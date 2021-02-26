No. 22 San Diego State tries to keep edge against Boise State
Despite nearly letting victory slip from their grasp on Thursday night, the San Diego State Aztecs remain on course to win their eighth Mountain West Conference regular-season title.
The Aztecs blew a 15-point lead in the last 10 minutes of regulation before going overtime to edge visiting Boise State, 78-66.
"It's something we've done in practice and we've dealt with different types of adversity," said Matt Mitchell, who led the Aztecs with 24 points. "Boise State coming back from a 17-point lead was today's type of adversity."
It was the ninth consecutive victory for No. 22 San Diego State (18-4, 12-3 MWC), which will host Boise State again Saturday afternoon. The Broncos (18-5, 14-4) are a close third in the standings, behind 11-3 Colorado State.
The Aztecs were awarded a pair of forfeit wins over New Mexico by the Mountain West this week which count for seeding and conference championship implications, but not in official NCAA records. They can clinch their second consecutive regular-season title with a win over the Broncos and a win at UNLV on Wednesday.
Losses in either game could open the door for Colorado State or Boise State.
"It's getting to March, it's getting to the conference tournament, it's getting to another hard game with Boise and hopefully if we play well enough, the NCAA Tournament," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. "The rest of the games are probably going to have a feel like this."
After Mitchell hit a pair of free throws to give the Aztecs a 63-60 lead with 27 seconds remaining, RayJ Dennis tied the score for the Broncos with a 3-pointer with 9.3 to go. Dennis finished with nine points and four assists.
But in overtime Mitchell hit two triples and Jordan Schakel hit another as the Aztecs outscored Boise State 15-3, snapping the Broncos' four-game winning streak. Trey Pulliam matched a career-high with 18 points for San Diego State.
Mitchell and Schakel lead the Aztecs in scoring with 15.6 and 14.2 points a game.
"When you dig yourself that big of a hole, it's a long way back and a whole lot of energy," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "Our guys left it all out there. That first half they dictated everything that we did and we dug ourselves a big hole because that's how soft we were that first half."
Derrick Alston Jr. led the Broncos by scoring 22 of his 29 points in the second half.
Emmanuel Akot scored all nine of his points on three 3-pointers to key a 14-0 run that helped Boise State force overtime.
"(Akot) just flipped a switch and was a great competitor in the second half and we're going to need every second of that when we play them again," Rice said.
Boise State had made only 3 of 17 shots from 3-point range in the first half, but then hit 9 of 15 in the second half to force the overtime before going 0-for-8 from long shot range in the extra period.
The Broncos average a conference-best 77.2 points per game, led by Alston Jr. (18.2 points per game), followed by Abu Kigab (12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds) and Marcus Shaver Jr. (10.6 ppg).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boise State 18-5
|77.3 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|14.0 APG
|22 San Diego State 18-4
|75.1 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Winter
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Smith
|15
|6.3
|0.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.2
|35.7
|0.0
|100.0
|0.6
|1.1
|B. Smith
|4
|2.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Shaver Jr.
|20
|27.5
|10.6
|4.6
|1.7
|1.30
|0.20
|1.6
|44.1
|39.1
|84.6
|1
|3.6
|M. Rice
|23
|18.4
|6.3
|2.7
|1.2
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|45.5
|37.1
|83.3
|0.5
|2.2
|K. Pryor
|5
|3.2
|1.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|16.7
|0.0
|44.4
|0.2
|0.8
|L. Milner
|17
|7.8
|2.5
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|72.0
|0.0
|70.0
|0.4
|0.7
|P. Kuzmanovic
|7
|4
|1.6
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|A. Kigab
|23
|28.6
|12.5
|5.6
|2.0
|1.30
|0.90
|2.0
|47.8
|30.0
|71.4
|1.6
|4
|D. Ivory
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Doutrive
|13
|20.7
|8.2
|2.5
|0.8
|0.60
|0.00
|1.2
|51.4
|39.3
|69.0
|0.4
|2.1
|R. Dennis
|23
|28.2
|9.2
|2.9
|3.2
|1.30
|0.20
|1.4
|45.1
|28.4
|72.5
|0.2
|2.7
|M. Armus
|23
|26.1
|7.6
|7.8
|1.3
|0.60
|0.60
|1.2
|50.0
|0.0
|63.8
|3.4
|4.4
|D. Alston Jr.
|23
|32.4
|18.2
|3.4
|2.3
|0.70
|0.30
|2.4
|46.8
|42.1
|85.6
|0.5
|2.9
|E. Akot
|19
|23.1
|7.6
|3.5
|2.3
|0.80
|0.40
|1.4
|37.2
|25.8
|61.8
|0.5
|3
|Total
|23
|0.0
|77.3
|38.7
|14.0
|6.70
|2.70
|11.3
|46.0
|34.7
|73.5
|9.6
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tomaic
|22
|16.1
|5.0
|3.5
|0.7
|0.70
|0.50
|0.7
|50.6
|22.7
|75.0
|1.5
|2
|A. Seiko
|21
|20.1
|4.7
|2.3
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.9
|38.8
|37.5
|70.6
|0.3
|2
|J. Schakel
|22
|28.6
|14.2
|4.0
|1.1
|1.10
|0.10
|0.9
|46.8
|45.7
|88.7
|0.8
|3.3
|T. Pulliam
|22
|26
|6.7
|3.1
|3.2
|1.20
|0.00
|1.6
|39.3
|27.0
|73.1
|0.5
|2.6
|M. Mitchell
|19
|28.4
|15.6
|5.5
|1.9
|1.40
|0.20
|2.5
|45.9
|35.8
|83.6
|0.8
|4.7
|N. Mensah
|22
|21.3
|8.6
|6.4
|0.5
|0.60
|1.50
|1.3
|58.3
|0.0
|58.6
|2
|4.4
|K. Johnson
|18
|14.2
|4.3
|3.9
|0.9
|0.30
|0.60
|0.6
|48.3
|35.3
|48.5
|1.2
|2.7
|T. Gomez
|22
|23.5
|8.5
|1.4
|2.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.9
|44.1
|46.9
|87.5
|0
|1.4
|C. Evans
|9
|4.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|18.8
|12.5
|50.0
|0.1
|0.4
|K. Dinwiddie Jr.
|6
|7.2
|5.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|42.9
|42.9
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|L. Butler
|22
|12.9
|4.4
|1.8
|1.5
|0.90
|0.00
|1.3
|44.0
|26.1
|67.6
|0.1
|1.6
|T. Broughton
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Broughton
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Barnett
|7
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Arop
|17
|14.9
|4.6
|2.6
|0.7
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|47.7
|15.4
|50.0
|1.6
|0.9
|C. Alger
|7
|2.3
|1.9
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|83.3
|0.0
|60.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|75.1
|40.4
|14.3
|8.30
|2.90
|11.8
|46.0
|38.4
|71.4
|10.1
|26.5
-
HOLY
COLG0
0
11:11am
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0130 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
14TEXAS
18TXTECH0
0136 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm CBS
-
CUSE
GATECH0
0144 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0133.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
3MICH
IND0
0138.5 O/U
+8
12:00pm FOX
-
25TENN
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL0
0142.5 O/U
+3
12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
EMICH0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0126.5 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
CMICH
BALLST0
0151 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
MERCER
WCAR0
0148 O/U
+5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UGA0
0160.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm SECN
-
FAMU
SCST0
0136.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm CBS
-
MIAMI
CLEM0
0128 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
VCU
DAVID0
0131 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO0
0159.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
STETSON0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
LATECH0
0146.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm CBSSN
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL0
0143 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
AMER
BUCK0
0140 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
NCOLO0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
5ILL
23WISC0
0136 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
ND
BC0
0149 O/U
+8
2:00pm
-
LSU
20ARK0
0162.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
SACST0
0146 O/U
+6.5
2:05pm
-
MARQET
UCONN0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FOX
-
LPSCMB
NALAB0
0139 O/U
+6
3:00pm ESP+
-
APPST
GASOU0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
OKLAST
7OKLA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ABC
-
BU
ARMY0
0142 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
MISS
VANDY0
0134 O/U
+8
3:30pm SECN
-
SELOU
NWST0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
VANGU
CALBPTST0
0
4:00pm
-
BELMONT
MOREHD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
UK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBS
-
BOISE
22SDGST0
0136 O/U
-6
4:00pm CBSSN
-
OREG
CAL0
0133 O/U
+9
4:00pm PACN
-
11FSU
UNC0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
USCUP
HIGHPT0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
TEMPLE
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
AF
COLOST0
0134.5 O/U
-18
4:00pm
-
WAKE
16VATECH0
0132.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
KSTATE
10WVU0
0138 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
NCGRN
ETNST0
0131 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
NDAKST
SDAK0
0138 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
LSALLE
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-7
4:30pm NBCS
-
KENTST
MIAOH0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
WILL
ORAL0
0163 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
LALAF
ARKLR0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
MNMTH0
0
5:00pm
-
CSTCAR
TROY0
0137.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TEXST0
0123 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
13CREIGH
XAVIER0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
EILL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
UCDAV
CPOLY0
0135.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
FAU
USM0
0135 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
TXARL0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0133.5 O/U
+9.5
5:30pm
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+10
5:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0134 O/U
-8
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
5:30pm
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
6:00pm
-
ELON
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
DUKE0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
INDST
VALPO0
0130 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP3
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0138 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0126 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
IOWAST0
0141 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESPU
-
NEBOM
DENVER0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
6BAMA
MISSST0
0143.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm SECN
-
SILL
21LOYCHI0
0123 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
ILLST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145.5 O/U
+17
6:00pm
-
OREGST
STNFRD0
0133.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm PACN
-
TNST
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
CALSD
UCIRV0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DRAKE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
SALAB0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
NORL0
0150 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
RI
DUQ0
0135.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
NEB0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MANH
SIENA0
0127 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0
7:00pm
-
MOST
EVAN0
0138.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
DELST0
0160.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
TEXPA
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
17KANSAS0
0142 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TARL0
0129.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
19USC
UTAH0
0138 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCCU
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
UMKC
SDAKST0
0134.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0136.5 O/U
+22
8:30pm
-
HOUBP
MCNSE0
0157.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0141.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
GC
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZST0
0145 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
1GONZAG0
0153.5 O/U
-25
10:00pm ESPN
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0135 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
CSN
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0128 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESPU
-
TEXAM
24MIZZOU0
0
PPD SECN
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0
PPD
-
MANH
CAN0
0
PPD
-
ECU
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
NORFLK
HOW0
0
-
NEAST
WMMARY0
0
-
CAN
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
DEL
TOWSON0
0
-
STJOES
FORD0
0
-
SAMFORD
CIT0
0
-
SIENA
IONA0
0
-
NCWILM
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
WYO0
0
-
VMI
CHATT0
0
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0