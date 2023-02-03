Texas A&M sets out to continue dominance vs. Georgia
Texas A&M will look to defeat Georgia for the eighth time in the teams' past nine meetings in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday night in College Station, Texas.
The Aggies (15-7, 7-2 SEC) ended a two-game winning streak with an 81-70 setback at Arkansas on Tuesday, while Georgia (14-8, 4-5) lost for the fourth time in their past five games with an 94-73 thumping at No. 25 Auburn on Wednesday.
Texas A&M, which has won nine of its past 11 games, trimmed the Razorbacks' 13-point lead with 7:52 left to 72-67 following Wade Taylor IV's 3-pointer with 1:27 to play. But Arkansas countered with a 6-0 run -- scoring all of its points at the free-throw line -- to put the game away.
The Aggies shot only 14 of 24 (58.3 percent) from the free-throw line.
Taylor, who averages a team-high 14.9 points per game, scored 18 against Arkansas. Henry Coleman III, who averages 10.4 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per game, added 18 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Tyrece Radford (13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds per game) chipped in 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
"Henry played so hard. All of them did," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. "We didn't finish at the rim -- a coach's point -- at the rate we have to. But it wasn't because we weren't attacking."
Georgia's recent loss wasn't nearly as close.
Auburn, after leading 42-24 at halftime, put the game away with a 14-5 run midway through the second half to take a 66-41 advantage with 11:35 to go.
Auburn's pressure defense suffocated the Bulldogs, who committed 13 turnovers that the Tigers converted into 20 points. Georgia scored 10 points off Auburn's five miscues. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 37-27.
"I thought their pressure from the jump was a factor in not allowing us to really penetrate that 3-point arc, but the biggest issue early on was the way they set the tone on the offensive glass," Georgia coach Mike White said.
"They had already imposed their will on the offensive glass by the first media timeout, which was a key to the game for us."
Mardrez McBride, who averages 5.5 points per game, scored a season-high 20 points by shooting 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. Kario Oquendo, who averages 12.9 points per game, added 10 points, while Terry Roberts, who averages a team-high 15 points per game, scored just seven against the Tigers.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Roberts
|21
|30.2
|15.0
|4.0
|4.2
|1.70
|0.20
|3.0
|38.8
|31.3
|81.9
|0.9
|3.1
|K. Oquendo
|19
|26.1
|12.9
|3.3
|0.7
|0.50
|0.40
|1.8
|40.3
|30.5
|72.9
|1.1
|2.2
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|22
|17.7
|7.2
|2.8
|0.2
|0.70
|0.40
|0.4
|40.5
|38.6
|80.4
|0.8
|2
|B. Bridges
|22
|18.1
|7.0
|4.2
|0.7
|0.50
|0.20
|1.7
|54.4
|0.0
|77.5
|1.2
|3
|M. Moncrieffe
|18
|22.4
|6.8
|5.2
|0.9
|0.40
|0.40
|1.2
|61.0
|0.0
|56.1
|1.8
|3.3
|J. Hill
|22
|19.9
|6.6
|2.9
|2.7
|0.50
|0.00
|1.9
|36.0
|31.1
|78.5
|0.5
|2.5
|M. McBride
|22
|19.5
|5.5
|2.3
|1.0
|0.70
|0.20
|0.9
|38.2
|41.1
|60.0
|0.1
|2.2
|J. Holt
|21
|20.3
|3.6
|3.6
|0.6
|0.90
|0.30
|0.7
|28.6
|31.0
|84.6
|1
|2.7
|J. Ingram
|15
|9.9
|3.5
|1.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|37.0
|40.0
|63.6
|0.1
|1.5
|F. Anselem
|21
|16
|3.3
|3.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.80
|0.7
|50.9
|0.0
|61.5
|1.5
|2.1
|J. Etter
|10
|12.4
|2.5
|1.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|34.6
|15.4
|83.3
|0.1
|1
|Total
|22
|0.0
|70.3
|41.8
|11.9
|6.70
|2.90
|13.8
|42.2
|34.1
|73.4
|11.6
|26.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|22
|27.2
|14.9
|2.9
|3.9
|1.70
|0.00
|2.5
|41.1
|34.6
|84.0
|0.5
|2.5
|T. Radford
|22
|30.1
|13.7
|5.4
|2.2
|0.70
|0.30
|1.6
|41.1
|33.3
|79.4
|2
|3.4
|H. Coleman III
|22
|26.9
|10.4
|6.2
|1.1
|1.00
|0.20
|1.5
|53.6
|0.0
|68.9
|2.3
|3.9
|J. Marble
|22
|21.3
|9.7
|4.1
|0.4
|0.60
|0.40
|1.1
|55.8
|0.0
|56.2
|1.4
|2.7
|D. Dennis
|22
|27.4
|8.2
|5.5
|1.1
|1.00
|0.50
|1.0
|38.0
|26.1
|75.5
|1.4
|4.1
|M. Obaseki
|14
|16.9
|6.9
|1.7
|1.3
|0.50
|0.10
|1.9
|45.8
|41.7
|78.1
|0.2
|1.5
|H. Hefner
|19
|12.5
|4.5
|0.8
|0.7
|0.30
|0.20
|0.9
|43.5
|36.6
|81.0
|0.1
|0.7
|S. Washington
|18
|12.7
|3.2
|3.1
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|0.6
|45.0
|33.3
|70.8
|1.3
|1.7
|A. Garcia
|21
|14.3
|2.4
|3.8
|0.8
|0.70
|0.20
|0.8
|48.5
|0.0
|72.0
|1.8
|2
|K. Robinson
|13
|6.8
|2.4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|52.9
|25.0
|64.7
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Gordon
|22
|15.1
|2.2
|1.5
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.6
|32.1
|33.3
|57.1
|0.1
|1.3
|J. Brown
|5
|3.6
|2.0
|2.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|55.6
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|D. Watkins
|1
|2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|E. Pratt
|7
|4
|0.9
|0.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|15.4
|22.2
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|22
|0.0
|74.4
|40.1
|13.2
|7.50
|2.50
|12.4
|44.6
|31.5
|73.8
|12.5
|24.7
-
DAV
MASS87
74
2nd 2:20 USA
-
CLST
OAK53
41
2nd 12:39
-
GT
NCST52
52
2nd 10:42 ACCN
-
PFW
DET34
58
2nd 11:48
-
LEH
LAF47
34
2nd 14:22
-
MISS
VAN53
53
2nd 9:19 SECN
-
MORG
DSU46
35
2nd 18:11
-
UNCG
CIT58
39
2nd 11:55
-
NH
BRY35
53
2nd 12:02
-
NJIT
LOW31
61
2nd 14:08
-
STONEH
STFR44
37
2nd 8:59
-
TTU
11BAY40
54
2nd 12:58 CBS
-
WAG
FDU51
57
2nd 15:44
-
WAKE
ND62
52
2nd 7:33 ESP+
-
25AUB
2TENN10
6
1st 11:32 ESPN
-
BUT
14MARQ6
16
1st 12:33 FS1
-
CAMP
LON15
20
1st 7:55
-
CARK
STET16
18
1st 8:54
-
CCSU
SHU14
7
1st 14:16
-
COC
DEL9
8
1st 13:13
-
CHAT
WCU15
25
1st 7:59
-
CHST
HART13
3
1st 11:53
-
DREX
MONM15
10
1st 12:00
-
DUQ
GW32
17
1st 7:31
-
ELON
NE17
15
1st 9:57
-
EVAN
UIC21
14
1st 8:19
-
FSU
LOU20
14
1st 11:54 ESP2
-
M-OH
OHIO9
11
1st 13:50
-
NAVY
HC10
6
1st 11:36
-
UNCW
W&M15
2
1st 10:36
-
UND
SDAK12
9
1st 13:27
-
PRES
GWEB5
5
1st 12:15
-
15TCU
OKST11
24
1st 9:16 ESP+
-
TUL
MEM15
20
1st 11:56 ESPU
-
UMBC
ME13
19
1st 10:45
-
USM
GAST18
17
1st 10:20
-
VMI
MER16
19
1st 9:48
-
WINT
RAD16
20
1st 10:16
-
BUF
WMU0
0154 O/U
+3.5
2:30pm
-
GMU
LCHI0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:30pm USA
-
ILL
IOWA0
0154 O/U
-3
2:30pm FOX
-
CCAR
ARST0
0135 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
ETSU
SAM0
0142.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm
-
23MIA
20CLEM0
0147.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ACCN
-
NDST
SDST0
0143 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm
-
USA
ULM0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
SFU
MRMK0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
UVM
ALB0
0135 O/U
+12.5
3:00pm
-
WIU
NEOM0
0145 O/U
+1
3:05pm
-
ARK
SC0
0135.5 O/U
+12.5
3:30pm SECN
-
4ALA
LSU0
0149 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
COLG
AMER0
0135 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
19FAU
CHAR0
0130.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
UAB0
0152 O/U
-15
4:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
ALST0
0133.5 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
JVST
BELLAR0
0126 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
JMAD
APP0
0137.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
MURR
INST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm CBSSN
-
UNCA
SCUP0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
NORF
HAMP0
0143.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm TNT
-
1PUR
21IND0
0139 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESPN
-
QUEEN
PEAY0
0146 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
SEMO
TNTC0
0151.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
SMU
ECU0
0141 O/U
+2
4:00pm ESP+
-
STON
HOFS0
0138.5 O/U
-15.5
4:00pm
-
10TEX
7KSU0
0150 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UTEP
WKY0
0133 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
MORE
SNIND0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
4:30pm
-
SIUE
UALR0
0154 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
UTM
LIND0
0145 O/U
+4
4:30pm
-
TNST
EIU0
0144 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
UAPB
ALCN0
0139 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
BU
L-MD0
0130.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm ACCN
-
IDHO
SAC0
0134 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
ILST
BELM0
0139.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
JU
UNF0
0138 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
LIB
LIP0
0135.5 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
NIU
BGSU0
0150.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
SHOU
UTA0
0125.5 O/U
+8
5:00pm
-
SJU
16XAV0
0167.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm FOX
-
UTRGV
TRLST0
0146 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
UIW
UNO0
0143 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm
-
BRAD
UNI0
0134.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm ESPW
-
BRWN
HARV0
0134 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CLMB
PRIN0
0145.5 O/U
-16
6:00pm
-
COR
PENN0
0160 O/U
-2
6:00pm
-
FAMU
TXSO0
0128.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm
-
MIZZ
MSST0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm SECN
-
NCO
MTST0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm
-
SOU
AAMU0
0144 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm
-
STTHMN
DU0
0147 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
UTSA
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WOFF
FUR0
0149.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
YALE
DART0
0137 O/U
+8.5
6:00pm
-
COOK
PVAM0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
MVSU
JAST0
0137 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
UNC
DUKE0
0145 O/U
-3
6:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CHSO
HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
CMU
TOL0
0151 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
DRKE
VALP0
0136 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
GASO
ODU0
0131.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
KENN
EKY0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NALAB
FGCU0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
NKY
YSU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NWST
LAM0
0142.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
TXST
TROY0
0128 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UCI
LBSU0
0153.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
WSU
9UCLA0
0129 O/U
-12
7:00pm PACN
-
WRST
RMU0
0144 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NOVA
CREI0
0136.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm FOX
-
DAY
STBN0
0128.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MRSH
UL0
0158 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICH
HOUC0
0154 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
NTEX
RICE0
0126 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
WVU0
0138 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP2
-
ORU
UMKC0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
PORT
PEP0
0156.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
GRCN0
0138.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
UTST
COLST0
0146 O/U
+5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
WEB
IDST0
0132 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
FLA
UK0
0132.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESPN
-
UGA
TA&M0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MD
MINN0
0128.5 O/U
+9.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NAU
MONT0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SEA
NMST0
0146 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
SUU
UTU0
0156 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
UCRV
CSUF0
0130 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0149.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm
-
ORST
5ARIZ0
0141.5 O/U
-21
9:30pm PACN
-
WASH
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
9:30pm FS1
-
ABIL
CABP0
0138 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
CSUB
UCSD0
0127 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm
-
EWU
PRST0
0154 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
HAW
CP0
0122 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
LMU
USD0
0150.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
ORE
ASU0
0140.5 O/U
PK
10:00pm ESP2
-
SACL
SF0
0151.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESPU
-
UCSB
CSN0
0125.5 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
WYO
SJSU0
0136 O/U
PK
10:00pm CBSSN
-
12GONZ
18SMC0
0136 O/U
-3
10:30pm ESPN
-
8KAN
13ISU53
68
Final ESPN
-
MSU
RUTG55
61
Final FOX
-
TXCC
SELA83
72
Final ESPW
-
UCF
CINCY64
73
Final ESPU
-
24CONN
GTWN68
62
Final FS1
-
6UVA
VT68
74
Final ESP2
-
GB
IUPU53
68
Final