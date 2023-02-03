Michigan State, Rutgers clash in Big Ten Super Saturday matchup
The stakes will be high and the stage will be grand when Rutgers and Michigan State head to Madison Square Garden for the annual Big Ten Super Saturday matchup in New York.
Both programs are trying to make headway in the jam-packed Big Ten Conference, with the Spartans (14-8, 6-5) having lost four of six and the Scarlet Knights (15-7, 7-4) winners of four of six. Rutgers enters the weekend tied for second in the league with Illinois; Michigan State is part of a six-way tie at 6-5.
Rutgers is the designated home team for the matchup, and the NCAA told the program this week that it will also count as a home team for the purposes of the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings rather than a neutral-site game. That means it will be a Quadrant 2 game for Rutgers rather than a Quadrant 1 game.
The Scarlet Knights fired on all cylinders their last time out, thrashing Minnesota at home 90-55. Cam Spencer led six players in double figures with 17 points, reserve Oskar Palmquist broke out for a career-high 13 points and the team shot 59.7 percent overall, including 65.7 percent (23 of 35) in the second half.
Coach Steve Pikiell said the team's 30 assists on 37 field goals "says it all."
"It really starts with Paul," Pikiell said of Paul Mulcahy, who notched his 400th career assist. "But all these guys, Cam, I mean, they can all pass the basketball. They embrace the success of a teammate."
Michigan State has been off since falling 77-61 at No. 1 Purdue on Sunday. Two of its past three losses have come against the Boilermakers, who got a career-high 38 points from star center Zach Edey.
A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State with 20 points and six assists. The Spartans drew within 10 with more than 11 minutes left but never got closer.
"He needs to run our team. He did do a nice job of that," coach Tom Izzo said of Hoggard. "When you get it to 10, that's when (former player Cassius Winston would say), you know, let's get a good shot, let's slow down. We throw it ahead, we got a couple guys that just go like a bat out of hell. We gotta control that."
Rutgers had won two straight games in the all-time series before losing at Michigan State 70-57 on Jan. 19.
Five Spartans scored in double figures that day, led by Hoggard (16 points, seven assists). Jaxon Kohler had a double-double off the bench (12 points, 11 rebounds).
It's Rutgers' third appearance in the Super Saturday event. They lost their previous two trips to MSG.
"I'm just really excited," Palmquist said. "I'm from Sweden, so I've been dreaming about playing in an arena like that my whole life."
--Field Level Media
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:27
|+1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-61
|0:27
|Paul Mulcahy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:27
|Tyson Walker personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|0:27
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|0:29
|A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-60
|0:34
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-59
|0:34
|Jaden Akins personal foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|0:40
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|0:42
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|0:46
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-58
|0:46
|Cam Spencer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:46
|Tyson Walker personal foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|0:46
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|0:48
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot
|52-57
|0:55
|+1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-57
|0:55
|+1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-56
|0:55
|Joey Hauser personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|0:56
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point layup
|49-55
|1:02
|Joey Hauser offensive rebound
|1:04
|A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|Malik Hall offensive rebound
|1:10
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point layup
|1:19
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-55
|1:19
|+1
|Derek Simpson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-54
|1:19
|Joey Hauser personal foul (Derek Simpson draws the foul)
|1:33
|+2
|Jaden Akins makes two point jump shot
|47-53
|1:46
|+1
|Caleb McConnell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-53
|1:46
|+1
|Caleb McConnell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-52
|1:46
|Joey Hauser personal foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|1:57
|+1
|Mady Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-51
|1:57
|Mady Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:57
|Derek Simpson personal foul (Mady Sissoko draws the foul)
|2:10
|Spartans 60 second timeout
|2:10
|+2
|Paul Mulcahy makes two point layup
|44-51
|2:36
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|2:38
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point layup
|2:52
|+2
|Paul Mulcahy makes two point layup
|44-49
|3:06
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|3:08
|Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|3:37
|Malik Hall defensive rebound
|3:37
|Paul Mulcahy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:37
|+1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-47
|3:37
|Tyson Walker personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|3:54
|+2
|Mady Sissoko makes two point dunk (Malik Hall assists)
|44-46
|4:11
|Paul Mulcahy turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|4:16
|Paul Mulcahy offensive rebound
|4:18
|Cam Spencer misses two point jump shot
|4:32
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-46
|4:32
|+1
|Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-46
|4:32
|Caleb McConnell personal foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|4:55
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|4:55
|Caleb McConnell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:55
|+1
|Caleb McConnell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-46
|4:55
|Malik Hall personal foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|4:56
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|4:58
|Jaden Akins misses three point jump shot
|5:15
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|5:20
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|5:20
|Paul Mulcahy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:20
|+1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-45
|5:20
|Malik Hall personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|5:33
|Joey Hauser turnover (lost ball)
|5:49
|+1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-44
|5:49
|+1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-43
|5:49
|Joey Hauser personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|6:05
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|6:05
|Mady Sissoko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:05
|Cam Spencer personal foul (Mady Sissoko draws the foul)
|6:22
|Malik Hall defensive rebound
|6:22
|Clifford Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:22
|Mady Sissoko personal foul
|6:23
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|6:25
|Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
|6:45
|+3
|Caleb McConnell makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|40-42
|6:59
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|6:59
|Joey Hauser misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:59
|TV timeout
|6:59
|Cam Spencer personal foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|7:23
|+2
|Derek Simpson makes two point jump shot (Caleb McConnell assists)
|40-39
|7:48
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (lost ball) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|8:08
|Malik Hall defensive rebound
|8:10
|Oskar Palmquist misses three point jump shot
|8:21
|Malik Hall turnover (bad pass) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|8:32
|Tyson Walker offensive rebound
|8:34
|Malik Hall misses three point jump shot
|8:52
|Caleb McConnell turnover (bad pass)
|8:53
|Jaden Akins personal foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|8:53
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|8:55
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|9:16
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot
|40-37
|9:48
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|9:48
|Paul Mulcahy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:48
|+1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-37
|9:48
|A.J. Hoggard shooting foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|9:59
|Jaden Akins personal foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|10:03
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (lost ball) (Paul Mulcahy steals)
|10:11
|Malik Hall offensive rebound
|10:13
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|10:42
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-36
|10:42
|Jaxon Kohler shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|10:42
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup (Caleb McConnell assists)
|38-35
|11:03
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-33
|11:03
|+1
|A.J. Hoggard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-33
|11:03
|Derek Simpson personal foul (A.J. Hoggard draws the foul)
|11:11
|Derek Simpson personal foul
|11:24
|Paul Mulcahy turnover (traveling)
|11:41
|+3
|Jaden Akins makes three point jump shot (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|36-33
|11:41
|Aundre Hyatt personal foul
|11:42
|Spartans offensive rebound
|11:44
|Malik Hall misses two point layup
|11:43
|Malik Hall offensive rebound
|11:45
|Jaden Akins misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:57
|Spartans offensive rebound
|11:59
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Malik Hall's two point layup
|12:13
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|12:15
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|12:25
|Malik Hall turnover (bad pass) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|12:42
|Malik Hall defensive rebound
|12:44
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|13:09
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|13:31
|+3
|Paul Mulcahy makes three point jump shot (Clifford Omoruyi assists)
|33-33
|13:53
|+1
|Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-30
|13:53
|+1
|Joey Hauser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-30
|13:53
|Cam Spencer shooting foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|14:09
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|14:09
|Caleb McConnell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:09
|+1
|Caleb McConnell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-30
|14:09
|Tyson Walker shooting foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|14:22
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|14:24
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Jaden Akins's two point layup
|14:42
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup
|31-29
|14:56
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|14:58
|Tre Holloman misses two point layup
|15:03
|Tre Holloman offensive rebound
|15:05
|Tre Holloman misses two point jump shot
|15:15
|Oskar Palmquist personal foul
|15:15
|Spartans offensive rebound
|15:17
|A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|15:44
|Caleb McConnell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:44
|A.J. Hoggard shooting foul (Caleb McConnell draws the foul)
|15:44
|+2
|Caleb McConnell makes two point layup
|31-27
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:53
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|15:55
|Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup
|31-25
|16:18
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|16:20
|Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|16:51
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|31-23
|17:13
|Paul Mulcahy turnover (traveling)
|17:25
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (traveling)
|17:49
|TV timeout
|17:49
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|17:49
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point alley-oop dunk (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|29-23
|18:09
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point layup
|29-21
|18:24
|Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|18:26
|Mady Sissoko blocks Caleb McConnell's two point layup
|18:35
|Jaden Akins turnover (lost ball) (Paul Mulcahy steals)
|18:49
|Oskar Palmquist personal foul
|19:03
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|19:05
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|+1
|Mady Sissoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-21
|19:22
|+1
|Mady Sissoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-21
|19:22
|Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Mady Sissoko draws the foul)
|19:45
|+2
|Paul Mulcahy makes two point layup
|25-21
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+2
|Jaden Akins makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|25-19
|0:03
|Cam Spencer turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|0:19
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|0:21
|Jaden Akins misses two point jump shot
|0:33
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|0:40
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|0:42
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot
|23-19
|1:28
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|1:30
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|1:35
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|1:37
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|+2
|Jaxon Kohler makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|21-19
|2:11
|A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|2:13
|Tyson Walker blocks Cam Spencer's two point layup
|2:21
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (bad pass) (Cam Spencer steals)
|2:30
|+2
|Cam Spencer makes two point jump shot
|19-19
|2:51
|+2
|Malik Hall makes two point layup (Jaxon Kohler assists)
|19-17
|3:18
|Paul Mulcahy turnover (offensive foul)
|3:18
|Paul Mulcahy offensive foul
|3:23
|Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|3:25
|Malik Hall misses three point jump shot
|3:32
|Aundre Hyatt personal foul (Joey Hauser draws the foul)
|3:33
|Spartans defensive rebound
|3:35
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|3:46
|A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
|4:10
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-17
|4:10
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-16
|4:10
|Jaxon Kohler shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|4:24
|TV timeout
|4:24
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|4:24
|+3
|Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot (Malik Hall assists)
|17-15
|4:30
|Malik Hall offensive rebound
|4:32
|Tre Holloman misses three point jump shot
|4:47
|Malik Hall defensive rebound
|4:49
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point hook shot
|5:08
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|14-15
|5:35
|Malik Hall defensive rebound
|5:35
|Clifford Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:35
|Carson Cooper shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|5:35
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|12-15
|5:42
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|5:44
|Carson Cooper misses two point hook shot
|6:07
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (offensive foul)
|6:07
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive foul
|6:17
|Malik Hall turnover (traveling)
|6:25
|Malik Hall defensive rebound
|6:25
|Antwone Woolfolk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:25
|Antwone Woolfolk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:25
|Jaden Akins shooting foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|6:46
|Antwone Woolfolk defensive rebound
|6:48
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|7:14
|+2
|Mawot Mag makes two point layup
|12-13
|7:20
|Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|7:22
|A.J. Hoggard misses two point jump shot
|7:30
|Caleb McConnell turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Hoggard steals)
|7:49
|+1
|Jaden Akins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-11
|7:49
|+1
|Jaden Akins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-11
|7:49
|TV timeout
|7:49
|Mawot Mag shooting foul (Jaden Akins draws the foul)
|7:56
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|7:58
|Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point layup
|10-11
|8:47
|+2
|Clifford Omoruyi makes two point dunk (Derek Simpson assists)
|8-11
|9:03
|+2
|Pierre Brooks makes two point jump shot
|8-9
|9:11
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|9:13
|Paul Mulcahy misses two point jump shot
|9:26
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|9:28
|Jaxon Kohler misses two point hook shot
|9:32
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point layup
|6-9
|9:42
|Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|9:44
|A.J. Hoggard blocks Derek Simpson's two point layup
|9:53
|A.J. Hoggard turnover (bad pass) (Paul Mulcahy steals)
|10:21
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|10:23
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|+2
|Joey Hauser makes two point layup (A.J. Hoggard assists)
|6-7
|10:55
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|10:57
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point layup
|11:09
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|11:11
|Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|Scarlet Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:28
|Derek Simpson offensive rebound
|11:30
|Derek Simpson misses two point jump shot
|11:59
|TV timeout
|11:59
|Tre Holloman turnover (traveling)
|12:25
|Derek Simpson personal foul
|12:25
|Spartans defensive rebound
|12:26
|Joey Hauser blocks Aundre Hyatt's three point jump shot
|12:54
|Mady Sissoko personal foul
|12:53
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|12:55
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|13:14
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-7
|13:14
|+1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-6
|13:14
|Tre Holloman shooting foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|13:17
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|13:19
|Dean Reiber misses three point jump shot
|13:34
|TV timeout
|13:34
|Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:06
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|14:08
|Clifford Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|14:33
|Malik Hall misses two point jump shot
|14:56
|+2
|Mawot Mag makes two point layup (Cam Spencer assists)
|4-5
|15:03
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|15:05
|Jaden Akins misses three point jump shot
|15:12
|Malik Hall offensive rebound
|15:14
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|Malik Hall offensive rebound
|15:23
|Jaxon Kohler misses two point layup
|15:37
|Jaxon Kohler defensive rebound
|15:39
|Caleb McConnell misses three point jump shot
|15:49
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|15:51
|Malik Hall blocks Paul Mulcahy's two point layup
|15:58
|Jaden Akins turnover (bad pass) (Caleb McConnell steals)
|16:04
|Jaden Akins defensive rebound
|16:06
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point hook shot
|16:27
|Mady Sissoko personal foul
|16:27
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|16:29
|Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|16:42
|Paul Mulcahy misses two point jump shot
|17:13
|+2
|A.J. Hoggard makes two point layup
|4-3
|17:18
|Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|17:20
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|17:27
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|17:29
|Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
|17:55
|+3
|Mawot Mag makes three point jump shot (Caleb McConnell assists)
|2-3
|18:04
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|18:06
|Joey Hauser misses three point jump shot
|18:15
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|18:17
|Mawot Mag misses two point hook shot
|18:28
|Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|18:30
|Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
|18:57
|Mady Sissoko defensive rebound
|18:59
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point hook shot
|19:19
|+2
|Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
|2-0
|19:27
|Paul Mulcahy turnover (lost ball) (Joey Hauser steals)
|19:46
|Mady Sissoko turnover (lost ball)
|20:00
|Mady Sissoko vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Spartans gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:27
|Paul Mulcahy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:27
|Tyson Walker personal foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|0:27
|Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|0:27
|A.J. Hoggard misses three point jump shot
|0:29
|+ 1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:34
|+ 1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:34
|Jaden Akins personal foul (Cam Spencer draws the foul)
|0:34
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|0:40
|Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|0:42
|+ 1
|Cam Spencer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|61
|Field Goals
|20-57 (35.1%)
|18-48 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-21 (19.0%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|22-34 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|35
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|29
|20
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|23
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Michigan State 14-8
|69.0 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Rutgers 15-7
|71.4 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Top Scorers
|T. Walker G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|P. Mulcahy G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.1
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|19.0
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|64.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Walker
|12
|4
|2
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|35
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|J. Hauser
|10
|5
|1
|4/11
|0/4
|2/3
|4
|32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|P. Brooks II
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Hall
|4
|13
|3
|1/9
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|1
|3
|6
|7
|D. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Walker
|12
|4
|2
|5/9
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|35
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|J. Hauser
|10
|5
|1
|4/11
|0/4
|2/3
|4
|32
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|P. Brooks II
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Hall
|4
|13
|3
|1/9
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|1
|3
|6
|7
|D. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kohler
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Holloman
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Whitens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sanders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|38
|9
|20/57
|4/21
|11/14
|23
|121
|4
|5
|13
|9
|29
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Mulcahy
|17
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|8/12
|1
|37
|3
|0
|5
|1
|1
|C. Omoruyi
|15
|12
|1
|6/12
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|35
|0
|2
|1
|3
|9
|C. McConnell
|9
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/2
|4/7
|1
|35
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Spencer
|7
|5
|1
|1/8
|0/5
|5/6
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Simpson
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Mulcahy
|17
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|8/12
|1
|37
|3
|0
|5
|1
|1
|C. Omoruyi
|15
|12
|1
|6/12
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|35
|0
|2
|1
|3
|9
|C. McConnell
|9
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/2
|4/7
|1
|35
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Spencer
|7
|5
|1
|1/8
|0/5
|5/6
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|D. Simpson
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hyatt
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Woolfolk
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Reiber
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Palmquist
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fulin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|28
|9
|18/48
|3/16
|22/34
|16
|186
|8
|2
|9
|8
|20
