Kobe Bufkin, No. 3 Michigan face stern test vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt
A spot in the NIT quarterfinals will be on the line Saturday afternoon when Kobe Bufkin, Dug McDaniel and No. 3 seed Michigan visit Tyrin Lawrence and No. 2 seed Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.
Bufkin tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Wolverines (18-15) in their 90-80 first-round win over Toledo on Tuesday. It was Bufkin's third showing of 23 points or more in his last five games, including a career-high 28 scored on Feb. 26 in an 87-79 overtime win over Wisconsin.
Joey Baker (21 points) was 5-for-7 from 3-point range, McDaniel went 4-for-6 and Bufkin added 3-for-6 shooting. McDaniel, a freshman, scored 16 points and added eight assists, one off his season high.
"My offense generates a lot of good things for our offense overall," McDaniel told reporters. "I looked back at last game (two points, three assists in a Big Ten tournament loss to Rutgers) and tried to make a lot of changes for this game."
The Wolverines played without guard Jett Howard, the son of coach Juwan Howard and a likely first-round NBA draft pick. His father said it was injury-related, not a lack of interest in the NIT.
"Jett has been part of the Howard DNA where he knows that he has a passion for the game of basketball," Juwan Howard said. "Since he was younger, when he got injured, he always picked himself up and continued to keep competing. ... He went and saw a foot and ankle specialist and, as of right now, we're going to look at this thing day-to-day, let him heal and then we'll see and go from there. He wanted to be out there for his teammates today. He was emotional, too. Very emotional that he didn't play today."
The Commodores (21-14) have a difference-making guard of their own in the form of Lawrence, who dropped a career-high 25 points, including 16 in the second half, in Vanderbilt's 71-62 first-round victory over Yale.
Teammate Ezra Manjon, also a guard, added 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting.
Like Michigan and most other top seeds in the NIT, Vanderbilt was motivated by a perceived snub from the NCAA Tournament.
"Obviously, we felt like we were a tournament team," Manjon said, per The Tennessean. "And, like, this is our time to prove it."
The programs are meeting for the first time since 2003. Michigan is 6-2 all-time against Vanderbilt but 2-2 at Memorial Gymnasium.
Both schools have won the NIT before -- Michigan in 2004 and 1984, Vanderbilt in 1990.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:27
|Tarris Reed Jr. personal foul (Quentin Millora-Brown draws the foul)
|7:35
|+2
|Tarris Reed Jr. makes two point layup
|22-22
|7:39
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|7:41
|Tarris Reed Jr. misses two point layup
|7:49
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|7:51
|Terrance Williams II misses two point jump shot
|8:09
|+1
|Ezra Manjon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-22
|8:09
|+1
|Ezra Manjon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-21
|8:09
|Tarris Reed Jr. shooting foul (Ezra Manjon draws the foul)
|8:21
|Ezra Manjon defensive rebound
|8:23
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|8:32
|Dug McDaniel defensive rebound
|8:34
|Tyrin Lawrence misses two point dunk
|8:41
|Dug McDaniel turnover (bad pass) (Tyrin Lawrence steals)
|8:48
|Dug McDaniel defensive rebound
|8:50
|Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|8:51
|Commodores offensive rebound
|8:53
|Tarris Reed Jr. blocks Jordan Wright's two point layup
|9:24
|+3
|Dug McDaniel makes three point jump shot
|20-20
|9:36
|Jordan Wright turnover (lost ball) (Jace Howard steals)
|9:36
|Jump ball. Jordan Wright vs. Jace Howard (Jace Howard gains possession)
|10:06
|+3
|Dug McDaniel makes three point jump shot
|17-20
|10:21
|+3
|Paul Lewis makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|14-20
|10:35
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point jump shot
|14-17
|10:47
|Lee Dort personal foul (Jace Howard draws the foul)
|10:47
|Jace Howard defensive rebound
|10:49
|Paul Lewis misses two point jump shot
|11:15
|+2
|Terrance Williams II makes two point layup
|12-17
|11:19
|Terrance Williams II offensive rebound
|11:21
|Terrance Williams II misses two point layup
|11:31
|Paul Lewis turnover (bad pass) (Jace Howard steals)
|11:39
|+1
|Dug McDaniel makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-17
|11:39
|Paul Lewis shooting foul (Dug McDaniel draws the foul)
|11:39
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point layup
|9-17
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|11:56
|Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|12:11
|+2
|Terrance Williams II makes two point layup
|7-17
|12:19
|Terrance Williams II offensive rebound
|12:21
|Jace Howard misses two point jump shot
|12:32
|Terrance Williams II offensive rebound
|12:34
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|12:51
|Wolverines 30 second timeout
|12:54
|+3
|Colin Smith makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|5-17
|13:13
|Joey Baker turnover (bad pass)
|13:33
|+3
|Colin Smith makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|5-14
|13:57
|Joey Baker personal foul
|14:05
|Colin Smith defensive rebound
|14:07
|Joey Baker misses two point layup
|14:12
|+2
|Colin Smith makes two point layup
|5-11
|14:17
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|14:19
|Dug McDaniel misses two point jump shot
|14:27
|Ezra Manjon personal foul
|14:35
|+2
|Tyrin Lawrence makes two point dunk (Jordan Wright assists)
|5-9
|14:55
|Dug McDaniel turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Wright steals)
|15:31
|+2
|Tyrin Lawrence makes two point jump shot
|5-7
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:59
|Hunter Dickinson turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Wright steals)
|15:59
|Jump ball. Hunter Dickinson vs. Jordan Wright (Jordan Wright gains possession)
|16:19
|+3
|Colin Smith makes three point jump shot (Ezra Manjon assists)
|5-5
|16:34
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|16:36
|Dug McDaniel misses two point jump shot
|16:45
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|16:47
|Colin Smith misses three point jump shot
|17:06
|Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|17:08
|Tyrin Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|17:17
|Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
|17:19
|Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|+2
|Ezra Manjon makes two point layup
|5-2
|18:14
|+3
|Youssef Khayat makes three point jump shot (Dug McDaniel assists)
|5-0
|18:31
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|18:33
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|18:41
|Dug McDaniel turnover (lost ball) (Ezra Manjon steals)
|18:46
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|18:48
|Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point layup
|18:56
|Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|18:58
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
|19:09
|Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|Joey Baker defensive rebound
|19:21
|Colin Smith misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot (Dug McDaniel assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|Hunter Dickinson vs. Quentin Millora-Brown (Dug McDaniel gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|22
|22
|Field Goals
|9-20 (45.0%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-6 (50.0%)
|4-9 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|1-1 (100.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|9
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|7
|6
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|2
|5
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fouls
|3
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|2 Michigan 18-15
|73.6 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.4 APG
|3 Vanderbilt 21-14
|72.5 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. McDaniel G
|8.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.6 APG
|37.7 FG%
|
00
|. Smith F
|4.7 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|0.5 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. McDaniel G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|C. Smith F
|11 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McDaniel
|11
|2
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|T. Williams II
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Y. Khayat
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Dickinson
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Baker
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|11
|1
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Lawrence
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Manjon
|4
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Millora-Brown
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Wright
|0
|2
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
-
16SCUP
1INST51
63
2nd 8:08
-
2MICH
3VAN20
21
1st 8:09 ESPN
-
13FURM
5SDSU11
10
1st 13:03 CBS
-
13NALAB
4SUU0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm
-
4CINCY
HOFS0
0150 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
5DUKE
4TENN0
0125.5 O/U
+3.5
2:40pm CBS
-
15SNIND
2SJSU0
0145.5 O/U
-9
3:30pm
-
8ARK
1KAN0
0142.5 O/U
-4
5:15pm CBS
-
14WCU
3CHAR0
0135.5 O/U
-6
5:30pm
-
15PRIN
7MIZZ0
0146 O/U
-6.5
6:10pm TNT
-
9AUB
1HOU0
0132 O/U
-5
7:10pm TBS
-
10PSU
2TEX0
0138 O/U
-5.5
7:45pm CBS
-
7NW
2UCLA0
0126.5 O/U
-7.5
8:40pm TNT
-
8MD
1ALA0
0142 O/U
-8.5
9:40pm TBS