Ohio State eyes another upset, faces Michigan State in Big Ten
Few people outside the Ohio State program likely thought the Buckeyes would see Michigan State again after the Spartans defeated them Sunday in the regular-season finale.
The 84-78 win helped Michigan State (19-11) earn the No. 4 seed and a double-bye to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament in Chicago.
In order for the Buckeyes (15-18) to get there they would have needed to beat No. 12 Wisconsin on Wednesday, which they did (65-57), and upset No. 5 Iowa on Thursday, which they also did (73-69), to become just the third No. 13 seed to reach the quarters in tourney history, joining Penn State in 2015 and Nebraska four years later.
Ohio State will play the Spartans on Friday with a chance to be the first No. 13 to reach the semifinals. The winner plays either Rutgers (9) or Purdue (1) on Saturday.
It's a remarkable turnaround for an Ohio State team that lost 14 of 15 games before a modest two straight wins -- a streak, if you will -- that was snapped Sunday.
"Our guys really fought today and they fought yesterday," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said after the Iowa game. "They fought for the last couple of weeks.
"When a team falls apart, it's on everybody. When a team stays together it's on the players. They found a way. It's just fun. I'm glad they're enjoying it."
While Michigan State knows it's a lock for the NCAA Tournament, the only way the Buckeyes can make it is to win the conference championship, meaning five wins in five days.
Still, Spartans coach Tom Izzo is confident his players want the challenge of competing for a seventh tournament title.
"I don't mind putting that pressure on us. Normally, I would downplay it. I do think we are (ready)," he said. "I said what I said and I still believe it: I still think this team is good enough to make a run. And that's putting myself out there a little bit, but I don't always say it."
-- Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|13 Ohio State 15-18
|72.8 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|11.6 APG
|4 Michigan State 19-11
|70.6 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sensabaugh
|33
|24.4
|16.3
|5.4
|1.2
|0.50
|0.40
|2.0
|48.2
|40.5
|83.0
|1.3
|4.1
|J. Sueing
|33
|29.8
|12.2
|5.4
|1.8
|0.70
|0.40
|1.8
|43.3
|25.6
|73.7
|1.8
|3.5
|Z. Key
|25
|24.8
|10.8
|7.5
|0.8
|0.60
|1.00
|1.4
|54.7
|29.2
|65.9
|3
|4.5
|B. Thornton
|33
|30.3
|10.3
|2.7
|2.5
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|46.4
|37.7
|76.3
|0.2
|2.5
|S. McNeil
|33
|28.9
|10.0
|1.9
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|43.8
|38.2
|88.9
|0.3
|1.6
|R. Gayle Jr.
|33
|15.5
|3.8
|1.5
|0.9
|0.60
|0.30
|0.7
|40.3
|32.5
|82.4
|0.2
|1.3
|T. Holden
|25
|13.8
|3.8
|2.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|47.8
|46.2
|85.7
|0.6
|1.8
|I. Likekele
|30
|22
|3.8
|4.2
|2.7
|0.80
|0.20
|1.0
|39.0
|30.0
|46.9
|1
|3.2
|F. Okpara
|33
|14.7
|3.8
|3.5
|0.2
|0.40
|1.20
|0.5
|58.7
|33.3
|62.5
|1.3
|2.2
|E. Brown III
|20
|10.3
|2.1
|1.4
|0.2
|0.50
|0.30
|0.4
|50.0
|33.3
|60.0
|0.4
|1
|B. Hardman
|6
|3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Etzler
|8
|3.5
|0.9
|1.5
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|37.5
|20.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|O. Spencer
|6
|3
|0.5
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|0.7
|C. Baumann
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|Total
|33
|0.0
|72.8
|39.2
|11.6
|5.30
|3.70
|10.9
|46.3
|36.1
|74.2
|10.8
|25.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Walker
|30
|33.5
|14.8
|2.5
|2.8
|1.20
|0.20
|1.3
|46.0
|42.9
|80.4
|0.3
|2.2
|J. Hauser
|30
|33.7
|14.2
|7.0
|1.9
|0.40
|0.20
|1.6
|48.7
|45.9
|85.9
|1.4
|5.6
|A. Hoggard
|30
|30.5
|12.6
|3.7
|6.1
|0.90
|0.30
|2.5
|41.1
|30.9
|81.6
|0.2
|3.6
|J. Akins
|26
|26.7
|9.6
|3.9
|1.2
|1.20
|0.30
|1.3
|42.0
|44.4
|78.6
|0.7
|3.2
|M. Hall
|19
|25.3
|9.5
|4.2
|1.2
|0.30
|0.30
|1.4
|46.4
|41.0
|87.8
|1.3
|2.8
|M. Sissoko
|30
|21.5
|5.0
|6.2
|0.5
|0.20
|0.80
|1.3
|58.9
|0.0
|64.7
|1.7
|4.5
|P. Brooks II
|29
|14.6
|3.7
|1.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|33.6
|32.4
|60.0
|0.6
|1.2
|J. Kohler
|30
|11.7
|3.3
|3.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.50
|0.6
|51.1
|0.0
|25.0
|1.1
|2
|C. Cooper
|26
|6
|1.5
|0.7
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|69.6
|0.0
|46.7
|0.2
|0.5
|T. Holloman
|30
|9
|1.2
|0.9
|0.9
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|36.8
|27.3
|60.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. Whitens
|18
|4.3
|0.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|D. Smith
|12
|1.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|S. Izzo
|8
|0.9
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|N. Sanders
|7
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|30
|0.0
|70.6
|39.2
|15.0
|4.70
|2.80
|11.0
|45.2
|40.1
|76.4
|8.9
|26.8
-
9RUTG
1PUR0
0127.5 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm BTN
-
4MTSU
1FAU0
0140 O/U
-9
12:30pm CBSSN
-
9ECU
1HOU0
0133.5 O/U
-23
1:00pm ESP2
-
9MSST
1ALA0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
1:00pm ESPN
-
13OSU
4MSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm BTN
-
5TEMP
4CINCY0
0141.5 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP2
-
8TXSO
5AAMU0
0138.5 O/U
PK
3:00pm
-
3UAB
2NTEX0
0124 O/U
-1
3:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
4MIZZ0
0140 O/U
+5.5
3:30pm ESPN
-
5OHIO
1TOL0
0162.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
5NIAG
1IONA0
0135 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPW
-
4UMES
1HOW0
0140.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm
-
10PSU
2NW0
0130.5 O/U
-1
6:30pm BTN
-
4CONN
1MARQ0
0147 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm FS1
-
10ARK
2TA&M0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm SECN
-
4DUKE
1MIA0
0145 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
5ISU
1KAN0
0130 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
7UCF
2MEM0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
3AKR
2KENT0
0134.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm CBSSN
-
3NORF
2NCCU0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
11MRST
10SPU0
0121 O/U
+1
8:30pm ESPW
-
3CREI
2XAV0
0153 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm FS1
-
4CSUF
1UCI0
0130.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
5GRCN
1SHOU0
0128.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
6MD
3IND0
0135 O/U
-1
9:00pm BTN
-
4ORE
1UCLA0
0134.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm PACN
-
6WICH
3TUL0
0152 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
3CLEM
2UVA0
0127.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
3JAST
2GRAM0
0131.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm
-
5SJSU
1SDSU0
0127.5 O/U
-8.5
9:30pm CBSSN
-
6TCU
2TEX0
0147 O/U
-2.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
6VAN
3UK0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm SECN
-
3SUU
2UTVA0
0151 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm
-
6ASU
2ARIZ0
0154.5 O/U
-8
11:30pm ESPN
-
3UCRV
2UCSB0
0135 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESPU