Pressure on for UNC, No. 23 NC State in rivalry game
When North Carolina visits No. 23 North Carolina State for a Sunday afternoon game, there's no doubt it's a big game for both teams in Raleigh, N.C.
The rivals have hit pivotal points with their postseason credentials under serious scrutiny. Pressure could be mounting, particularly on the Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).
"I wouldn't say that," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. "You get back up and go to work and compete and put yourself in a position to be able to compete to the best of your ability in the next game."
North Carolina has lost four of its last five games, a startling tumble for a team that began the season with the No. 1 ranking in the country. The Tar Heels took an 80-72 home loss to No. 15 Miami on Monday.
NC State (20-7, 10-6) is beginning a stretch of three consecutive home games. The Wolfpack are 13-1 in home games.
Yet the Wolfpack are 1-2 since entering the national rankings, defeating Boston College in between losses at then-No. 8 Virginia and Syracuse as part of a three-game road stretch.
"We've just got to learn from it, move on and shake it off," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said.
North Carolina can't seem to shake the shooting doldrums. The Tar Heels are last in the ACC in 3-point shooting at 30.6 percent.
"We can try some different personnel," Davis said, "but at the end of the day, we're just going to have to be able to make some shots.
"There's inconsistency in terms of obviously shooting the ball from the outside. There have been inconsistencies in terms of staying on script and doing the discipline and the details, the little things that allow you to put yourself in a position to be successful."
The Tar Heels are intent on alleviating the pressure on North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, who has been a focal point of opposing defenses.
"There's a number of things that we can do," Davis said. "That's something that I'm going to look at and have to tweak and pivot and alter and change."
In the first meeting this season against the Wolfpack, an 80-69 North Carolina win on Jan. 21 in Chapel Hill, N.C., Bacot became North Carolina's career leader in rebounds and double-doubles. He logged 23 points and 18 rebounds, giving him 61 double-doubles and raising his rebound total to 1,221, two more than Tyler Hansbrough had for the Tar Heels.
NC State guard Terquavion Smith was taken off the court on a stretcher during that game after a foul by North Carolina's Leaky Black. The officials assessed Black with a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected him from the game, but Keatts said a few days later that he identified no bad intentions on Black's part.
North Carolina connected on 36 of 39 free throws in that game. The Wolfpack went 12-for-12 on free throws in the game, but the gap in the number of attempts was a topic of frustration from the NC State side.
Wolfpack senior guard Jarkel Joiner, who scored 18 points against the Tar Heels, enters the rematch coming off the fifth triple-double in program history. He logged 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Syracuse in NC State's 75-72 loss on Tuesday.
"He's playing like a senior," Keatts said. "He's playing with leadership and even though he had a triple-double, we don't even talk about his defense."
In the past 41 matchups between the Tar Heels and the Wolfpack dating back to January 2004, North Carolina has a 36-5 record.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:10
|+1
|Puff Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-25
|5:10
|Jarkel Joiner shooting foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|5:15
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|5:17
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|5:27
|Wolfpack defensive rebound
|5:27
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:27
|+1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-25
|5:27
|Ebenezer Dowuona shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|5:44
|+1
|Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-25
|5:44
|Caleb Love shooting foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|5:44
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|20-24
|5:47
|Puff Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Ernest Ross steals)
|5:53
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|5:55
|Terquavion Smith misses two point jump shot
|6:04
|Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|6:06
|Ernest Ross blocks Armando Bacot's two point layup
|6:22
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|6:24
|Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|6:45
|+1
|Puff Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-22
|6:45
|Puff Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:45
|Ernest Ross shooting foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|6:46
|Puff Johnson offensive rebound
|6:48
|Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|7:14
|TV timeout
|7:14
|Tar Heels defensive rebound
|7:16
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point jump shot
|19-22
|7:56
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup (Terquavion Smith assists)
|17-22
|8:01
|Leaky Black turnover (lost ball) (Terquavion Smith steals)
|8:07
|Leaky Black defensive rebound
|8:09
|Terquavion Smith misses two point layup
|8:25
|Pete Nance turnover (offensive foul)
|8:25
|Pete Nance offensive foul
|8:26
|Pete Nance offensive rebound
|8:28
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|D.J. Burns Jr. personal foul
|8:35
|RJ Davis offensive rebound
|8:37
|RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|8:41
|Jack Clark personal foul
|8:43
|LJ Thomas personal foul
|8:51
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|8:53
|Terquavion Smith misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|9:02
|Caleb Love misses two point layup
|9:10
|Pete Nance offensive rebound
|9:12
|Armando Bacot misses two point jump shot
|9:27
|+1
|Terquavion Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-20
|9:27
|+1
|Terquavion Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-19
|9:27
|Leaky Black shooting foul (Terquavion Smith draws the foul)
|9:43
|Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|9:45
|RJ Davis misses two point layup
|9:52
|Tyler Nickel defensive rebound
|9:54
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point hook shot
|10:20
|+2
|Pete Nance makes two point hook shot
|17-18
|10:45
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|15-18
|10:58
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|11:00
|Pete Nance misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|11:21
|Jack Clark misses two point layup
|11:22
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|11:24
|Casey Morsell misses two point layup
|11:31
|TV timeout
|11:31
|Pete Nance turnover (traveling)
|11:47
|Pete Nance defensive rebound
|11:49
|Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|12:11
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-16
|12:11
|+1
|RJ Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-16
|12:11
|Terquavion Smith shooting foul (RJ Davis draws the foul)
|12:29
|+3
|Casey Morsell makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|13-16
|12:35
|Seth Trimble turnover (lost ball) (Terquavion Smith steals)
|12:56
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Terquavion Smith assists)
|13-13
|13:16
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point dunk (Leaky Black assists)
|13-10
|13:20
|Leaky Black defensive rebound
|13:22
|Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|13:48
|Puff Johnson personal foul
|13:48
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|13:49
|RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|Seth Trimble defensive rebound
|14:10
|Casey Morsell misses two point jump shot
|14:16
|Casey Morsell offensive rebound
|14:18
|Casey Morsell misses two point jump shot
|14:33
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|14:35
|Armando Bacot misses two point layup
|14:50
|TV timeout
|14:50
|D.J. Burns Jr. personal foul
|14:50
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|14:52
|Terquavion Smith misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|+2
|Caleb Love makes two point jump shot
|11-10
|15:50
|+2
|Casey Morsell makes two point layup
|9-10
|15:54
|Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Casey Morsell steals)
|16:00
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|16:02
|Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|+2
|Leaky Black makes two point dunk (Caleb Love assists)
|9-8
|16:27
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|16:29
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:37
|Armando Bacot turnover (traveling)
|16:38
|Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|16:40
|Armando Bacot blocks D.J. Burns Jr.'s two point jump shot
|16:57
|+3
|Leaky Black makes three point jump shot (Armando Bacot assists)
|7-8
|17:30
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point jump shot
|4-8
|17:44
|+2
|RJ Davis makes two point jump shot
|4-6
|18:02
|+2
|Terquavion Smith makes two point jump shot
|2-6
|18:15
|+2
|Armando Bacot makes two point layup
|2-4
|18:31
|Caleb Love defensive rebound
|18:33
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|Greg Gantt defensive rebound
|18:42
|Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|19:00
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point hook shot
|0-4
|19:19
|Caleb Love turnover (bad pass)
|19:34
|+2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot (D.J. Burns Jr. assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Armando Bacot vs. D.J. Burns Jr. (Casey Morsell gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Puff Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:10
|Jarkel Joiner shooting foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|5:10
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|5:15
|Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Wolfpack defensive rebound
|5:27
|Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:27
|+ 1
|Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:27
|Ebenezer Dowuona shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|5:27
|+ 1
|Jarkel Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:44
|Caleb Love shooting foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|5:44
|+ 2
|Jarkel Joiner makes two point layup
|5:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|22
|25
|Field Goals
|8-19 (42.1%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|2-6 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|10
|Offensive
|4
|2
|Defensive
|15
|7
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|3
|4
|Steals
|0
|4
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|0
|Fouls
|4
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Carolina 16-10
|78.2 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|23 NC State 20-7
|78.7 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|42.1
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Black
|5
|2
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Bacot
|5
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|R. Davis
|4
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Love
|4
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|P. Johnson
|2
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Joiner
|7
|1
|0
|3/8
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Smith
|6
|0
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Morsell
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Clark
|3
|4
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|E. Dowuona
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ross
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Pass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunnally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Snell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Keatts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Miranda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahorcic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|9
|4
|10/28
|2/6
|3/3
|8
|61
|4
|1
|0
|2
|7
