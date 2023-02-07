Michigan bids to ride momentum, continue dominance of Nebraska
Nebraska and Michigan each have an opportunity to continue some rare momentum when the Big Ten Conference teams meet Wednesday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Wolverines (13-10, 7-5) have not won three consecutive games since starting the season 3-0, but Sunday's home victory over rival Ohio State gave them back-to-back conference wins for only the second time in 2022-23.
"One game at a time, we've got to keep plugging away," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said.
Junior center Hunter Dickinson is coming off one of his best games of the season after recording 26 points and 11 rebounds against Ohio State. He ranks fourth in points (18.1) and fifth in rebounds (8.4) per game in Big Ten play.
Nebraska (11-13, 4-9) hasn't won consecutive Big Ten games since last season, but it is coming off one of its most impressive performances in recent memory, a 72-63 home win over Penn State. That victory helped the Cornhuskers surpass last season's total, and another win would give them their most in Big Ten play since 2018-19.
It was the Cornhuskers' first win since losing starters Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary to season-ending injuries. Freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence collected 11 points and nine rebounds and junior Keisei Tominaga scored a career-high 30.
"With all the adversity we've faced this season ... you have to have guys step up," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said.
How well Nebraska takes care of the ball could determine its chances for what would be a third road win this season. It had a season-low seven turnovers against Penn State after giving it away 49 times in the previous three games.
For the Wolverines, defending the 3-point line has been one of their biggest strengths. Big Ten opponents are shooting just 31 percent from outside.
Michigan, which entered the week in a six-way tie for third place in the Big Ten, has dominated Nebraska since before it joined the conference. The Wolverines have won the last seven meetings and 17 of 18 dating back to 1980. Nebraska has never won on Michigan's home floor.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Walker
|19
|28.9
|13.2
|7.4
|3.6
|0.70
|0.60
|3.6
|59.6
|50.0
|44.4
|2.1
|5.3
|S. Griesel
|22
|33.1
|11.3
|5.5
|4.0
|1.40
|0.30
|2.3
|43.9
|30.2
|68.3
|0.3
|5.1
|K. Tominaga
|24
|21.8
|11.1
|1.4
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.8
|48.5
|39.1
|90.3
|0.3
|1.1
|J. Gary
|17
|29.6
|9.5
|6.5
|0.8
|1.40
|0.50
|0.9
|43.5
|26.3
|62.1
|2.1
|4.4
|E. Bandoumel
|20
|31.1
|8.4
|4.8
|2.3
|1.00
|0.20
|2.0
|36.0
|22.4
|75.0
|0.6
|4.2
|C. Wilcher
|24
|28
|8.0
|2.3
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|1.5
|37.7
|32.4
|60.6
|0.6
|1.7
|W. Breidenbach
|24
|12.8
|3.9
|2.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.40
|1.0
|37.0
|22.2
|68.8
|0.8
|1.8
|J. Lawrence
|20
|13.8
|3.4
|1.6
|0.7
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|40.7
|40.5
|36.4
|0.2
|1.4
|S. Hoiberg
|13
|6.6
|2.7
|1.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|57.1
|37.5
|80.0
|0.3
|0.8
|B. Keita
|17
|9.9
|2.3
|3.2
|0.6
|0.10
|0.20
|0.5
|54.8
|0.0
|33.3
|1.1
|2.2
|D. Dawson
|22
|16.3
|2.0
|2.1
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|34.8
|31.3
|42.1
|0.7
|1.4
|O. Kojenets
|14
|2.9
|0.7
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|60.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|0.4
|J. Grace III
|8
|1
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|24
|0.0
|65.7
|37.8
|13.3
|5.50
|2.30
|13.0
|44.6
|31.4
|63.0
|8.9
|26.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Dickinson
|23
|30.7
|18.1
|8.4
|1.3
|0.60
|1.70
|2.0
|55.4
|37.1
|72.0
|2.5
|5.9
|J. Howard
|22
|30.5
|14.6
|2.6
|2.3
|0.50
|0.60
|1.3
|43.3
|38.8
|79.7
|0.3
|2.4
|K. Bufkin
|23
|32.2
|12.2
|4.2
|3.0
|1.40
|0.70
|1.5
|46.1
|30.3
|81.5
|0.7
|3.5
|J. Llewellyn
|8
|26.4
|7.0
|3.3
|2.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|30.9
|18.5
|68.0
|0.4
|2.9
|D. McDaniel
|23
|27.2
|6.9
|3.2
|3.7
|1.10
|0.00
|1.6
|34.5
|31.6
|76.9
|0.3
|2.9
|T. Williams II
|23
|28
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|39.0
|27.1
|72.9
|1.7
|4.6
|J. Baker
|23
|15.2
|5.2
|2.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|41.1
|43.1
|60.9
|0.2
|1.9
|T. Reed Jr.
|23
|11.3
|3.1
|3.2
|0.1
|0.40
|0.70
|1.0
|56.4
|0.0
|27.8
|1.2
|2
|W. Tschetter
|16
|8.3
|2.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|58.6
|27.3
|66.7
|0.3
|0.4
|G. Glenn III
|4
|2.5
|1.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|J. Howard
|19
|7.8
|1.5
|0.9
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|43.5
|45.5
|36.4
|0.3
|0.6
|Y. Khayat
|7
|5.1
|1.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|30.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|I. Barnes
|15
|6.1
|1.1
|1.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|31.3
|22.2
|80.0
|0.4
|0.7
|I. Burns
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Selvala
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Smith
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|23
|0.0
|73.3
|38.8
|13.0
|5.00
|4.40
|9.6
|44.6
|34.3
|69.0
|8.9
|27.3
-
HOFS
NE0
0142.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm CBSSN
-
L-MD
ARMY0
0136 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
23CREI
HALL0
0133.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm FS1
-
NEB
MICH0
0137.5 O/U
-11
6:30pm BTN
-
WINT
UNCA0
0142.5 O/U
-5
6:30pm
-
MONM
STON0
0128 O/U
-3.5
6:31pm
-
AMER
BU0
0128 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BC
VT0
0135.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ACCN
-
BELM
MOSU0
0137 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
BING
NH0
0130 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
BRY
ALB0
0153.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
BUCK
NAVY0
0136 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
CCSU
HART0
0125.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
CHSO
SCUP0
0142.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CIT
CHAT0
0145 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
SYR
FSU0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
DREX
DEL0
0133.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
ELON
NCAT0
0145.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
FUR
VMI0
0150.5 O/U
+17.5
7:00pm
-
GMU
DUQ0
0141 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
TOWS0
0138 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
HIPT
CAMP0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
11ISU
WVU0
0135 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
IUPU
WRST0
0148.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
LEH
COLG0
0145.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
LAS
STBN0
0133 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MEM
USF0
0156.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNCW
COC0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
ND
GT0
0138 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
NJIT
UMBC0
0146 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
PRES
LON0
0129.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
RICH
GW0
0144 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
SAM
MER0
0138.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
6TENN
VAN0
0134.5 O/U
+10
7:00pm SECN
-
MASS
FOR0
0146 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UVM
ME0
0135 O/U
+8
7:00pm
-
VALP
INST0
0147 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
WCU
WOFF0
0144.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BRAD
ILST0
0132.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm
-
CABP
UTVA0
0137.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
GTWN
20PROV0
0147 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
UIC
SIU0
0128.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
EVAN0
0143 O/U
+10
8:00pm
-
TEMP
SMU0
0139.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
TLSA
2HOU0
0139.5 O/U
-28
8:00pm ESP+
-
TTU
OKST0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UCF
WICH0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
DEP
NOVA0
0141 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm FS1
-
WISC
PSU0
0126 O/U
-4
8:30pm BTN
-
FLA
3ALA0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm SECN
-
NMST
GRCN0
0144.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
OKLA
14BAY0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
JOES
LCHI0
0141 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
25SDSU
UTST0
0146 O/U
-2
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UTU
SEA0
0151.5 O/U
-7
10:00pm
-
UNLV
WYO0
0147 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm FS1