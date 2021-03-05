Vandy's Scotty Pippen Jr. takes hot hand to Ole Miss
Vandy's Scotty Pippen Jr. takes hot hand to Ole Miss
Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will square off for the second time in a week Saturday when they meet for a Southeastern Conference game at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.
The two squads played last Saturday, with Vanderbilt scoring a 75-70 upset in Nashville. That was particularly surprising since the Commodores were missing their two best players because of injury in Scotty Pippen Jr. (21.4 points, 5.0 assists, 1.8 steals per game) and Dylan Disu (15.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks).
Pippen returned to the lineup strong Thursday night -- after a hip injury cost him three games -- when he led Vandy to a nonconference victory at Cincinnati. Pippen scored a career-high 36 points with a sharpshooting performance as he hit 10 of 13 field-goal attempts, 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and 11 of 12 free throws.
"When I first started the game, I didn't want to force anything," Pippen said. "I actually wanted to let the game come to me. I got a little winded, and I knew when I came back in the game after seeing how the defense was playing that I'd be able to adjust. Once I saw my first shot go in, I felt confident."
Jordan Wright chipped in a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) for Vanderbilt (8-14, 3-12 SEC), which was glad to get an extra game added to the schedule at the last minute, keeping them from dwelling on their 83-68 loss at LSU on Tuesday.
Vanderbilt will be looking for consecutive victories for the first time since the first two games of the season.
Ole Miss also got a much-needed win its last time out with a 70-62 home victory over Kentucky on Tuesday.
"I thought it was a real physical game. I'm proud of our team," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "Rebounding was a key, especially against a team like (Kentucky). Devontae Shuler had one of his best games he's ever had as an Ole Miss Rebel."
Shuler had 17 points and seven assists in that one while KJ Buffen (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Romello White (11, 10) each recorded double-doubles.
Vanderbilt's strength is its offense (54th nationally in the KenPom.com adjusted offensive efficiency) while Ole Miss relies on defense (23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency).
Ole Miss has been successful with its zone defenses due to the quickness of Shuler and Luis Rodriguez and the interior presence of White (1.2 blocks per game).
The key to Vandy's win last Saturday was 3-point shooting. The Commodores rotated the ball at times to get some good looks from beyond the arc against the Rebels, going 11-of-23 from distance (47.8 percent) while Ole Miss was just 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) from 3.
The Rebels will place a premium on guarding Pippen. Disu is out for the year with a knee injury, leaving Wright (9.1 ppg) as Vandy's second-leading active scorer.
Vanderbilt's challenge will be stopping Shuler and White in the paint. The Commodores have struggled in keeping guards out of the lane and the interior defense suffers without Disu.
Ole Miss took advantage last week, as Shuler scored 25 points while White had 17 points and eight rebounds, but Vandy still prevailed by shooting better overall.
Saturday is the Rebels' Senior Night. The game wasn't scheduled until the SEC threw it on the slate last week as a way to make up for games canceled due to COVID-19.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 8-14
|73.0 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Ole Miss 14-10
|69.2 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wright
|20
|23.9
|9.1
|4.6
|2.0
|1.10
|0.30
|2.3
|48.6
|44.1
|65.0
|1.4
|3.2
|D. Weikert
|1
|7
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|T. Thomas
|22
|18.3
|5.9
|1.6
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|35.6
|38.1
|72.2
|0.4
|1.3
|M. Stute
|18
|15.3
|4.1
|2.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|30.8
|30.8
|73.9
|0.7
|1.7
|I. Rice
|7
|2.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Pippen Jr.
|19
|32.1
|21.3
|2.9
|5.1
|1.80
|0.20
|3.8
|44.9
|39.2
|82.4
|0.8
|2.1
|A. Odusipe
|9
|3.7
|0.7
|1.1
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.4
|E. Obinna
|18
|8.3
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|46.7
|0.0
|80.0
|0.6
|1.4
|Q. Millora-Brown
|16
|13.3
|3.3
|3.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.30
|0.6
|70.6
|0.0
|33.3
|1.6
|1.6
|I. McBride
|18
|12.8
|4.4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|34.8
|34.5
|86.7
|0.1
|1.2
|T. Lawrence
|7
|12.7
|2.9
|2.3
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.9
|1.4
|D. Harvey
|20
|19
|5.8
|2.7
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.3
|36.0
|35.4
|100.0
|0.5
|2.2
|M. Evans
|22
|25.1
|8.7
|3.0
|1.5
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|46.2
|37.8
|54.2
|0.7
|2.3
|D. Disu
|17
|31.7
|15.0
|9.2
|1.4
|1.10
|1.20
|2.1
|49.2
|36.9
|73.6
|2.4
|6.9
|C. Brown
|14
|18.2
|3.3
|2.6
|0.2
|0.70
|0.70
|0.9
|46.2
|16.7
|50.0
|0.6
|2
|B. Albert
|13
|12.5
|1.1
|1.7
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|20.0
|22.2
|100.0
|0.5
|1.2
|M. Adelman
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|73.0
|36.9
|12.8
|7.00
|2.50
|14.0
|43.5
|35.5
|72.3
|10.3
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. White
|24
|27.4
|11.0
|5.8
|1.0
|0.50
|1.20
|2.0
|66.2
|0.0
|67.4
|2.1
|3.8
|D. Vaughn
|16
|6.6
|1.7
|1.5
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|35.7
|16.7
|38.5
|0.4
|1.1
|K. Sy
|14
|11
|3.1
|1.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|40.9
|29.4
|100.0
|0.7
|1.1
|D. Shuler
|24
|33.4
|16.0
|3.1
|3.4
|1.60
|0.10
|2.5
|41.3
|35.2
|78.7
|0.6
|2.5
|L. Rodriguez
|24
|25.4
|7.6
|6.0
|2.0
|1.70
|0.60
|1.3
|44.6
|33.9
|66.0
|1.5
|4.5
|S. Robinson
|6
|3.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|30.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.5
|0.3
|M. Murrell
|24
|16.5
|3.9
|1.9
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|1.3
|30.5
|31.4
|54.2
|0.6
|1.3
|J. McBride
|3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0
|J. Joiner
|24
|29.8
|10.6
|2.6
|1.5
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|37.8
|20.6
|84.4
|0.4
|2.3
|S. Hunter
|21
|7.3
|2.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|45.2
|29.4
|66.7
|0.4
|0.6
|A. Crowley
|23
|11.8
|2.5
|1.5
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|37.1
|21.4
|75.0
|0.2
|1.3
|A. Collum
|7
|3.4
|0.9
|1.0
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.6
|K. Buffen
|23
|23.7
|8.9
|4.5
|1.6
|1.00
|0.70
|1.7
|52.4
|38.9
|65.2
|1.8
|2.7
|R. Allen
|24
|15.3
|3.9
|2.9
|0.8
|0.60
|0.40
|1.0
|50.0
|18.2
|68.9
|1.5
|1.4
|Total
|24
|0.0
|69.2
|40.8
|12.4
|7.90
|3.80
|13.9
|44.3
|29.6
|69.6
|12.0
|24.2
-
SACHRT
BRYANT0
0154 O/U
-8.5
12:00pm
-
PITT
CLEM0
0128.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MINN0
0140 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm FOX
-
SC
UK0
0150 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESPN
-
GTOWN
UCONN0
0137 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm CBS
-
LOYMD
NAVY0
0134 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
NCGRN0
0153.5 O/U
-9.5
12:00pm ESP+
-
11FSU
ND0
0153 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
SFLA
WICHST0
0138 O/U
-11.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BU
COLG0
0148.5 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
AUBURN0
0140 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm SECN
-
SACST
MONST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
INDST
20LOYCHI0
0120.5 O/U
-10
1:05pm CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
6WVU0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
MRSHL0
0140 O/U
-13
2:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
BUCK
LAFAY0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
IND
23PURDUE0
0134.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
NWST0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
MASLOW
UMBC0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm ESP+
-
MOUNT
WAGNER0
0121.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
8BAMA
UGA0
0158 O/U
+8
2:00pm CBS
-
ARIZST
UTAH0
0148 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm FS1
-
10NOVA
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
+4.5
2:30pm FOX
-
ETNST
CHATT0
0131.5 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESP+
-
LSU
MIZZOU0
0155.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm SECN
-
TOWSON
ELON0
0134.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
AMER
ARMY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0146 O/U
+2.5
3:05pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-12
3:30pm
-
4ILL
7OHIOST0
0151 O/U
-2
4:00pm ESPN
-
HARTFD
UVM0
0132.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm ESP+
-
USC
UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm CBS
-
21UVA
LVILLE0
0121.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
ABIL0
0131.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
DRAKE0
0142 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
WARNPA
MNTNA0
0
4:00pm
-
LAMAR
MCNSE0
0145 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UAB
NTEXAS0
0125 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MORGAN
DELST0
0157 O/U
+13.5
5:00pm
-
ODU
WKY0
0137.5 O/U
-7
5:00pm
-
BUTLER
14CREIGH0
0134 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm FOX
-
TEXAM
12ARK0
0136.5 O/U
-15
5:00pm SECN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0142.5 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0146.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0149.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP+
-
DUKE
UNC0
0148 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESPN
-
STLOU
STBON0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
SALAB
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
GAST0
0147.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
JACKST0
0127.5 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm
-
NEBOM
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-14.5
6:45pm ESP+
-
NCWILM
WMMARY0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
UCRIV
CSN0
0145 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCDAV0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SETON
STJOHN0
0153.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm FS1
-
VANDY
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
MOREHD
BELMONT0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
SELOU
NORL0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
VMI
FURMAN0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
TEXPA0
0130.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0128 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
CSFULL
CALSD0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
CSTCAR0
0138 O/U
-8
8:30pm ESP+
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0143.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
SEATTLE
CALBPTST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
DIXIE0
0140 O/U
+11
9:00pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0128 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
UTVALL
GC0
0136 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
MARYCA0
0124.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESPU
-
XAVIER
MARQET0
0144.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm FS1
-
APPST
TEXST0
0122.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
VCU0
0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WILL
SDAK0
0156 O/U
-8
9:45pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
FRESNO0
0132.5 O/U
+9
11:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
WYO0
0144 O/U
-1
11:00pm CBSSN
-
SFLA
TULANE0
0
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0
-
22VATECH
NCST0
0
-
WICHST
TEMPLE0
0