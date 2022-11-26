Seton Hall meets Siena in search of more production
After being named to the preseason All-Big East Second Team, Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond was seemingly in position to be one of the Pirates' top producers for the 2022-23 campaign.
So far, that hasn't been the case.
Richmond will try to get on track on Sunday when Seton Hall faces Siena in the third-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
After scoring in double figures in 12 of the Pirates' final 19 games last season, Richmond is averaging just 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 44.4 percent shooting through the first six games. He is playing 20.5 minutes per game this season after he played 25.9 minutes last season.
He most recently finished with five points, five assists and seven rebounds in a season-high 25 minutes on 2-of-7 shooting Friday, as Seton Hall (4-2) fell 77-64 to Oklahoma. Al-Amir Dawes paced the Pirates with 12 points, while KC Ndefo and Dre Davis each added 10.
"I'm on him; we need him to get going. He's a guy that's got some experience, played good last year," Seton Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway said of Richmond during a radio interview following the loss to the Sooners. "He'll get there. I'll get him there. He's trying to figure out ways to impact the game, but we need him to score."
Richmond's next chance to find his offense comes against Siena, which has allowed 72 points per game.
The Saints (3-3) lost for the third time in four games Friday, falling 74-62 to Ole Miss. Javian McCollum had a game-high 24 points and eight assists on 9-of-17 shooting, while Jackson Stormo added 13 points and Jared Billups chipped in 11.
"We got to get better. I think it's a great learning lesson," Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said following the loss. "There's no time to feel sorry for ourselves. Chance to get better again, and we look forward to that opportunity."
McCollum is the Saints' leading scorer, averaging 17.5 points per game. Andrew Platek averages 13.7, and Jackson is averaging 11.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|74.2 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|73.7 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. McCollum
|6
|31.8
|17.5
|2.3
|5.7
|1.30
|0.20
|3.7
|51.6
|41.4
|87.1
|0.7
|1.7
|A. Platek
|6
|29.8
|13.7
|2.3
|2.7
|1.20
|0.00
|1.8
|54.5
|52.9
|40.0
|0.2
|2.2
|J. Stormo
|5
|28
|11.0
|5.6
|1.0
|0.20
|1.00
|2.0
|57.9
|0.0
|73.3
|1.6
|4
|J. Billups
|6
|31.2
|8.5
|5.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.70
|2.5
|36.0
|14.3
|59.1
|1.5
|3.8
|J. Johnson
|6
|19.5
|6.2
|3.3
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|1.8
|35.5
|45.5
|71.4
|0.5
|2.8
|M. Eley
|6
|15.8
|5.5
|2.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|41.2
|37.5
|100.0
|0.8
|1.5
|M. Baer
|6
|21.3
|3.0
|6.0
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|33.3
|30.8
|0.0
|1.8
|4.2
|M. Courtney
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|74.2
|35.2
|15.0
|6.00
|2.70
|16.7
|47.6
|40.3
|71.2
|9.0
|24.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Davis
|5
|21
|11.4
|3.8
|1.0
|0.40
|0.20
|2.0
|45.7
|25.0
|91.7
|1
|2.8
|A. Dawes
|6
|28.3
|11.3
|3.3
|2.2
|1.00
|0.30
|2.3
|40.7
|53.3
|88.9
|0.3
|3
|T. Samuel
|6
|18.2
|10.3
|6.5
|1.2
|0.80
|1.00
|1.2
|52.4
|66.7
|80.0
|3
|3.5
|T. Jackson
|6
|17.3
|9.7
|3.2
|0.3
|0.50
|0.50
|1.7
|55.9
|42.9
|68.0
|0.7
|2.5
|K. Ndefo
|6
|23
|7.7
|5.0
|0.7
|0.70
|1.20
|2.7
|51.5
|0.0
|57.1
|1.7
|3.3
|J. Harris
|6
|22
|7.0
|1.2
|1.5
|1.30
|0.00
|0.7
|41.2
|37.5
|83.3
|0
|1.2
|K. Richmond
|6
|20.7
|6.5
|3.8
|2.8
|1.50
|0.00
|1.3
|44.4
|50.0
|61.1
|0.5
|3.3
|F. Odukale
|6
|20.7
|5.2
|3.0
|2.3
|1.30
|0.30
|0.7
|41.7
|30.0
|57.1
|0.2
|2.8
|T. Davis
|6
|19.5
|4.7
|4.5
|1.0
|0.20
|0.30
|2.0
|31.8
|11.1
|59.1
|2
|2.5
|J. Sanders
|4
|13.3
|2.3
|1.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|E. Muhammad
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|D. Gabriel
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Mercado
|3
|2.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Yetna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|73.7
|43.0
|13.0
|7.80
|4.50
|15.8
|44.5
|37.0
|70.4
|12.2
|27.0
