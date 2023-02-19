CINCY
UCF
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:21
|+1
|Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-48
|10:21
|Kalu Ezikpe shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
|10:28
|+2
|Kalu Ezikpe makes two point hook shot
|55-47
|10:38
|Kalu Ezikpe offensive rebound
|10:40
|Michael Durr blocks Kalu Ezikpe's two point layup
|11:03
|+2
|Michael Durr makes two point jump shot
|53-47
|11:33
|Kalu Ezikpe personal foul
|11:33
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|11:47
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-45
|11:47
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-45
|11:47
|Darius Johnson technical foul
|11:47
|Taylor Hendricks personal foul
|11:47
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|11:47
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|11:51
|+1
|Kalu Ezikpe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-45
|11:51
|+1
|Kalu Ezikpe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-45
|11:51
|Darius Johnson flagrant 1
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:59
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point layup
|49-45
|12:17
|+2
|Taylor Hendricks makes two point layup
|47-45
|12:21
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|12:23
|Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot
|12:52
|+2
|Kalu Ezikpe makes two point layup (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
|47-43
|13:00
|Bearcats offensive rebound
|13:02
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|Ithiel Horton personal foul
|13:29
|Taylor Hendricks turnover (offensive foul)
|13:29
|Taylor Hendricks offensive foul
|13:35
|Ody Oguama turnover (lost ball) (Taylor Hendricks steals)
|14:05
|+2
|Michael Durr makes two point layup
|45-43
|14:08
|Michael Durr offensive rebound
|14:10
|Michael Durr misses two point layup
|14:36
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point dunk (David DeJulius assists)
|45-41
|15:05
|Michael Durr turnover (offensive foul)
|15:05
|Michael Durr offensive foul
|15:05
|TV timeout
|15:05
|Landers Nolley II turnover (offensive foul)
|15:05
|Landers Nolley II offensive foul
|15:19
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|15:22
|+2
|Michael Durr makes two point dunk (C.J. Kelly assists)
|43-41
|15:26
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|15:28
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|15:49
|+3
|Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|43-39
|16:15
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup
|43-36
|16:47
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|41-36
|16:58
|+2
|Kalu Ezikpe makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|41-33
|17:21
|+1
|Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-33
|17:21
|Michael Durr misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:21
|Ody Oguama shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
|17:43
|+1
|Ody Oguama makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-32
|17:43
|Ody Oguama misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:43
|C.J. Kelly shooting foul (Ody Oguama draws the foul)
|17:49
|David DeJulius defensive rebound
|17:51
|Taylor Hendricks misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|+3
|Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Kalu Ezikpe assists)
|38-32
|18:09
|C.J. Kelly turnover (lost ball) (Ody Oguama steals)
|18:20
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|35-32
|18:32
|C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|18:37
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|18:39
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|18:47
|Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound
|18:49
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|Taylor Hendricks offensive rebound
|18:56
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|Kalu Ezikpe turnover (lost ball) (Ithiel Horton steals)
|19:12
|Kalu Ezikpe offensive rebound
|19:14
|Mika Adams-Woods misses two point layup
|19:42
|+2
|Michael Durr makes two point hook shot
|33-32
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Jayhlon Young offensive rebound
|0:01
|Darius Johnson misses two point layup
|0:14
|Kalu Ezikpe personal foul (Lahat Thioune draws the foul)
|0:17
|Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|0:19
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|0:39
|David DeJulius turnover (bad pass)
|0:54
|Bearcats defensive rebound
|0:56
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|1:11
|Knights offensive rebound
|1:13
|Lahat Thioune misses two point jump shot
|1:29
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|1:31
|Jarrett Hensley misses three point jump shot
|1:46
|+1
|Taylor Hendricks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-30
|1:46
|Taylor Hendricks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:46
|TV timeout
|1:46
|Ody Oguama shooting foul (Taylor Hendricks draws the foul)
|2:05
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point jump shot
|33-29
|2:28
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|2:30
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|2:39
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|2:41
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|+2
|Ithiel Horton makes two point layup
|31-29
|3:26
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|31-27
|3:35
|C.J. Kelly turnover (bad pass) (David DeJulius steals)
|3:55
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point hook shot
|29-27
|4:20
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists)
|27-27
|4:31
|Taylor Hendricks defensive rebound
|4:33
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
|4:42
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point hook shot
|5:04
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point jump shot
|27-24
|5:17
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|5:19
|Ithiel Horton misses two point layup
|5:27
|Ody Oguama personal foul
|5:27
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|5:47
|TV timeout
|5:47
|Knights 30 second timeout
|5:48
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
|25-24
|5:52
|David DeJulius defensive rebound
|5:54
|C.J. Kelly misses three point jump shot
|6:21
|+2
|Jeremiah Davenport makes two point layup
|22-24
|6:25
|Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound
|6:27
|Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
|6:58
|+3
|Darius Johnson makes three point jump shot (P.J. Edwards assists)
|20-24
|7:13
|Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|7:15
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|+2
|Darius Johnson makes two point jump shot
|20-21
|8:11
|+2
|David DeJulius makes two point jump shot
|20-19
|8:16
|Michael Durr personal foul
|8:38
|Bearcats defensive rebound
|8:40
|Michael Durr misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (out of bounds)
|9:07
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|9:09
|P.J. Edwards misses two point jump shot
|9:38
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point dunk (Landers Nolley II assists)
|18-19
|9:50
|Brandon Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Ody Oguama steals)
|10:09
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point layup
|16-19
|10:26
|+2
|P.J. Edwards makes two point layup
|14-19
|10:31
|P.J. Edwards offensive rebound
|10:33
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point jump shot
|10:58
|+3
|Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot
|14-17
|11:04
|Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|11:06
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|Brandon Suggs personal foul
|11:21
|Lahat Thioune turnover (bad pass)
|11:39
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (lost ball)
|11:43
|+2
|Lahat Thioune makes two point layup
|11-17
|12:11
|+2
|Ody Oguama makes two point dunk (Dan Skillings Jr. assists)
|11-15
|12:27
|Bearcats 30 second timeout
|12:27
|TV timeout
|12:33
|+3
|Jayhlon Young makes three point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|9-15
|13:01
|Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass) (C.J. Kelly steals)
|13:15
|+2
|Michael Durr makes two point layup
|9-12
|13:20
|Michael Durr offensive rebound
|13:22
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|Michael Durr defensive rebound
|13:30
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|13:39
|Kalu Ezikpe misses two point layup
|13:55
|Dan Skillings Jr. defensive rebound
|13:57
|Michael Durr misses three point jump shot
|14:16
|David DeJulius turnover (bad pass)
|14:26
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|14:28
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-10
|14:43
|+1
|David DeJulius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-10
|14:43
|TV timeout
|14:43
|Darius Johnson shooting foul (David DeJulius draws the foul)
|15:04
|Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound
|15:06
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:24
|Michael Durr offensive rebound
|15:26
|Darius Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|Michael Durr defensive rebound
|15:37
|Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|+3
|C.J. Kelly makes three point jump shot (Michael Durr assists)
|7-10
|16:21
|+2
|Kalu Ezikpe makes two point layup (David DeJulius assists)
|7-7
|16:44
|Kalu Ezikpe defensive rebound
|16:46
|Ithiel Horton misses two point layup
|17:00
|C.J. Kelly defensive rebound
|17:02
|David DeJulius misses two point jump shot
|17:27
|+3
|Taylor Hendricks makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|5-7
|17:50
|David DeJulius personal foul
|17:50
|Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass) (Ithiel Horton steals)
|17:58
|Ody Oguama defensive rebound
|18:00
|Taylor Hendricks misses two point layup
|18:09
|Mika Adams-Woods turnover (bad pass) (Darius Johnson steals)
|18:15
|Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|+2
|Michael Durr makes two point jump shot (Darius Johnson assists)
|5-4
|18:57
|+2
|Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot
|5-2
|19:14
|+2
|Michael Durr makes two point jump shot (C.J. Kelly assists)
|3-2
|19:43
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot
|3-0
|20:00
|Ody Oguama vs. Michael Durr (Bearcats gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|48
|Field Goals
|22-40 (55.0%)
|19-43 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-13 (30.8%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|18
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|12
|9
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|8
|11
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 17-10
|77.2 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|16.0 APG
|UCF 15-10
|72.2 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Nolley II G
|16.2 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|2.8 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
00
|. Durr F
|4.8 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.0 APG
|47.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Nolley II G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|M. Durr F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|55.0
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Nolley II
|16
|3
|1
|7/12
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|K. Ezikpe
|10
|5
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. DeJulius
|10
|2
|6
|3/7
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|O. Oguama
|9
|2
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Adams-Woods
|8
|0
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Durr
|15
|5
|1
|7/10
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|T. Hendricks
|12
|4
|0
|4/10
|3/4
|1/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Johnson
|8
|0
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Kelly
|3
|2
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|I. Horton
|2
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
