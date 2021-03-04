No. 10 Villanova faces Providence without Collin Gillespie
No. 10 Villanova faces Providence without Collin Gillespie
Villanova is certainly capable of vying for another national championship.
Without Collin Gillespie, the task will be much more daunting.
The No. 10-ranked Wildcats (16-4, 11-3) clinched their seventh Big East regular-season title in eight seasons with a 72-60 victory over No. 14 Creighton on Wednesday.
But they likely lost Gillespie, one of the top players in the country, for an extended period of time with a left knee injury. Gillespie was hurt in the first half and didn't return.
Gillespie obviously won't play when the Wildcats complete their regular season Saturday afternoon at Providence. Trainer Dan Erickson wasn't optimistic immediately after the game against Creighton.
"We're not going to speculate, but (Erickson is) not saying he'll be fine," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said. "So, this is all very bittersweet."
Gillespie has developed into a stellar player maybe more than any other Wildcat in program history.
"There's probably not been one player who has had the impact on one team here that Collin has had for us," Wright said. "He's our spiritual leader, work ethic leader, character-wise he's our leader. He's tough to replace. We're going to have to grow up real quick. Guys are going to have to step up, and I think they will."
Justin Moore stepped up with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl produced 14 points and 14 rebounds and Brandon Slater added 11 points off the bench.
Without Gillespie, the Wildcats will continue to need extra production from everyone.
"Definitely, I could see it right away," Wright said of the team's reaction when Gillespie was injured. "They're tough guys, but they were down. Then they started pumping each other up."
Providence will hope to avoid its third loss in the last four games when it hosts Villanova.
In their most recent game, the Friars (12-12, 8-10) fell 81-67 on Wednesday at St. John's.
Nate Watson led the way with 19 points and three blocked shots, David Duke added 16 points and Jared Bynum had 13.
"Fifty-one points in the second half -- that was absolutely disgusting to see," Providence head coach Ed Cooley said. "We had no urgency. We had no pop. Very, very disappointed in the group."
The Friars were just 4-of-23 from beyond the arc and could never seem to get in sync offensively to make a late run.
"It was like a different team showed up in the second half," Cooley said. "We didn't fight in the second half at all."
Providence is guaranteed of a losing conference record for the second time in the last three seasons. With the amount of talent compiled for this season, there had been plenty of optimism.
But in this unique COVID-19 season, it hasn't gone exactly as planned.
Still, there's one more opportunity against a quality opponent in Villanova before the conference tournament.
"Our games are running down," Cooley said. "There are always times in the season where you're going to have a stinker, but you've got right, nine, 20 games left. We're down to our last game."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|10 Villanova 16-4
|77.0 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Providence 12-12
|70.8 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Swider
|20
|20.4
|6.1
|3.3
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|42.4
|38.4
|75.0
|0.8
|2.6
|B. Slater
|20
|15.4
|4.3
|2.0
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.3
|57.7
|50.0
|69.6
|0.9
|1.2
|J. Samuels
|20
|28.7
|10.9
|6.2
|2.5
|0.70
|0.30
|1.1
|46.8
|41.2
|79.1
|1.8
|4.4
|J. Robinson-Earl
|20
|33.9
|15.4
|8.2
|1.9
|1.00
|0.50
|1.6
|49.2
|29.4
|77.2
|2.3
|6
|T. Patterson
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Moore
|20
|33.7
|13.4
|4.5
|3.1
|0.80
|0.30
|1.6
|43.8
|31.4
|77.6
|0.4
|4.1
|C. Gillespie
|20
|33.4
|14.0
|3.3
|4.6
|1.00
|0.00
|1.6
|42.8
|37.6
|83.3
|0.6
|2.7
|E. Dixon
|16
|8
|3.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|44.4
|14.3
|72.7
|0.7
|0.9
|C. Daniels
|20
|26.7
|10.3
|2.2
|1.4
|0.50
|0.10
|1.6
|44.5
|39.6
|82.1
|0.5
|1.7
|C. Arcidiacono
|8
|2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0
|B. Antoine
|5
|6.6
|1.2
|1.0
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|28.6
|20.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.8
|Total
|20
|0.0
|77.0
|37.6
|15.8
|5.40
|1.50
|9.2
|45.6
|36.0
|78.4
|9.7
|24.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Watson
|24
|31.9
|16.7
|6.7
|0.6
|0.40
|1.00
|1.2
|60.2
|0.0
|64.5
|2.6
|4
|A. Reeves
|24
|31.8
|10.1
|3.6
|1.8
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|35.5
|32.4
|84.6
|0.7
|2.9
|J. Nichols Jr.
|16
|16.8
|6.1
|2.4
|0.7
|0.60
|0.50
|1.1
|54.3
|40.9
|85.7
|0.8
|1.6
|K. Monroe
|14
|5.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|24.0
|16.7
|33.3
|0.4
|0.4
|N. Horchler
|24
|20.3
|6.2
|5.3
|0.5
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|39.3
|40.0
|73.3
|1.8
|3.5
|B. Goodine
|15
|7.4
|1.2
|0.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.30
|0.7
|26.1
|28.6
|66.7
|0.2
|0.6
|G. Gantt
|24
|21.8
|4.3
|3.3
|1.8
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|42.4
|22.9
|70.8
|0.9
|2.4
|A. Fonts
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Duke
|24
|37.1
|17.1
|6.4
|4.9
|1.20
|0.30
|3.3
|39.2
|41.0
|79.8
|1
|5.4
|E. Croswell
|24
|7.3
|2.5
|2.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|50.9
|0.0
|23.8
|1.1
|0.9
|J. Bynum
|15
|26.6
|6.1
|1.7
|3.9
|0.90
|0.10
|1.1
|33.7
|13.9
|68.8
|0.2
|1.5
|A. Breed
|21
|20.4
|5.4
|2.3
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|41.5
|27.3
|73.0
|0.1
|2.2
|Total
|24
|0.0
|70.8
|38.5
|13.8
|5.80
|3.10
|11.7
|43.4
|32.5
|71.5
|10.7
|25.0
-
SACHRT
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0128.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MINN0
0140 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FOX
-
SC
UK0
0150 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
UCONN0
0137 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm CBS
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0134 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
NCGRN0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
ND0
0153 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
MISSST
AUBURN0
0140 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0138 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
MONST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
BU
COLG0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
INDST
20LOYCHI0
0120.5 O/U
-10
1:05pm CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0140 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
IND
23PURDUE0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MASLOW
UMBC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
MOUNT
WAGNER0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
8BAMA
UGA0
0158 O/U
+8
2:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm FS1
-
10NOVA
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
ETNST
CHATT0
0131.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESP+
-
LSU
MIZZOU0
0155.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm SECN
-
TOWSON
ELON0
0134.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
AMER
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:05pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
4ILL
7OHIOST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESPN
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP+
-
USC
UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm CBS
-
21UVA
LVILLE0
0121.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
ABIL0
0131.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
DRAKE0
0142 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
WARNPA
MNTNA0
0
4:00pm
-
LAMAR
MCNSE0
0145 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UAB
NTEXAS0
0125 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0157 O/U
+13.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
WKY0
0137.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
14CREIGH0
0134 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm FOX
-
TEXAM
12ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-15
5:00pm SECN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0142.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0146.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0149.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
UNC0
0148 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
STBON0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAST0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
JACKST0
0127.5 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
NEBOM
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
6:45pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
WMMARY0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CSN0
0145 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
NORL0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
TEXPA0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0129 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP3
-
CSFULL
CALSD0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0138 O/U
-8
8:30pm ESP+
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
DIXIE0
0140 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0128 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTVALL
GC0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
MARYCA0
0124.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
XAVIER
MARQET0
0144.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm FS1
-
APPST
TEXST0
0122.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WILL
SDAK0
0156 O/U
-8
9:45pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
FRESNO0
0132.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
WYO0
0144 O/U
-1
11:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
TULANE0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
22VATECH
NCST0
0
-
WICHST
TEMPLE0
0