Michigan State meets Villanova in another high-profile test
After a thrilling double-overtime victory over No. 4 Kentucky, Michigan State will face another stiff challenge when it battles Villanova in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Friday at East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans (2-1) committed 18 turnovers but none in either overtime as they outlasted the Wildcats 86-77 on Tuesday in the Champions Classic at Indianapolis.
Joey Hauser led the way with 23 points and Malik Hall added 20 to lead four players in double figures.
"I'm happy for him" Hall said of Hauser. "I've been a big fan of Joey's since he first got here. I love the way he plays, and I love his shot and I'm just really happy that he's kind of floating into his own."
No matter what transpires against Villanova, Michigan State appears to be heading back to the Top 25 in due time. Both teams sit just outside the Top 25.
"There's a lot of guys I'm happy for because they've kind of withstood the test of time," Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. "They didn't decide to transfer, quit, they stayed in it. And you know what? They got something they deserved, at least for one night. We'll see if we can continue that."
Villanova (2-1) has scuffled a bit in the Kyle Neptune era with a win over La Salle, a four-point loss to Temple and a 10-point victory over Delaware State, which won only two games last season.
Neptune replaced head coach Jay Wright, who won more than 500 games and two national championships in 21 seasons.
Villanova has played without Justin Moore (Achilles) and Cam Whitmore (right thumb), although Whitmore has been practicing and could be close to making his highly-anticipated debut.
"We have a young team. We're a work in progress," Neptune said after a 60-50 win over Delaware State on Monday, when the Wildcats missed all 16 shots from 3-point territory in the first half. "I was proud of the guys' resiliency and the way they fought tonight."
Eric Dixon paced the Wildcats with 17 points.
"When you're making shots, it's easy," Dixon said. "When you're not making shots, you've got to band together and come together to grind it out. I thought we did a good job of that."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|68.3 PPG
|31.7 RPG
|10.0 APG
|
|74.0 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Dixon
|3
|31.7
|18.3
|4.7
|2.3
|0.70
|1.70
|1.0
|51.2
|42.9
|80.0
|2.3
|2.3
|C. Daniels
|3
|35.3
|16.7
|6.0
|2.3
|0.30
|0.00
|2.0
|46.9
|58.3
|92.9
|0.3
|5.7
|B. Slater
|3
|31.7
|12.0
|5.7
|1.7
|0.70
|0.30
|2.3
|42.9
|16.7
|100.0
|1.7
|4
|J. Longino
|3
|27
|10.0
|2.3
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|55.0
|33.3
|62.5
|0
|2.3
|M. Armstrong
|3
|15
|5.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|46.2
|37.5
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|B. Hausen
|2
|10
|3.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|75.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Arcidiacono
|3
|29
|2.3
|4.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|20.0
|66.7
|0
|4.7
|A. Brizzi
|3
|13.3
|1.7
|2.7
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|2.7
|N. Njoku
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Patterson
|3
|9.3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|3
|0.0
|68.3
|31.7
|10.0
|4.00
|2.00
|9.3
|47.3
|37.0
|86.5
|5.7
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Hauser
|3
|32
|14.3
|6.3
|0.7
|0.70
|0.00
|1.7
|42.4
|44.4
|77.8
|1.3
|5
|M. Hall
|3
|34.7
|12.0
|6.3
|0.7
|0.70
|1.00
|1.7
|56.0
|25.0
|85.7
|1.3
|5
|M. Sissoko
|3
|25.7
|11.3
|7.7
|0.7
|1.00
|0.30
|1.7
|64.7
|0.0
|63.2
|2.7
|5
|T. Walker
|3
|38.7
|10.7
|3.0
|4.7
|1.30
|0.70
|2.3
|38.7
|27.3
|83.3
|0
|3
|A. Hoggard
|3
|28.7
|8.3
|3.3
|7.7
|1.30
|0.00
|4.0
|27.3
|0.0
|86.7
|0.3
|3
|P. Brooks
|3
|14.7
|7.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|42.1
|41.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Akins
|3
|20
|6.0
|3.3
|0.7
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|28.0
|12.5
|75.0
|1.7
|1.7
|T. Holloman
|3
|5.7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|J. Kohler
|3
|12
|2.0
|4.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.70
|1.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|3.3
|C. Cooper
|2
|4
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Izzo
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|N. Sanders
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Whitens
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|74.0
|45.3
|15.7
|7.00
|3.30
|14.3
|41.9
|30.6
|74.6
|12.7
|28.3
-
NIAG
CARK0
0137.5 O/U
+2
11:00am
-
QUEEN
GB0
0136 O/U
+8
11:30am
-
COLO
24TA&M0
0139 O/U
-6
12:00pm
-
PSU
VT0
0139 O/U
-1.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
BUF
DRKE0
0159.5 O/U
-13
1:00pm
-
LAF
UMBC0
0137 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
LAS
WAKE0
0142.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm CBSSN
-
FUR
ODU0
0137 O/U
+8.5
2:30pm ESPU
-
MASS
MURR0
0148.5 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm
-
CALMER
SAC0
0
3:00pm
-
LIND
LAM0
0138 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
HOW
WYO0
0155 O/U
-13.5
3:15pm
-
Albertus Magnus
QUIN0
0
4:00pm
-
KENN
SELA0
0152.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm
-
LMU
GTWN0
0154 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm CBSSN
-
COLST
COC0
0154 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP2
-
RUTG
TEMP0
0131.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm ESPU
-
VMI
LON0
0140 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
WCU
MCNS0
0150 O/U
-1
5:30pm
-
TRLST
BELM0
0136 O/U
-4.5
5:45pm
-
ARCAD
DREX0
0
6:00pm
-
DUQ
COLG0
0147 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
EKY
GAST0
0149 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
12IND
XAV0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm FS1
-
UAPB
CLST0
0134 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
5BAY
16UVA0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
BELLAR
CLEM0
0133 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm SECN
-
UCSD
NAVY0
0132 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
APP0
0125.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CHAR
TLSA0
0138 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
CLMB
ME0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
DEL
7DUKE0
0144 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAIR
WAG0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
GASO
RICE0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
WOFF0
0136 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
ITHACA
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
LIP
ND0
0152 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MORE
VAN0
0134 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MOSAVI
MAN0
0
7:00pm
-
OKST
UCF0
0133.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
PENN
WVU0
0143 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
STTHMN0
0140 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
UMES
GW0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
USM
LIB0
0133 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
UTVA
MORG0
0141.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm
-
CCAR
SCUP0
0143.5 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
IONA
UVM0
0137.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
SC
DAV0
0142 O/U
-2
7:30pm ESPW
-
SIUE
FDU0
0154.5 O/U
+3
7:30pm
-
UTM
MISS0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
WARNPA
MTST0
0
7:30pm
-
BC
GMU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
FLA
FSU0
0144.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
PFW
NW0
0140 O/U
-11
8:00pm B1G+
-
SNIND0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
NALAB
MVSU0
0134 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
NEV
UTA0
0142 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
MSU0
0130.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm FS1
-
USA
OKLA0
0128.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm ESP+
-
SUU
6KAN0
0152.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
13AUB0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCSB
NAU0
0135.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
WMU
HOUC0
0142 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
UNCA
TXAMC0
0145 O/U
+9
8:30pm
-
UNCW
25CONN0
0134.5 O/U
-18.5
8:30pm FS2
-
ARST
UCD0
0137.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
DU
IDST0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
GRAM
GRCN0
0133 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
JVST
18ALA0
0149 O/U
-22
9:00pm SECN
-
SOU
CAL0
0132 O/U
-4
9:00pm PACN
-
BSU
LCHI0
0126.5 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESP+
-
DEP
SACL0
0153.5 O/U
+2.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
MERMAK
MONT0
0130 O/U
-10
9:30pm
-
8UCLA
19ILL0
0145.5 O/U
+4
9:30pm ESPU
-
CSUF
UOP0
0150 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
HIPT
UNLV0
0138.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm
-
CP
STAN0
0134.5 O/U
-15.5
11:00pm
-
MTSM
USC0
0135 O/U
-16
11:00pm PACN
-
RIDE
STET68
78
Final ESPU
-
FRED
CAN0
0
PPD
-
CARVER
ALST0
0