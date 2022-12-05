Streaking Georgia renews in-state rivalry with Georgia Tech
Streaking Georgia renews in-state rivalry with Georgia Tech
Georgia will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it visits Georgia Tech on Tuesday in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs (7-2) are coming off a 68-46 win over visiting Florida A&M on Friday, while Georgia Tech (5-3) pulled away for an 81-63 victory over Northeastern on Friday for its second win in its past five games.
Georgia had four players out against the Rattlers -- Kario Oquendo (13.7 points per game, sore knee), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (5.0 ppg, right ankle), leading scorer Terry Roberts (14 ppg, illness) and center Frank Anselem (3.1 ppg, illness).
"You're already searching offensively, and now you're searching at another level," first-year Georgia coach Mike White said, adding all four will be game-time decisions against the Yellow Jackets. "You've got to adapt, right? We told guys at shootaround, 'Hey, you all want more opportunity, (well) here it comes.'"
Mardrez McBride responded by recording 15 points and nine rebounds, while Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 14 points and Braelen Bridges finished with 10 points and eight rebounds against the Rattlers.
Georgia has already surpassed its win total from last year and is off to a strong start under White, who arrived after leading Florida for the previous seven seasons. He replaced Tom Crean, who was let go after the Bulldogs went 6-26 last season.
Georgia Tech led Northeastern 42-26 at halftime and by as many as 23 points in the second half.
Sophomore Jalon Moore had 16 points, which included going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, in addition to grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.
"I couldn't take him out of the game because he was really good offensively and did a lot for us on the glass," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "I think he can be really good and he's just scratching the surface."
Miles Kelly added 16 points, including shooting 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and four rebounds. Rodney Howard had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Lance Terry posted 11 points and five rebounds.
Georgia Tech, which leads the all-time series against its in-state rival 106-91, defeated Georgia 88-78 in Athens, Ga., last season, ending a five-year losing streak to the Bulldogs.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|69.2 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|71.3 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|12.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Roberts
|8
|29
|14.0
|4.8
|4.1
|2.00
|0.30
|3.0
|38.1
|27.3
|85.2
|1.5
|3.3
|K. Oquendo
|6
|26.2
|13.7
|3.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.80
|2.7
|41.5
|35.7
|78.3
|1.7
|2.2
|J. Hill
|9
|22.8
|9.1
|3.3
|3.1
|0.70
|0.00
|1.7
|40.4
|32.0
|75.7
|0.6
|2.8
|K. Lindsay
|9
|21.1
|6.4
|5.4
|0.3
|0.90
|0.30
|1.7
|55.8
|100.0
|52.9
|2.2
|3.2
|B. Bridges
|9
|15.8
|6.1
|4.6
|0.9
|0.20
|0.40
|2.2
|61.9
|0.0
|100.0
|1.2
|3.3
|M. McBride
|9
|20.1
|5.7
|2.9
|1.0
|1.00
|0.30
|1.1
|33.3
|29.7
|57.1
|0.2
|2.7
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|9
|12.8
|5.6
|2.1
|0.0
|0.70
|0.60
|0.3
|38.9
|34.5
|85.7
|0.8
|1.3
|J. Ingram
|3
|15
|5.3
|2.0
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|0.3
|35.7
|57.1
|33.3
|0.7
|1.3
|M. Moncrieffe
|5
|18.8
|5.0
|4.2
|0.6
|0.20
|0.80
|1.0
|58.8
|0.0
|83.3
|1.2
|3
|J. Holt
|9
|22.9
|4.7
|4.0
|1.2
|1.20
|0.70
|0.7
|30.8
|33.3
|83.3
|1.4
|2.6
|J. Etter
|7
|15.6
|3.6
|1.3
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|37.5
|18.2
|83.3
|0
|1.3
|F. Anselem
|8
|15.1
|3.1
|3.6
|0.4
|0.50
|0.10
|1.6
|38.9
|0.0
|68.8
|1.8
|1.9
|Total
|9
|0.0
|69.2
|44.3
|12.3
|8.00
|3.70
|15.8
|41.8
|32.3
|74.7
|13.7
|26.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|8
|28.4
|13.0
|3.4
|0.9
|0.60
|0.00
|1.6
|43.3
|36.8
|75.0
|0.5
|2.9
|D. Coleman
|8
|28.9
|10.8
|2.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|41.9
|34.2
|75.0
|0.6
|2.1
|D. Smith
|8
|26
|10.1
|6.0
|3.3
|1.80
|0.60
|1.4
|44.4
|11.1
|47.1
|1.6
|4.4
|J. Franklin
|8
|25.3
|8.8
|7.0
|2.4
|1.10
|2.30
|0.9
|54.2
|0.0
|81.8
|2.9
|4.1
|J. Moore
|8
|22.1
|8.4
|6.4
|0.4
|0.90
|1.30
|1.4
|45.3
|0.0
|76.0
|2.3
|4.1
|K. Sturdivant
|8
|18.8
|6.6
|1.4
|2.1
|1.00
|0.10
|1.6
|35.3
|41.2
|52.6
|0.1
|1.3
|L. Terry
|8
|24.5
|6.6
|2.8
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|0.5
|40.8
|33.3
|100.0
|0.3
|2.5
|R. Howard
|7
|13
|4.7
|4.1
|1.3
|0.60
|0.30
|1.4
|51.9
|0.0
|83.3
|2.4
|1.7
|T. Maxwell
|7
|12.1
|2.4
|1.1
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|17.6
|8.3
|100.0
|0.3
|0.9
|F. Bagatskis
|3
|2.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Martynov
|3
|2
|1.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|0.7
|C. Boyd
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Daniels
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Hill
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Meka
|3
|2.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|Total
|8
|0.0
|71.3
|43.1
|12.1
|7.30
|4.80
|10.9
|41.9
|30.0
|70.5
|13.4
|25.9
-
SDAK
AF0
0126 O/U
-4
5:00pm
-
OAK
SYR0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
STJNFI
BUF0
0
6:00pm
-
CARL
APP0
0
6:30pm
-
Wabash
BELLAR0
0
6:30pm
-
YALE
BUT0
0133.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
MTSM0
0127.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LAS0
0140 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
COC
PRES0
0144.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm
-
COPP
NCST0
0160.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
UNCW0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HART
STFR0
0135 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
HIPT
FUR0
0157 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
17ILL
2TEX0
0141.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
LAF
PRIN0
0130.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
MIL
CHAT0
0148 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
UNCG
9ARK0
0135.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
NH
BC0
0126.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
WINT0
0158 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
JOES
TEMP0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
STL
IONA0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
UGA
GT0
0131 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UMBC
CLMB0
0153 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
UMES
GMU0
0133.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
UVM
DART0
0137 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
VA Lynchburg
LIB0
0
7:00pm
-
WAG
FOR0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
WOFF0
0139 O/U
-6.5
7:30pm
-
TRVC
BELM0
0
7:30pm
-
ABIL
KSU0
0137.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESP+
-
UALR
MEM0
0149.5 O/U
-27.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARST
CARK0
0142 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
8:00pm
-
BRAD
SIUE0
0137 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
JAST
24TCU0
0141 O/U
-23
8:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
3UVA0
0134.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm ACCN
-
KYCH
PEAY0
0
8:00pm
-
Maine-Fort Kent
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
NTEX
UTA0
0114 O/U
+11
8:00pm ESP+
-
TRINIL
VALP0
0
8:00pm
-
TRLST
12BAY0
0142.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
OKLA0
0122.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
1HOU0
0138.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ESP+
-
GB
LCHI0
0125.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm ESP+
-
NCCU
MARQ0
0146 O/U
-19
8:30pm FS1
-
TOL
UNI0
0153.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
EORE
BSU0
0
9:00pm
-
13MD
WISC0
0132 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
UND
IDHO0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
SHOU
OKST0
0131 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDST
MONT0
0136.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
TXAMC
WYO0
0132 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
SUU0
0
9:00pm
-
MONSW
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
WNM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
IOWA
15DUKE0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
CSUB
SJSU0
0122.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
NAU
UOP0
0147 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
NEV
PEP0
0143.5 O/U
-2
11:00pm
-
MGSC
MER62
100
Final
-
BRY
TUL0
0
PPD ESP+