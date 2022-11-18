Saint Louis looks for resume-building win vs. Maryland
With 23 wins in three of the past four seasons and only one NCAA Tournament appearance to show for it, Saint Louis knows the feeling of being disappointed on Selection Sunday.
Playing in the Atlantic-10, Saint Louis (3-0) also knows the importance of games against power conference schools.
The Billikens get a chance to play two of them this weekend, starting with Maryland (3-0) of the Big Ten on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Conn.
The other semifinal pits Providence (3-0) of the Big East against Miami (3-0) of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The championship and third-place games are set for Sunday afternoon.
Saint Louis is coming off a resume-boosting 90-84 victory Tuesday over visiting Memphis. Yuri Collins tallied 22 points and nine assists while Gibson Jimerson added four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points as the Billikens held off a late charge by the Tigers.
Saint Louis has a veteran rotation that includes four returning starters plus transfer Javon Pickett, a four-year starter at Missouri who is one of four Billikens averaging at least 12 points per game.
Collins, who leads the nation in assists with 12 per game, feeds a potent offense that averages 88 points per game.
"I truly believe Yuri Collins is the best point guard in America," Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said after the Memphis win.
Maryland hasn't been as tested, beating up on three mid-major foes. Each of the Terrapins' wins has come by at least 20 points, including a 76-52 romp over Binghamton on Tuesday.
Emerging interior force Julian Reese matched his career high with 19 points, hitting 8 of 9 shots, and Hakim Hart scored all of his 13 points in the first half when the Terps rolled to a 25-point lead.
The best sign for Maryland was the continued aggression of its defense. First-year coach Kevin Willard has installed an attacking mindset, a contrast to his Terps predecessor Mark Turgeon, who favored a passive, position-oriented approach.
"We wanted to make sure we came out with an intensity that they knew they weren't going to win," Willard said. "That was our mindset, that we wanted to set the tone very early."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|72.7 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|88.0 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|19.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Reese
|3
|24.7
|15.0
|8.7
|1.0
|0.70
|1.00
|1.0
|78.3
|0.0
|75.0
|3.3
|5.3
|J. Young
|3
|25.7
|12.3
|5.3
|3.3
|0.30
|1.30
|1.3
|45.2
|20.0
|80.0
|1.3
|4
|D. Scott
|3
|29
|11.7
|7.0
|0.7
|1.00
|1.30
|2.0
|41.7
|40.0
|50.0
|3
|4
|H. Hart
|3
|26
|10.7
|5.0
|2.3
|1.30
|0.30
|1.0
|57.1
|37.5
|83.3
|0.3
|4.7
|D. Carey
|3
|23.7
|4.7
|2.0
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|30.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0
|2
|I. Cornish
|3
|8.3
|4.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|20.0
|100.0
|0.7
|0.3
|I. Martinez
|3
|15.7
|4.0
|2.7
|1.0
|1.70
|0.00
|0.7
|30.8
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|2
|N. Batchelor
|3
|9.7
|3.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|33.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0
|1
|J. Long
|3
|14
|3.3
|0.3
|2.7
|1.30
|0.00
|1.3
|50.0
|33.3
|25.0
|0
|0.3
|P. Emilien
|3
|17.3
|2.7
|2.0
|0.3
|1.00
|1.30
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|80.0
|0.3
|1.7
|C. Swanton-Rodger
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|P. Dziuba
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Karkus
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Revaz
|1
|4
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|Total
|3
|0.0
|72.7
|40.7
|12.0
|8.00
|5.70
|9.7
|47.2
|25.4
|75.5
|10.0
|28.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Jimerson
|3
|33.3
|18.7
|3.7
|1.0
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|47.5
|46.4
|83.3
|1
|2.7
|Y. Collins
|3
|35.3
|14.0
|1.7
|12.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.3
|34.4
|30.0
|81.0
|0
|1.7
|J. Pickett
|3
|28
|12.7
|11.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.3
|66.7
|40.0
|100.0
|1.3
|9.7
|J. Perkins
|3
|24.3
|12.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|39.3
|50.0
|87.5
|0
|1
|F. Okoro
|3
|23.7
|9.3
|12.0
|1.7
|0.00
|1.70
|1.7
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|9
|F. Thatch Jr.
|3
|18
|7.3
|4.0
|1.7
|2.00
|0.70
|0.3
|50.0
|33.3
|66.7
|1.3
|2.7
|J. Forrester
|3
|13.3
|5.7
|4.0
|1.7
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|63.6
|0.0
|100.0
|1.3
|2.7
|S. Parker
|3
|10
|4.7
|2.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|46.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.3
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|3
|9.7
|3.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|1.0
|44.4
|20.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1
|M. Cisse
|3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0
|L. Hughes Jr.
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Thames
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|3
|0.0
|88.0
|45.3
|19.7
|3.30
|3.30
|10.7
|48.2
|38.4
|77.4
|10.7
|32.7
-
CCSU
LAF0
0128 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm
-
FRAN
IUPU0
0
12:00pm
-
LAM
WCU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
12:00pm
-
STET
NIAG0
0128 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
ELON
NCST0
0156.5 O/U
-25
1:00pm ESP+
-
MD
STL0
0145 O/U
-3.5
1:00pm ESPW
-
RMU
21DAY0
0134.5 O/U
-20.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
BGSU
STBN0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
CHST
KENT0
0144 O/U
-20.5
2:00pm
-
COVEN
CHAT0
0
2:00pm
-
HOUG
HART0
0
2:00pm
-
IU-SB
BALL0
0
2:00pm
-
JJAY
YALE0
0
2:00pm
-
SHU
BING0
0148.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SPU
STFR0
0131.5 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
WINT
MER0
0146 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
LIND
MCNS0
0149 O/U
-7
2:30pm
-
EMU
OAK0
0160.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
EVAN
SMU0
0137 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
MOSU0
0139.5 O/U
-2
3:00pm
-
TXAMC
GAST0
0139 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
BUF
HOW0
0156.5 O/U
+5
3:15pm
-
AMER
NJIT0
0127.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
ARMY
W&M0
0148 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
PROV
MIA0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
SELA
CAMP0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
SEMO
BRAD0
0146.5 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
SJSU
NCO0
0141 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
EME
LOW0
0
5:00pm
-
FDU
LON0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
GWEB
NCAT0
0137.5 O/U
+7
5:00pm
-
HAW
HIPAC0
0
5:00pm
-
UIC
FOR0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
NE
SYR0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
SCST
UNF0
0151 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm
-
UTU
IDHO0
0146.5 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
UNCA
EKY0
0149.5 O/U
+3
5:30pm
-
BELM
GMU0
0144 O/U
-3
5:45pm
-
UCSD
YSU0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
DET
FAU0
0151 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
FRES
NTEX0
0114.5 O/U
-5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WMU
RICE0
0148.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
BRY
FIU0
0166.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
CIT
BUT0
0141.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm FS2
-
COPP
MRSH0
0162.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
KENN
APP0
0138 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
NMST
NMEX0
0152.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
NORF
AAMU0
0140.5 O/U
+13
7:00pm
-
OCCIDE
UCRV0
0
7:00pm
-
PRIN
MRST0
0141 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
SFA
SDST0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
STKATH
LBSU0
0
7:00pm
-
STTHMN
MERMAK0
0134.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STONEH
HC0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
VMI
SIUE0
0149 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
GASO
HOUC0
0141.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
OKBAPT
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
SEA
PORT0
0151 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
UCI
PEP0
0143.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UIW
VALP0
0140.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm
-
HOFS
SMC0
0138.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm
-
NICH
BYU0
0150 O/U
-14
9:00pm
-
TROY
MONT0
0133.5 O/U
-2
9:30pm
-
PRST
ORST0
0145.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm PACN
-
CARK
RIDE90
85
Final ESPU