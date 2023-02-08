Southern California brings 4-game winning streak to Oregon
Southern California puts its four-game winning streak on the line Thursday in a pivotal Pac-12 matchup with host Oregon in Eugene, Ore.
The Trojans (17-6, 9-3 Pac-12) won their 12th consecutive home game on Saturday, holding off a late-game rally to beat Washington, 80-74.
Behind career-highs of 22 points for Tre White and 21 points from Kobe Johnson, USC overcame poor shooting performances from season-long leading scorers Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson -- both of whom went 4-for-14 from the floor -- to stay within a game of UCLA for first-place in the conference.
Johnson also made four steals, bumping his average to 2.2 takeaways per game, second-best in the league.
"I study (the opponent's) lead scorer. I want to be put on him, I want to lock them down, I want to take them out of the game," Johnson said after the win against the Huskies. "I watched a lot of film to learn what moves he does, what he likes, what his go-tos are, I just study everybody."
Oregon (14-10, 8-5) has won three of its last four games, including Saturday's 75-70 win at Arizona State. Leading scorer Will Richardson (14.0 points per game) hit his average against the Sun Devils and knocked down 3 of 4 shots from behind the arc.
Teammate Keeshawn Barthelemy made all three shots from long range en route to 15 points, and N'Faly Dante led the Ducks with 18 points.
The win helped keep the Ducks' hopes of contending for an NCAA Tournament bid alive. Oregon sits at No. 55 in the NCAA's NET rankings, just behind No. 51 USC.
"We've got the (Los Angeles) schools coming in, obviously really big games," Oregon coach Dana Altman said after Saturday's win via GoDucks.com "We're just gonna have to play really hard and really well, and try to build something here."
Thursday's matchup is the only regular-season contest between the Ducks and Trojans this season. USC won the last encounter, played Feb. 26 a year ago in Eugene, 70-69, behind 20 points and eight rebounds from Peterson.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|23
|32.5
|16.5
|3.7
|2.9
|1.60
|0.30
|1.9
|43.0
|37.0
|78.4
|0.3
|3.4
|D. Peterson
|23
|35.8
|14.2
|6.6
|4.7
|1.10
|0.80
|3.2
|45.9
|36.2
|72.7
|1
|5.6
|T. White
|23
|27.2
|10.0
|5.0
|1.1
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|50.5
|25.0
|66.7
|1.4
|3.6
|R. Dixon-Waters
|22
|24.6
|9.1
|2.8
|1.2
|0.80
|0.50
|2.0
|43.0
|23.7
|83.0
|0.8
|2
|K. Johnson
|23
|27.1
|8.1
|4.9
|2.9
|2.20
|0.50
|1.6
|46.8
|37.0
|86.7
|1.3
|3.6
|J. Morgan
|22
|24.5
|7.6
|4.8
|0.5
|0.50
|2.40
|1.2
|57.4
|0.0
|56.3
|1.8
|3
|V. Iwuchukwu
|7
|12.7
|4.7
|2.0
|0.1
|0.10
|1.00
|1.0
|51.9
|0.0
|83.3
|0.9
|1.1
|M. Thomas
|20
|9.2
|3.2
|1.3
|0.3
|0.50
|0.00
|0.7
|40.7
|33.3
|73.7
|0.4
|1
|K. Wright
|19
|9.7
|2.1
|1.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|44.7
|0.0
|62.5
|0.9
|0.7
|H. Hornery
|17
|8.2
|1.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.30
|0.2
|34.8
|25.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.8
|O. Sellers
|17
|4.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|22.2
|10.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|I. Niagu
|13
|4.1
|0.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Z. Brooker
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|72.3
|38.1
|14.3
|7.40
|5.50
|13.0
|46.0
|32.5
|73.9
|9.6
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Richardson
|24
|36
|14.0
|3.7
|5.3
|1.80
|0.10
|3.4
|43.9
|33.9
|80.6
|0.8
|2.9
|N. Dante
|22
|24.9
|13.2
|7.4
|1.2
|1.10
|1.30
|2.0
|62.3
|0.0
|64.6
|2.8
|4.6
|J. Couisnard
|10
|27
|12.3
|3.2
|2.3
|0.70
|0.10
|1.5
|40.6
|35.6
|82.9
|0.8
|2.4
|Q. Guerrier
|24
|26.2
|9.3
|4.4
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|41.5
|34.0
|58.9
|1.2
|3.2
|K. Barthelemy
|12
|24.4
|9.0
|1.9
|2.2
|0.90
|0.30
|1.3
|44.3
|36.0
|80.0
|0.3
|1.6
|R. Soares
|24
|27.5
|7.2
|3.7
|1.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.7
|37.9
|25.7
|82.2
|1.5
|2.3
|K. Ware
|23
|18
|7.1
|4.2
|0.6
|0.30
|1.40
|0.8
|43.8
|28.6
|71.7
|1
|3.2
|N. Bittle
|16
|17.9
|6.3
|4.9
|0.6
|0.40
|1.40
|1.1
|47.4
|27.8
|54.8
|0.7
|4.3
|B. Rigsby
|17
|20.4
|4.9
|2.7
|1.0
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|40.0
|28.9
|77.8
|0.8
|1.9
|L. Wur
|19
|10.9
|2.7
|2.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.50
|0.3
|35.7
|28.6
|76.2
|0.9
|1.7
|T. Williams
|17
|7.5
|1.8
|1.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|51.9
|0.0
|18.2
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Parris
|10
|2.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|60.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|G. Reichle
|12
|7.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|10.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Cooper
|9
|2.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|E. Butler
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|24
|0.0
|70.8
|40.0
|13.3
|6.10
|5.20
|13.0
|44.9
|31.2
|69.4
|10.9
|26.0
-
WAG
STFR0
0120.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
SHU
SFU0
0149.5 O/U
PK
5:00pm ESPU
-
BELLAR
LIB0
0125 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
QUEEN0
0158 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
LIU0
0154.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
FGCU
UNF0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
GWEB
RAD0
0125 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
IOWA
1PUR0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
JMAD
GASO0
0138.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
LT
FIU0
0142 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSH
CCAR0
0154 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
GAST0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
RICE
FAU0
0150 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
STET
JU0
0130 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STONEH
MRMK0
0125 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
UMKC
WIU0
0135 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
APP
ULM0
0130 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
MORE
UALR0
0142 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
UTA
UTRGV0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm
-
ARST
TXST0
0122.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
DU
UND0
0144.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
DET
MIL0
0156.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
MTSU
WKY0
0144 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
NEOM
NDST0
0147 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
UNO
NICH0
0149.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
NW
OSU0
0136 O/U
-5
8:00pm FS1
-
OAK
GB0
0140 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm
-
ORU
STTHMN0
0154 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
PRST
NCO0
0157.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SAC
NAU0
0130.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
SIUE
LIND0
0138.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
UAB
NTEX0
0128 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
USA
TROY0
0135.5 O/U
-3
8:15pm
-
HOUC
TXCC0
0160.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm
-
KENN
JVST0
0139 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
LAM
UIW0
0137 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
SELA
MCNS0
0147 O/U
+2
8:30pm
-
UTM
EIU0
0150.5 O/U
+4
8:30pm
-
UL
USM0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
PEAY
NALAB0
0141 O/U
-6
8:45pm
-
CHAR
UTEP0
0121.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP+
-
LIP
CARK0
0158 O/U
+8
9:00pm
-
MONT
IDST0
0133 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
MTST
WEB0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
NW ST
TXAMC0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm
-
SF
16GONZ0
0155.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SEMO
TNST0
0157 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
SNIND
TNTC0
0145.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm ESPU
-
TRLST
SUU0
0147 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
UCD
UCRV0
0143 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
7UCLA
ORST0
0123.5 O/U
+15
9:00pm PACN
-
UOP
PORT0
0154 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
ASU
STAN0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm FS1
-
BYU
PEP0
0152.5 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
CP
UCI0
0130.5 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
CSN
CSUB0
0120.5 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
15SMC
LMU0
0127.5 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm
-
USD
SACL0
0158.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0141.5 O/U
+19
11:00pm PACN
-
UCSB
LBSU0
0145.5 O/U
+1
11:00pm ESPU
-
USC
ORE0
0143 O/U
-4.5
11:00pm ESP2