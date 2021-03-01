Wake Forest, Pitt aiming to end long slumps
Maybe getting to March will be a good thing for Wake Forest or Pittsburgh.
It can't get much worse.
Both teams hold five-game losing streaks going into Tuesday night's meeting in Pittsburgh.
Wake Forest (6-13, 3-13 Atlantic Coast Conference) won just one of seven February games.
"I don't think we're playing very hard," Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes said. "... It's interesting because in practice I don't see that as much. But it's not carrying over to the game for whatever reason."
Pittsburgh (9-10, 5-9) went 1-5 in February, losing two of its top three scorers in the process as Xavier Johnson and Au'Diese Toney announced intentions to transfer. The duo combined to average more than 28 points per game.
Yet the Panthers hung with host North Carolina State before falling 65-62 on Sunday.
"We lost a game, which we have a lot over the past few weeks," Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel said. "We've been in position where we had a chance to win. We just haven't done the things necessary to earn the right to win."
Virginia Tech trampled Wake Forest 84-46 on Saturday. The average margin of the past four setbacks for the Demon Deacons has been 25.3 points per game.
"We have a fine line of how we have to play," Forbes said. "Part of toughness is having mental toughness, not just physical. ... You got to dig in. You've got to take it personal."
Wake Forest hasn't been able to make positive in-game adjustments.
"Right now, they're getting deflated quickly and early and they're losing their fight," Forbes said.
Recent opponents Duke, North Carolina State, Clemson and Virginia Tech were motivated by bolstering NCAA Tournament credentials. So with Pittsburgh, that doesn't figure to be the case.
"Pittsburgh, they've had their struggles, too," Forbes said.
Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie is second in ACC scoring at 18.6 points per game.
This will be the Panthers' home finale and Capel said the team remains committed to playing with a purpose.
"We've fought all year," Capel said.
Capel said the recent roster defections mean more responsibility for guard Femi Odukale, who showed he's willing to step up by notching a season-best 18 points at NC State.
Wake Forest defeated Pittsburgh 76-75 on Jan. 23, ending the Panthers' three-game winning streak. That also snapped Wake Forest's six-game skid and provided the team with its first ACC victory.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wake Forest 6-13
|66.4 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Pittsburgh 9-10
|71.6 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. van Beveren
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|D. Williamson
|19
|33.8
|12.2
|2.4
|2.6
|1.40
|0.10
|2.1
|43.6
|33.8
|77.0
|0
|2.4
|I. Wilkins
|16
|11.3
|2.0
|1.8
|0.8
|0.80
|0.10
|0.4
|35.5
|29.4
|71.4
|0.3
|1.6
|C. Whitt
|16
|21.9
|4.2
|2.3
|2.4
|0.60
|0.00
|3.0
|32.5
|31.0
|75.0
|0.1
|2.1
|E. Okpomo
|14
|9.6
|1.1
|1.7
|0.1
|0.30
|0.80
|0.6
|55.6
|0.0
|75.0
|0.6
|1.1
|O. Oguama
|17
|22.2
|8.2
|5.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|48.5
|0.0
|70.9
|2.5
|3.1
|J. Neath
|19
|16.4
|3.9
|1.8
|1.7
|0.50
|0.10
|1.8
|36.2
|23.1
|90.5
|0.2
|1.6
|I. Mucius
|19
|25.1
|10.1
|5.1
|0.5
|0.40
|0.40
|1.7
|43.9
|35.8
|68.2
|1.7
|3.4
|I. Massoud
|19
|20.3
|8.2
|3.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|1.4
|34.8
|34.8
|73.7
|0.8
|2.6
|M. Lester
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|19
|17.1
|5.2
|2.5
|0.7
|0.40
|0.60
|0.6
|37.1
|32.8
|76.5
|0.7
|1.8
|T. Ingraham
|2
|12.5
|11.0
|2.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|88.9
|0.0
|100.0
|2.5
|0
|I. DuBose
|8
|24.5
|11.1
|4.6
|2.4
|1.30
|0.10
|1.3
|44.1
|33.3
|60.6
|0.5
|4.1
|B. Buchanan
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Antonio
|18
|20.5
|7.1
|2.5
|1.0
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|41.4
|40.0
|90.9
|0.2
|2.3
|Q. Adams
|6
|5.7
|2.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0.2
|Total
|19
|0.0
|66.4
|36.3
|11.3
|6.20
|2.30
|14.1
|41.2
|34.2
|73.5
|8.9
|24.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Toney
|16
|34.9
|14.4
|5.9
|2.3
|1.30
|0.10
|2.4
|46.4
|34.0
|66.7
|2.3
|3.6
|C. Smith
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|N. Sibande
|11
|15.7
|3.9
|2.1
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|1.2
|30.6
|33.3
|41.7
|0.8
|1.3
|F. Odukale
|19
|18.2
|5.5
|2.3
|2.2
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|44.6
|22.2
|49.1
|0.5
|1.8
|X. Johnson
|18
|28.6
|14.2
|3.4
|5.7
|1.30
|0.20
|3.3
|42.6
|32.1
|78.7
|0.5
|2.9
|W. Jeffress Jr.
|13
|15.3
|2.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|0.2
|21.7
|17.6
|40.0
|0.9
|1.5
|J. Hugley
|7
|14.7
|5.1
|4.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.1
|39.5
|0.0
|60.0
|1.7
|2.6
|I. Horton
|19
|27.4
|9.2
|2.4
|1.6
|0.50
|0.20
|1.1
|38.3
|36.5
|75.0
|0.3
|2.1
|A. Fisch
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|O. Ezeakudo
|6
|3.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|66.7
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|8
|5.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|33.3
|16.7
|75.0
|0.4
|0.4
|A. Coulibaly
|19
|22.4
|5.2
|4.0
|0.8
|0.70
|0.90
|0.7
|50.6
|25.0
|78.3
|1.6
|2.4
|N. Collier
|10
|8.2
|0.9
|1.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|28.6
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.8
|J. Champagnie
|17
|35.1
|18.6
|11.4
|1.6
|1.20
|1.10
|1.4
|49.2
|32.8
|73.0
|3.5
|7.9
|T. Brown
|18
|10.7
|2.6
|2.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.70
|0.6
|42.9
|0.0
|58.8
|1.3
|1.2
|M. Amadasun
|4
|3
|0.5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|C. Aiken Jr.
|1
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|Total
|19
|0.0
|71.6
|42.5
|15.1
|6.10
|3.40
|12.4
|42.8
|32.3
|67.0
|13.2
|25.8
-
TEXPA
NMEXST0
0138 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm
-
AKRON
BUFF0
0159 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
TOLEDO
CMICH0
0159.5 O/U
+16
5:00pm ESP+
-
3BAYLOR
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST0
0150.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
PITT0
0135 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
12ARK
SC0
0157 O/U
+6.5
6:30pm SECN
-
EMICH
BALLST0
0146.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MERMAK
WAGNER0
0129.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
TULSA
UCF0
0130.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
WMICH
NILL0
0131.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
8BAMA0
0156 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP2
-
XAVIER
GTOWN0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
MIAOH
BGREEN0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
4ILL
2MICH0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
TCU
18TXTECH0
0132 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
15TEXAS
IOWAST0
0143 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
BOISE0
0135 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
IPFW
CLEVST0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
DTROIT
NKY0
0146 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MILW
WRIGHT0
0152 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
YOUNG
OAK0
0151.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESP+
-
DUKE
GATECH0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
IND
MICHST0
0137 O/U
-3
8:00pm BTN
-
VANDY
LSU0
0157 O/U
-12
8:30pm SECN
-
UK
MISS0
0131 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
SFLA0
0135 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
25WISC
23PURDUE0
0128.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
MARQET
DEPAUL0
0136.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MOUNT
BRYANT0
0
-
RI
STJOES0
0
-
PARKU
DIXIE0
0