lobos defensive rebound  
17:06   Ralph Agee misses two point layup  
17:13   Ralph Agee offensive rebound  
17:15   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot  
17:26 +1 Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-37
17:26 +1 Makuach Maluach makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-36
17:26   Omari Moore shooting foul (Makuach Maluach draws the foul)  
17:33   Lobos offensive rebound  
17:35   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
17:50   Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound  
17:52   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
18:13 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point putback layup 23-35
18:13   Makuach Maluach offensive rebound  
18:15   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
18:29   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
18:31   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
18:31   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Ralph Agee steals)  
19:20 +2 Jalen Dalcourt makes two point jump shot 23-33
19:20   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Dalcourt steals)  
19:20   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
19:20   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
19:40 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point jump shot (Makuach Maluach assists) 21-33

1st Half
SJST
Spartans
21
NMEX
Lobos
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound  
0:04   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
0:25 +1 Isaiah Marin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-31
0:25 +1 Isaiah Marin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-30
0:25   Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Isaiah Marin draws the foul)  
0:44 +1 Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-29
0:44 +1 Caleb Simmons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-29
0:44   Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Caleb Simmons draws the foul)  
0:45   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
0:47   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
1:04   Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound  
1:06   Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot  
1:34   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass)  
1:43   Makuach Maluach turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Simmons steals)  
2:10   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
2:10   Caleb Simmons misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:10   Rod Brown personal foul (Caleb Simmons draws the foul)  
2:11   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
2:13   Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot  
2:40   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
2:42   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
2:51   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
2:53   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
3:14 +2 Sebastian Mendoza makes two point driving layup 19-29
3:35   TV timeout  
3:35   Spartans 30 second timeout  
3:35 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point driving dunk 17-29
3:38   Nate Lacewell turnover (bad pass) (Valdir Manuel steals)  
3:51 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point alley-oop layup (Saquan Singleton assists) 17-27
4:01   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
4:03   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
4:14 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-25
4:14   Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:14   Makuach Maluach shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
4:19   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
4:21   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
4:25   Saquan Singleton offensive rebound  
4:27   Saquan Singleton misses two point layup  
4:46   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
4:46   Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:46   Isaiah Marin shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)  
4:46 +2 Sebastian Mendoza makes two point driving layup 16-25
4:48   Isaiah Marin turnover (bad pass) (Omari Moore steals)  
4:56   Isaiah Marin defensive rebound  
4:58   Valdir Manuel blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point layup  
5:11   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
5:13   Isaiah Marin misses three point jump shot  
5:27   Lobos 30 second timeout  
5:33   Omari Moore turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Marin steals)  
5:40 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point driving layup 14-25
6:06 +2 Sebastian Mendoza makes two point driving layup 14-23
6:13   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
6:13   Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:13   Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)  
6:13 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point putback layup 12-23
6:15   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
6:17   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
6:45   Emmanuel Kuac defensive rebound  
6:45   Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:45   Sebastian Mendoza misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:45   TV timeout  
6:45   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Sebastian Mendoza draws the foul)  
7:05 +2 Makuach Maluach makes two point pullup jump shot 12-21
7:30 +3 Caleb Simmons makes three point pullup jump shot 12-19
7:50 +3 Isaiah Marin makes three point step back jump shot 9-19
8:12   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (lost ball) (Kurt Wegscheider steals)  
8:18 +1 Kurt Wegscheider makes regular free throw 1 of 1 9-16
8:18   Omari Moore shooting foul (Kurt Wegscheider draws the foul)  
8:18 +2 Kurt Wegscheider makes two point driving layup (Isaiah Marin assists) 9-15
8:29   Isaiah Marin defensive rebound  
8:31   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot  
8:47   Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound  
8:49   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
8:55   Emmanuel Kuac offensive rebound  
8:57   Emmanuel Kuac misses three point jump shot  
9:05   Richard Washington turnover (lost ball) (Bayron Matos steals)  
9:14   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
9:16   Bayron Matos misses two point jump shot  
9:43 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-13
9:43   Richard Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:43   Isaiah Marin shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
9:52   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
9:54   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
9:57   Caleb Simmons personal foul  
10:25   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
10:27   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
10:45 +2 Rod Brown makes two point jump shot 8-13
11:05   Kurt Wegscheider offensive rebound  
11:07   Valdir Manuel misses three point jump shot  
11:29   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
11:31   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
11:39   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
11:41   Javonte Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:56   TV timeout  
12:12 +2 Omari Moore makes two point layup (Ralph Agee assists) 8-11
12:29   Jeremiah Francis III turnover (bad pass) (Omari Moore steals)  
12:47   Lobos offensive rebound  
12:49   Makuach Maluach misses three point jump shot  
13:09 +2 Trey Smith makes two point jump shot (Richard Washington assists) 6-11
13:43 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point hook shot 4-11
14:04   Valdir Manuel defensive rebound  
14:06   Ralph Agee misses two point layup  
14:23   TV timeout  
14:23   Spartans 30 second timeout  
14:25 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point dunk (Jeremiah Francis III assists) 4-9
14:34   Rod Brown defensive rebound  
14:36   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
14:51   Jalen Dalcourt defensive rebound  
14:53   Ralph Agee blocks Rod Brown's two point layup  
15:09   Saquan Singleton defensive rebound  
15:11   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
15:15   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
15:17   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
15:45 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot 4-7
16:03 +2 Rod Brown makes two point layup (Makuach Maluach assists) 2-7
16:09   Bayron Matos defensive rebound  
16:11   Jalen Dalcourt misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
16:16   Saquan Singleton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:16 +1 Saquan Singleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-5
16:16   Ralph Agee shooting foul (Saquan Singleton draws the foul)  
16:20   Omari Moore turnover (lost ball) (Makuach Maluach steals)  
16:33 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point putback layup 2-4
16:35   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
16:37   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
16:46   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
16:48   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
16:52   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
16:54   Rod Brown misses two point jump shot  
17:20   Lobos defensive rebound  
17:22   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point layup  
17:43   Rod Brown personal foul  
17:41   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
17:43   Valdir Manuel misses two point jump shot  
18:07 +2 Richard Washington makes two point putback layup 2-2
18:10   Richard Washington offensive rebound  
18:12   Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot  
18:21   Kurt Wegscheider personal foul (Nate Lacewell draws the foul)  
18:21   Nate Lacewell offensive rebound  
18:23   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
18:31 +2 Kurt Wegscheider makes two point jump shot (Saquan Singleton assists) 0-2
19:03   Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound  
19:05   Jalen Dalcourt misses two point jump shot  
19:13   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
19:15   Saquan Singleton misses two point jump shot  
19:20   Rod Brown offensive rebound  
19:22