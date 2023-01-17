Bedlam: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State heading in different directions
Oklahoma will seek its third win in its past four games when it visits Oklahoma State in Big 12 play on Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla.
The Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) are coming off a 77-76 win over visiting West Virginia on Saturday, while the Cowboys (9-8, 1-4) dropped their third straight game with a 74-58 loss at Baylor that day.
The Sooners did not make a shot in the final 6:14 after Jalen Hill's dunk gave them a 66-61 lead. But Oklahoma went 11 of 14 from the free-throw line down the stretch to close out the game.
The Sooners finished 18 of 25 from the free-throw line, while the Mountaineers missed half of their 16 attempts.
Grant Sherfield scored a game-high 22 points, including going 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. while Hill added 14 points and six rebounds. Milos Uzan chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.
"Bottom line, he wants to get to the foul line at the end," Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said of Sherfield, who made five of six free throws in the final 4:18. "He is an outstanding free-throw shooter. Getting to the line is a big thing for him. He is good and at the end of the game it gives us all confidence."
Sherfield averages a team-high 17.6 points and 3.5 assists to go along with 2.9 rebounds per game, while Tanner Groves averages 10.5 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds. Groves also has a team-best 17 blocked shots.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State fell behind 13-0 to the Bears and never recovered. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 28 points in the second half.
Caleb Asberry, who averages 8.3 points per game, had a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds. Avery Anderson III, who averages 10.4 points per game, was the only other Cowboy to finish in double figures with 11 points. Bryce Thompson, who averages a team-high 11.5 points per game, had nine against the Bears.
"I just feel like it's kind of a confidence thing," Anderson said. "We're in our heads. We gotta get back to being us and why we're here. We're here because we can shoot the ball. We're here because we're good players.
"We've just gotta go back to the drawing board."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma 11-6
|69.2 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Oklahoma State 9-8
|67.9 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Sherfield
|17
|33.8
|17.6
|2.9
|3.5
|0.80
|0.00
|2.1
|44.4
|44.8
|88.1
|0.2
|2.6
|T. Groves
|17
|25.1
|10.5
|7.1
|1.8
|0.80
|1.00
|2.0
|54.8
|28.6
|70.7
|0.9
|6.2
|J. Hill
|17
|32.9
|9.5
|5.6
|0.9
|0.70
|0.60
|1.2
|50.0
|34.6
|87.8
|1.1
|4.5
|J. Groves
|17
|25.9
|8.9
|2.8
|1.2
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|46.5
|40.7
|76.9
|0.6
|2.2
|M. Uzan
|17
|26.2
|6.4
|2.8
|3.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.9
|55.6
|40.9
|76.9
|0.2
|2.6
|S. Godwin
|17
|13.9
|5.6
|3.5
|0.6
|0.20
|0.60
|0.5
|74.5
|0.0
|58.3
|1.5
|2
|J. Bamisile
|11
|10.5
|3.4
|2.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|1.0
|40.0
|25.0
|41.7
|0.5
|2
|B. Cortes
|16
|16.8
|3.3
|1.3
|1.9
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|46.7
|41.2
|60.0
|0.1
|1.3
|C. Noland
|17
|14.9
|3.3
|1.1
|0.5
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|38.2
|27.8
|36.4
|0.1
|1.1
|B. Schroder
|2
|2.5
|3.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|O. Oweh
|13
|6.9
|2.2
|0.9
|0.1
|0.70
|0.00
|0.5
|47.1
|0.0
|57.1
|0.3
|0.6
|Y. Keita
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Moser
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|17
|0.0
|69.2
|34.3
|13.8
|5.70
|2.90
|12.7
|49.4
|37.3
|73.8
|6.3
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Thompson
|17
|28.8
|11.5
|2.4
|2.1
|0.50
|0.10
|2.5
|37.7
|37.8
|57.1
|0.2
|2.2
|A. Anderson III
|17
|27.7
|10.4
|3.8
|3.0
|1.70
|0.30
|2.9
|39.7
|17.6
|83.9
|0.4
|3.4
|K. Boone
|17
|23.9
|10.2
|5.5
|1.3
|0.50
|1.20
|2.1
|55.5
|16.7
|83.3
|2.6
|2.8
|J. Wright
|17
|28.6
|8.9
|2.8
|1.9
|1.00
|0.00
|1.9
|36.0
|34.1
|91.7
|0.4
|2.5
|C. Asberry
|15
|23.5
|8.3
|3.3
|1.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.0
|38.9
|36.5
|85.7
|0.3
|2.9
|M. Cisse
|14
|25.2
|8.1
|9.9
|0.6
|0.60
|2.70
|1.6
|59.0
|0.0
|41.7
|2.8
|7.1
|T. Smith
|17
|18.2
|5.9
|4.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.90
|0.7
|68.9
|25.0
|66.7
|1.6
|2.4
|W. Newton
|10
|10.2
|3.3
|3.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.9
|35.5
|25.0
|58.3
|1.1
|1.9
|C. Harris Jr.
|17
|13
|2.5
|1.4
|1.4
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|28.0
|29.7
|57.1
|0.1
|1.3
|Q. Williams
|16
|11
|2.4
|2.0
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|37.8
|29.4
|60.0
|0.6
|1.4
|W. Church
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|B. Kouma
|7
|2.3
|0.3
|0.6
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|N. Brown
|4
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Manzer
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Sager
|4
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|17
|0.0
|67.9
|40.6
|13.2
|6.40
|5.60
|14.8
|43.2
|31.6
|71.5
|11.0
|26.8
