New-look Michigan, St. John's meet at Madison Square Garden
St. John's and Michigan showcased relatively new rosters and succeeded in double-digit victories.
On Monday, both schools may get a better gauge on how the rosters perform when Michigan visits St. John's in New York for a matchup in the Gavitt games at Madison Square Garden.
St. John's (1-0) is making its debut at MSG under new coach Rick Pitino, who said he wanted to play more games there. The Red Storm are playing their first major conference opponent under Pitino, who completely revamped the roster.
After struggling in an exhibition win over Rutgers and a loss to Pace, the Pitino era opened with Tuesday's 90-74 victory over Stony Brook and it was one of the few holdovers leading the way. Joel Soriano, who collected 25 double-doubles last season, contributed 22 points, 11 rebounds along with three blocks and the first two 3-pointers of his college career.
"I think they're learning each other," Pitino said. "They're learning me, I'm learning them."
Daniss Jenkins, who arrived with Pitino from Iona added 17 and eight of St. John's' 21 assists. Chris Ledlum, a Harvard transfer, totaled 16 points and 14 rebounds as St. John's shot 51.5 percent and outrebounded Stony Brook 43-30.
"We just tried to bounce back, man, play our brand of basketball," Soriano said. "At the end of the day, if we're gonna lose games, we're gonna lose by beating ourselves. I thought we were very prepared."
Michigan (2-0) heads to New York after winning by a combined 55 points at home against North Carolina-Asheville and Youngstown State thanks to strong performances from Olivier Nkamhoua and Will Tschetter and Dug McDaniel.
Nkamhoua, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, is averaging 21 points on 78.3 percent (18-for-23) from the floor. He scored 25 points in the season opener and finished with 17 and 10 boards against Youngstown State.
Tschetter, who averaged 2.3 points last year, added 20 against Youngstown State after finishing with eight in the season opener.
McDaniel added 16 points and has handed out 12 assists so far.
"Everybody is doing what they need to do," Nkamhoua said. "We're getting better. We're learning from each game, so that's making me happy."
St. John's leads the all-time series 4-1 and the schools are meeting for the first time since 2000.
- Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|0:03
|Cruz Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|+2
|Terrance Williams II makes two point layup (Dug McDaniel assists)
|48-38
|0:17
|Dug McDaniel defensive rebound
|0:19
|Drissa Traore misses two point layup
|0:37
|+2
|Will Tschetter makes two point jump shot
|46-38
|0:57
|+1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-38
|0:57
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:57
|Olivier Nkamhoua shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|1:07
|Will Tschetter personal foul
|1:08
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|1:10
|Cruz Davis misses two point jump shot
|1:23
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point layup
|44-37
|1:33
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point jump shot (Glenn Taylor Jr. assists)
|42-37
|1:55
|+3
|Olivier Nkamhoua makes three point pullup jump shot
|42-35
|2:17
|Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|2:19
|Chris Ledlum misses two point jump shot
|2:35
|+2
|Nimari Burnett makes two point pullup jump shot (Dug McDaniel assists)
|39-35
|2:44
|TV timeout
|2:55
|+2
|Jordan Dingle makes two point dunk (Joel Soriano assists)
|37-35
|3:06
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|3:08
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|3:18
|Nimari Burnett offensive rebound
|3:20
|Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot
|3:42
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point dunk (Jordan Dingle assists)
|37-33
|4:08
|+3
|Olivier Nkamhoua makes three point jump shot (Nimari Burnett assists)
|37-31
|4:15
|Tarris Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|4:17
|Jordan Dingle misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:38
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point jump shot
|34-31
|4:41
|Dug McDaniel offensive rebound
|4:43
|Dug McDaniel misses two point layup
|4:53
|Chris Ledlum turnover (lost ball) (Tarris Reed Jr. steals)
|4:58
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|5:00
|Dug McDaniel misses two point layup
|5:05
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|5:06
|Tarris Reed Jr. misses two point layup
|5:07
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|5:09
|Terrance Williams II misses two point jump shot
|5:23
|Wolverines offensive rebound
|5:25
|Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|Dug McDaniel offensive rebound
|5:33
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|5:48
|Red Storm 30 second timeout
|5:48
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass)
|6:05
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point stepback jump shot
|32-31
|6:27
|Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|6:27
|Chris Ledlum misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:27
|+1
|Chris Ledlum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-31
|6:27
|Olivier Nkamhoua shooting foul (Chris Ledlum draws the foul)
|6:30
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|6:32
|Joel Soriano misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|Chris Ledlum offensive rebound
|6:38
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:39
|Tray Jackson shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|6:39
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point putback layup
|29-30
|6:40
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|6:41
|Chris Ledlum misses two point layup
|6:58
|Chris Ledlum defensive rebound
|6:58
|Nimari Burnett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:58
|+1
|Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-28
|6:58
|Daniss Jenkins shooting foul (Nimari Burnett draws the foul)
|7:13
|+1
|Glenn Taylor Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|28-28
|7:13
|Tray Jackson shooting foul (Glenn Taylor Jr. draws the foul)
|7:13
|+2
|Glenn Taylor Jr. makes two point layup
|28-27
|7:18
|Chris Ledlum offensive rebound
|7:20
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|7:29
|TV timeout
|7:29
|George Washington III blocks Zuby Ejiofor's two point layup
|7:29
|Zuby Ejiofor offensive rebound
|7:30
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|7:52
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point stepback jump shot
|28-25
|7:57
|Will Tschetter defensive rebound
|7:59
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|Sean Conway defensive rebound
|8:11
|Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot
|8:20
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Tray Jackson steals)
|8:29
|Zuby Ejiofor defensive rebound
|8:31
|George Washington III misses three point jump shot
|8:52
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot
|26-25
|9:11
|+1
|Dug McDaniel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-22
|9:11
|+1
|Dug McDaniel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-22
|9:11
|Simeon Wilcher shooting foul (Dug McDaniel draws the foul)
|9:30
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point pullup jump shot
|24-22
|9:35
|Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
|9:37
|Will Tschetter misses three point jump shot
|10:06
|Chris Ledlum turnover (lost ball)
|10:17
|+1
|Dug McDaniel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-20
|10:17
|+1
|Dug McDaniel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-20
|10:17
|Simeon Wilcher shooting foul (Dug McDaniel draws the foul)
|10:24
|Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|10:26
|Chris Ledlum misses two point layup
|10:29
|Will Tschetter personal foul
|10:43
|Simeon Wilcher defensive rebound
|10:45
|Will Tschetter misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|TV timeout
|10:55
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|10:57
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|Nimari Burnett turnover (bad pass) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|11:09
|Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
|11:11
|Sean Conway misses three point jump shot
|11:30
|+2
|Tray Jackson makes two point layup (Will Tschetter assists)
|22-20
|11:40
|Dug McDaniel offensive rebound
|11:42
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|11:56
|+2
|Sean Conway makes two point floating jump shot
|20-20
|12:15
|Nimari Burnett personal foul
|12:15
|Dug McDaniel turnover (lost ball) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|12:25
|TV timeout
|12:25
|Jordan Dingle turnover (bad pass)
|12:40
|+2
|Terrance Williams II makes two point layup
|20-18
|12:45
|Tarris Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|12:47
|Tarris Reed Jr. blocks Jordan Dingle's two point layup
|13:10
|+2
|Tarris Reed Jr. makes two point layup (Olivier Nkamhoua assists)
|18-18
|13:21
|Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|13:23
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Dug McDaniel assists)
|16-18
|13:50
|Tarris Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|13:52
|Glenn Taylor Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|Nimari Burnett turnover (lost ball) (Glenn Taylor Jr. steals)
|14:20
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot
|13-18
|14:23
|Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|14:25
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|Olivier Nkamhoua turnover (lost ball) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|14:40
|Olivier Nkamhoua offensive rebound
|14:42
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point layup
|15:03
|+2
|Joel Soriano makes two point putback layup
|13-15
|15:09
|Joel Soriano offensive rebound
|15:11
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|15:23
|+2
|Nimari Burnett makes two point dunk (Olivier Nkamhoua assists)
|13-13
|15:42
|+3
|Jordan Dingle makes three point jump shot (Glenn Taylor Jr. assists)
|11-13
|15:47
|Glenn Taylor Jr. offensive rebound
|15:49
|Jordan Dingle misses three point jump shot
|16:06
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Olivier Nkamhoua assists)
|11-10
|16:31
|+3
|Chris Ledlum makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|8-10
|16:45
|Tarris Reed Jr. turnover (traveling)
|16:58
|Chris Ledlum turnover (lost ball) (Olivier Nkamhoua steals)
|17:09
|+2
|Nimari Burnett makes two point reverse layup
|8-7
|17:18
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Tarris Reed Jr. steals)
|17:27
|+1
|Tarris Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-7
|17:27
|Tarris Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:27
|Chris Ledlum personal foul (Tarris Reed Jr. draws the foul)
|17:32
|Terrance Williams II defensive rebound
|17:34
|Chris Ledlum misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|+2
|Nimari Burnett makes two point layup
|5-7
|18:20
|+3
|Jordan Dingle makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|3-7
|18:27
|Joel Soriano defensive rebound
|18:29
|Chris Ledlum blocks Dug McDaniel's two point layup
|18:45
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point floating jump shot
|3-4
|18:53
|Dug McDaniel turnover (bad pass) (Chris Ledlum steals)
|19:10
|+2
|Glenn Taylor Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|3-2
|19:21
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|19:23
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|19:47
|+3
|Nimari Burnett makes three point jump shot (Dug McDaniel assists)
|3-0
|20:00
|Tarris Reed Jr. vs. Joel Soriano (Wolverines gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|0:01
|Cruz Davis misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|+ 2
|Terrance Williams II makes two point layup (Dug McDaniel assists)
|0:12
|Dug McDaniel defensive rebound
|0:17
|Drissa Traore misses two point layup
|0:19
|+ 2
|Will Tschetter makes two point jump shot
|0:37
|+ 1
|Joel Soriano makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:57
|Joel Soriano misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:57
|Olivier Nkamhoua shooting foul (Joel Soriano draws the foul)
|0:57
|Will Tschetter personal foul
|1:07
|Red Storm offensive rebound
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|38
|Field Goals
|18-33 (54.5%)
|15-37 (40.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|20
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|11
|8
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|9
|6
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|7
|Fouls
|7
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Michigan 2-0
|95.5 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|18.0 APG
|St. John's 1-0
|90.0 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|21.0 APG
|Top Scorers
|N. Burnett G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. Soriano C
|9 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|40.5
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Burnett
|21
|2
|1
|8/8
|4/4
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. McDaniel
|10
|4
|4
|3/8
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|O. Nkamhoua
|6
|4
|3
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Williams II
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Reed Jr.
|3
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Total
|48
|18
|9
|18/33
|6/14
|6/8
|7
|0
|4
|2
|6
|7
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Soriano
|9
|4
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Jenkins
|8
|1
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|J. Dingle
|8
|0
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Taylor Jr.
|5
|1
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Ledlum
|4
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|Total
|38
|15
|6
|15/37
|5/14
|3/6
|4
|0
|5
|1
|7
|7
|8