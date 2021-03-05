LSU, Missouri square off with postseason credentials on line
The LSU Tigers and Missouri Tigers will battle for postseason credentials when they square off Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
LSU (15-8, 10-6 SEC) is trying to secure a top-four seed and a double-bye in the league tournament next week.
Missouri (15-7, 8-7) will land somewhere between a No. 5 and No. 8 seed in the SEC event, depending on the outcome of games Saturday.
Both LSU and Missouri are also looking to improve their seeding for the NCAA Tournament. Both are trying to avoid the Nos. 8-9 zone in that bracket and the potential of facing a No. 1 seed if they win their first game.
"We need another Quad 1 win," LSU coach Will Wade said. "We need to try to improve our SEC tournament standing, improve our standing for the NCAA Tournament, all that stuff's important."
Missouri had lost four of five games before snapping their late-season slump with a 72-70 victory at Florida.
"We were already in the NCAA Tournament," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "That wasn't the topic for our guys. It was, 'Let's get better.'"
Getting center Jeremiah Tilmon back in the starting lineup steadied Missouri. He missed two games (Feb. 13 vs. Arkansas and Feb. 16 vs. Georgia) while mourning the death of his grandmother and the team lost both in his absence.
In the three games since he returned, Tilmon scored 39 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and blocked five shots. He is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds this season.
"(Missouri) presents some problems with just how big, physical that they are," Wade said. "That'll be a challenge for us. Tilmon inside will be a huge challenge for us. Rebounding the ball will be a big issue."
Missouri has also improved its perimeter shooting. After hitting just 6-of-33 shots from 3-point range during a seven-game span from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13, Mark Smith has connected on 10-of-21 shots since then.
"The last four games, Mark has been great," Martin said. "It's the film study, the execution, the mental preparation, the practice. I said that when he was struggling, all he had to do was focus on the things that we talk about and he'll be OK. Because he already works hard, and he's got a shot. Everything has fallen in place, so I'm happy for him."
Missouri will have its hands full with LSU guard Cameron Thomas, who is averaging 22.8 points while scoring every which way possible. Thomas scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as LSU handled Vanderbilt 83-68 in its previous game.
Forward Trendon Watford (16 points, 7.4 rebounds), guard Ja'Vonte Smart (16 points, 4.1 assists) and forward Darius Days (11.7 points, 7.5 points) can also create matchup problems when LSU plays in the open court.
"(We) need to get the game going, get the pace going," Wade said. "Hopefully we can stay out of situations where they're just leaning on us in the half court."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilkinson
|22
|18.5
|3.9
|3.0
|0.7
|0.80
|0.60
|0.5
|79.5
|50.0
|70.0
|1.5
|1.5
|T. Watford
|22
|34.1
|16.0
|7.4
|3.2
|1.10
|0.60
|2.8
|47.0
|31.3
|70.6
|1.6
|5.7
|C. Thomas
|23
|32.6
|22.8
|3.4
|1.4
|0.80
|0.10
|1.8
|40.7
|30.6
|87.9
|0.6
|2.9
|J. Smart
|22
|35
|16.0
|3.3
|4.1
|1.20
|0.10
|2.7
|48.5
|44.6
|81.3
|0.2
|3.1
|S. O'Neal
|10
|14.7
|2.8
|4.4
|0.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.4
|37.5
|18.2
|50.0
|1.3
|3.1
|J. LeBlanc Sr.
|19
|17.7
|3.5
|4.6
|0.7
|1.10
|0.90
|0.4
|70.5
|0.0
|26.3
|1.9
|2.7
|A. Hyatt
|18
|14.5
|4.3
|2.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|45.3
|29.0
|66.7
|1.1
|1.8
|J. Gray
|8
|3.6
|1.0
|1.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.5
|0.9
|E. Gaines
|23
|13.3
|2.4
|1.2
|1.3
|1.00
|0.10
|1.3
|22.2
|12.5
|69.4
|0.2
|1
|B. Egemo
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Edwards
|4
|3.3
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|D. Days
|22
|26.3
|11.7
|7.5
|0.7
|1.30
|0.30
|1.1
|53.3
|39.0
|69.7
|2.5
|5
|J. Cook
|17
|8.5
|3.6
|0.9
|0.9
|0.90
|0.00
|0.6
|48.8
|50.0
|76.5
|0.2
|0.7
|Total
|23
|0.0
|82.5
|41.1
|12.8
|8.10
|2.90
|12.2
|46.7
|34.7
|74.8
|11.2
|26.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilmore
|5
|4.2
|0.8
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1
|T. Watson
|18
|7.6
|1.7
|0.6
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.1
|30.0
|30.8
|71.4
|0.2
|0.4
|J. Tilmon
|20
|27.8
|12.9
|7.6
|0.9
|0.90
|1.40
|2.0
|64.1
|0.0
|50.9
|3
|4.7
|M. Smith
|22
|20.9
|4.8
|5.0
|0.6
|0.50
|0.50
|0.7
|43.8
|27.0
|86.7
|1.5
|3.5
|M. Smith
|22
|29.9
|10.1
|2.8
|1.1
|1.00
|0.10
|1.6
|39.0
|33.3
|78.3
|0.4
|2.4
|D. Smith
|22
|33.6
|14.0
|3.5
|3.9
|2.00
|0.40
|2.5
|44.5
|38.5
|83.6
|0.5
|3.1
|X. Pinson
|22
|26
|14.0
|2.9
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.9
|39.8
|33.9
|81.8
|0.5
|2.4
|J. Pickett
|22
|18
|6.3
|2.5
|0.8
|0.20
|0.10
|1.0
|50.0
|34.8
|84.6
|0.6
|1.9
|D. Buggs
|22
|13.1
|1.5
|1.0
|2.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|28.2
|7.1
|52.9
|0
|1
|K. Brown
|22
|20
|7.6
|5.9
|0.7
|0.50
|0.40
|1.4
|46.1
|23.1
|53.1
|1.7
|4.1
|P. Braun
|18
|9.8
|2.8
|1.6
|0.4
|0.10
|0.70
|0.2
|61.3
|33.3
|56.3
|0.6
|1.1
|Total
|22
|0.0
|73.8
|38.6
|13.4
|6.60
|3.60
|13.3
|45.5
|32.0
|69.5
|9.8
|25.8
-
PITT
CLEM0
0128.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MINN0
0140 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FOX
-
GTOWN
UCONN0
0137 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm CBS
-
SACHRT
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
SC
UK0
0150 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
CIT
NCGRN0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
ND0
0153 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0134 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0138 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
AUBURN0
0140 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SACST
MONST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
INDST
20LOYCHI0
0120.5 O/U
-10
1:05pm CBSSN
-
MASLOW
UMBC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
MOUNT
WAGNER0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
17OKLAST
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm FS1
-
8BAMA
UGA0
0158 O/U
+8
2:00pm CBS
-
IND
23PURDUE0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0140 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
10NOVA
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
ETNST
CHATT0
0131.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
ELON0
0134.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
LSU
MIZZOU0
0155.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm SECN
-
AMER
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:05pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
4ILL
7OHIOST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESPN
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP+
-
USC
UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm CBS
-
21UVA
LVILLE0
0121.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
ABIL0
0131.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
DRAKE0
0143 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
WARNPA
MNTNA0
0
4:00pm
-
LAMAR
MCNSE0
0145 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UAB
NTEXAS0
0125 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0157 O/U
+13.5
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
14CREIGH0
0134 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm FOX
-
ODU
WKY0
0137.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
TEXAM
12ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-15
5:00pm SECN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0146.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0149.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
UNC0
0148 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
STBON0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAST0
0147.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
JACKST0
0127.5 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
NEBOM
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
6:45pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
WMMARY0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CSN0
0145 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
NORL0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
TEXPA0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0129 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP3
-
CSFULL
CALSD0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0138 O/U
-8
8:30pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
DIXIE0
0140 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTVALL
GC0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
MARYCA0
0124.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
XAVIER
MARQET0
0144.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm FS1
-
APPST
TEXST0
0122.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WILL
SDAK0
0156 O/U
-8
9:45pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
FRESNO0
0132.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
WYO0
0144 O/U
-1
11:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
TULANE0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
22VATECH
NCST0
0
-
WICHST
TEMPLE0
0