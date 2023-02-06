Opposing play styles put to test when No. 8 Virginia faces No. 22 NC State
Opposing play styles put to test when No. 8 Virginia faces No. 22 NC State
No. 22 North Carolina State plays pedal to the metal. No. 8 Virginia prefers to downshift. When the two teams meet in Charlottesville, Va., on Tuesday, both will be trying to establish their preferred tempo.
The stats reflect their divergent styles. While the Wolfpack pace the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 79.6 points per game, the Cavaliers lead the league in defense, surrendering 60.9 points per game.
Both teams enter Tuesday in fine form. NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) has won four straight and eight of its last nine, earning a ranking in the AP poll this week for the first time since 2019. Virginia (17-4, 9-3) has won seven of its last eight, though the lone loss came Saturday at Virginia Tech, as the Cavaliers fell 74-68.
Virginia never led but was within striking distance throughout behind Jayden Gardner (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Kihei Clark (17 points, five rebounds, four assists).
The Hokies solved the vaunted defense of the Cavaliers, hitting 50.9 percent of their shots and committing just eight turnovers.
The Cavaliers yielded 40 points in the paint on Saturday and 36 in the lane in their previous game at Syracuse.
A lineup switch that saw 6-foot-8 Ben Vander Plas take over as the starter at center for 6-foot-11 shot blocker Kadin Shedrick has helped the offensive flow and sparked the Cavaliers' recent success.
But Vander Plas has struggled lately, averaging 3.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over his last three games. Shedrick, who has started 33 games over the last two seasons, did not play on Saturday as Virginia coach Tony Bennett stuck with his small lineup.
"You can't play everyone," Bennett said. "We were having some trouble, I thought, offensively against (the Hokies') stuff, so we wanted to go with some small guys."
NC State will bring an emerging interior force on Tuesday in DJ Burns Jr. Listed at 6-foot-9, 275 pounds, Burns was forced to play a bigger role when Dusan Mahorcic (knee) was hurt in December and the team's top rebounder Jack Clark then sustained a hip injury.
Since the start of January, Burns has averaged 17 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. On Saturday, he had 24 points and eight rebounds as NC State got past Georgia Tech, 72-64.
The Wolfpack struggled much of the way but outscored the Yellow Jackets 14-3 over the final four minutes. Burns ignited the surge with the first four points. Then Casey Morsell (17 points) hit a 3-pointer and Ernest Ross (16 points, seven rebounds) nailed down the victory by making 4 of 4 free throws.
Finding a way to win on a day when their top two scorers, Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner, made just 3 of 17 shots was a good sign for the Wolfpack, said coach Kevin Keatts.
NC State closed the grind-it-out effort by forcing the Yellow Jackets into 1-for-8 shooting and three turnovers over the final four minutes. The Wolfpack have developed a clutch gene, winning their last six games decided by single-digit margins.
"We just said, 'Hey, we gotta lock in. We gotta get stops,' " Keatts said. "It was really good to see us finish."
As coach at Virginia, Bennett has a 14-5 record against NC State, but the Wolfpack have won three of the last four meetings between the teams.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|24
|33.8
|18.5
|3.4
|4.6
|1.70
|0.50
|2.4
|37.9
|34.7
|70.1
|0.8
|2.7
|J. Joiner
|24
|35.3
|16.2
|4.5
|3.2
|1.20
|0.10
|1.5
|43.2
|35.0
|83.0
|0.8
|3.8
|C. Morsell
|24
|34.2
|12.6
|4.6
|1.0
|1.20
|0.70
|0.6
|48.6
|43.9
|81.1
|1.4
|3.2
|D. Burns
|24
|22.1
|12.1
|4.9
|1.6
|0.70
|0.90
|1.7
|55.5
|0.0
|64.4
|1.9
|3
|J. Clark
|15
|28.3
|9.1
|7.3
|1.8
|1.90
|0.60
|0.6
|40.5
|26.1
|83.3
|1.7
|5.5
|D. Mahorcic
|10
|20.9
|8.7
|6.6
|1.2
|0.60
|0.70
|1.2
|64.3
|0.0
|57.7
|2.6
|4
|E. Ross
|24
|11.7
|4.1
|2.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.80
|0.6
|51.4
|25.0
|61.1
|0.9
|1.7
|L. Thomas
|21
|10.8
|3.1
|2.5
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.4
|47.1
|47.4
|88.9
|0.7
|1.8
|G. Gantt
|14
|19.3
|2.1
|4.9
|0.4
|1.00
|0.60
|0.6
|36.4
|28.6
|60.0
|1.6
|3.3
|E. Dowuona
|20
|9.2
|1.8
|1.5
|0.1
|0.20
|0.70
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|42.9
|0.6
|0.9
|B. Pass
|21
|7.9
|1.3
|0.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|32.3
|14.3
|100.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. Snell
|8
|1.6
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|100.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0
|C. Graham
|8
|1.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|16.7
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|K. Keatts
|7
|1.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|A. Nunnally
|8
|1.6
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|24
|0.0
|79.6
|40.4
|13.5
|8.30
|4.80
|9.8
|45.1
|35.2
|72.4
|11.6
|25.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Franklin
|21
|29.4
|12.7
|4.4
|1.3
|1.00
|0.50
|0.9
|41.7
|39.8
|71.4
|0.6
|3.8
|K. Clark
|21
|33
|11.6
|2.8
|6.0
|1.20
|0.10
|2.1
|42.5
|40.0
|77.1
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Gardner
|21
|24
|11.2
|5.1
|0.5
|1.00
|0.40
|1.0
|51.9
|0.0
|62.3
|2
|3.1
|R. Beekman
|20
|30.7
|10.0
|3.2
|5.1
|1.30
|0.50
|1.7
|43.9
|43.1
|84.2
|0.6
|2.6
|B. Vander Plas
|21
|24.3
|7.3
|4.6
|1.7
|0.60
|0.40
|0.7
|40.2
|32.1
|62.9
|0.8
|3.8
|K. Shedrick
|20
|18.6
|7.0
|3.5
|0.7
|1.10
|1.40
|0.8
|69.4
|25.0
|82.6
|1.2
|2.4
|I. McKneely
|21
|21
|6.6
|2.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|41.8
|43.9
|73.3
|0.2
|2
|R. Dunn
|19
|13.1
|2.9
|2.8
|0.3
|0.40
|1.10
|0.5
|51.2
|30.8
|70.0
|0.6
|2.2
|F. Caffaro
|14
|7.1
|1.7
|1.7
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|69.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1
|T. Murray
|8
|7.8
|1.5
|1.1
|0.4
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|28.6
|10.0
|75.0
|0
|1.1
|T. How
|3
|3.3
|1.0
|2.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|1.3
|C. Coleman
|5
|4.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|16.7
|25.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|70.3
|35.1
|16.4
|6.70
|4.50
|9.3
|45.7
|38.2
|71.9
|8.4
|24.1
-
10MARQ
21CONN0
0147 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm FS1
-
24RUTG
18IND0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm BTN
-
AUB
TA&M0
0140 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
BALL
CMU0
0139.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
BGSU
KENT0
0148 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
CHST
DSU0
0134 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
CINCY
TUL0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
VCU0
0130 O/U
-4
7:00pm CBSSN
-
EMU
BUF0
0160.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
ETSU
UNCG0
0127.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESPU
-
LOU
PITT0
0140 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
MISS
UGA0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm SECN
-
TOL
AKR0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
UNC
WAKE0
0152.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESPN
-
WMU
M-OH0
0148.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
DRKE
MURR0
0140 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
OHIO
NIU0
0150.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SJU
BUT0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm FS1
-
ARK
UK0
0138 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
COLST
AF0
0135 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
MD
MSU0
0131 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2
-
22NCST
8UVA0
0135 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
URI
STL0
0142.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SC
MIZZ0
0146.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm SECN
-
17TCU
12KSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SJSU
FRES0
0125.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
NEV
NMEX0
0150 O/U
-4
10:30pm FS1
-
MINN
ILL0
0
PPD BTN