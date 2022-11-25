No. 3 Kansas to battle No. 22 Tennessee for tourney title
There will be plenty of desire Friday when No. 3 Kansas faces No. 22 Tennessee in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The question is how much energy will be available.
Both teams worked overtime in the semifinals and will be taking the court for the third time in three days with plenty at stake.
Kansas (6-0) pulled off a 69-68 win in its semifinal against Wisconsin, securing the victory when Bobby Pettiford made a reverse layup off a Zach Clemence missed 3-pointer with three seconds remaining.
Pettiford was between the top of the 3-point line and center court when Clemence took his shot and still made it under the basket to pick up a deflected rebound and make the shot.
"It's the most unbelievable layup I've ever seen and the best finish in college basketball so far this season," Kansas head coach Bill Self said. "Just an unbelievably athletic play."
Jalen Wilson led Kansas with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while Kevin McCullar Jr. had 18 points with nine rebounds. McCullar hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.
Kansas earned its 17th consecutive victory dating back to last season despite getting outscored 43-30 in the second half.
Victories have not come easy for the Jayhawks in the Bahamas. They were pushed late in their 80-74 victory over NC State in the first round on Wednesday.
"We had nothing going (after halftime) and they had outplayed us totally," said Self, who has his seventh 6-0 start in his 20 seasons with the Jayhawks. "Obviously we make two plays at the end of regulation and the end of overtime that basically gave us the win. We were not the best team today."
Now, 10 days removed from a 69-64 victory over Duke in a neutral-site game at Indianapolis, the Jayhawks have a chance to deliver another resume-building victory.
Tennessee (4-1) found its way into the title game with a 73-66 victory over Southern California. Santiago Vescovi hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:45 remaining in overtime, his only make from distance in eight tries.
Freshman Julian Phillips scored a career-best 25 points for the Volunteers, who appear back on track after a surprising 78-66 defeat to Colorado on a neutral court in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 13.
Thursday's win was far from a thing of beauty for Tennessee as evidenced by its 37.5 percent shooting from the field, including 16.7 percent (3 of 18) from 3-point range. The Volunteers aided their chances by forcing 20 turnovers and turning them into 25 points.
"I think a lot of our offense comes from our defense, so whenever we're playing good defense and we're focused on the defensive end and turn them over, we get to our offense better and we get into that run-and-gun offense,' said Tennessee's Olivier Nkamhoua, who had 12 points with six rebounds. "We were able to play faster."
The teams last met two seasons ago in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge when then-No. 18 Tennessee defeated No. 15 Kansas 80-61 in a home game for the Volunteers.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilson
|6
|34
|24.3
|10.3
|3.3
|0.80
|0.20
|2.2
|44.8
|31.4
|73.8
|1.5
|8.8
|G. Dick
|6
|31.5
|16.8
|3.8
|1.3
|0.80
|0.20
|0.5
|50.0
|48.7
|80.0
|0.5
|3.3
|K. McCullar Jr.
|6
|29.5
|10.2
|7.3
|2.5
|1.80
|1.00
|2.8
|41.5
|35.0
|66.7
|2
|5.3
|D. Harris Jr.
|6
|32.8
|9.2
|3.2
|6.3
|2.20
|1.00
|1.8
|44.9
|33.3
|66.7
|1
|2.2
|K. Adams Jr.
|6
|26
|6.3
|5.0
|1.8
|0.30
|1.00
|1.3
|72.0
|0.0
|20.0
|2.5
|2.5
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|6
|17.7
|3.5
|1.3
|2.5
|0.30
|0.20
|1.3
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|M. Rice
|3
|9
|3.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|38.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1
|E. Udeh Jr.
|5
|10.6
|3.0
|2.4
|0.2
|0.20
|1.20
|0.4
|58.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1.8
|M. Jankovich
|2
|1
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Yesufu
|6
|8
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|27.8
|22.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|Z. Ejiofor
|5
|6
|1.4
|3.6
|0.2
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|1.4
|2.2
|Z. Clemence
|3
|7.7
|0.0
|2.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|2
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|D. Wilhite
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|78.5
|45.3
|18.7
|7.00
|5.30
|12.2
|46.6
|34.9
|62.2
|11.8
|30.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. James
|3
|23.3
|13.7
|6.0
|1.7
|1.70
|0.70
|1.0
|52.0
|52.6
|100.0
|1.3
|4.7
|J. Phillips
|5
|26.2
|12.0
|5.2
|1.8
|0.80
|0.80
|1.0
|38.5
|11.1
|80.6
|2.2
|3
|T. Key
|5
|24.8
|11.0
|3.2
|1.2
|1.40
|0.00
|1.4
|37.8
|34.8
|76.0
|0.4
|2.8
|O. Nkamhoua
|5
|27.6
|9.8
|4.0
|2.2
|0.80
|1.20
|1.8
|48.5
|16.7
|64.0
|1.4
|2.6
|S. Vescovi
|5
|31.8
|9.6
|4.8
|3.8
|3.00
|0.20
|2.2
|33.3
|29.7
|83.3
|1
|3.8
|Z. Zeigler
|5
|31.2
|9.2
|3.4
|3.6
|1.80
|0.00
|2.6
|28.6
|20.7
|75.0
|0.2
|3.2
|J. Mashack
|5
|18.2
|6.0
|2.6
|1.4
|2.00
|0.00
|1.4
|52.0
|16.7
|100.0
|1
|1.6
|J. Aidoo
|5
|15.6
|3.0
|3.6
|0.6
|1.00
|0.40
|1.0
|27.8
|25.0
|100.0
|2
|1.6
|U. Plavsic
|4
|10.8
|2.8
|2.8
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|1.3
|41.7
|0.0
|33.3
|1
|1.8
|B. Edwards
|3
|2.7
|2.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|75.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|T. Awaka
|4
|4.3
|1.0
|2.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.50
|0.3
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.3
|0.8
|K. Gilbert
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|73.2
|41.8
|16.0
|12.40
|3.60
|13.6
|39.3
|29.9
|76.4
|13.2
|25.0
-
JMAD
CCGA0
0
11:00am
-
SIEN
MISS0
0133 O/U
-12
11:00am ESP2
-
MRBD
LON0
0
12:00pm
-
SOU
L-MD0
0137.5 O/U
+4
12:00pm
-
UVM
BALL0
0135 O/U
+3.5
12:00pm
-
JAST
11IND0
0143.5 O/U
-26
12:30pm BTN
-
CSUB
ALCN0
0123.5 O/U
+2
1:00pm
-
TA&M
DEP0
0141.5 O/U
+4
1:00pm FS1
-
WISC
USC0
0125 O/U
PK
1:00pm ESP2
-
FSU
STAN0
0141 O/U
-6
1:30pm ESPW
-
SDST
VALP0
0149.5 O/U
+9
1:30pm
-
COLG
DEL0
0148.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
COR
MONM0
0151 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
EIU
OHIO0
0132 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
LCHI
HARV0
0131 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
SF
DAV0
0145.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
SFA
QUIN0
0150.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
STFR
USF0
0126 O/U
-12
2:00pm ESP+
-
TUSC
FUR0
0
2:00pm
-
UTU
UND0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
ULM
NEOM0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm
-
MOSU
UNCW0
0131.5 O/U
+5
2:30pm
-
BELLAR
LMU0
0134.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm
-
DU
UNO0
0152 O/U
+5.5
3:00pm
-
LT
SAM0
0148.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP2
-
DAY
BYU0
0130 O/U
+2.5
3:30pm ESPU
-
8DUKE
XAV0
0147 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
COPP
23MD0
0145.5 O/U
-24
4:00pm
-
DET
WSU0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm PACN
-
FAIR
TOWS0
0127.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
ND
STBN0
0136.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
UTEP0
0136 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
SCUP
SC0
0141 O/U
-12
4:00pm ESP+
-
HART
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-19.5
4:30pm
-
MTST
UNCG0
0127 O/U
-1
4:30pm
-
NEB
MEM0
0138.5 O/U
-10
5:30pm ESPW
-
NTEX
SJSU0
0117.5 O/U
+9
5:30pm
-
STON
EWU0
0139.5 O/U
-7
5:30pm
-
1UNC
ISU0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
DART
UIW0
0139 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm
-
IUPU
CIT0
0131.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
ORST
FLA0
0139 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPU
-
UMES
5UVA0
0123.5 O/U
-28.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
USA
EVAN0
0130 O/U
+9
6:30pm
-
25IOWA
CLEM0
0148 O/U
+8
7:00pm CBSSN
-
JVST
NMEX0
0149 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
LAF
PSU0
0128 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
MTSU
HOFS0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UTSO
AAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
UCI
NICH0
0143 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
W&M
PITT0
0135 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
22TENN0
0133.5 O/U
-1.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
CHSO
VT0
0143 O/U
-25
8:00pm ACCN
-
OAK
LBSU0
0155.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
OKLA
HALL0
0128 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
ARST0
0137.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
TLSA
OKST0
0142 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm
-
SAC
HAW0
0124 O/U
-8
8:30pm
-
IDHO
UOP0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LIND
16ILL0
0148.5 O/U
-32
9:00pm
-
MER
RMU0
0139.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
WVU
PRST0
0148 O/U
+15
9:00pm ESPW
-
CAL
TCU0
0127.5 O/U
-13
9:30pm CBSSN
-
NDST
NCO0
0156 O/U
+1
9:30pm
-
20CONN
18ALA0
0148.5 O/U
-1
9:30pm ESPN
-
USD
NMST0
0145 O/U
+2
9:30pm
-
NCST
BUT0
0146 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
SUU
TXST0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm
-
24PUR
6GONZ0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
11:30pm ESPN
-
WASH
SMC68
64
Final/OT ESP2
-
PRST
6GONZ78
102
Final ESPN