No. 23 Creighton flashing depth heading into Seton Hall matchup
After two months outside the AP Top 25 poll, Creighton has proven itself to the voters once again thanks to its latest winning streak.
Now No. 23 in the country, the Bluejays will be out for their seventh win in a row when they pay a visit to Seton Hall on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.
Creighton (15-8, 9-3 Big East) was ranked as high as No. 7 in the poll in late November. A six-game losing streak that featured some high-quality opponents like Arizona, Texas and Marquette knocked the Bluejays off that perch.
But three of those games were played without star center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who missed time with an illness, and the Bluejays have gone 9-2 since the end of that skid. On their current six-game run, five different players have led them in scoring at least once, most recently Trey Alexander with 27 points in Creighton's 66-61 home win on Saturday over Villanova.
Alexander went 8 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point land.
"I'm thankful we've got all of our guys. (Saturday) was Trey's night and we recognized that," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "Ran a couple plays for him, and he did what good players are supposed to do -- he knocked down the shot."
Creighton's largest lead was 10 points, but it fell behind 61-60 in the final 34 seconds before defense and free throws allowed the Bluejays to sneak away. They won despite making just 37.7 percent of their shots -- their lowest rate since a Jan. 7 loss to UConn.
Kalkbrenner added 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He leads the Bluejays with 15.2 points per game and has scored at least 15 in six of the past seven outings.
Fellow starters Alexander (13.5 ppg), Baylor Scheierman (13.0), Arthur Kaluma (12.5) and Ryan Nembhard (11.5) also have scoring averages in double figures.
McDermott believes this second matchup against Seton Hall (15-9, 8-5) will be much different than Creighton's first, when the Bluejays cruised to an 83-61 win on Jan. 3 in Omaha, Neb. Since that lackluster showing, coach Shaheen Holloway's Pirates have won seven of eight games.
"They're playing with a lot more confidence and swagger, I think, than they were when we played them the first time," McDermott said. "Shaheen's done a great job moving them along as well. That'll be a tough environment on Wednesday, but if we expect to continue to compete for this league championship, we've got to go on the road and win."
The Pirates last played Sunday, when they got off to a nightmarish start -- missing their first 11 shots and falling behind 15-2 -- before rallying to beat DePaul 69-64 at home.
"We got to make sure we understand that we can't get lazy like that at the beginning of games," Holloway said.
Tyrese Samuel led Seton Hall with 14 points and seven rebounds as five players scored in double figures. Seton Hall also used 10 steals, five by Al-Amir Dawes, to stymie DePaul.
Holloway will be looking for more effort in practice ahead of the Creighton rematch.
"Creighton's a good team, very well-coached," Holloway said. "They play a unique style that you kind of got to get used to."
Dre Davis, who scores 9.1 points per game off the bench, is considered "game to game" after spraining his ankle in the dying minutes of a Jan. 28 win at Butler.
Dawes (12.0 ppg, 40.3 percent 3-point shooting) has emerged as the Pirates' leading scorer. In his past three games, Dawes has averaged 14.7 points and made 9 of 22 3-point attempts.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|23 Creighton 15-8
|76.8 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Seton Hall 15-9
|69.4 PPG
|40.0 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Kalkbrenner
|20
|30.9
|15.2
|6.9
|1.3
|0.60
|2.40
|1.4
|73.3
|30.8
|70.6
|2.9
|4.1
|T. Alexander
|23
|31.3
|13.5
|4.0
|2.4
|1.00
|0.60
|1.3
|44.2
|40.4
|82.1
|0.4
|3.6
|B. Scheierman
|23
|32.2
|13.0
|8.3
|3.1
|1.20
|0.30
|1.8
|44.6
|38.8
|77.8
|0.9
|7.4
|A. Kaluma
|23
|29.4
|12.5
|6.4
|1.4
|0.60
|0.70
|2.2
|41.9
|31.0
|72.2
|1.7
|4.7
|R. Nembhard
|23
|32.7
|11.5
|3.5
|5.3
|0.60
|0.10
|1.9
|41.7
|33.0
|84.3
|0.3
|3.3
|F. King
|23
|10
|4.3
|3.0
|0.2
|0.10
|1.00
|0.6
|62.9
|0.0
|57.1
|1.2
|1.8
|F. Farabello
|23
|15.5
|3.3
|1.1
|0.8
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|30.3
|50.0
|0.1
|1
|Z. Yates
|8
|3.8
|2.1
|0.8
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.1
|38.5
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|0.8
|M. Miller
|23
|8.9
|2.0
|1.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|39.3
|40.0
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Shtolzberg
|12
|6.3
|1.8
|0.9
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|34.8
|16.7
|100.0
|0.3
|0.6
|S. Mitchell
|22
|7.1
|1.5
|0.6
|0.6
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|32.4
|17.6
|63.6
|0.1
|0.5
|S. Osmani
|8
|2.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Young
|6
|2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|76.8
|40.0
|16.0
|5.40
|4.70
|11.1
|46.8
|34.6
|74.4
|8.8
|28.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Dawes
|24
|29.8
|12.0
|2.8
|1.6
|1.20
|0.10
|2.2
|40.1
|40.3
|81.6
|0.5
|2.3
|T. Samuel
|24
|22.5
|10.4
|5.7
|0.8
|1.00
|0.80
|1.3
|55.2
|20.0
|65.9
|2.2
|3.5
|K. Richmond
|23
|27.4
|10.3
|5.6
|4.1
|1.80
|0.20
|2.3
|43.2
|41.9
|67.8
|0.7
|4.9
|D. Davis
|18
|19.3
|9.1
|3.6
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.8
|47.8
|35.3
|86.3
|0.9
|2.7
|K. Ndefo
|24
|24.6
|8.0
|5.2
|1.3
|1.00
|2.00
|2.0
|54.2
|5.6
|62.0
|1.6
|3.6
|T. Jackson
|23
|14.8
|7.1
|2.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|47.5
|38.9
|71.2
|0.7
|1.6
|F. Odukale
|23
|25.3
|6.4
|4.2
|1.9
|1.30
|0.40
|1.6
|42.5
|25.7
|50.0
|1
|3.2
|J. Harris
|24
|21.1
|4.2
|1.4
|1.2
|0.70
|0.00
|0.7
|29.2
|22.6
|68.2
|0.4
|1
|T. Davis
|23
|14.8
|3.5
|3.3
|0.7
|0.70
|0.10
|0.9
|33.9
|12.5
|68.3
|1.4
|1.9
|J. Sanders
|17
|9.5
|2.3
|1.1
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|34.2
|33.3
|75.0
|0.4
|0.8
|E. Muhammad
|8
|1.9
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|D. Gabriel
|9
|1.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Mercado
|7
|1.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Yetna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|69.4
|40.0
|12.4
|8.30
|4.50
|14.5
|44.0
|31.7
|67.7
|11.2
|25.5
-
HOFS
NE0
0142.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm CBSSN
-
L-MD
ARMY0
0136 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
23CREI
HALL0
0133.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm FS1
-
NEB
MICH0
0137.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm BTN
-
WINT
UNCA0
0142.5 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
MONM
STON0
0128 O/U
-3.5
6:31pm
-
AMER
BU0
0128 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BC
VT0
0135.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ACCN
-
BELM
MOSU0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
BING
NH0
0130 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
BRY
ALB0
0153.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
BUCK
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
CCSU
HART0
0125.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHSO
SCUP0
0142.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CIT
CHAT0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
SYR
FSU0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
DREX
DEL0
0133.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
ELON
NCAT0
0145.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FUR
VMI0
0150.5 O/U
+17.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
DUQ0
0141 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
TOWS0
0138 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
HIPT
CAMP0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
11ISU
WVU0
0135 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
IUPU
WRST0
0148.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
LEH
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
STBN0
0133 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MEM
USF0
0156.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCW
COC0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
ND
GT0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
NJIT
UMBC0
0146 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
PRES
LON0
0129.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
RICH
GW0
0144 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
SAM
MER0
0138.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
6TENN
VAN0
0134.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm SECN
-
MASS
FOR0
0146 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UVM
ME0
0135 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
VALP
INST0
0147 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
WCU
WOFF0
0144.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BRAD
ILST0
0132.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTVA0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
GTWN
20PROV0
0147 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UIC
SIU0
0128.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
EVAN0
0143 O/U
+10
8:00pm
-
TEMP
SMU0
0139.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
2HOU0
0139.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm ESP+
-
TTU
OKST0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
WICH0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DEP
NOVA0
0141 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm FS1
-
WISC
PSU0
0126 O/U
-4
8:30pm BTN
-
FLA
3ALA0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
NMST
GRCN0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
OKLA
14BAY0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
JOES
LCHI0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
25SDSU
UTST0
0146 O/U
-2
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UTU
SEA0
0151.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UNLV
WYO0
0147 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm FS1