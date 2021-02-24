Oregon visits Stanford in battle for Pac-12 positioning
Oregon visits Stanford in battle for Pac-12 positioning
NCAA Tournament positioning is at stake Thursday when Oregon visits Stanford for a critical Pac-12 Conference matchup.
The host Cardinal (14-9, 10-7 Pac-12) seek another quality win for their at-large resume with three games remaining in their regular season.
Its last time out, Stanford dropped a triple-overtime decision Saturday at Washington State 85-76. Michael O'Connell missed two free throws that would have given the Cardinal a five-point lead late in regulation, setting up a Noah Williams 3-pointer to force the first overtime.
"The guys fought hard, but this one certainly stings," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said in his postgame press conference. "We need to regroup and try to stick together."
Oregon (14-5, 9-4) comes in off its own loss, a 72-58 decision Monday at USC. The Ducks trailed from wire-to-wire, digging a 15-0 hole to start from which they never recovered.
"They threw a knockout punch in the first five minutes of the game," Oregon coach Dana Altman said in his postgame press conference. "We didn't get anything going offensively. ... We were just stuck in the mud. Defensively, (we had) no activity."
The Ducks made a push in the second half, cutting a 26-point deficit down to 10, but never came any closer. Oregon went into Monday's matchup tied atop the loss column with USC and UCLA for first place in the conference, but now has work to do down the stretch.
Due to COVID-19-related hiatuses, Oregon is in the middle of an eight-game stretch spanning just 18 days. The Ducks were winners of five straight going into USC.
Oregon and Stanford met on Jan. 2 where the Ducks notched a 73-56 blowout win. Chris Duarte scored 23 points and shot 4-of-9 from 3-point range.
Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi lead the Ducks in scoring for the season, each averaging 16.8 points per game.
Oscar da Silva leads Stanford at 18.8 points per game and has been a steadying presence amid a rash of injuries. He is the only member of the Cardinal to play in all 23 games.
Daejon Davis, who missed 13 games with a leg injury, returned to the lineup in a Feb. 13 win over Utah.
In addition to a bevy of injuries, Stanford also played the first half of its home schedule more than 50 miles from campus in Santa Cruz, Calif. The Cardinal went undefeated there, which could boost their NCAA Tournament hopes as the NCAA declared all would be counted as neutral-site games, which includes a win over Pac-12 co-leader UCLA.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Wur
|9
|6.4
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|46.2
|33.3
|75.0
|0.6
|0.8
|E. Williams Jr.
|15
|30.1
|11.2
|6.5
|1.7
|0.90
|0.60
|1.7
|39.6
|33.3
|69.4
|1.9
|4.6
|J. Terry
|15
|14.1
|3.5
|1.5
|1.3
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|39.2
|39.4
|0.0
|0.1
|1.5
|W. Richardson
|7
|33.4
|10.4
|3.3
|3.0
|1.30
|0.00
|2.7
|35.4
|28.0
|76.9
|1
|2.3
|G. Reichle
|4
|2.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Osborn
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|E. Omoruyi
|19
|29.7
|16.8
|5.3
|2.1
|1.30
|0.40
|2.6
|46.6
|37.5
|76.9
|2.3
|3
|C. Lawson
|19
|19.3
|4.6
|3.3
|0.9
|0.60
|0.40
|0.8
|50.0
|44.4
|52.0
|1.1
|2.2
|F. Kepnang
|9
|11.8
|3.1
|1.6
|0.1
|0.20
|1.40
|0.3
|68.8
|0.0
|60.0
|0.8
|0.8
|W. Johnson
|5
|2.4
|0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0.6
|E. Ionescu
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Hardy
|19
|24.4
|4.9
|1.5
|2.8
|0.30
|0.20
|1.5
|40.4
|22.2
|73.3
|0.1
|1.4
|L. Figueroa
|17
|30.6
|10.9
|6.4
|1.4
|1.40
|0.40
|0.7
|44.0
|34.7
|65.0
|1.8
|4.6
|A. Estrada
|7
|15.9
|4.0
|2.3
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.9
|42.3
|21.4
|75.0
|0
|2.3
|C. Duarte
|17
|33.4
|16.8
|4.9
|2.5
|2.10
|0.90
|2.4
|53.0
|42.0
|80.5
|0.7
|4.2
|N. Dante
|6
|17.7
|8.2
|5.8
|0.2
|1.50
|1.20
|1.0
|65.6
|0.0
|43.8
|2
|3.8
|Total
|19
|0.0
|73.3
|37.1
|13.3
|7.70
|3.90
|12.3
|45.9
|35.7
|70.2
|9.8
|24.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. da Silva
|23
|32.3
|18.8
|6.8
|2.4
|0.90
|1.00
|2.7
|58.0
|30.2
|78.7
|1.8
|5
|B. Wills
|14
|26.2
|7.7
|3.6
|2.1
|1.20
|0.40
|2.1
|56.8
|14.3
|34.9
|0.4
|3.2
|Z. Williams
|17
|28.1
|10.9
|5.0
|2.4
|0.90
|0.60
|3.0
|37.6
|29.7
|82.2
|0.6
|4.4
|N. Taitz
|21
|15.8
|3.5
|1.2
|0.3
|0.60
|0.00
|1.1
|35.1
|26.3
|73.3
|0.2
|1
|M. O'Connell
|21
|26.3
|7.0
|3.3
|2.9
|1.20
|0.10
|1.4
|47.6
|32.4
|78.7
|0.5
|2.8
|M. Murrell
|18
|7.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.4
|52.0
|16.7
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|L. Kisunas
|22
|14.9
|2.7
|3.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|0.9
|53.3
|0.0
|39.3
|1
|2.2
|J. Keefe
|21
|7.5
|1.3
|1.9
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|38.1
|0.0
|61.1
|0.6
|1.3
|S. Jones
|22
|28.5
|8.0
|3.7
|1.0
|1.30
|0.60
|1.0
|42.4
|38.0
|64.5
|0.7
|3
|K. Fitzmorris
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Delaire
|20
|26.9
|12.9
|4.0
|1.0
|0.90
|0.40
|2.1
|49.0
|33.3
|76.3
|0.8
|3.2
|D. Davis
|10
|28.9
|12.1
|3.6
|3.4
|1.20
|0.00
|2.5
|45.6
|34.4
|80.0
|0.6
|3
|S. Beskind
|9
|1.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0.1
|N. Begovich
|2
|2.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Begovich
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Angel
|14
|9
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|28.0
|7.7
|100.0
|0.1
|0.9
|Total
|23
|0.0
|71.9
|37.5
|12.7
|7.30
|3.50
|15.2
|47.6
|31.5
|71.5
|7.7
|26.7
-
MIAOH
WMICH67
63
2nd 1:06 ESP+
-
EMICH
OHIO0
0143 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
CMICH
BUFF0
0161.5 O/U
-21
2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRAN
MERMAK0
0136 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
TNMART
SIUE0
0139 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
9IOWA
3MICH0
0154.5 O/U
-5
6:01pm ESPN
-
FDU
SACHRT0
0155 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
FAMU
SCST0
0139 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
SNCLRA
1GONZAG0
0154 O/U
-30.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
WAGNER
CCTST0
0136.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
TNST
MOREHD0
0132.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
5ILL0
0144.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm BTN
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0154 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm FS1
-
WKY
12HOU0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
LIU
BRYANT0
0164 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0144 O/U
-31
7:00pm
-
ROBERT
DTROIT0
0144 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
IUPUI
MILW0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
EKY0
0161.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
UTAH0
0135.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm PACN
-
IPFW
WISGB0
0144 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
YOUNG0
0143 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WEBER
SACST0
0144 O/U
+6.5
8:05pm
-
ARKPB
TEXSO0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm
-
PORTST
NCOLO0
0139 O/U
+1
8:30pm
-
SEMO
EILL0
0138 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
JAXST0
0138 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PEAY
TNTECH0
0143 O/U
+8
9:00pm
-
PORT
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0126 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
PEPPER0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
BOISE
22SDGST0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm FS1
-
4OHIOST
MICHST0
0145 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESPN
-
19USC
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2
-
SANFRAN
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
OREG
STNFRD0
0135 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
NWEST
MINN0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm BTN
-
OREGST
CAL0
0131 O/U
+1
10:00pm PACN
-
UOP
MARYCA0
0122.5 O/U
-6
11:00pm ESP2
-
WASHST
ARIZ0
0139.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm FS1
-
SMU
WICHST0
0
PPD
-
10WVU
2BAYLOR0
0
ESP2
-
CHARLS
NCWILM0
0
-
SJST
WYO0
0