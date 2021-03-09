SEC tournament starts with Vanderbilt-Texas A&M
SEC tournament starts with Vanderbilt-Texas A&M
Texas A&M and Vanderbilt meet for the first time all season as the two open the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday evening in Nashville, Tenn.
The teams had both of their scheduled regular-season meetings canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The 13th-seeded Aggies (8-9, 2-8 SEC), who played a league-low 10 conference games, lost their entire February slate due to the virus. After winning at Kansas State on Jan. 30, A&M didn't play again until it lost 63-57 to Mississippi State on March 3.
A&M played respectably against then-No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday, falling 87-80 after leading 78-76 with inside a minute to play.
Aggies star Emanuel Miller (15.9 ppg, 8.2 rpg) was so good in those games that the SEC named him its Player of the Week even though A&M lost both games. The sophomore combined for 72 minutes, 47 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and three steals and shot 53.1 percent from the floor last week.
Meanwhile, two seniors are playing some of their best ball with their Aggies careers winding down.
Quenton Jackson followed a 13-point performance against MSU with 23 points against Arkansas. Savion Flagg's 16 points against the Razorbacks were one point off his conference high for the season.
No. 12 seed Vanderbilt (8-15, 3-13) couldn't capitalize on the momentum of beating Ole Miss and Cincinnati when it lost 56-46 at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Commodores had a season low in points and trailed by 25 midway through the second half.
Vandy is built around Scotty Pippen Jr. (20.6 ppg, 4.9 apg, 1.8 spg) and Dylan Disu (15.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg), but Disu is out for the season with a knee injury. That leaves Vandy overly reliant on Pippen, its point guard.
Pippen, who also recently missed three games with a hip issue, returned from that to post his best game of the season (36 points, 10-of-13 from the floor, 11-of-12 from the line) in a win at Cincinnati last Thursday, followed by his worst game (19 minutes, seven points, six turnovers, one assist) at Ole Miss.
Even with Disu, Vanderbilt's success was dependent on finding a third scorer. Most often, that's been Jordan Wright (9.1 ppg) or Max Evans (8.5).
Both teams struggled to defend in league play. According to KenPom.com, the Aggies (107.8) and Vanderbilt (109.1) were the 12th- and 13th-worst defensive teams in the SEC in league play in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions.
The Commodores are the 12-seed in a 14-team league despite finishing last. Auburn self-imposed a ban on this year's tournament due to NCAA violations, while the Aggies got the 13 seed because they were the only team that didn't meet the league's requirement of two-thirds of the average number of league games played.
According to KenPom.com, Vandy played the league's toughest conference slate, while it rated the Aggies' schedule fifth.
Wednesday's game will be the SEC's only one that night. The winner is scheduled to meet fifth-seeded Florida 25 minutes after Thursday's opening game between Kentucky and Mississippi State is over.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Texas A&M 8-9
|64.1 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Vanderbilt 8-15
|71.8 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Miller
|16
|30.8
|15.9
|8.2
|1.4
|0.90
|0.10
|2.5
|56.0
|0.0
|81.7
|2.9
|5.3
|Q. Jackson
|17
|22.9
|10.5
|2.4
|1.6
|1.20
|0.20
|2.5
|48.0
|41.5
|74.5
|0.6
|1.7
|S. Flagg
|16
|26.6
|8.8
|4.4
|2.4
|0.70
|0.40
|1.7
|40.7
|29.9
|70.0
|1.8
|2.6
|A. Gordon
|17
|27.1
|8.7
|2.5
|2.6
|1.00
|0.10
|2.1
|38.0
|33.3
|70.0
|0.5
|2
|J. Chandler
|16
|19.9
|8.0
|2.4
|0.9
|0.70
|0.00
|1.5
|33.6
|26.2
|87.0
|0.5
|1.9
|H. Diarra
|17
|20
|5.6
|2.0
|1.6
|1.10
|0.10
|2.2
|34.4
|26.8
|64.3
|0.4
|1.6
|K. Marfo
|16
|13.4
|2.8
|3.9
|0.3
|0.70
|0.40
|0.9
|46.4
|0.0
|70.4
|1.4
|2.4
|J. Robinson
|13
|10.5
|2.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|35.5
|28.6
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|H. Hefner
|14
|12.2
|2.2
|1.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|32.0
|75.0
|0
|1
|J. Aku
|17
|14.2
|1.8
|2.9
|0.4
|0.20
|0.40
|0.9
|36.0
|0.0
|54.5
|0.9
|2.1
|L. McGhee
|9
|6.8
|0.6
|1.1
|0.0
|0.20
|0.30
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.6
|L. Bradford
|13
|7.4
|0.3
|0.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|10.0
|0.0
|40.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Z. Walker
|9
|2.9
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.1
|Total
|17
|0.0
|64.1
|35.9
|11.8
|7.10
|1.90
|14.8
|41.6
|30.1
|73.1
|10.8
|22.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Pippen Jr.
|20
|31.4
|20.6
|2.8
|4.9
|1.80
|0.20
|3.9
|45.0
|39.0
|82.4
|0.8
|2
|D. Disu
|17
|31.7
|15.0
|9.2
|1.4
|1.10
|1.20
|2.1
|49.2
|36.9
|73.6
|2.4
|6.9
|J. Wright
|21
|24.3
|9.1
|4.6
|2.0
|1.10
|0.30
|2.3
|49.0
|44.1
|64.6
|1.3
|3.2
|M. Evans
|23
|25.4
|8.5
|3.1
|1.7
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|45.1
|36.8
|54.2
|0.7
|2.5
|D. Harvey
|21
|18.6
|5.6
|2.6
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|1.3
|36.2
|34.8
|100.0
|0.5
|2.1
|T. Thomas
|23
|18.2
|5.6
|1.6
|1.0
|0.70
|0.00
|1.0
|34.7
|37.2
|72.2
|0.3
|1.3
|I. McBride
|19
|13.2
|5.1
|1.2
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|36.4
|37.1
|89.5
|0.1
|1.2
|M. Stute
|19
|15
|3.8
|2.3
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|29.4
|29.1
|73.9
|0.6
|1.6
|Q. Millora-Brown
|17
|13.6
|3.4
|3.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|72.2
|0.0
|35.3
|1.5
|1.6
|C. Brown
|15
|17.9
|3.1
|2.5
|0.3
|0.70
|0.70
|0.9
|45.0
|15.4
|50.0
|0.5
|1.9
|T. Lawrence
|7
|12.7
|2.9
|2.3
|1.3
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.9
|1.4
|E. Obinna
|19
|8
|1.9
|1.9
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|46.7
|0.0
|80.0
|0.6
|1.3
|B. Albert
|14
|12.1
|1.0
|1.6
|0.5
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|19.0
|22.2
|100.0
|0.4
|1.2
|D. Weikert
|2
|6
|1.0
|1.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|A. Odusipe
|10
|4.1
|0.6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.5
|M. Adelman
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|I. Rice
|8
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|71.8
|36.4
|12.7
|7.10
|2.40
|14.1
|43.3
|35.2
|72.1
|10.0
|23.8
-
NCST
CUSE0
0145 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
NAU
PORTST0
0130.5 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
SJST
WYO0
0151.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
MIAMI
CLEM0
0126.5 O/U
-9
2:30pm
-
MARQET
GTOWN0
0144 O/U
+3
3:00pm FS1
-
ARKPB
JACKST0
0125.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
ARIZST0
0144 O/U
-1
4:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV0
0127 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
IDAHO
MNTNA0
0131.5 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
IONA
SIENA0
0137 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
LOYMD
ARMY0
0134 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
BUTLER
XAVIER0
0133 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm FS1
-
SELOU
NORL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
NWEST0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
CHARLO
TXSA0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
DUKE
LVILLE0
0140 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
KSTATE
TCU0
0128 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0126 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
RICE
MRSHL0
0157 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
WASH
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm PACN
-
TEXAM
VANDY0
0132 O/U
-1
7:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
COLG0
0155.5 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm CBSSN
-
FAIR
MNMTH0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
NEB
PSU0
0146.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm BTN
-
DEPAUL
PROV0
0133 O/U
-7
9:00pm FS1
-
HOUBP
LAMAR0
0144 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESP+
-
ND
UNC0
0150 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
IOWAST
25OKLA0
0141.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm ESPN
-
UTEP
FAU0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
MVSU
PVAM0
0139.5 O/U
-26
9:30pm ESP3
-
CAL
STNFRD0
0132 O/U
-6
10:00pm PACN
-
MTSU
NTEXAS0
0126 O/U
-16
10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
NCOLO0
0133 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm