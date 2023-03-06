BC looking to spark ACC run vs. lowly Louisville
Boston College faces Louisville in the second of Tuesday's three first-round games at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C.
The 10th-seeded Eagles (15-16, 9-11 ACC) had a shot to earn a bye to the second round before falling 73-65 to Georgia Tech at home on Saturday.
T.J. Bickerstaff led three double-figure scorers with 15 points and added nine rebounds, but Boston College took a hit when fellow senior forward Quinten Post (team-leading 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds) left with an ankle injury less than three minutes into the game and did not return.
"A sprained ankle, nothing more than that," Eagles coach Earl Grant said. "It's day-to-day. We saw him (Sunday), he was moving around better."
The Eagles will look to go on their second straight postseason run after winning twice in Brooklyn last year before suffering a buzzer-beating quarterfinal loss to Miami.
"It's a new season," Grant said. "As much as I would like to harp on the Georgia Tech game, we've got to move on pretty quickly. ... We're excited about (the tourney). We feel like we have made a lot of progress in the last month, so I think we can continue to make that progress."
BC's late run included wins at Florida State and Wake Forest, as well as its third top-25 victory on Feb. 22 against then-No. 6 Virginia.
The 15th-seeded Cardinals (4-27, 2-18) dropped their last four regular season games, including 75-60 Saturday at No. 13 Virginia.
Redshirt freshman Mike James tied his career-high with 24 points, but the Cavaliers' 58 percent shooting night was way too much for Louisville to overcome.
"They pretty much got anything they wanted," Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. "We seemed like we were a step behind everything defensively. The pace with which they run their offense was hard for us to deal with."
Prior to Saturday, junior forward JJ Traynor had averaged 12.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 8 of 13 from long distance over five games. Virginia held him to eight points and without a 3-pointer.
The lone head-to-head meeting between BC and Louisville this season was a 75-65 win for the Eagles on Jan. 25. It was the second straight game in which Post and Makai Ashton-Langford both eclipsed the 20-point mark.
El Ellis scored a team-high 17 for Louisville in that game. Ellis and James canned three 3-pointers each.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|15 Louisville 4-27
|64.0 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|9.3 APG
|10 Boston College 15-16
|66.3 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Ellis
|31
|35.9
|17.7
|2.7
|4.4
|1.00
|0.10
|3.8
|41.4
|32.2
|80.9
|0.3
|2.4
|M. James
|31
|30.9
|10.1
|3.3
|1.1
|0.50
|0.40
|2.1
|45.4
|35.4
|78.3
|0.6
|2.6
|J. Withers
|31
|25.1
|9.0
|5.3
|0.7
|0.70
|0.40
|2.2
|43.4
|42.1
|72.7
|0.8
|4.5
|J. Traynor
|31
|25.1
|6.7
|3.7
|0.6
|0.40
|0.50
|1.0
|47.8
|31.9
|72.2
|1.3
|2.4
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|23
|25.3
|6.4
|5.3
|0.6
|0.70
|0.70
|2.0
|45.9
|27.8
|73.8
|1.6
|3.8
|K. Lands
|31
|21
|5.9
|1.9
|0.8
|0.60
|0.10
|1.0
|32.5
|31.7
|90.4
|0.2
|1.7
|S. Curry
|31
|17.8
|5.1
|4.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|1.2
|53.8
|0.0
|52.7
|1.5
|2.8
|E. Okorafor
|5
|14.8
|4.4
|4.2
|0.4
|0.00
|1.40
|1.0
|42.9
|100.0
|60.0
|2
|2.2
|H. Miller
|26
|7.7
|1.8
|1.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|28.6
|21.7
|68.2
|0.5
|0.7
|F. Basili
|16
|8.3
|1.7
|1.4
|0.6
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|27.8
|21.4
|57.1
|0.3
|1.1
|R. Wheeler
|24
|9
|1.3
|2.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.3
|37.5
|0.0
|33.3
|0.9
|1.1
|D. Ree
|15
|4.4
|0.9
|0.7
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|29.4
|18.2
|100.0
|0.1
|0.6
|Z. Payne
|22
|3.5
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|A. McCool
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Myles-Devore
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|0.0
|64.0
|34.8
|9.3
|4.60
|2.80
|15.1
|42.2
|33.0
|73.9
|9.3
|23.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|18
|25.6
|15.2
|5.7
|1.5
|0.20
|0.90
|1.9
|53.8
|44.0
|85.4
|1.5
|4.2
|M. Ashton-Langford
|29
|31
|12.1
|3.3
|2.8
|1.60
|0.70
|2.3
|40.8
|29.9
|88.0
|0.7
|2.7
|J. Zackery
|31
|33.2
|10.5
|3.2
|2.6
|1.40
|0.20
|2.0
|41.1
|34.1
|80.9
|0.9
|2.4
|D. Langford Jr.
|21
|29
|7.3
|2.7
|2.0
|0.50
|0.30
|1.7
|45.3
|29.4
|71.4
|0.8
|1.9
|C. Penha Jr.
|26
|17
|6.7
|2.4
|0.3
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|52.1
|31.6
|40.7
|0.5
|1.9
|P. Aligbe
|25
|20.7
|6.1
|4.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.20
|1.4
|36.6
|29.5
|62.8
|1.1
|3.4
|D. McGlockton
|31
|16.8
|6.0
|4.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.70
|1.0
|54.8
|41.7
|78.0
|1.5
|2.4
|M. Madsen
|31
|21.7
|5.7
|2.6
|0.9
|0.50
|0.20
|0.7
|33.3
|29.9
|73.9
|0.2
|2.4
|T. Bickerstaff
|31
|18.8
|5.2
|5.6
|1.2
|0.90
|0.50
|1.4
|49.3
|0.0
|60.0
|2.1
|3.6
|C. Kelley III
|28
|15
|3.0
|1.0
|1.3
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|34.1
|28.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Hand Jr.
|2
|7
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|A. Mighty
|14
|4.3
|0.8
|1.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|29.4
|0.4
|0.6
|A. Kenny
|3
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Atiyeh
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Q. Pemberton
|5
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|31
|0.0
|66.3
|35.4
|12.5
|6.50
|3.70
|12.5
|43.5
|32.0
|72.5
|9.3
|23.8
-
13MASS
12RICH0
0142 O/U
-2.5
11:30am ESP+
-
13GT
12FSU0
0145.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ACCN
-
15LCHI
10JOES0
0142.5 O/U
-2
2:00pm ESP+
-
9ABIL
8CABP0
0141 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
15LOU
10BC0
0134.5 O/U
-6
4:30pm ACCN
-
14URI
11LAS0
0138 O/U
-2
4:30pm ESP+
-
9CAN
8MTSM0
0135.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP+
-
12UTA
5GRCN0
0133 O/U
-8.5
5:00pm
-
3NH
2LOW0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
8MCNS
1TXCC0
0147 O/U
-9.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
5BING
1UVM0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
2FDU
1MRMK0
0138 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP2
-
4UNCW
2COC0
0139.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm CBSSN
-
14ND
11VT0
0144 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
4NKY
3CLST0
0127 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
10SPU
7FAIR0
0123.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
9NAU
4MONT0
0141 O/U
-4.5
8:30pm ESPU
-
9CSN
8CSUB0
0123 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
2GONZ
1SMC0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
11MRST
6MAN0
0133.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP+
-
3NDST
1ORU0
0154 O/U
-10
9:00pm ESP2
-
7UNO
2NW ST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP+
-
10UTRGV
7TRLST0
0146.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm
-
11UTU
6SFA0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm
-
3WEB
2MTST0
0130.5 O/U
-6
11:00pm ESP2
-
10CP
7LBSU0
0136.5 O/U
-9
11:30pm ESP+