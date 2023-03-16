Pegues' 3 gives No. 13 seed Furman 68-67 win over Virginia
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) JP Pegues made a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining, and No. 13 seed Furman completed a rally from a 12-point second-half deficit to hand fourth-seeded Virginia another first-round NCAA Tournament loss, 68-67 on Thursday.
Making their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 43 years, the Paladins (28-7) advanced to the second round in the South Region, where they will play either fifth-seeded San Diego State or 12th-seeded Charleston on Saturday.
“All year we’ve been saying that this team just knows how to win. ... It’s an unbelievable moment,” Furman coach Bob Richey said.
“This game is - interesting might be the word I’d use,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “You feel like, we got it, we got it, and then all of a sudden in a moment’s notice, it changes at the end. That’s tough.”
Furman earned its first tournament berth since 1980 by beating Chattanooga for the Southern Conference title, capping a season-long quest to redeem itself after losing the league’s automatic berth to the Mocs in overtime on a 35-foot buzzer-beater last year.
“I couldn’t help but go back when I saw the shot in the air to a year ago. It’s just a reminder, like we said it all year, count on joy, and you don’t know timing of things. ... This team has persevered, and they did it today,” Richey said. “It’s a microcosm of what they learned, and they just keep reliving the lesson and keep finding ways.”
In the aftermath of last year's disappointment, Jalen Slawson and his best friend, Mike Bothwell, both decided to return for their fifth seasons with the Paladins. Slawson took over the game when Bothwell fouled out with just over six minutes remaining, scoring nine consecutive points to turn a 54-48 deficit into Furman's first lead of the game, 57-54, with 5:02 to go.
Slawson, the Southern Conference player of the year, finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
“I told Mike that we weren’t going to let today be his last time putting a jersey on, and I know if roles were reversed, the same thing would have happened,” Slawson said. “It didn’t have to just be me. But the game was up there for the taking, and these guys told me they believed in me and told me I was being a little bit passive, told me to be a little bit more aggressive.”
Kihei Clark, who starred as a freshman on Virginia’s 2019 national title-winning team, threw a bad pass that Garrett Hien intercepted at midcourt with 7 seconds to go, setting up Pegues’ go-ahead basket, his only 3 of the game.
“As soon as I saw it go into Garrett Hien’s hands, I was like, I want the ball. I feel like those are moments I’ve created my whole life, and I feel like I’m built for,” Pegues said. “I had full belief that it was going in, and it did.”
Reece Beekman’s deep 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim and Virginia (25-8) was eliminated in the first round as the higher-seeded team for the third time in its past four NCAA tournaments - most notably its loss as a No. 1 seed to 16th-seeded UMBC in 2018. Virginia hasn't won an NCAA Tournament game since its 2019 triumph over Texas Tech for the title.
The Cavaliers were also a No. 4 seed two years ago, when they were beaten by 13th-seeded Ohio.
Clark was watching a replay of the errant pass when reporters walked into the locker room after the game. He was aware Virginia had a timeout, but chose not to use it.
What would he have done differently?
“Call timeout, maybe could have threw it to Armaan (Franklin) on the right wing maybe,” Clark said. “He was open. Couldn’t see. It was a good trap.”
Kadin Shedrick led the Cavaliers with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Beekman scored 14 and Isaac McKneely added 12.
Marcus Foster scored 14 points and Pegues and Bothwell both finished with 11 for Furman.
WHAT'S GOING ON
Pegues' shot sent shock waves throughout the tournament.
Gradey Dick was shooting free throws late in the first half in Des Moines, Iowa, when the crowd roared, startling the Kansas freshman. Fans were reacting to the final seconds of the Furman-Virginia game being shown on the center-court video board. Dick made the first free throw, turned around and looked up at the video board to see what the commotion was about, and then sank the second. Another loud roar went up when time expired on the Furman upset, but it didn’t disrupt Kansas' win over Howard because the teams were in a timeout.
UP NEXT
Furman: The Paladins made six appearances in the tourney between 1971 and 1980. Their only other victory came against South Carolina in 1974. Slawson doesn't see any reason why the Southern Conference champions can't win again.
“This team has done a great job making history all year,” Slawson said, “so you know, Saturday is going to be another chance to make history.”
---
AP Sports Writer Eric Olson in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.
---
AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jalen Slawson vs. Kadin Shedrick (Kihei Clark gains possession)
|19:42
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|0-2
|19:25
|Kadin Shedrick blocks Garrett Hien's two point layup
|19:23
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|19:17
|Jalen Slawson shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|19:17
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|19:17
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-4
|19:04
|JP Pegues turnover (bad pass) (Reece Beekman steals)
|18:54
|Kadin Shedrick misses two point layup
|18:52
|Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|18:50
|+2
|Kadin Shedrick makes two point layup
|0-6
|18:34
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|18:32
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|18:12
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
|0-8
|17:51
|+3
|Garrett Hien makes three point jump shot (JP Pegues assists)
|3-8
|17:19
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point jump shot
|3-10
|17:05
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|16:40
|Garrett Hien shooting foul (Kadin Shedrick draws the foul)
|16:40
|Kadin Shedrick misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:40
|+1
|Kadin Shedrick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-11
|16:28
|+2
|Mike Bothwell makes two point layup (Jalen Slawson assists)
|5-11
|16:11
|Mike Bothwell shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|16:11
|Reece Beekman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:11
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-12
|15:57
|+2
|Jalen Slawson makes two point dunk
|7-12
|15:57
|Armaan Franklin shooting foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Jalen Slawson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:57
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|15:28
|Kihei Clark misses two point jump shot
|15:26
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|15:06
|Alex Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|14:45
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|14:43
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|14:38
|Jayden Gardner personal foul (Carter Whitt draws the foul)
|14:26
|Alex Williams turnover (lost ball)
|14:06
|Kadin Shedrick turnover (lost ball) (Mike Bothwell steals)
|13:58
|Reece Beekman blocks Mike Bothwell's two point layup
|13:56
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|13:47
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point layup
|7-14
|13:47
|Ben VanderWal shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|13:47
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-15
|13:33
|Jalen Slawson turnover (double dribble)
|13:14
|Taine Murray misses two point jump shot
|13:12
|Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|13:09
|Kadin Shedrick misses two point layup
|13:07
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|12:41
|Jalen Slawson misses three point jump shot
|12:39
|Ben VanderWal offensive rebound
|12:31
|Carter Whitt misses three point jump shot
|12:29
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|12:17
|Ryan Dunn misses three point jump shot
|12:15
|Reece Beekman offensive rebound
|12:03
|Reece Beekman turnover (lost ball)
|11:45
|JP Pegues misses two point jump shot
|11:43
|Garrett Hien offensive rebound
|11:40
|Garrett Hien misses two point layup
|11:38
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|11:14
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point layup (Kihei Clark assists)
|7-17
|10:54
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|10:32
|Kihei Clark turnover (lost ball)
|10:32
|TV timeout
|10:10
|+3
|Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (JP Pegues assists)
|10-17
|9:35
|Mike Bothwell personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|9:22
|+2
|Kadin Shedrick makes two point dunk (Kihei Clark assists)
|10-19
|9:04
|JP Pegues misses two point jump shot
|9:02
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|8:48
|Kihei Clark misses two point layup
|8:46
|Garrett Hien defensive rebound
|8:35
|Armaan Franklin shooting foul (Alex Williams draws the foul)
|8:35
|+1
|Alex Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-19
|8:35
|Alex Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:35
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|8:07
|Kadin Shedrick misses two point hook shot
|8:05
|Garrett Hien defensive rebound
|7:56
|+3
|Marcus Foster makes three point jump shot (Garrett Hien assists)
|14-19
|7:18
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|7:16
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|7:10
|+3
|Alex Williams makes three point jump shot (Marcus Foster assists)
|17-19
|6:51
|+2
|Isaac McKneely makes two point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|17-21
|6:36
|Kihei Clark shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)
|6:35
|TV timeout
|6:35
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|18-21
|6:35
|JP Pegues misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|6:35
|JP Pegues misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|6:35
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|6:07
|Reece Beekman misses two point jump shot
|6:05
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|5:55
|+2
|Jalen Slawson makes two point layup
|20-21
|5:43
|Kihei Clark misses two point layup
|5:41
|Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|5:36
|Alex Williams shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|5:36
|+1
|Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-22
|5:36
|+1
|Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-23
|5:18
|Ryan Dunn shooting foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)
|5:18
|+1
|Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-23
|5:18
|+1
|Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-23
|4:57
|+2
|Jayden Gardner makes two point layup
|22-25
|4:48
|Ryan Dunn blocks Garrett Hien's two point layup
|4:46
|Paladins offensive rebound
|4:40
|Mike Bothwell misses two point layup
|4:38
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|4:17
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point jump shot
|22-27
|3:53
|Carter Whitt turnover (bad pass)
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:41
|+2
|Isaac McKneely makes two point jump shot (Ryan Dunn assists)
|22-29
|3:27
|Mike Bothwell misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|3:04
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|3:02
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|2:49
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|2:47
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|2:34
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point layup
|22-31
|2:09
|+2
|Jalen Slawson makes two point hook shot
|24-31
|1:54
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|1:52
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|1:42
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point jump shot
|26-31
|1:18
|Marcus Foster blocks Jayden Gardner's two point jump shot
|1:16
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|1:05
|Jalen Slawson misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|0:51
|Mike Bothwell personal foul (Taine Murray draws the foul)
|0:51
|+1
|Taine Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-32
|0:51
|Taine Murray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:51
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|0:44
|Jayden Gardner shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)
|0:44
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-32
|0:44
|JP Pegues misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:44
|Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|0:27
|Reece Beekman turnover (traveling)
|0:02
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:39
|Jalen Slawson misses two point jump shot
|19:37
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|19:31
|Official timeout
|19:18
|Jalen Slawson blocks Reece Beekman's two point jump shot
|19:16
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|19:13
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point jump shot (Jayden Gardner assists)
|27-34
|18:55
|Garrett Hien misses two point jump shot
|18:53
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|18:38
|Marcus Foster personal foul
|18:20
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point jump shot
|27-36
|17:57
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|17:47
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|17:45
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|17:29
|JP Pegues turnover (bad pass) (Reece Beekman steals)
|17:24
|Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|17:22
|Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|17:20
|+2
|Kadin Shedrick makes two point dunk
|27-38
|17:16
|+2
|Mike Bothwell makes two point layup
|29-38
|17:16
|Kadin Shedrick shooting foul (Mike Bothwell draws the foul)
|17:16
|+1
|Mike Bothwell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-38
|17:06
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|30-40
|16:36
|Jalen Slawson misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|Cavaliers defensive rebound
|16:15
|Mike Bothwell personal foul
|16:01
|Kadin Shedrick misses two point dunk
|15:59
|JP Pegues defensive rebound
|15:48
|JP Pegues misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|15:31
|Marcus Foster blocks Reece Beekman's two point jump shot
|15:29
|Kihei Clark offensive rebound
|15:23
|+2
|Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|30-42
|15:22
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|15:22
|TV timeout
|15:09
|+3
|Marcus Foster makes three point jump shot (JP Pegues assists)
|33-42
|14:49
|Armaan Franklin turnover (bad pass) (JP Pegues steals)
|14:35
|+2
|Alex Williams makes two point layup
|35-42
|14:06
|Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
|14:04
|Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|14:04
|Jump ball. Jalen Slawson vs. Kadin Shedrick (Kadin Shedrick gains possession)
|14:04
|TV timeout
|13:45
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point dunk (Reece Beekman assists)
|35-44
|13:29
|+3
|Marcus Foster makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists)
|38-44
|12:58
|+3
|Isaac McKneely makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|38-47
|12:45
|JP Pegues misses two point layup
|12:43
|Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|12:25
|Reece Beekman offensive foul (Marcus Foster draws the foul)
|12:25
|Reece Beekman turnover (offensive foul)
|12:12
|Reece Beekman blocks Marcus Foster's two point layup
|12:10
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|11:53
|+3
|Isaac McKneely makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|38-50
|11:30
|Alex Williams misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|11:09
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|11:07
|Ben VanderWal defensive rebound
|10:54
|Ryan Dunn shooting foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)
|10:55
|TV timeout
|10:54
|+1
|Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-50
|10:54
|+1
|Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-50
|10:33
|Taine Murray turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Slawson steals)
|10:23
|+3
|Marcus Foster makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists)
|43-50
|10:02
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|9:52
|Kihei Clark misses two point jump shot
|9:50
|Alex Williams defensive rebound
|9:41
|Kadin Shedrick blocks Marcus Foster's two point layup
|9:39
|Paladins offensive rebound
|9:33
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|Jalen Slawson offensive rebound
|9:22
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|9:17
|Garrett Hien personal foul (Kadin Shedrick draws the foul)
|9:04
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|8:57
|Jalen Slawson turnover (traveling)
|8:38
|Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|Marcus Foster defensive rebound
|8:28
|+3
|Mike Bothwell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Slawson assists)
|46-50
|7:53
|+2
|Isaac McKneely makes two point layup (Reece Beekman assists)
|46-52
|7:41
|Mike Bothwell misses two point layup
|7:39
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|7:17
|Reece Beekman misses two point layup
|7:15
|Garrett Hien defensive rebound
|6:52
|+2
|Marcus Foster makes two point layup (Garrett Hien assists)
|48-52
|6:25
|Mike Bothwell shooting foul (Kadin Shedrick draws the foul)
|6:25
|TV timeout
|6:25
|+1
|Kadin Shedrick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-53
|6:25
|+1
|Kadin Shedrick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-54
|6:10
|+2
|Jalen Slawson makes two point layup
|50-54
|6:10
|Kadin Shedrick shooting foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)
|6:10
|+1
|Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-54
|5:55
|Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|5:53
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|5:41
|+3
|Jalen Slawson makes three point jump shot (JP Pegues assists)
|54-54
|5:21
|Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|5:19
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|5:02
|+2
|Jalen Slawson makes two point hook shot
|56-54
|5:02
|Jayden Gardner shooting foul (Jalen Slawson draws the foul)
|5:02
|Paladins 30 second timeout
|5:02
|+1
|Jalen Slawson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-54
|4:44
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|Garrett Hien defensive rebound
|4:28
|JP Pegues turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Dunn steals)
|4:24
|Jalen Slawson shooting foul (Ryan Dunn draws the foul)
|4:24
|Official timeout
|4:24
|TV timeout
|4:24
|+1
|Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-55
|4:24
|+1
|Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-56
|4:04
|Kadin Shedrick blocks Marcus Foster's two point jump shot
|4:02
|Paladins offensive rebound
|3:57
|Garrett Hien misses three point jump shot
|3:55
|Marcus Foster offensive rebound
|3:43
|Kadin Shedrick blocks Alex Williams's two point layup
|3:41
|Garrett Hien offensive rebound
|3:35
|+2
|Garrett Hien makes two point layup
|59-56
|3:19
|Garrett Hien personal foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|3:17
|+2
|Armaan Franklin makes two point layup (Kihei Clark assists)
|59-58
|2:56
|+2
|JP Pegues makes two point layup
|61-58
|2:44
|+2
|Kadin Shedrick makes two point dunk (Kihei Clark assists)
|61-60
|2:33
|Kihei Clark shooting foul (JP Pegues draws the foul)
|2:33
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-60
|2:33
|+1
|JP Pegues makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-60
|2:33
|Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|2:16
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|2:14
|Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|2:10
|+2
|Kadin Shedrick makes two point tip layup
|63-62
|2:02
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|2:00
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|1:37
|Garrett Hien shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|1:37
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-63
|1:37
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-64
|1:22
|Jalen Slawson turnover (lost ball) (Kadin Shedrick steals)
|1:21
|Jalen Slawson personal foul (Kadin Shedrick draws the foul)
|1:21
|+1
|Kadin Shedrick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-65
|1:21
|+1
|Kadin Shedrick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-66
|0:58
|JP Pegues turnover (lost ball)
|0:35
|Marcus Foster personal foul (Isaac McKneely draws the foul)
|0:35
|Isaac McKneely misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:35
|Jalen Slawson defensive rebound
|0:27
|Paladins 30 second timeout
|0:23
|Marcus Foster misses three point jump shot
|0:21
|Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|0:19
|Alex Williams personal foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|0:19
|Kihei Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:19
|+1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-67
|0:12
|Kadin Shedrick shooting foul (Garrett Hien draws the foul)
|0:12
|+1
|Garrett Hien makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-67
|0:12
|+1
|Garrett Hien makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-67
|0:04
|Kihei Clark turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Hien steals)
|0:02
|+3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot
|68-67
|0:02
|Cavaliers 60 second timeout
|0:00
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Paladins defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Paladins defensive rebound
|0:00
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Cavaliers 60 second timeout
|0:02
|+ 3
|JP Pegues makes three point jump shot
|0:02
|Kihei Clark turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Hien steals)
|0:04
|+ 1
|Garrett Hien makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:12
|+ 1
|Garrett Hien makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:12
|Kadin Shedrick shooting foul (Garrett Hien draws the foul)
|0:12
|+ 1
|Kihei Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:19
|Kihei Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:19
|Alex Williams personal foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|0:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|67
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|2-12 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|22
|27
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Slawson F
|15.7 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|3.2 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
00
|. Shedrick F
|5.9 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|0.6 APG
|65.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Slawson F
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|K. Shedrick F
|15 PTS
|13 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Slawson
|19
|10
|4
|6/10
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|38
|1
|1
|3
|1
|9
|M. Foster
|14
|5
|1
|5/13
|4/9
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|J. Pegues
|11
|3
|4
|3/9
|1/4
|4/7
|0
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Bothwell
|11
|0
|0
|4/8
|2/3
|1/1
|5
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Hien
|7
|6
|2
|2/10
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Slawson
|19
|10
|4
|6/10
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|38
|1
|1
|3
|1
|9
|M. Foster
|14
|5
|1
|5/13
|4/9
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|J. Pegues
|11
|3
|4
|3/9
|1/4
|4/7
|0
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Bothwell
|11
|0
|0
|4/8
|2/3
|1/1
|5
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Hien
|7
|6
|2
|2/10
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Whitt
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Hughey
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. VanderWal
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Repass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Molnar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|27
|11
|22/56
|10/28
|14/19
|17
|200
|4
|3
|9
|5
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Shedrick
|15
|13
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|29
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|R. Beekman
|14
|5
|5
|4/9
|0/1
|6/7
|1
|37
|2
|2
|3
|1
|4
|J. Gardner
|8
|7
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|A. Franklin
|8
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Clark
|5
|2
|5
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Shedrick
|15
|13
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|29
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|R. Beekman
|14
|5
|5
|4/9
|0/1
|6/7
|1
|37
|2
|2
|3
|1
|4
|J. Gardner
|8
|7
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|A. Franklin
|8
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Clark
|5
|2
|5
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. McKneely
|12
|2
|0
|5/10
|2/7
|0/1
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Dunn
|4
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|T. Murray
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Vander Plas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. How
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Traudt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bond III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|35
|13
|24/54
|2/12
|17/22
|13
|200
|4
|7
|8
|8
|27
-
16TXCC
1ALA69
89
2nd 2:39 CBS
-
12CHAR
5SDSU47
53
2nd 4:24 TRU
-
15PRIN
2ARIZ30
31
1st 0.0 TNT
-
9ILL
8ARK26
34
1st 1:07 TBS
-
9AUB
8IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
6:50pm TNT
-
12ORU
5DUKE0
0146 O/U
-6
7:10pm CBS
-
15COLG
2TEX0
0150.5 O/U
-13
7:25pm TBS
-
10BSU
7NW0
0128 O/U
-2
7:35pm TRU
-
16NKY
1HOU0
0121.5 O/U
-18.5
9:20pm TNT
-
13LA
4TENN0
0135.5 O/U
-11
9:40pm CBS
-
10PSU
7TXAM0
0135.5 O/U
-3
9:55pm TBS
-
15NCAS
2UCLA0
0136 O/U
-18
10:05pm TRU
-
9WV
8MD65
67
Final CBS
-
13FURM
4UVA68
67
Final TRU
-
10UTST
7MIZZ65
76
Final TNT
-
16HOW
1KAN68
96
Final TBS