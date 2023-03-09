West Virginia aims to bolster NCAA resume vs. No. 3 Kansas
Although it finished eighth in the Big 12 Conference, West Virginia generally is considered to make the NCAA Tournament field that will be announced on Sunday night.
The Mountaineers (19-13) can make it a sure bet Thursday afternoon by beating top-seeded and third-ranked Kansas (25-6) in the Big 12 quarterfinals in Kansas City, Mo.
West Virginia opened the conference tournament Wednesday night with a 78-62 thumping of ninth-seeded Texas Tech. The Mountaineers established a 43-35 halftime lead and then clamped down on the Red Raiders to put the game away.
The Mountaineers limited Texas Tech to 7-of-30 shooting from the field in the second half, enabling them to win comfortably despite hitting just 40.9 percent from the floor on the night. The result was the 934th career win for veteran coach Bob Huggins.
With the announcement of Jim Boeheim's retirement Wednesday after 47 years at Syracuse, that makes Huggins the winningest active coach in Division I.
"It means I'm old," the 69-year-old Huggins said. "No, I'm not old. I'm getting older."
In Huggins' case, don't confuse old with gentler or milder. The ferocious competitor who took West Virginia and Cincinnati to Final Fours nearly 20 years apart showed a bit of that side after a 76-74 loss at Kansas on Feb. 25 when he said that he would blast the selection committee if it left the Mountaineers out of the 68-team field.
West Virginia has won three games in a row, including a road victory over Iowa State last week. The Mountaineers received a game-high 20 points Wednesday night from Kedrian Johnson and 18 from leading scorer Erik Stevenson, who also provided six assists.
Stevenson's average of 15.6 points per game leads four West Virginia players in double figures.
Meanwhile, Kansas is coming off a rare clunker, a 75-59 loss Saturday in its regular-season finale at Texas. Jayhawks coach Bill Self mused that his team really wasn't one on that day.
"I thought we played like we were on islands today," he said. "We've got a pretty decent team, but we're pretty good only when we really play together, play as a unit. And today, we played more as individuals. Because Texas did some good things to take us out of stuff."
The Jayhawks made just 36.2 percent of their field-goal attempts, getting little from anyone besides Jalen Wilson's 23 points and 10 rebounds. And the Big 12 Player of the Year wasn't efficient, hitting just 7 of 18 attempts from the field.
Self said Wilson was a deserving choice for the top award in what has been considered the nation's top conference by far.
"He's shown me something each and every year that I may not have known he had in him," Self said. "He's taking it to a whole new level each and every year, and that makes it special."
Wilson finished the regular season as the league's top scorer (19.7) and rebounder (8.4).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|8 West Virginia 19-13
|76.8 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|13.2 APG
|1 Kansas 25-6
|75.6 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|16.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Stevenson
|32
|25.9
|15.6
|3.5
|2.5
|1.10
|0.10
|2.3
|43.9
|39.0
|79.6
|0.5
|3
|T. Mitchell
|32
|29.8
|11.7
|5.4
|1.8
|0.80
|0.60
|2.2
|47.2
|38.0
|78.7
|1.4
|4.1
|K. Johnson
|31
|28.7
|11.3
|2.2
|3.2
|1.80
|0.10
|2.2
|40.2
|30.2
|83.4
|0.6
|1.6
|E. Matthews Jr.
|30
|29.5
|10.4
|3.9
|1.2
|0.60
|0.50
|1.0
|47.3
|32.1
|80.3
|1.2
|2.8
|J. Toussaint
|32
|21.4
|9.4
|2.8
|2.6
|0.80
|0.00
|1.6
|37.2
|31.3
|78.8
|0.6
|2.2
|J. Bell Jr.
|32
|19
|5.1
|5.3
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|1.3
|55.6
|0.0
|61.4
|2.5
|2.9
|S. Wilson
|32
|13.2
|4.3
|0.9
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|38.5
|40.5
|80.0
|0.4
|0.5
|M. Wague
|28
|10.6
|4.1
|3.1
|0.3
|0.40
|0.50
|0.7
|74.2
|0.0
|53.3
|1.7
|1.4
|J. Okonkwo
|29
|10.5
|2.5
|3.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.70
|0.4
|56.8
|0.0
|61.1
|1
|2
|K. Johnson
|28
|10.5
|2.1
|1.0
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|56.5
|20.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|J. Harris
|17
|6.5
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|35.7
|31.3
|83.3
|0.3
|0.6
|J. King
|8
|3.4
|1.5
|0.6
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.5
|P. Suemnick
|19
|5.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.1
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|57.1
|66.7
|20.0
|0.5
|0.7
|J. Davis
|6
|1.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|32
|0.0
|76.8
|36.3
|13.2
|6.70
|3.10
|13.0
|45.4
|35.2
|74.3
|11.3
|22.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wilson
|31
|35.2
|19.7
|8.4
|2.5
|0.90
|0.50
|2.3
|41.6
|33.5
|78.0
|1.5
|6.8
|G. Dick
|31
|32.4
|14.3
|4.9
|1.6
|1.50
|0.30
|1.3
|44.2
|40.6
|85.2
|0.9
|4
|K. McCullar Jr.
|30
|31.4
|11.1
|7.3
|2.4
|2.10
|0.70
|2.2
|43.5
|28.6
|77.1
|1.3
|5.9
|K. Adams Jr.
|31
|27
|10.5
|4.5
|1.9
|0.80
|0.80
|1.6
|62.6
|0.0
|61.1
|2.2
|2.2
|D. Harris Jr.
|31
|33.9
|8.6
|2.5
|6.3
|2.00
|0.40
|1.8
|46.6
|43.1
|61.8
|0.7
|1.8
|J. Yesufu
|30
|11.7
|3.7
|1.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|34.7
|27.9
|76.9
|0
|1
|B. Pettiford Jr.
|27
|12.6
|2.5
|1.2
|1.6
|0.20
|0.00
|1.2
|58.8
|33.3
|66.7
|0.3
|0.9
|E. Udeh Jr.
|25
|8
|2.5
|1.8
|0.3
|0.70
|0.60
|0.4
|82.4
|0.0
|43.8
|0.7
|1.1
|M. Rice
|21
|7.1
|2.3
|1.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|41.3
|15.4
|66.7
|0.5
|0.5
|C. Martin
|4
|2.5
|1.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Z. Clemence
|18
|5.8
|1.4
|1.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.4
|32.3
|20.0
|33.3
|0.4
|0.9
|M. Jankovich
|10
|1.8
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|71.4
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Ejiofor
|22
|5.4
|1.3
|1.8
|0.2
|0.10
|0.60
|0.5
|63.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|1.1
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|2
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|D. Wilhite
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|31
|0.0
|75.6
|39.1
|16.9
|8.70
|3.90
|12.2
|46.4
|34.8
|72.4
|9.9
|26.4
-
8M-OH
1TOL0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00am ESP+
-
8DAV
1VCU0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
11:30am USA
-
9RUTG
8MICH0
0132.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm BTN
-
8SJU
1MARQ0
0161.5 O/U
-9
12:00pm FS1
-
9WAKE
1MIA0
0156 O/U
-7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
9ECU
8USF0
0141.5 O/U
-3
12:30pm ESPU
-
5ISU
4BAY0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
12:30pm ESPN
-
9MSST
8FLA0
0130.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm SECN
-
5OHIO
4BALL0
0151 O/U
PK
1:30pm ESP+
-
5GMU
4STL0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm USA
-
13OSU
5IOWA0
0153.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5PITT
4DUKE0
0138.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm ESP2
-
5PROV
4CONN0
0143.5 O/U
-7
2:30pm FS1
-
10SMU
7UCF0
0137.5 O/U
-8
2:30pm ESPU
-
8CABP
1SHOU0
0124.5 O/U
-6
3:00pm
-
9COLO
1UCLA0
0133 O/U
-9
3:00pm PACN
-
8COLST
1SDSU0
0136 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
8CSUB
1UCI0
0127.5 O/U
-13
3:00pm ESP+
-
6PVAM
3JAST0
0133.5 O/U
+2
3:00pm
-
8WVU
1KAN0
0149 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm ESPN
-
13MISS
5TENN0
0128 O/U
-11.5
3:30pm SECN
-
7NIU
2KENT0
0141.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
5GRCN
4SEA0
0136 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
10JOES
2DAY0
0135 O/U
-10.5
5:00pm USA
-
5HAW
4CSUF0
0126 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
5SJSU
4NEV0
0130.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
5WSU
4ORE0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm PACN
-
5MORG
4UMES0
0139 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
6BUF
3AKR0
0146.5 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10PSU
7ILL0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:30pm BTN
-
8WKY
1FAU0
0140 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm ESP+
-
10ARK
7AUB0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm SECN
-
5CHAR
4MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
10DEP
2XAV0
0152.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm FS1
-
11MRST
3QUIN0
0136 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
7OKST
2TEX0
0142 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
11TLSA
6WICH0
0139 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESPU
-
7UNC
2UVA0
0129 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
11LAS
3FOR0
0139 O/U
-6
7:30pm USA
-
6COPP
3NORF0
0150.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
2BSU
7UNLV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
10CP
2UCSB0
0125.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
10LT
2NTEX0
0117.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESP+
-
14MINN
6MD0
0133.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
10STAN
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm PACN
-
7TRLST
2UTVA0
0137 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
5AAMU
4SOU0
0135 O/U
-4
9:30pm
-
14LSU
6VAN0
0142 O/U
-4
9:30pm SECN
-
6NCST
3CLEM0
0148 O/U
PK
9:30pm ESPN
-
5NIAG
4SIEN0
0126.5 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESP+
-
6NOVA
3CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-5
9:30pm FS1
-
6RICE
3UAB0
0155.5 O/U
-13.5
9:30pm ESP+
-
6TCU
3KSU0
0148 O/U
+2
9:30pm ESP2
-
11UTU
3SUU0
0152 O/U
-5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
3USC0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30pm ESPN
-
6NMEX
3UTST0
0158 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
6UCD
3UCRV0
0144 O/U
-3
11:30pm ESP+