No. 25 Tennessee seeks momentum, visits Auburn
The regular season has come down to two more games for No. 25 Tennessee, one at Auburn and, following an announcement from the SEC Thursday, a home game on March 7 against Florida.
First up are the Tigers, who are expected to be without dynamic freshman guard Sharife Cooper on Saturday when the Volunteers visit Auburn, Ala.
Tennessee (16-6 overall, 9-6 SEC) is playing for a higher seed in the upcoming SEC tournament. The Vols are currently slotted in fifth place, but can finish the regular season as high as second.
Tennessee has work to do and improvement still to make, having alternated wins and losses over the past five games. The Vols are coming off a 70-58 win over short-handed Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, in which Victor Bailey Jr. scored 21 points and Jaden Springer added 20.
Bailey has been on a scoring tear the past three games, having led the team in scoring in each. He had 29 points against South Carolina on Feb. 17, and 18 against Kentucky on Feb. 20 to average 22.7 over the stretch.
"He's got to be better defensively. He has a tendency not to guard and push up on the ball. We think he could be a really good on-ball defender," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said after Wednesday's win.
"On offense, I still think he's got to keep going downhill with the ball. He had a chance a couple of times tonight; he just stopped himself. He's letting it come to him and not trying to do too much, and he's letting other guys play and create some shots. We've got to get more guys playing to their strengths."
Bailey's 11.4 points per game are second-best on the team. Springer is Tennessee's scoring leader at 12.4 per contest.
The Tigers (11-13, 5-10 ) fell 74-57 to visiting Florida on Tuesday. Cooper, a highly regarded freshman, has averaged 20.2 points per game in each of the 12 he's played, all as a starter.
Head coach Bruce Pearl said Cooper was injured in practice last Sunday.
"We never rush guys back," Pearl said. "He's working to try to get back but we just don't know."
AL.com reported that Cooper is dealing with a left ankle injury and is in a walking boot. Auburn has lost three straight home games.
The young Tigers have dealt with injuries to top players, a self-imposed postseason ban and, along with every other team in the nation, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Without Cooper, the Tigers trailed by 22 points at halftime against Florida. Devan Cambridge led Auburn with 14 points.
"Devan's been consistently solid defensively," Pearl said. "Devan can make shots. Devan's been very consistent, as consistent as anybody."
Allen Flanigan's 13.9 points per game lead Auburn, with Cooper out. The Tigers have lost three straight games overall, six of their past seven and are 2-5 in conference games played at home.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Vescovi
|22
|28.8
|8.5
|4.0
|3.2
|1.10
|0.00
|2.0
|38.4
|37.3
|82.9
|0.3
|3.6
|J. Springer
|20
|24.8
|12.4
|3.5
|2.8
|1.10
|0.50
|2.4
|49.7
|44.1
|80.2
|0.9
|2.7
|Y. Pons
|21
|28
|9.0
|5.0
|0.8
|0.70
|1.60
|1.0
|48.8
|26.1
|78.6
|1.5
|3.5
|U. Plavsic
|12
|3.1
|0.9
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.1
|40.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.4
|0.4
|D. Pember
|9
|2.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|O. Nkamhoua
|20
|7.8
|2.8
|1.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|57.8
|0.0
|44.4
|0.5
|1
|K. Johnson
|22
|23.5
|10.1
|3.0
|2.5
|1.00
|0.50
|2.6
|42.6
|26.3
|70.5
|0.7
|2.3
|B. Jancek
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. James
|20
|27
|8.6
|6.0
|2.0
|1.50
|1.00
|1.2
|40.0
|33.8
|79.5
|2
|4
|K. Gilbert
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Gaines
|14
|4.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|55.6
|0.2
|0.6
|J. Fulkerson
|22
|26.5
|9.6
|5.7
|1.7
|0.50
|0.60
|1.3
|51.7
|0.0
|75.3
|1.6
|4.1
|V. Bailey Jr.
|22
|24.9
|11.4
|2.1
|1.7
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|42.3
|37.4
|81.0
|0.5
|1.6
|E. Anosike
|19
|9.5
|2.0
|2.2
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|35.1
|0.0
|60.0
|1.2
|1.1
|Total
|22
|0.0
|72.8
|39.0
|15.0
|7.20
|4.60
|12.1
|44.5
|34.3
|74.6
|10.5
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|24
|26
|10.5
|4.9
|2.2
|0.70
|1.50
|1.9
|51.3
|35.3
|54.8
|1.4
|3.5
|J. Thor
|24
|22.6
|9.4
|4.8
|0.9
|0.80
|1.30
|1.5
|44.8
|30.2
|74.7
|1.5
|3.3
|J. Powell
|10
|27.8
|11.7
|6.1
|4.7
|0.90
|0.00
|2.6
|42.9
|44.2
|76.5
|0.9
|5.2
|C. Moore
|22
|10.9
|3.0
|2.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|59.5
|42.9
|64.7
|1.1
|0.9
|C. Maasdorp
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Leopard
|3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Johnson
|24
|24.5
|9.0
|2.5
|0.8
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|35.4
|35.0
|71.4
|0.6
|1.9
|J. Franklin
|20
|5.6
|1.5
|1.7
|0.2
|0.20
|0.60
|0.5
|40.7
|33.3
|62.5
|0.7
|1
|A. Flanigan
|24
|30.2
|13.9
|5.4
|3.0
|1.00
|0.20
|3.5
|45.5
|34.2
|78.8
|1
|4.4
|S. Cooper
|12
|33.3
|20.2
|4.3
|8.1
|1.00
|0.30
|4.2
|39.1
|22.8
|82.5
|0.7
|3.6
|P. Cook
|6
|1.7
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|D. Cardwell
|24
|15.3
|3.8
|3.6
|0.5
|0.50
|0.70
|1.4
|70.4
|0.0
|53.8
|1.8
|1.9
|D. Cambridge
|24
|24.2
|8.8
|3.5
|0.8
|0.90
|0.50
|1.3
|38.8
|29.2
|59.5
|1.1
|2.4
|L. Berman
|8
|2.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|27.3
|30.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|B. Akingbola
|24
|11.4
|2.0
|2.4
|0.2
|0.40
|1.00
|0.6
|54.1
|25.0
|34.8
|1.2
|1.2
|Total
|24
|0.0
|78.0
|43.0
|15.3
|6.40
|6.30
|16.5
|44.0
|32.8
|71.0
|12.8
|26.5
-
HOLY
COLG0
0
11:11am
-
LIB
BELLAR0
0130 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
14TEXAS
18TXTECH0
0136 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm CBS
-
CUSE
GATECH0
0144 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
NAVY
LOYMD0
0133.5 O/U
+1
12:00pm ESP+
-
3MICH
IND0
0138.5 O/U
+8
12:00pm FOX
-
25TENN
AUBURN0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL0
0142.5 O/U
+3
12:00pm FS1
-
NILL
EMICH0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESP3
-
MNTNA
IDST0
0126.5 O/U
+2.5
1:00pm
-
CMICH
BALLST0
0151 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW0
0136 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
MERCER
WCAR0
0148 O/U
+5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SC
UGA0
0160.5 O/U
-5.5
1:00pm SECN
-
FAMU
SCST0
0136.5 O/U
+9
2:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm CBS
-
MIAMI
CLEM0
0128 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
VCU
DAVID0
0131 O/U
-3
2:00pm ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO0
0159.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
STETSON0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
LATECH0
0146.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm CBSSN
-
BING
HARTFD0
0131 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESP+
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL0
0143 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
PRESBY
HAMP0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
2:00pm ESP3
-
AMER
BUCK0
0140 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
NCOLO0
0136 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
5ILL
23WISC0
0136 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
ND
BC0
0149 O/U
+8
2:00pm
-
LSU
20ARK0
0162.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm ESP2
-
WEBER
SACST0
0146 O/U
+6.5
2:05pm
-
MARQET
UCONN0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FOX
-
LPSCMB
NALAB0
0139.5 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
APPST
GASOU0
0130.5 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
OKLAST
7OKLA0
0139.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ABC
-
BU
ARMY0
0142 O/U
-4
3:00pm ESP+
-
MISS
VANDY0
0134 O/U
+8
3:30pm SECN
-
PEPPER
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
WAKE
16VATECH0
0132.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
OREG
CAL0
0133 O/U
+9
4:00pm PACN
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
TXSA0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
FLA
UK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBS
-
11FSU
UNC0
0152.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm ESPN
-
VANGU
CALBPTST0
0
4:00pm
-
BELMONT
MOREHD0
0138.5 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
NCGRN
ETNST0
0131 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
KSTATE
10WVU0
0138 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
USCUP
HIGHPT0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
SELOU
NWST0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
TEMPLE
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
AF
COLOST0
0134.5 O/U
-18
4:00pm
-
BOISE
22SDGST0
0136 O/U
-6
4:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
SDAK0
0138 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
LSALLE
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-7
4:30pm NBCS
-
KENTST
MIAOH0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
FAU
USM0
0135 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
13CREIGH
XAVIER0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
LALAF
ARKLR0
0143.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm ESP3
-
FAIR
MNMTH0
0
5:00pm
-
NJTECH
ALBANY0
0136.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
WILL
ORAL0
0163 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
LAMON
TEXST0
0123 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
UCDAV
CPOLY0
0135.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
ARKST
TXARL0
0140.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
TROY0
0137.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm ESP+
-
TNMART
EILL0
0142.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
ALAM0
0133.5 O/U
+9.5
5:30pm
-
ALCORN
STHRN0
0134 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALST0
0140.5 O/U
+10.5
5:30pm
-
SFA
LAMAR0
0145.5 O/U
+10
5:30pm
-
ELON
NCWILM0
0139 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
DUKE0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
SEMO
SIUE0
0138 O/U
+3
6:00pm
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0126 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
IOWAST0
0141 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NEBOM
DENVER0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
INDST
VALPO0
0130 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
MISSST0
0143.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm SECN
-
SILL
21LOYCHI0
0123 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
NIOWA
ILLST0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ABIL
CARK0
0145.5 O/U
+17
6:00pm
-
OREGST
STNFRD0
0133.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm PACN
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0
7:00pm
-
TNST
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
RI
DUQ0
0135.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
NEB0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm BTN
-
CALSD
UCIRV0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
DRAKE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
EVAN0
0138.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
NORL0
0150 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
MANH
SIENA0
0127 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
SALAB0
0147.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
STPETE0
0131 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESP3
-
COPPST
DELST0
0161.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
TEXPA
UTVALL0
0145 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
2BAYLOR
17KANSAS0
0142 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TARL0
0129.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
19USC
UTAH0
0138 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCCU
NCAT0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
HOUBP
MCNSE0
0157.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
UMKC
SDAKST0
0134.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
JACKST
MVSU0
0136.5 O/U
+22
8:30pm
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0141.5 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
GC
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZST0
0145 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UCLA
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0128 O/U
-8
10:00pm ESPU
-
CSN
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
-10
10:00pm ESP+
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0135 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
UCSB
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII0
0147 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
LOYMRY
1GONZAG0
0153.5 O/U
-25
10:00pm ESPN
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0
PPD
-
TEXAM
24MIZZOU0
0
PPD SECN
-
ECU
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
MANH
CAN0
0
PPD
-
NORFLK
HOW0
0
-
NEAST
WMMARY0
0
-
CAN
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
DEL
TOWSON0
0
-
STJOES
FORD0
0
-
SAMFORD
CIT0
0
-
SIENA
IONA0
0
-
SJST
WYO0
0
-
NCWILM
CHARLS0
0
-
VMI
CHATT0
0
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0