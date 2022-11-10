West Virginia, Pitt to meet in 189th 'Backyard Brawl'
Conference realignment couldn't fully stop "The Backyard Brawl" between Pittsburgh and West Virginia, although Friday's rivalry game will be a first for most of the players on the court.
The host Panthers and Mountaineers will meet for the 189th time. Both earned lopsided season-opening wins at home Monday, when Pitt beat Tennessee-Martin 80-58 and West Virginia defeated Mount St. Mary's 76-58.
The game Friday marks the fifth clash of the rivals -- whose campuses are located fewer than 80 miles apart -- since the series between the former long-time conference mates resumed in the fall of 2017. West Virginia has a 100-88 lead in a series that began in 1906.
The rivalry paused for five seasons following the 2011-12 campaign. West Virginia left the Big East for the Big 12 in 2012-13, while Pitt departed the Big East for the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013-14.
"It's an honor to have the chance to play them," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said Monday night. "I understand the rivalry, I understand the intensity of the rivalry. I don't think it's hatred -- maybe hatred with the fans -- but I know that I don't hate anyone. I have a lot of respect for their program."
The schools didn't meet during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season before host West Virginia earned a 74-59 win last Nov. 12. But in another indication of the evolution of college basketball, just 11 players on this year's rosters-- six for Pitt and five for the Mountaineers -- were with their programs when they played each other last season.
William Jeffress, Nate Santos and John Hugley IV all started for Pitt and combined to score 30 points, while Jamarius Burton and Nike Sibande sat out with knee injuries and Aidan Fisch didn't play.
Kedrian Johnson and Kobe Johnson had four points apiece for West Virginia while Jamel King, James Okonkwo and Seth Wilson didn't play.
"We're a whole lot different than we were then," West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said. "And they're a whole lot different than the last time we played them."
Both teams were led Monday by transfers.
Blake Hinson, who last played at Mississippi in 2019-20, scored 27 points for Pitt. Emmitt Matthews Jr., who transferred from Washington, scored 15 points in his return to West Virginia, where he spent his first three seasons before playing for the Huskies last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|76.0 PPG
|47.0 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|80.0 PPG
|53.0 RPG
|21.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Matthews Jr.
|1
|31
|15.0
|7.0
|5.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|60.0
|33.3
|100.0
|1
|6
|T. Mitchell
|1
|14
|13.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|57.1
|66.7
|75.0
|1
|2
|E. Stevenson
|1
|18
|10.0
|3.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.0
|66.7
|33.3
|50.0
|0
|3
|M. Wague
|1
|20
|9.0
|9.0
|1.0
|2.00
|2.00
|4.0
|80.0
|0.0
|33.3
|6
|3
|J. Toussaint
|1
|17
|8.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|28.6
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|3
|K. Johnson
|1
|19
|7.0
|0.0
|3.0
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|28.6
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0
|S. Wilson
|1
|23
|7.0
|1.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|42.9
|25.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|K. Johnson
|1
|15
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Okonkwo
|1
|15
|2.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|3
|J. Harris
|1
|15
|1.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|3
|J. Bell Jr.
|1
|12
|0.0
|7.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|5
|Total
|1
|0.0
|76.0
|47.0
|17.0
|11.00
|4.00
|18.0
|49.1
|30.0
|73.7
|15.0
|30.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|1
|33
|27.0
|13.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|3.0
|50.0
|33.3
|83.3
|3
|10
|F. Federiko
|1
|27
|13.0
|7.0
|0.0
|0.00
|3.00
|0.0
|85.7
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|4
|G. Elliott
|1
|25
|11.0
|4.0
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|2.0
|44.4
|42.9
|0.0
|0
|4
|J. Burton
|1
|30
|10.0
|5.0
|7.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|33.3
|33.3
|75.0
|3
|2
|N. Cummings
|1
|28
|8.0
|3.0
|7.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|18.2
|12.5
|100.0
|1
|2
|N. Sibande
|1
|16
|6.0
|6.0
|3.0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.0
|25.0
|40.0
|0.0
|2
|4
|G. Diaz Graham
|1
|13
|4.0
|8.0
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|3
|5
|N. Santos
|1
|14
|1.0
|3.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|1
|J. Diaz Graham
|1
|7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|2.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Fisch
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Marshall
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|1
|0.0
|80.0
|53.0
|21.0
|6.00
|10.00
|15.0
|36.6
|26.8
|73.9
|18.0
|33.0
-
DET
BC0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
NH0
0126.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
FLOCHR
JU0
0
2:00pm
-
DEL
AF0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FRES
UCSB0
0131 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
TOL
UAB0
0156 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
MILL
MER0
0
5:30pm
-
BU
CONN0
0139.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm FS2
-
3HOU
JOES0
0133.5 O/U
+22
6:00pm CBSSN
-
HOW
GW0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UL
HARV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
HENDXC
CARK0
0
6:30pm
-
MSU
2GONZ0
0145 O/U
-11.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
SCUP
7DUKE0
0148 O/U
-27.5
6:30pm
-
MiaHam
STON0
0
6:31pm
-
ALLEN
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
BELM
FUR0
0144 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
BGSU
OAK0
0153.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BRY
DART0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
NCST0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CCSU
MAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
COC
1UNC0
0160 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
CLEM
SC0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSUB
UTAH0
0135 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DUQ
4UK0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm SECN
-
FAU
MISS0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
UCF0
0144.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFS0
0151 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
KENN
FLA0
0142 O/U
-19
7:00pm ESP+
-
KSU
CAL0
0133.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm PACN
-
LON
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
MCNS
TUL0
0150.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm ESP+
-
Maine-Fort Kent
ME0
0
7:00pm
-
METHOD
CCAR0
0
7:00pm
-
MSST
AKR0
0129.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
MTSM
COPP0
0137.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MIA0
0132 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
RICH0
0136 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16NOVA
TEMP0
0135.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESPU
-
ODU
DREX0
0135 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
PEAY
PUR0
0144.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm BTN
-
SMU
24DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
STFR
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm B1G+
-
USM
VAN0
0135.5 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WVU
PITT0
0137 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STAN
WISC0
0135 O/U
-5
7:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
TA&M0
0141 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UAPB
OKLA0
0140.5 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
COLO
GRAM0
0141.5 O/U
+16
8:00pm ESP+
-
FOR
10ARK0
0139 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LAM
14TCU0
0135.5 O/U
-33
8:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
20ALA0
0147 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LCHI
UIC0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
MONT
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS2
-
NIU
NW0
0142 O/U
-17
8:00pm B1G+
-
NORF
5BAY0
0144.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PENN
MIZZ0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USF
15AUB0
0133.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMC
NCO0
0147 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
UTSA
TXCC0
0142 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
NCAT
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-24.5
8:01pm B1G+
-
ELON
ETSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PRIN
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
UGA
WAKE0
0143.5 O/U
-7
8:30pm
-
BRAD
UTST0
0138 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
EMU
22MICH0
0143.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
FAMU
ORST0
0136.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
MONM
18UVA0
0126.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
USA
NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
SOU
17ARIZ0
0156 O/U
-27.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UMKC
23ILL0
0142 O/U
-26
9:00pm BTN
-
EWU
YALE0
0147.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm
-
SELA
COLST0
0147.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NJIT
CABP0
0136.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
PEP
CSUF0
0151 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
PRST
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
WIU
DEP0
0148 O/U
-15
10:00pm FS2
-
BYU
19SDSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm
-
LBSU
8UCLA0
0145 O/U
-19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCI
21ORE0
0137.5 O/U
-14
11:00pm
-
UNF
WASH0
0145.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm