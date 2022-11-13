No. 16 Villanova looks to bounce back vs. Delaware State
The areas for improvement were pretty obvious for No. 16 Villanova during its first loss of the Kyle Neptune era.
Rebounding and defense.
Neptune, who took over for retired Hall of Fame head coach Jay Wright, suffered his first setback with a 68-64 decision to Temple on Friday in Philadelphia.
The Wildcats (1-1) will look to respond with a home game against Delaware State (1-1) on Monday.
"I thought they were really physical to start the game," Neptune said of Temple. "I thought they imposed their will on the offensive glass. I know they had like five or six offensive rebounds to start the game. Neither team could score. I thought that was the difference early. They made it tough for us all night. It was never easy."
Caleb Daniels led the Wildcats with 19 points on Friday after collecting 24 points and 10 rebounds in Villanova's 81-68 win over La Salle in the season opener for both teams.
Eric Dixon added 18 against Temple after he poured in 20 in the season opener. Jordan Longino had 11 on Friday and guard Chris Arcidiacono pulled down 10 rebounds.
But the Wildcats clearly appeared to be missing injured standouts Justin Moore (Achilles) and preseason Big East freshman of the year Cam Whitmore (right thumb).
"Hats off to Temple," Neptune said. "They just played really well tonight. They are very well-coached and executed their game plan."
Villanova will be facing Delaware State for just the second time in program history, with the one win coming in 2001.
The Hornets were throttled 95-57 in their season opener Nov. 7 at Virginia Tech before rallying to defeat Immaculata 104-67 on Thursday.
Delaware State shot 61 percent in the second half and 55.4 percent for the game against the Mighty Macs.
The Hornets were led by Robert Morris transfer Brandon Stone, who had 25 points and nine rebounds. Khyrie Staten added a career-high 21 points to go along with six assists and four steals.
Corey Perkins also contributed 10 assists and five steals in the balanced effort.
The task will become much tougher against Villanova in the first of five straight road games.
Especially for a team which won only two games all of last season. Keep in mind that Immaculata competes in Division III.
"We have some new guys we hope will have an impact, we expect will have an impact in the MEAC and on our team," Delaware State head coach Stan Waterman said in a preseason interview. "We've got some size and we've got some length."
Waterman cited Stone's presence, which was evident against the Mighty Macs.
"We hope he'll make an immediate impact," Waterman said.
Delaware State was picked to finish in a tie for seventh place with South Carolina State in the eight team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.
"Right now, on paper, it looks really good," Waterman said. "It'll be interesting to see how it all comes together."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|80.5 PPG
|32.5 RPG
|19.0 APG
|
|72.5 PPG
|33.0 RPG
|10.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Stone
|2
|26.5
|20.0
|8.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|64.3
|42.9
|50.0
|3
|5.5
|K. Staten
|2
|32
|18.5
|1.0
|3.5
|3.00
|0.50
|1.0
|46.7
|38.5
|100.0
|0
|1
|J. Muniz
|2
|25
|8.5
|1.5
|2.0
|1.50
|0.00
|2.0
|58.3
|60.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|R. Somerville
|2
|19
|7.0
|3.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|1.5
|46.2
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|C. Stitt
|2
|15.5
|5.5
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|45.5
|33.3
|0.0
|1
|1.5
|O. Parker
|2
|5.5
|5.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|75.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Robinson
|2
|20
|4.5
|1.5
|4.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|27.3
|0.0
|75.0
|0
|1.5
|C. Perkins
|2
|19.5
|4.0
|3.0
|6.0
|2.50
|0.00
|1.5
|36.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|3
|K. Johnson
|2
|10
|3.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|1.5
|0
|A. Lemon-Warren
|2
|10.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|R. Lucas
|2
|9.5
|2.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.5
|C. Barnes
|2
|6
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|R. Deadwyler III
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|2
|0.0
|80.5
|32.5
|19.0
|9.50
|1.50
|12.0
|47.8
|37.8
|70.8
|9.5
|20.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Daniels
|2
|35
|21.5
|6.5
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|51.9
|75.0
|100.0
|0.5
|6
|E. Dixon
|2
|30.5
|19.0
|3.5
|2.5
|0.00
|1.50
|1.5
|48.4
|33.3
|75.0
|2.5
|1
|J. Longino
|2
|26
|11.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|75.0
|75.0
|100.0
|0
|1.5
|B. Slater
|2
|31.5
|10.5
|6.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.50
|2.5
|42.1
|0.0
|100.0
|1.5
|4.5
|M. Armstrong
|2
|15
|4.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Arcidiacono
|2
|32.5
|3.5
|7.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|50.0
|100.0
|66.7
|0
|7
|A. Brizzi
|2
|14.5
|2.5
|3.5
|0.0
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|3.5
|B. Hausen
|1
|8
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Njoku
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Patterson
|2
|10
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|2
|0.0
|72.5
|33.0
|10.5
|3.00
|2.00
|11.0
|52.0
|55.6
|88.9
|5.5
|26.0
-
CAMH
BELLAR0
0
6:00pm
-
ME
BC0
0136 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm
-
Mount St. Vincent
LIU0
0
6:00pm
-
PRIN
UMBC0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
DSU
16NOVA0
0137.5 O/U
-36
6:30pm FS2
-
BLUMOU
NALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
BRDG
RAD0
0
7:00pm
-
BREW
KENN0
0
7:00pm
-
COR
SFU0
0155 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
DEP
MINN0
0134.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
FAU
FLA0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm SECN
-
FNU
COOK0
0
7:00pm
-
GW
HOFS0
0149 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
JWU
BU0
0
7:00pm
-
LAF
JOES0
0135.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
MANCH
PFW0
0
7:00pm
-
Maine-Fort Kent
BRY0
0
7:00pm
-
M-OH
UGA0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
COPP0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
NCCU
LIB0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NEUM
WAG0
0
7:00pm
-
PORT
KENT0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RICH
COC0
0151 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SCST
DUQ0
0142.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
STET
USF0
0133 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTC
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
FSU0
0143 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
UMES
CHAR0
0134 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNIONY
ALB0
0
7:00pm
-
VIRWES
ODU0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
WIU
UCF0
0143 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CEBA
ULM0
0
7:30pm
-
LTO
SHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
STFRIS
UTRGV0
0
7:30pm
-
UALR
CARK0
0155 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
BELM
LIP0
0153.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
CALVRY
UMKC0
0
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
HUSTIL
LAM0
0
8:00pm
-
IDST
UTAH0
0134.5 O/U
-22
8:00pm PACN
-
JVST
UIC0
0143 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
LT
25TTU0
0133 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LOYNO
USM0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
LYON
ARST0
0
8:00pm
-
MILL
PEAY0
0
8:00pm
-
NCO
5BAY0
0155 O/U
-28
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNI
18UVA0
0124.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
NWST
14TCU0
0142.5 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
3HOU0
0144 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP+
-
PURDNW
NIU0
0
8:00pm
-
STMARYT
UTSA0
0
8:00pm
-
TRTY
TXCC0
0
8:00pm
-
WOFF
DRKE0
0143.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
BUT
PSU0
0145 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm FS1
-
AAMU
TNST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
BETH
SUU0
0
9:00pm
-
HC
9CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-29.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
IUPU
CHST0
0130 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
MONM
23ILL0
0140.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm B1G+
-
SAC
DU0
0132.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
SACL
UTST0
0147.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
TXAMC
AF0
0129.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
WEB
COLST0
0139 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
MVSU
EWU0
0142 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
NORF
8UCLA0
0141.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm PACN
-
UTU
WASH0
0144 O/U
-16
10:00pm