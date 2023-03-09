Top of ACC's top players clash as Wake Forest faces Miami
Will the real Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year please stand up?
That question is appropriate now because ninth-seeded Wake Forest, led by Tyree Appleby, is set to challenge top-seeded Miami, powered by Isaiah Wong, on Thursday in quarterfinal game at the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.
Wong is the ACC Player of the Year as voted on by the league. Appleby is the ACC Player of the Year as selected by the Associated Press.
Miami, which shared the ACC regular-season championship with Virginia, is ranked 14th in the nation. The Hurricanes (24-6), who received a double bye, are the top-seeded team in their conference tournament -- regardless of league -- for the second time. They won the 2013 ACC tourney as the No. 1 seed.
Wake Forest (19-13) played on Wednesday, defeating Syracuse 77-74 when Davien Williamson sank a last-second 3-pointer.
"I had the confidence to knock it down," Williamson said of his game-winning shot from the right elbow, "and I did."
It was Wake Forest's first ACC tournament win since 2017.
Appleby, who posted 15 points and a game-high 12 assists against the Orange, had a stellar regular season. He led the ACC in scoring (18.8 points per game), assists (6.3 per game) and minutes (36.5). He also ranked sixth nationally in assists.
Wong led Miami in scoring (15.1), assists (3.4) and steals (1.4). He shot 82.9 percent from the foul line.
Aside from Wong, Miami teammates Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier made the All-ACC second and third team, respectively.
Miller tied for second in the voting for the league's most improved player. He averaged 15.1 points while ranking sixth in the ACC in field-goal percentage (.540).
Omier averaged 14.1 points and paced Miami in field-goal percentage (.590, second in the ACC), rebounds (10.0 per game), double-doubles (13) and blocks (1.3).
"I'm so proud of all our All-ACC honorees," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. "They are fantastic representatives of our program."
Larranaga, who finished second in the voting for ACC Coach of the Year, has also received stellar performances this season from Nijel Pack, who topped the squad with 69 3-pointers. Pack is averaging 13.4 points while shooting 87.2 percent from the foul line and 40.6 percent from 3-point range.
Wake Forest, which is 0-3 against Miami over the past two years, relies heavily on its starting five of Appleby, Williamson, Cameron Hildreth, Andrew Carr and Bobi Klintman.
Carr and Klintman, who are both 6-foot-10, are the only Demon Deacons starters taller than 6-4.
Wake Forest got just three bench points on Wednesday -- all of them from Lucas Taylor -- and it will be interesting to see if the Demon Deacons wear down against the well-rested Hurricanes, who haven't played since Saturday.
When Wake Forest visited Miami on Feb. 18 -- a 96-87 win for the Hurricanes -- Wong had 27 points and Pack added 24.
The Demon Deacons had six players score in double figures but no one with more than Appleby's 15 points. Appleby, though, committed 12 turnovers in that contest.
Since that game, Wake Forest lost starting wing Damari Monsanto for the rest of the season due to a left knee injury. He was the team's second-leading scorer at 13.3 points per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|9 Wake Forest 19-13
|76.8 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|1 Miami (Fla.) 24-6
|79.6 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Appleby
|32
|36.5
|18.7
|3.4
|6.5
|1.80
|0.10
|3.4
|43.2
|36.2
|82.9
|0.4
|3
|D. Monsanto
|27
|24.1
|13.3
|3.6
|0.6
|1.00
|0.30
|1.1
|42.5
|40.5
|86.8
|0.3
|3.4
|C. Hildreth
|32
|31.3
|12.2
|5.3
|2.7
|1.30
|0.20
|2.2
|46.2
|31.0
|74.4
|1
|4.3
|A. Carr
|32
|31.5
|10.9
|5.9
|1.2
|1.00
|0.90
|1.4
|49.3
|32.4
|77.3
|1.6
|4.3
|D. Williamson
|30
|26.2
|8.6
|1.9
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|38.5
|38.5
|89.5
|0.3
|1.7
|M. Marsh
|29
|18.2
|6.1
|4.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|87.9
|0.0
|41.9
|1.1
|3.3
|B. Klintman
|32
|20.2
|5.3
|4.3
|0.8
|0.50
|0.50
|1.0
|41.3
|35.6
|75.8
|1
|3.3
|J. Ituka
|6
|8.5
|3.0
|1.2
|0.8
|0.00
|0.20
|1.7
|33.3
|33.3
|87.5
|0.3
|0.8
|D. Bradford
|26
|10
|2.5
|2.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.50
|0.7
|75.7
|0.0
|34.5
|0.8
|1.3
|L. Taylor
|11
|12.5
|2.4
|1.1
|1.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.7
|29.0
|42.1
|0.0
|0.1
|1
|Z. Keller
|17
|10.7
|2.3
|1.5
|0.2
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|36.1
|20.0
|64.3
|0.6
|0.9
|G. van Beveren
|3
|1.7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|R. Kennah
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Dunn
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|O. Kmety
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|X. Xu
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|32
|0.0
|76.8
|37.3
|13.4
|6.10
|2.60
|12.2
|46.2
|36.4
|75.1
|8.2
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Wong
|30
|33.4
|15.9
|4.4
|3.4
|1.40
|0.50
|2.0
|44.2
|38.1
|82.9
|1.1
|3.3
|J. Miller
|30
|34.4
|15.1
|6.1
|2.6
|1.30
|0.30
|1.4
|54.0
|35.4
|80.0
|2.1
|4
|N. Omier
|30
|29.4
|14.1
|10.0
|1.3
|1.00
|1.30
|2.1
|59.0
|33.3
|71.2
|3.7
|6.3
|N. Pack
|28
|31.2
|13.4
|2.6
|2.5
|1.00
|0.10
|1.8
|43.6
|40.6
|87.2
|0.6
|2
|W. Poplar
|30
|22.8
|8.2
|3.2
|1.4
|1.20
|0.30
|1.2
|47.9
|41.6
|88.9
|0.4
|2.7
|B. Joseph
|30
|20.7
|5.3
|2.2
|2.1
|0.60
|0.40
|1.3
|41.9
|37.8
|76.5
|0.3
|1.9
|H. Beverly
|30
|12.6
|3.9
|1.2
|1.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|48.2
|29.4
|80.0
|0.1
|1.1
|A. Walker
|30
|9.7
|2.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|45.1
|11.1
|64.7
|0.4
|0.8
|C. Watson
|10
|3.6
|1.7
|0.5
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|35.3
|42.9
|40.0
|0.2
|0.3
|A. Casey
|25
|6.4
|1.0
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.1
|38.1
|12.5
|66.7
|0.4
|0.8
|F. Aire
|13
|2.9
|0.7
|0.6
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|42.9
|0.0
|42.9
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Robinson
|6
|2.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|F. Gkogkos
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Jovanovich
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|79.6
|37.5
|15.0
|7.40
|3.30
|11.5
|48.5
|37.2
|78.0
|10.5
|24.3
-
8M-OH
1TOL0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00am ESP+
-
8DAV
1VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
11:30am USA
-
9RUTG
8MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm BTN
-
8SJU
1MARQ0
0161.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm FS1
-
9WAKE
1MIA0
0156 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
9ECU
8USF0
0141.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm ESPU
-
5ISU
4BAY0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
12:30pm ESPN
-
9MSST
8FLA0
0130.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5OHIO
4BALL0
0151 O/U
PK
1:30pm ESP+
-
5GMU
4STL0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm USA
-
13OSU
5IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5PITT
4DUKE0
0138.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm ESP2
-
5PROV
4CONN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FS1
-
10SMU
7UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPU
-
8CABP
1SHOU0
0124.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm
-
9COLO
1UCLA0
0133 O/U
-9
3:00pm PACN
-
8COLST
1SDSU0
0136 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
8CSUB
1UCI0
0127.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
6PVAM
3JAST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
8WVU
1KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESPN
-
13MISS
5TENN0
0128 O/U
-11.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7NIU
2KENT0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
5GRCN
4SEA0
0136 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
10JOES
2DAY0
0135 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm USA
-
5HAW
4CSUF0
0126 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
5SJSU
4NEV0
0130.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5WSU
4ORE0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4UMES0
0139 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
6BUF
3AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10PSU
7ILL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
8WKY
1FAU0
0140 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10ARK
7AUB0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
5CHAR
4MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
10DEP
2XAV0
0152.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm FS1
-
11MRST
3QUIN0
0136 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
7OKST
2TEX0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
11TLSA
6WICH0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
7UNC
2UVA0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
11LAS
3FOR0
0139 O/U
-6
7:30pm USA
-
6COPP
3NORF0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
2BSU
7UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10CP
2UCSB0
0125.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
10LT
2NTEX0
0117.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
6MD0
0133.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm PACN
-
7TRLST
2UTVA0
0137 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
5AAMU
4SOU0
0135 O/U
-4
9:30pm
-
14LSU
6VAN0
0142 O/U
-4
9:30pm SECN
-
6NCST
3CLEM0
0148 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESPN
-
5NIAG
4SIEN0
0126.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm FS1
-
6RICE
3UAB0
0155.5 O/U
-13.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6TCU
3KSU0
0148 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP2
-
11UTU
3SUU0
0152 O/U
-5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
3USC0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30pm ESPN
-
6NMEX
3UTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6UCD
3UCRV0
0144 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESP+