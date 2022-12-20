North Carolina, Michigan narrow focus
North Carolina, Michigan narrow focus
Michigan and North Carolina are experienced enough to understand winter missteps are easier to forget with a little success in March.
While neither college basketball powerhouse is ready to shed serious aspirations of playing into April 2023, this season is not going according to plan for either program just yet.
But expectations could come into focus Wednesday night when the Wolverines and Tar Heels meet at Charlotte, N.C. The neutral-site game comes in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational.
The winner of the game takes home a boost in the way of a non-conference victory.
"When we get it clicking, just like last year, it's going to be scary," North Carolina guard Leaky Black. "When the games really matter, we'll show up."
North Carolina (8-4) has won three in a row since a four-game losing streak knocked it out of the national rankings.
"We're getting better and better as a group," Tar Heels forward Pete Nance said. "We know we have such a long way to go. As you can see in moments, we can be a really, really, really good team. It's just putting it together all at once. Luckily, it's only December. We definitely have a lot of confidence right now."
Michigan (7-3) has won its past two games, defeating Minnesota and Lipscomb. The Wolverines can excel without having the same standout every game.
"We are 1 through 15 solid," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "They find ways. They are gritty. They are competitive. They care."
The Tar Heels came from 10 down in the final seven minutes of regulation to force overtime in the eventual 89-84 victory against Ohio State on Saturday in New York. Nance hit the tying shot to force the extra session.
"Having a veteran group and an older group, we were able to execute in that moment," Nance said.
Michigan sophomore Kobe Bufkin had a career-high 22 points in the team's 83-75 victory against Lipscomb.
"One of the biggest improvements for Kobe has been his defense," Howard said. "He has become a two-way player."
This will be the Wolverines' third game against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent, having defeated Pittsburgh and lost to Virginia. North Carolina lost to Big Ten Conference member Indiana to go with the overtime conquest of Ohio State.
North Carolina has a long history of games in Charlotte, which is about a 2 1/2-hour drive from its campus in Chapel Hill. Florida and Oklahoma meet in Wednesday night's nightcap, the only day of competition for the men's teams in the invitational.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Michigan 7-3
|77.4 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|13.6 APG
|North Carolina 8-4
|81.6 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Dickinson
|10
|30.3
|19.1
|8.4
|1.2
|0.70
|2.00
|1.6
|57.5
|41.7
|78.0
|2.1
|6.3
|J. Howard
|10
|30.4
|15.5
|2.4
|2.5
|0.40
|1.10
|1.0
|49.1
|40.0
|69.7
|0.4
|2
|K. Bufkin
|10
|31
|11.4
|3.7
|2.8
|1.50
|1.00
|1.6
|45.2
|31.4
|79.2
|0.8
|2.9
|T. Williams II
|10
|29.3
|7.7
|6.6
|0.9
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|37.1
|27.3
|66.7
|1.7
|4.9
|J. Llewellyn
|8
|26.4
|7.0
|3.3
|2.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|30.9
|18.5
|68.0
|0.4
|2.9
|D. McDaniel
|10
|17.9
|5.5
|2.7
|2.7
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|38.2
|40.0
|77.8
|0.3
|2.4
|J. Baker
|10
|13.2
|4.0
|2.0
|0.6
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|38.7
|43.5
|54.5
|0
|2
|T. Reed Jr.
|10
|9.6
|2.9
|2.9
|0.2
|0.40
|0.70
|0.8
|60.0
|0.0
|25.0
|1.1
|1.8
|W. Tschetter
|6
|5.8
|2.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|20.0
|80.0
|0.2
|0.2
|J. Howard
|9
|8.7
|2.0
|1.1
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|80.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.8
|Y. Khayat
|5
|5.6
|1.8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|42.9
|60.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|I. Barnes
|7
|5.3
|1.6
|1.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|42.9
|40.0
|75.0
|0.3
|0.7
|G. Glenn III
|3
|2.3
|1.3
|1.7
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1
|I. Burns
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Selvala
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|77.4
|38.5
|13.6
|5.50
|5.50
|9.3
|46.0
|35.7
|66.3
|8.4
|27.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|12
|36.3
|18.3
|4.2
|3.7
|1.30
|0.30
|2.3
|41.6
|29.1
|77.1
|0.7
|3.5
|A. Bacot
|11
|33.4
|17.5
|11.6
|1.4
|0.50
|1.40
|2.9
|54.5
|0.0
|65.9
|5.1
|6.5
|R. Davis
|12
|34.8
|15.7
|5.4
|3.1
|1.20
|0.20
|2.2
|42.4
|28.3
|90.0
|0.7
|4.8
|P. Nance
|12
|31.6
|12.6
|6.7
|1.8
|0.30
|1.10
|2.0
|51.1
|34.8
|81.3
|0.8
|5.8
|L. Black
|12
|31.7
|6.3
|5.7
|1.3
|1.00
|0.70
|0.9
|45.8
|38.1
|63.6
|1.1
|4.6
|P. Johnson
|9
|15.6
|3.7
|1.9
|0.6
|1.30
|0.10
|0.4
|45.5
|20.0
|70.6
|0.9
|1
|T. Nickel
|10
|8
|3.5
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|41.7
|25.0
|78.6
|0.5
|0.3
|J. Watkins
|1
|2
|3.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Dunn
|8
|9.9
|2.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.0
|45.0
|37.5
|50.0
|0.3
|0.1
|S. Trimble
|12
|13.1
|2.8
|1.1
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|40.7
|33.3
|66.7
|0.1
|1
|J. Washington
|3
|2.7
|2.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0
|C. Lebo
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Styles
|7
|5.9
|1.3
|1.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|33.3
|20.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1.1
|J. McKoy
|5
|3.4
|1.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|25.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|W. Shaver
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Farris
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Landry
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Maye
|1
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|12
|0.0
|81.6
|43.4
|13.0
|6.00
|4.30
|11.7
|45.6
|30.4
|75.0
|11.1
|29.3
-
JMAD
COPP0
0166.5 O/U
+15.5
11:00am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
MACUM
LIB0
0
12:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
12:00pm
-
JACH
LT0
0
1:00pm
-
NDST
STTHMN0
0144.5 O/U
-5
1:00pm
-
NE
DAV0
0139 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
SIENHT
WMU0
0
1:00pm
-
STONEH
VALP0
0141.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm
-
HOUC
TTU0
0146.5 O/U
-33
2:00pm ESP+
-
JVST
USA0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm
-
LAF
LAS0
0128 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
MTSM
HOW0
0133 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
UNCW
CAMP0
0128 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
RAN
W&M0
0
2:00pm
-
STAMB
DRKE0
0
2:00pm
-
WINT
DUQ0
0149.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm
-
RAD
KSU0
0136.5 O/U
-16
2:30pm ESP+
-
CHAT
UGA0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
SCIARTS
TXST0
0
3:00pm
-
EIU
IOWA0
0147.5 O/U
-31.5
3:30pm B1G+
-
BU
LOW0
0138.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
GMU
ODU0
0128.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP+
-
WILBAP
NALAB0
0
4:00pm
-
NORF
NEV0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm
-
UCD
13UCLA0
0146 O/U
-23
5:00pm PACN
-
HIPT
ECU0
0151 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
8TENN0
0125.5 O/U
-27.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CNTN
BUF0
0
6:00pm
-
UCSB
APP0
0130.5 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
OAK
MSU0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
6:30pm BTN
-
SJU
NOVA0
0146 O/U
-5
6:30pm FS1
-
21VT
BC0
0133 O/U
+9.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
BING
NIAG0
0128.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
RICH0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAN
FGCU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DET
CINCY0
0153 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
19UK0
0134 O/U
-37.5
7:00pm SECN
-
GASO
BALL0
0138 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
HOWPN
ABIL0
0
7:00pm
-
MER
TROY0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MICH
UNC0
0153.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MTSTJ
CLST0
0
7:00pm
-
MURR
MTSU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
VCU0
0132.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
NH
BRWN0
0125.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
FAU0
0129.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
OHIO
DEL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
RMU0
0140 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
STBN
UNI0
0
7:00pm
-
STET
UCF0
0127 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SUU
COLO0
0154.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
UTA
CAL0
0120.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm PACN
-
UIW
FIU0
0144 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
YSU
CMU0
0152 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CLEM
GT0
0139 O/U
+2
7:30pm ESP2
-
KENT
NMST0
0144.5 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
SAM
BELM0
0149.5 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
SIU
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm
-
ALST
MEM0
0145 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
BELLAR
EVAN0
0126.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
ETSU
LSU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
HUSTIL
TRLST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCNS
3HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-35.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
TUL0
0140 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
STL0
0148.5 O/U
-16
8:00pm ESP+
-
SOU
SELA0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
UL
7TEX0
0142.5 O/U
-18
8:00pm LHN
-
ME
OSU0
0140 O/U
-24
8:30pm BTN
-
SMC
WYO0
0125.5 O/U
+7.5
8:30pm
-
ND
FSU0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
23AUB
WASH0
0138.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm PACN
-
UNCA
10ARK0
0152 O/U
-23
9:00pm SECN
-
UNO
1PUR0
0150.5 O/U
-33.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SAC
CSUF0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
20TCU
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
NCAT
UTEP0
0134 O/U
-8
9:30pm
-
25ASU
SF0
0141.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
ORST0
0138 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
IDHO
LBSU0
0152 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
TLSA
LMU0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
USC
COLST0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm PACN
-
UND
WIU0
0
PPD
-
SDAK
ORU0
0
PPD
-
SDST
UMKC0
0
PPD
-
NEOM
ISU0
0
ESP+