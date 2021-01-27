SMU, Memphis run it back, this time in Dallas
SMU will be looking for a split in a rare two-games-in-three-days, back-to-back series with Memphis when the two teams square off on Thursday in a crucial American Athletic Conference dustup in Dallas.
The teams played Tuesday in Memphis, with the Tigers outlasting the Mustangs 76-72 in a game that was postponed from Jan. 14 because of COVID-19 protocols.
Thursday's game is just the third for SMU (8-3, 4-3 AAC) since Jan. 11 because of COVID-19 and player availability. The Mustangs will once again be without coach Tim Jankovich, who tested positive last week.
The Tigers' win on Tuesday came after they overcame a 13-point first-half deficit with the help of 14 points from reserve Alex Lomax. D.J. Jeffries and Landers Nolley II added 12 points each for Memphis (9-5, 5-2) while Moussa Cisse racked up a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Memphis closed the first half on a 17-2 run and held the Mustangs scoreless for the final 2:03 before halftime. With the game tied at 52, the final 12 minutes featured six ties and four lead changes.
The Tigers have won three straight games and are now alone in second place in the AAC, one loss behind first-place Houston.
"We knew it was gonna be a tough game from the beginning, and this is the third game in a row that we've kind of started off slow with the starters," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said after the win over SMU. "The bench came in and just uplifted us."
"We're going to shore some things up, go back to the drawing board on some things and then be ready to play on Thursday," Hardaway added. "I'm proud of the team for fighting hard getting back into the game and then winning."
Tyson Jolly, who was playing in just his second game this season, led SMU with 15 points in the loss. Emmanuel Bandoumel and Feron Hunt scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Mustangs.
SMU thought it tied the game late on a Kendric Davis 3-pointer but after video review, the basket was waved off for not beating the shot clock. The Mustangs couldn't make the plays after that call to get them over the top and dropped their first true road game of the season.
"It happened so fast, the shot went up, and obviously we wish for a different outcome," said SMU assistant coach Yaphett King, who was a co-head coach for Tuesday's game. "All in all, we had our opportunities, we had our chances. We have to live with the result."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williams
|7
|25.6
|10.4
|5.3
|3.3
|1.90
|0.90
|3.0
|54.0
|50.0
|53.6
|1.9
|3.4
|L. Thomas
|12
|8.2
|2.1
|2.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.4
|37.5
|0.0
|87.5
|0.8
|1.3
|A. Rand
|3
|6.3
|0.0
|2.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.7
|L. Quinones
|14
|26.3
|9.9
|5.4
|2.1
|0.90
|0.10
|1.4
|41.6
|36.2
|63.2
|1.6
|3.9
|L. Nolley II
|14
|25.9
|12.8
|3.4
|1.9
|1.00
|0.00
|2.1
|40.5
|38.6
|86.2
|0.7
|2.6
|A. Lomax
|13
|21.9
|5.4
|2.8
|4.1
|1.40
|0.40
|1.9
|40.4
|18.2
|71.0
|0.8
|2
|D. Jeffries
|14
|26.7
|10.5
|5.9
|1.6
|1.40
|0.80
|2.6
|42.5
|41.9
|54.1
|1.6
|4.4
|J. Hardaway
|14
|12.3
|3.8
|0.8
|0.9
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|40.0
|20.8
|61.5
|0.4
|0.4
|C. Glennon
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Ellis
|14
|21
|8.3
|1.4
|1.1
|0.70
|0.40
|1.1
|37.1
|35.1
|66.7
|0.1
|1.2
|M. Dandridge
|12
|12.4
|3.8
|3.7
|0.3
|0.50
|0.80
|1.2
|52.4
|0.0
|33.3
|1.4
|2.3
|M. Cisse
|14
|19.6
|7.6
|7.8
|0.5
|0.40
|1.90
|1.6
|53.9
|0.0
|29.7
|2.8
|5
|D. Baugh
|12
|17.9
|4.3
|2.5
|2.2
|1.20
|0.30
|1.3
|44.2
|37.5
|73.3
|0.7
|1.8
|Total
|14
|0.0
|71.9
|44.3
|15.9
|8.40
|5.60
|15.4
|43.2
|34.5
|60.9
|12.7
|28.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young Jr.
|7
|7.1
|1.6
|3.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|33.3
|0.0
|62.5
|1.6
|1.4
|A. Tabor Jr.
|4
|2
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Smith IV
|11
|14.9
|5.7
|1.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.5
|51.2
|48.5
|60.0
|0.3
|1.1
|E. Ray
|2
|7.5
|0.0
|3.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2.5
|D. McNeill
|10
|24.5
|7.7
|2.8
|0.9
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|44.4
|40.0
|77.8
|0.7
|2.1
|T. Jolly
|2
|19.5
|10.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|1.00
|1.0
|53.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|I. Jasey
|11
|17.8
|4.0
|3.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.90
|1.6
|45.7
|0.0
|33.3
|1.4
|2.5
|F. Hunt
|11
|28.7
|12.0
|8.3
|0.8
|1.00
|1.10
|1.6
|53.6
|11.1
|72.2
|2.2
|6.1
|W. Douglas
|6
|13
|3.7
|1.7
|1.8
|1.00
|0.20
|1.8
|42.9
|20.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1
|K. Davis
|11
|33.5
|18.3
|4.5
|7.6
|1.50
|0.10
|2.5
|50.0
|35.9
|86.0
|0.4
|4.2
|E. Chargois
|11
|25.5
|9.9
|5.8
|3.3
|1.10
|0.40
|1.7
|37.1
|33.3
|69.7
|1
|4.8
|E. Bandoumel
|11
|29
|11.9
|3.2
|1.6
|0.50
|0.30
|1.5
|46.2
|45.1
|77.4
|0.7
|2.5
|Y. Anei
|7
|16.7
|6.9
|2.0
|0.3
|0.40
|2.90
|1.0
|62.1
|25.0
|68.8
|0.9
|1.1
|Total
|11
|0.0
|78.5
|41.6
|16.8
|6.50
|5.10
|13.3
|47.1
|37.0
|74.1
|10.3
|27.8
-
OREGST
USC0
0136 O/U
-12
5:00pm ESPU
-
UTEP
TXSA0
0146 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
USM0
0131 O/U
+7
7:00pm CBSSN
-
NCASHV
WINTHR0
0156 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESPU
-
BRAD
VALPO0
0131.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MICHST
RUT0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
TCU
15KANSAS0
0136.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MEMP
SMU0
0142.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCOLO
NAU0
0132.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
MOREHD
JAXST0
0131 O/U
-4
8:30pm ESP+
-
TNST
MURYST0
0136 O/U
-12
8:30pm ESP+
-
6HOU
TULANE0
0127.5 O/U
+17.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
WYO
SDGST0
0141 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SIUE
SEMO0
0140 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
WEBER
IDAHO0
0145.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
UAB
MTSU0
0134 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
1GONZAG
USD0
0156 O/U
+27.5
9:00pm ATSN
-
EILL
TNMART0
0143.5 O/U
+8.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
PEAY0
0152 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SACST
EWASH0
0141.5 O/U
-9
9:05pm
-
AF
SJST0
0143 O/U
+4.5
9:30pm
-
STNFRD
ARIZ0
0143 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
CAL
ARIZST0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
11:00pm FS1
-
3NOVA
UCONN0
0
PPD FS1
-
OREG
23UCLA0
0
PPD ESPN
-
UOP
SNCLRA0
0
PPD
-
SUTAH
IDST0
0
-
MONST
MNTNA0
0