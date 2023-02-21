Butler looks to extend DePaul's losing streak
Butler hasn't won a road game since New Year's Day, while DePaul hasn't won any games since Jan. 18.
The Bulldogs will look to avoid a third straight loss and hand the host Blue Demons their ninth straight defeat when they meet for a Big East contest on Wednesday night in Chicago.
Butler (13-15, 5-12) won back-to-back games against St. John's and then-No. 13 Xavier, both at home, on Feb. 7 and 10. The Bulldogs then lost consecutive contests to Villanova and Georgetown by a combined 18 points.
They went 7-for-26 from 3-point range, were outrebounded 45-29 and committed 19 fouls while going to the free-throw line just six times during Saturday's 68-62 home loss to the lowly Hoyas.
"We didn't have it," said Butler coach Thad Matta, whose team has failed to reach 70 points in nine straight contests.
"We gave up 14 offensive rebounds. We fouled 19 times ... Fouling is a sign of weakness. You are not playing hard enough when you are fouling."
Butler was whistled for 15 fouls but made 23 of 30 free throws during a 78-70 home victory over DePaul on Jan. 4.
The Bulldogs' current six-game road losing streak is their longest since dropping seven straight in 2003-04.
The Blue Demons (9-18, 3-13), though, are stuck in their worst rut since a 10-game slide during the 2016-17 campaign. DePaul shot 42.1 percent, trailed by 22 at the half and lost 82-68 at then-No. 16 Xavier on Saturday.
"These guys are resilient," said DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield, whose squad has allowed its last three opponents to average 85.0 points.
However, in the last four games, DePaul's Umoja Gibson has averaged 18.3 points while making half of his 54 field-goal attempts and going 15-for-34 from 3-point range. Gibson scored 16 at Butler last month.
Butler's Eric Hunter Jr. had 23 points and Jayden Taylor added 16 in the first meeting against the Blue Demons.
Taylor scored 21 in the loss to Georgetown and has averaged 19.8 points in five February contests.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Taylor
|28
|29.6
|13.1
|3.9
|1.3
|1.30
|0.30
|2.1
|41.6
|34.2
|78.6
|0.5
|3.3
|M. Bates
|24
|28.6
|12.0
|5.7
|1.5
|0.60
|2.00
|1.4
|61.7
|0.0
|65.0
|1.4
|4.3
|S. Lukosius
|28
|32.6
|11.3
|4.0
|3.0
|0.90
|0.10
|2.0
|43.6
|39.2
|77.4
|0.7
|3.4
|C. Harris
|25
|29.8
|11.1
|3.3
|2.5
|1.10
|0.20
|1.5
|40.9
|35.8
|84.4
|0.6
|2.8
|E. Hunter Jr
|28
|33.9
|8.6
|3.8
|2.8
|1.30
|0.40
|1.8
|41.5
|32.3
|69.0
|0.6
|3.2
|A. Ali
|16
|27.4
|6.1
|2.6
|1.4
|0.50
|0.30
|1.6
|36.3
|23.9
|70.6
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Thomas
|17
|19.6
|5.9
|4.4
|0.4
|0.80
|1.20
|1.2
|45.1
|30.0
|83.3
|1.2
|3.2
|P. Thomas
|20
|14
|2.5
|2.5
|0.7
|0.90
|0.30
|0.6
|44.2
|30.8
|47.1
|0.6
|1.9
|M. Tate
|19
|6.4
|2.1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|28.9
|23.8
|72.7
|0.1
|0.8
|C. Turnbull
|18
|5.2
|2.1
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.80
|0.3
|46.7
|46.7
|50.0
|0.2
|0.7
|D. Hughes
|13
|9.5
|1.8
|2.2
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|52.6
|0.0
|40.0
|1.2
|1.1
|M. Wilmoth
|10
|5.9
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.50
|0.3
|25.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|28
|0.0
|65.9
|33.0
|12.5
|6.60
|4.60
|12.0
|44.1
|33.9
|73.5
|6.5
|23.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|U. Gibson
|27
|34.9
|16.2
|2.8
|4.7
|1.90
|0.20
|2.7
|42.9
|41.8
|87.3
|0.6
|2.2
|J. Johnson
|27
|36.1
|14.9
|4.4
|2.3
|0.80
|0.90
|2.2
|42.6
|40.4
|75.9
|0.9
|3.6
|D. Nelson
|27
|25.9
|11.0
|5.4
|1.9
|0.80
|0.80
|2.7
|55.5
|29.4
|71.6
|1.6
|3.8
|E. Penn
|27
|30.5
|8.8
|7.2
|0.8
|0.70
|1.10
|1.0
|46.0
|23.1
|66.7
|2.4
|4.8
|N. Ongenda
|2
|24.5
|8.0
|7.0
|1.0
|1.50
|6.00
|3.0
|30.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1.5
|5.5
|P. Gebrewhit
|25
|23.7
|6.3
|2.2
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|36.5
|36.5
|74.3
|0.4
|1.8
|Y. Anei
|17
|18.5
|5.4
|4.0
|0.9
|0.80
|1.40
|0.9
|43.2
|0.0
|64.0
|1.8
|2.2
|J. Terry
|18
|20.9
|5.4
|3.1
|1.6
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|33.7
|31.9
|82.1
|0.2
|2.8
|C. Murphy
|9
|20.8
|4.3
|1.7
|2.4
|0.40
|0.10
|1.6
|31.0
|50.0
|40.0
|0.3
|1.3
|A. Bynum
|11
|12.7
|3.8
|1.4
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|28.0
|20.7
|57.1
|0.1
|1.3
|K. Raimey
|16
|8.6
|3.6
|1.0
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|40.5
|33.3
|100.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Z. Cruz
|25
|10.4
|2.2
|1.0
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|30.9
|30.4
|55.6
|0.2
|0.8
|B. Favre
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Sall
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|27
|0.0
|71.4
|35.8
|13.9
|6.40
|4.40
|12.9
|42.2
|36.0
|75.0
|9.2
|23.5
-
BELLAR
JU0
0122.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
BU
ARMY0
0137.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
LOW
UMBC0
0151 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
CHSO
UNCA0
0146 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
20PROV
18CONN0
0142 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm FS1
-
APP
GAST0
0129.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BING
UVM0
0138 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
BRAD
VALP0
0137.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
BRY
NJIT0
0151 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
LEH0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CAMP
WINT0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
COLG
LAF0
0132.5 O/U
+9
7:00pm
-
CCAR
GASO0
0143.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
SYR
CLEM0
0146 O/U
-5
7:00pm ACCN
-
DAY
MASS0
0137.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUQ
LAS0
0144 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
EKY
UNF0
0158 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
GW
URI0
0143 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
HC
L-MD0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
KENN
NALAB0
0150 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
LIB
QUEEN0
0146 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
LIP
FGCU0
0146 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
ME
NH0
0132 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
MER
FUR0
0141 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
MINN
MD0
0130 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MRSH
JMAD0
0159.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NAVY
AMER0
0126.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
PEAY
STET0
0139.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
HIPT0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
SAM
CHAT0
0150.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
USF
UCF0
0141 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPU
-
STBN
DAV0
0136 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
TEMP
CINCY0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
UK
FLA0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
SCUP
PRES0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
USM
ODU0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
6UVA
BC0
0127 O/U
+9
7:00pm ESP+
-
VAN
LSU0
0140 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WCU
UNCG0
0137.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
WOFF
VMI0
0144 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm
-
INST
BELM0
0153 O/U
-2
7:30pm
-
TROY
ULM0
0132.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
UIC
EVAN0
0141 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
ILST
DRKE0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
JVST
CARK0
0148 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
SIU0
0129 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
USA
TXST0
0131 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
SFA
ABIL0
0149.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
ARST
UL0
0137.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm
-
BUT
DEP0
0138 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm FS1
-
MORE
EIU0
0129 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
2ALA
SC0
0148.5 O/U
+17
9:00pm ESP2
-
FOR
LCHI0
0139 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
IOWA
WISC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm BTN
-
MISS
AUB0
0136.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm SECN
-
SJU
GTWN0
0156.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TUL
1HOU0
0146 O/U
-15
9:00pm ESPU
-
UNC
ND0
0148 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
WAKE
NCST0
0156.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NMEX
BSU0
0147 O/U
-6
10:30pm FS1