CINCY
UCF

2nd Half
CINCY
Bearcats
22
UCF
Knights
18

Time Team Play Score
10:21 +1 Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-48
10:21   Kalu Ezikpe shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)  
10:28 +2 Kalu Ezikpe makes two point hook shot 55-47
10:38   Kalu Ezikpe offensive rebound  
10:40   Michael Durr blocks Kalu Ezikpe's two point layup  
11:03 +2 Michael Durr makes two point jump shot 53-47
11:33   Kalu Ezikpe personal foul  
11:33   David DeJulius misses two point jump shot  
11:47 +1 David DeJulius makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-45
11:47 +1 David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-45
11:47   Darius Johnson technical foul  
11:47   Taylor Hendricks personal foul  
11:47   Bearcats offensive rebound  
11:47   David DeJulius misses two point jump shot  
11:51 +1 Kalu Ezikpe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-45
11:51 +1 Kalu Ezikpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-45
11:51   Darius Johnson flagrant 1  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:59 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point layup 49-45
12:17 +2 Taylor Hendricks makes two point layup 47-45
12:21   Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound  
12:23   Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot  
12:52 +2 Kalu Ezikpe makes two point layup (Jeremiah Davenport assists) 47-43
13:00   Bearcats offensive rebound  
13:02   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
13:09   Ithiel Horton personal foul  
13:29   Taylor Hendricks turnover (offensive foul)  
13:29   Taylor Hendricks offensive foul  
13:35   Ody Oguama turnover (lost ball) (Taylor Hendricks steals)  
14:05 +2 Michael Durr makes two point layup 45-43
14:08   Michael Durr offensive rebound  
14:10   Michael Durr misses two point layup  
14:36 +2 Ody Oguama makes two point dunk (David DeJulius assists) 45-41
15:05   Michael Durr turnover (offensive foul)  
15:05   Michael Durr offensive foul  
15:05   TV timeout  
15:05   Landers Nolley II turnover (offensive foul)  
15:05   Landers Nolley II offensive foul  
15:19   Bearcats 30 second timeout  
15:22 +2 Michael Durr makes two point dunk (C.J. Kelly assists) 43-41
15:26   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
15:28   Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot  
15:49 +3 Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists) 43-39
16:15 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup 43-36
16:47 +3 Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists) 41-36
16:58 +2 Kalu Ezikpe makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 41-33
17:21 +1 Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-33
17:21   Michael Durr misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:21   Ody Oguama shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)  
17:43 +1 Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-32
17:43   Ody Oguama misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:43   C.J. Kelly shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)  
17:49   David DeJulius defensive rebound  
17:51   Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot  
17:57 +3 Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Kalu Ezikpe assists) 38-32
18:09   C.J. Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Ody Oguama steals)  
18:20 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 35-32
18:32   C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)  
18:37   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
18:39   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
18:47   Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound  
18:49   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
18:54   Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound  
18:56   Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot  
19:09   Kalu Ezikpe turnover (lost ball) (Ithiel Horton steals)  
19:12   Kalu Ezikpe offensive rebound  
19:14   Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup  
19:42 +2 Michael Durr makes two point hook shot 33-32

1st Half
CINCY
Bearcats
33
UCF
Knights
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Jayhlon Young offensive rebound  
0:01   Darius Johnson misses two point layup  
0:14   Kalu Ezikpe personal foul (Lahat Thioune draws the foul)  
0:17   Lahat Thioune offensive rebound  
0:19   Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot  
0:39   David DeJulius turnover (bad pass)  
0:54   Bearcats defensive rebound  
0:56   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Knights offensive rebound  
1:13   Lahat Thioune misses two point jump shot  
1:29   Ithiel Horton defensive rebound  
1:31   Jarrett Hensley misses three point jump shot  
1:46 +1 Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-30
1:46   Taylor Hendricks misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:46   TV timeout  
1:46   Ody Oguama shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)  
2:05 +2 David DeJulius makes two point jump shot 33-29
2:28   Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound  
2:30   C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot  
2:39   C.J. Kelly defensive rebound  
2:41   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
3:05 +2 Ithiel Horton makes two point layup 31-29
3:26 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 31-27
3:35   C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass) (David DeJulius steals)  
3:55 +2 Ody Oguama makes two point hook shot 29-27
4:20 +3 Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists) 27-27
4:31   Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound  
4:33   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
4:40   Landers Nolley II defensive rebound  
4:42   Taylor Hendricks misses two point hook shot  
5:04 +2 David DeJulius makes two point jump shot 27-24
5:17   Ody Oguama defensive rebound  
5:19   Ithiel Horton misses two point layup  
5:27   Ody Oguama personal foul  
5:27   Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot  
5:47   TV timeout  
5:47   Knights 30 second timeout  
5:48 +3 Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists) 25-24
5:52   David DeJulius defensive rebound  
5:54   C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot  
6:21 +2 Jeremiah Davenport makes two point layup 22-24
6:25   Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound  
6:27   Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot  
6:58 +3 Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (P.J. Edwards assists) 20-24
7:13   Brandon Suggs defensive rebound  
7:15   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
7:37 +2 Darius Johnson makes two point jump shot 20-21
8:11 +2 David DeJulius makes two point jump shot 20-19
8:16   Michael Durr personal foul  
8:38   Bearcats defensive rebound  
8:40   Michael Durr misses two point jump shot  
9:02   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)  
9:07   Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound  
9:09   P.J. Edwards misses two point jump shot  
9:38 +2 Ody Oguama makes two point dunk (Landers Nolley II assists) 18-19
9:50   Brandon Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Ody Oguama steals)  
10:09 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point layup 16-19
10:26 +2 P.J. Edwards makes two point layup 14-19
10:31   P.J. Edwards offensive rebound  
10:33   Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot  
10:58 +3 Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot 14-17
11:04   Landers Nolley II offensive rebound  
11:06   Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot  
11:13   Brandon Suggs personal foul  
11:21   Lahat Thioune turnover (bad pass)  
11:39   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (lost ball)  
11:43 +2 Lahat Thioune makes two point layup 11-17
12:11 +2 Ody Oguama makes two point dunk (Dan Skillings Jr. assists) 11-15
12:27   Bearcats 30 second timeout  
12:27   TV timeout  
12:33 +3 Jayhlon Young makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists) 9-15
13:01   Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Kelly steals)  
13:15 +2 Michael Durr makes two point layup 9-12
13:20   Michael Durr offensive rebound  
13:22   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
13:28   Michael Durr defensive rebound  
13:30   David DeJulius misses two point jump shot  
13:37   Landers Nolley II offensive rebound  
13:39   Kalu Ezikpe misses two point layup  
13:55   Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound  
13:57   Michael Durr misses three point jump shot  
14:16   David DeJulius turnover (bad pass)  
14:26   Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound  
14:28   Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot  
14:43 +1 David DeJulius makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-10
14:43 +1 David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-10
14:43   TV timeout  
14:43   Darius Johnson shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)  
15:04   Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound  
15:06   Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Michael Durr offensive rebound  
15:26   Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:35   Michael Durr defensive rebound  
15:37   Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot  
16:00 +3 C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Michael Durr assists) 7-10
16:21 +2 Kalu Ezikpe makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists) 7-7
16:44   Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound  
16:46   Ithiel Horton misses two point layup  
17:00   C.J. Kelly defensive rebound  
17:02   David DeJulius misses two point jump shot  
17:27 +3 Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists) 5-7
17:50   David DeJulius personal foul  
17:50   Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass) (Ithiel Horton steals)  
17:58   Ody Oguama defensive rebound  
18:00   Taylor Hendricks misses two point layup  
18:09   Mika Adams-Woods turnover (bad pass) (Darius Johnson steals)  
18:15   Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot  
18:35 +2 Michael Durr makes two point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists) 5-4
18:57 +2 Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot 5-2
19:14 +2 Michael Durr makes two point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists) 3-2
19:43 +3 Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot 3-0
20:00   Ody Oguama vs. Michael Durr (Bearcats gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 55 48
Field Goals 22-40 (55.0%) 19-43 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 18
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 12 9
Team 4 1
Assists 10 10
Steals 4 5
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 8 11
Technicals 0 1
2
L. Nolley II G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
2
M. Durr F
15 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
Cincinnati 17-10 332255
UCF 15-10 301848
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
Cincinnati 17-10 77.2 PPG 39.9 RPG 16.0 APG
UCF 15-10 72.2 PPG 39.8 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Nolley II G 16.2 PPG 5.9 RPG 2.8 APG 45.9 FG%
00
. Durr F 4.8 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.0 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
L. Nolley II G 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
2
M. Durr F 15 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
55.0 FG% 44.2
30.8 3PT FG% 38.9
87.5 FT% 60.0
Cincinnati
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Nolley II 16 3 1 7/12 2/5 0/0 1 - 1 0 3 2 1
K. Ezikpe 10 5 1 4/6 0/0 2/2 3 - 0 0 1 2 3
D. DeJulius 10 2 6 3/7 0/0 4/4 1 - 1 0 2 0 2
O. Oguama 9 2 0 4/4 0/0 1/2 3 - 2 0 1 0 2
M. Adams-Woods 8 0 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 3 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Davenport - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skillings Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hensley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kirkwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Tolentino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Newman III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Phinisee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Lakhin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 17 10 22/40 4/13 7/8 8 0 4 0 10 5 12
UCF
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Durr 15 5 1 7/10 0/1 1/2 2 - 0 1 1 3 2
T. Hendricks 12 4 0 4/10 3/4 1/2 2 - 1 0 1 2 2
D. Johnson 8 0 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 3 - 1 0 0 0 0
C. Kelly 3 2 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 3 0 2
I. Horton 2 2 3 1/7 0/4 0/0 1 - 2 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Suggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sylla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. May - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kalina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Warakulnukroh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 17 10 19/43 7/18 3/5 11 0 5 1 7 8 9
