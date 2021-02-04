No. 17 West Virginia looks to pump the gas vs. No. 23 Kansas
Bob Huggins could be at the point with his West Virginia squad where he feels it is necessary to use a gas pedal for a demonstrative prop.
After watching the No. 17 Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3 Big 12) almost blow a 15-point lead by failing to make a field goal over the final 5:52, Huggins complained about lack of killer instinct entering a game against No. 23 Kansas (12-6, 6-4) in Morgantown, W.V.
"This team doesn't hold leads very well," Huggins said following a 76-72 home win Tuesday over the Big 12's last-place team, Iowa State. "They stop guarding, relaxed and let their guard down. There were instances when they missed some, the ball bounced off the rim and our guys never moved."
Instead, West Virginia needed to make seven free throws for its final points and rode Derek Culver's league-high ninth double-double to avoid an upset. The Mountaineers sealed the win with a turnover they forced inside the final 10 seconds.
"There is no way this game should have come down to a defensive stop at the end to win it," said Gabe Osabuohien. "We just need to be mentally locked in for 40 minutes and not just spurts."
That comment seems particularly poignant considering West Virginia faces ranked opponents in its next six games. The Mountaineers are tied with Texas for second place in the Big 12 behind undefeated Baylor.
Culver averages a double-double as a 14-point scorer who leads all Big 12 rebounders (10.4). Miles McBride (15.1) leads the Mountaineers' scorers and leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Recent struggles for Kansas have been framed in a largely positive light by coach Bill Self. His team lost four of the last six and barely clings to a spot in its record 231st consecutive poll, yet Self recognizes the strength of competition and time left on the calendar.
Of the Jayhawks' six defeats, four came against teams ranked in the top 11 at tipoff.
"Those are hard games for anybody to win," Self reasoned. "We are 4-6 in Tier 1 games. I will be the first to admit I accept responsibility and know we have not played to the level we are capable of, (but) it is not as dire as what I think some people have pointed it out to be."
Although Self has rarely encountered a difficult stretch like this in his 18 seasons at Kansas, he is convinced his team can regroup. The Jayhawks have never missed an NCAA Tournament and never been seeded lower than fourth with Self as coach.
A potential recovery began Tuesday when Kansas thrashed Kansas State 74-51. Backups continue to receive more extensive looks and Tristan Enaruna responded to a season-high 20 minutes by grading out as high as any of the Jayhawks. Enaruna's array of skills on both ends overshadowed his stat line.
"I can't think of anything negative he did," said Self, who reverted to using his usual starting five, which features Ochai Agbaji (14.1) as the Jayhawks' leading scorer.
West Virginia has increased arena capacity to 1,500 for the Kansas game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|23 Kansas 12-6
|73.6 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.9 APG
|17 West Virginia 12-5
|75.7 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilson
|18
|26.9
|12.1
|7.0
|2.2
|0.30
|0.20
|2.1
|43.6
|35.1
|64.8
|2.1
|4.9
|B. Thompson
|10
|17
|5.1
|1.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.10
|1.2
|35.3
|25.0
|71.4
|0.2
|1.1
|C. Teahan
|6
|1.8
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|G. Muscadin
|7
|3.3
|0.3
|1.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.9
|D. McCormack
|18
|21.7
|12.3
|5.7
|0.7
|0.70
|1.00
|1.6
|48.9
|100.0
|83.3
|2.2
|3.4
|M. Lightfoot
|18
|10.3
|3.7
|2.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.90
|0.7
|55.1
|20.0
|66.7
|1.3
|1.4
|L. Jossell
|7
|2.7
|1.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|D. Harris Jr.
|18
|16.3
|1.9
|1.1
|2.4
|0.90
|0.10
|0.7
|45.2
|60.0
|66.7
|0.2
|0.8
|T. Grant-Foster
|16
|9.6
|3.5
|2.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|37.9
|5.3
|52.4
|0.8
|1.8
|M. Garrett
|17
|32.4
|9.7
|4.9
|3.7
|1.40
|0.40
|1.9
|44.1
|35.1
|82.1
|0.5
|4.4
|T. Enaruna
|18
|10.8
|3.4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.20
|0.9
|43.4
|21.1
|68.8
|0.6
|1.2
|C. Braun
|18
|30.1
|9.8
|4.9
|1.7
|1.10
|0.30
|1.4
|40.4
|38.3
|77.1
|1.1
|3.8
|O. Agbaji
|18
|32.1
|14.1
|4.0
|2.2
|0.90
|0.50
|1.3
|42.7
|39.0
|69.6
|1.3
|2.7
|Total
|18
|0.0
|73.6
|40.1
|13.9
|6.50
|4.20
|12.3
|44.0
|35.2
|71.7
|11.5
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Thweatt
|5
|2.6
|0.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|T. Sherman
|17
|23.4
|12.4
|1.8
|1.0
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|42.7
|38.6
|84.5
|0.8
|1
|G. Osabuohien
|17
|18.4
|1.7
|4.7
|2.3
|1.10
|0.30
|1.3
|30.0
|50.0
|38.5
|1.9
|2.8
|S. Ndiaye
|8
|3.1
|0.3
|0.5
|0.1
|0.00
|0.30
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|J. Moore
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|S. McNeil
|17
|26.9
|10.6
|1.8
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|36.9
|35.8
|87.9
|0.1
|1.6
|J. McCabe
|17
|11.9
|2.6
|1.5
|1.8
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|30.0
|26.9
|82.4
|0.2
|1.3
|M. McBride
|17
|33.4
|15.1
|4.1
|4.4
|1.80
|0.20
|1.7
|43.5
|41.3
|80.6
|1.2
|2.9
|E. Matthews Jr.
|17
|23.9
|7.7
|3.8
|1.0
|0.50
|0.20
|1.2
|40.9
|29.4
|86.1
|1.2
|2.6
|S. Macke
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|14
|8.2
|1.8
|0.9
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|44.4
|50.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.8
|D. Culver
|17
|27.2
|14.0
|10.4
|1.2
|0.80
|1.00
|2.2
|48.1
|0.0
|59.8
|3.2
|7.2
|I. Cottrell
|10
|5.6
|1.6
|1.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|1
|J. Bridges
|16
|11.5
|4.2
|1.9
|0.1
|0.40
|0.30
|0.3
|48.1
|41.4
|30.0
|1
|0.9
|Total
|17
|0.0
|75.7
|42.6
|13.9
|6.90
|2.70
|12.0
|42.5
|35.9
|70.0
|14.1
|25.5
-
DEPAUL
BUTLER0
0131 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm FS1
-
10BAMA
18MIZZOU0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
SETON
UCONN0
0134.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm FOX
-
IOWAST
9OKLA0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
16VATECH
MIAMI0
0131.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
DEL
NEAST0
0
12:00pm
-
NCST
BC0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
TOLEDO
BALLST0
0149 O/U
+8.5
12:00pm CBSSN
-
LSALLE
FORD0
0122.5 O/U
+6.5
12:30pm NBCS
-
BU
COLG0
0146 O/U
-12.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
CHARLS0
0135 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm
-
MASLOW
NH0
0137 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
WCAR
CIT0
0165.5 O/U
+1
1:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
SIUE0
0149.5 O/U
+17
1:30pm
-
23KANSAS
17WVU0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm CBS
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA0
0136 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LOYMD0
0
2:00pm
-
ECU
MEMP0
0137 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
BENUM
SUTAH0
0
2:00pm
-
TXSA
FIU0
0157.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
CMICH0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
STBON
STLOU0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
MIAOH
BUFF0
0150 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
LATECH
NTEXAS0
0130.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
MONST
WEBER0
0146 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
25DRAKE
VALPO0
0136 O/U
+13
2:00pm ESP3
-
STJOHN
PROV0
0147 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm FS1
-
NDAK
DENVER0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
PEAY
MOREHD0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CUSE
CLEM0
0134 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
EVAN
LOYCHI0
0121 O/U
-20
2:00pm
-
19WISC
12ILL0
0136.5 O/U
-4
2:30pm FOX
-
CMICH
NILL0
0
2:30pm
-
NKY
MILW0
0141 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP3
-
USM
RICE0
0139.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm
-
MCNSE
CARK0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
MOST
ILLST0
0145 O/U
+7
3:00pm ESP3
-
LDYLAKE
5HOU0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
6TEXAS
OKLAST0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm ABC
-
IDAHO
EWASH0
0149 O/U
-20
3:05pm
-
MNTNA
PORTST0
0131.5 O/U
+2
3:05pm
-
MISSST
SC0
0142 O/U
-2.5
3:30pm SECN
-
MISS
AUBURN0
0141 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESP2
-
APPST
GAST0
0
4:00pm
-
SILL
BRAD0
0131 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
SCST
NCAT0
0146.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
CHATT
ETNST0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
PITT
14UVA0
0127.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESPN
-
AF
UNLV0
0131.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UOP
USD0
0
4:00pm
-
MURYST
EKY0
0148 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
ELON0
0141.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
WASH
OREG0
0147 O/U
-13
4:00pm CBS
-
13TXTECH
KSTATE0
0130.5 O/U
+16
4:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
TXAMCC0
0134 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
NWEST
24PURDUE0
0137.5 O/U
-7
4:30pm BTN
-
JACKST
ALCORN0
0134.5 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
UCDAV
CSN0
0153.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
GASOU
TROY0
0128 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
TEXST0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TXARL0
0134.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
TNMART0
0140 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
SALAB0
0147 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
ARKST0
0149 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
UAB0
0132.5 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
SEMO0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
DTROIT0
0152 O/U
-7
5:00pm ESP3
-
YOUNG
ROBERT0
0145 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
CLEVST
OAK0
0142.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm ESP3
-
JVILLE
BELLAR0
0134 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
15CREIGH
MARQET0
0145.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
IUPUI
WISGB0
0149 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
CHARLO
MTSU0
0123.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm ESP+
-
LPSCMB
STETSON0
0137 O/U
+1
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
EILL0
0134 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
ALST0
0133 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
MVSU
ALAM0
0142.5 O/U
-24
5:30pm
-
ABIL
LAMAR0
0137.5 O/U
+13
5:30pm ESP+
-
INDST
NIOWA0
0140.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPU
-
VANDY
UGA0
0154.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
WASHST
OREGST0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm PACN
-
UNC
DUKE0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
NICHST
SAMHOU0
0150 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
COLOST
WYO0
0153 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
FURMAN0
0144 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
TULSA0
0132.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP2
-
NEB
MICHST0
0145.5 O/U
-12
6:30pm BTN
-
MARIST
STPETE0
0
7:00pm
-
PEPPER
PORT0
0151 O/U
+13
7:00pm
-
MRSHL
ODU0
0142.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
FGC0
0141 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
WRIGHT
ILLCHI0
0140.5 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
STHRN0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
ND
GATECH0
0142 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
WILL
NEBOM0
0154 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UMASS
RI0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
ARIZ
COLO0
0142 O/U
-5
8:00pm FS1
-
TEXPA
TEXSO0
0142.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
11TENN
UK0
0125.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESPN
-
ORAL
NDAKST0
0139.5 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
SDAK
SDAKST0
0149.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm
-
SEATTLE
DIXIE0
0146.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
SWADV
TARL0
0
9:00pm
-
CALBPTST
NMEXST0
0144 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
MNMTH
MANH0
0139.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP3
-
CSBAK
UCIRV0
0126 O/U
-7
10:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
FRESNO0
0129.5 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm FS1
-
21UCLA
USC0
0135 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
GWASH0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MICHST
4MICH0
0
PPD
-
NAVY
AMER0
0
PPD
-
SFLA
SMU0
0
PPD
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY0
0
PPD
-
20FSU
PITT0
0
PPD
-
22FLA
LSU0
0
PPD ESPN
-
EMICH
OHIO0
0
PPD
-
JMAD
WMMARY0
0
PPD
-
HOLY
ARMY0
0
PPD
-
TCU
2BAYLOR0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LVILLE
14UVA0
0
PPD ESPN
-
OHIO
BGREEN0
0
PPD ESP3
-
NJTECH
BING0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LOYMRY
MARYCA0
0
PPD
-
TEXAM
ARK0
0
PPD SECN
-
IONA
MARIST0
0
PPD
-
SFA
NORL0
0
PPD
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0
PPD ESPU
-
UTVALL
CHIST0
0
-
EORE
IDST0
0
-
NCOLO
SUTAH0
0
-
SACST
CALSD0
0
ESP3
-
UCRIV
CSFULL0
0
-
GC
TEXPA0
0
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0
-
SNCLRA
1GONZAG0
0