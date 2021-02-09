Northwestern meets Indiana, looks to end 9-game skid
Northwestern coach Chris Collins is trying just about everything to get his reeling team back on track.
The Wildcats (6-10, 3-9 Big Ten) will try to snap a nine-game losing streak when they host Indiana on Wednesday in Evanston, Ill.
Northwestern has been more competitive of late but hasn't been able to build off a 3-0 start in conference play. The most recent win for the Wildcats came on Dec. 26, 71-70 at home over Ohio State. Northwestern's past three losses have been by an average margin of 5.3 points.
On Saturday, Collins went with a starting lineup change, replacing Boo Buie and Robbie Beran with Ryan Young and Anthony Gaines, but the Wildcats lost 75-70 at No. 24 Purdue.
"Obviously a lot of frustration trying to get in that win column, but I thought there were some steps forward," Collins said. "I'm not a big moral victory guy, but I really felt like we fought with great energy."
Turnovers hurt the Wildcats in the loss to Purdue, as the Boilermakers scored 18 points off 15 Northwestern turnovers.
"That's not a recipe for success for us, to be a high-turnover team," Collins said. "We're a team that needs to be under 10 turnovers and give ourselves a chance offensively to have good possessions."
Indiana (10-8, 5-6) is looking to build on its 67-65 upset of No. 8 Iowa on Sunday and avenge a 74-67 loss to Northwestern on Dec. 23. Northwestern burned Indiana from the 3-point line, going 7 of 19 (36.8 percent).
"We know Northwestern is a good team," Indiana coach Archie Miller said on his radio show Monday night. "We're going to have to be really, really ready, and we're going to have to be a lot better than we were the first time to have a chance to play against them in their building."
Race Thompson has played well for the Hoosiers in the past three games, averaging 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis has seven doubles-doubles for Indiana and leads the Hoosiers in scoring (19.9 points per game), rebounding (9.2) and blocked shots (1.8).
"I think he can actually play better, as crazy as it sounds," Miller said of Jackson-Davis. "Every game on film, you look at the stat sheet he gets 17 (points) and 12 (rebounds), you watch that film and say, 'Man, he could have had 30, he could have had 25.' You are always in that mode of wanting him to do more. So we'll keep pushing him. He keeps working."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Indiana 10-8
|72.5 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Northwestern 6-10
|74.4 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Thompson
|18
|29
|10.1
|6.5
|1.4
|0.90
|1.50
|1.2
|55.2
|27.3
|61.0
|2.1
|4.4
|M. Shipp
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Phinisee
|18
|25.7
|7.6
|2.1
|2.5
|0.80
|0.40
|1.2
|38.4
|33.9
|64.5
|0.2
|1.9
|A. Leal
|13
|14.3
|2.1
|1.8
|1.3
|0.50
|0.10
|0.8
|39.1
|38.1
|50.0
|0.4
|1.4
|K. Lander
|18
|8.6
|2.3
|0.6
|0.9
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|26.1
|32.4
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|T. Jackson-Davis
|18
|33.9
|19.9
|9.2
|1.4
|0.60
|1.80
|2.5
|52.3
|0.0
|66.7
|2.8
|6.4
|J. Hunter
|16
|17.4
|5.3
|2.8
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|41.8
|38.1
|22.2
|0.4
|2.4
|J. Geronimo
|13
|7.8
|2.2
|1.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|65.0
|33.3
|12.5
|0.4
|1.2
|T. Galloway
|16
|22.5
|4.6
|2.1
|2.0
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|45.5
|20.0
|81.8
|0.6
|1.5
|A. Franklin
|16
|29.9
|12.1
|4.4
|2.1
|1.30
|0.30
|2.3
|44.2
|41.7
|73.8
|0.6
|3.9
|A. Durham
|17
|32.9
|10.6
|3.5
|2.9
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|37.4
|34.3
|73.8
|0.4
|3.1
|N. Childress
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Bybee
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|72.5
|37.8
|14.3
|5.70
|4.60
|11.8
|45.0
|34.7
|66.0
|8.6
|26.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Zalewski
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|R. Young
|16
|17.3
|8.4
|4.7
|1.4
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|60.5
|50.0
|80.0
|1.8
|2.9
|D. Sandhu
|3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Nicholson
|8
|2.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|44.4
|0.0
|25.0
|0.5
|0.3
|P. Nance
|16
|26.9
|12.1
|6.8
|1.8
|0.70
|0.60
|1.4
|52.3
|35.4
|78.3
|1
|5.8
|D. Martinelli
|4
|2
|1.5
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|0.3
|M. Kopp
|16
|31.1
|13.2
|2.8
|1.3
|0.80
|0.10
|1.3
|46.3
|41.3
|87.5
|0.4
|2.4
|R. Greer
|15
|14.1
|2.7
|1.3
|1.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|42.4
|53.8
|83.3
|0.1
|1.3
|A. Gaines
|16
|21.2
|3.9
|4.4
|1.2
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|47.8
|33.3
|63.6
|1.1
|3.4
|R. Dixon III
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|B. Buie
|16
|26.4
|9.8
|2.4
|4.6
|0.70
|0.00
|2.2
|36.1
|37.7
|82.8
|0.2
|2.3
|T. Berry
|16
|14.8
|5.5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.80
|0.20
|0.3
|42.6
|39.1
|54.5
|0.3
|1.4
|R. Beran
|16
|19.1
|5.6
|3.0
|1.4
|0.30
|0.40
|0.5
|43.1
|31.6
|69.6
|0.3
|2.8
|C. Audige
|16
|26.5
|12.5
|3.6
|1.9
|1.30
|0.30
|1.5
|39.7
|30.1
|56.8
|0.8
|2.8
|Total
|16
|0.0
|74.4
|35.9
|16.3
|5.60
|2.20
|11.1
|44.8
|36.4
|72.9
|7.6
|26.1
-
UCONN
PROV0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm FS1
-
JMAD
NCWILM0
0
4:00pm
-
FURMAN
NCGRN0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESPU
-
TULANE
TULSA0
0128 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
SANFRAN0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
IND
NWEST0
0139 O/U
+3.5
5:30pm BTN
-
ODU
CHARLO0
0124 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
CIT0
0154.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
UCF0
0141.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
WCAR0
0154.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHATT
WOFF0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
8HOU
SFLA0
0129 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
GMASON0
0123 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
9UVA
GATECH0
0127 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
BC0
0144 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
BRAD
VALPO0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
TXAMCC
SFA0
0143 O/U
-17
7:30pm
-
SELOU
SAMHOU0
0146 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
25RUT
15IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-6.5
7:36pm BTN
-
HOUBP
ABIL0
0144 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
UIW0
0141 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
MERCER
SAMFORD0
0153.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UGA
16TENN0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
SILL
MOST0
0140.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
CARK
NORL0
0
8:00pm
-
NICHST
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
UTAHST0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
ARKST0
0143 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
RI
STLOU0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10MIZZOU
MISS0
0133 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm SECN
-
LSU
MISSST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
PITT
LVILLE0
0
9:00pm ESPN
-
MARQET
5NOVA0
0139 O/U
-11
9:00pm FS1
-
21WISC
NEB0
0137 O/U
+11.5
9:30pm BTN
-
SJST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-29.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
2BAYLOR
12OKLA0
0
PPD