Pitt aims to stay happy at home, welcomes Florida Gulf Coast
In continuing its early-season home stand against Florida Gulf Coast Monday night, Pittsburgh will look for a quicker start than it had its last time out.
The Panthers (2-0) allowed Binghamton to stick around longer than they would've liked in Friday night's 89-60 win, taking a while to find their groove offensively.
The Bearcats were within a basket of Pitt with just under eight minutes to play in the first half, then the Panthers embarked on a 9-0 run over a 1:43 span.
Prior to that surge, Pitt shot 7-of-24 (29.1%) from the field, including missing its initial six 3-point tries.
The Panthers wound up getting it together, leading by as many as 32 points in the final 20 minutes. The defense limited the visitors to a 28.1% field-goal percentage over the same stretch.
"The guys put in the work and if it's not going in a couple of times, you're just gonna keep shooting it," said guard Ishmael Leggett, who finished with 18 points. "It's just constant repetition with us. We just believe in ourselves."
The Eagles (1-1), meanwhile, rebounded from a road loss to Indiana by downing Ave Maria, 80-71, in their home opener Friday night. The contest was knotted at 71 before Keeshawn Kellman scored five in a row - he was fouled on a dunk, converted the free throw, then sank both parts of a one-and-one.
"I'm really happy with how our guys continued to compete even when things weren't going well," Florida Gulf Coast coach Pat Chambers said. "Our big guys ended up really doing a lot to take over the longer the game went on."
Franco Miller Jr. poured in 15 points and was one of four double-digit scorers for Florida Gulf Coast on the night.
Pitt won't hit the road until Nov. 22, when it plays Florida in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn.
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:23
|TV timeout
|7:23
|Franco Miller Jr. shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|7:26
|Federiko Federiko offensive rebound
|7:28
|Jaland Lowe misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|7:39
|Keeshawn Kellman misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|Chase Johnston defensive rebound
|8:00
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|8:08
|Jaland Lowe defensive rebound
|8:10
|Chase Johnston misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|+2
|Jaland Lowe makes two point driving layup
|24-27
|8:37
|+2
|Chase Johnston makes two point floating jump shot (Zach Anderson assists)
|24-25
|8:49
|Carlton Carrington turnover (offensive foul)
|8:49
|Carlton Carrington offensive foul (Cyrus Largie draws the foul)
|9:04
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point hook shot
|22-25
|9:24
|+3
|Jaland Lowe makes three point jump shot (Carlton Carrington assists)
|20-25
|9:46
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point putback layup
|20-22
|9:48
|Keeshawn Kellman offensive rebound
|9:50
|Zack Austin blocks Keeshawn Kellman's two point layup
|9:59
|Zach Anderson defensive rebound
|9:59
|Zack Austin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:59
|+1
|Zack Austin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-22
|9:59
|Rahmir Barno personal foul (Zack Austin draws the foul)
|10:16
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point cutting layup (Rahmir Barno assists)
|18-21
|10:38
|Zach Anderson defensive rebound
|10:40
|Jaland Lowe misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:47
|William Jeffress offensive rebound
|10:51
|Zack Austin misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|Carlton Carrington defensive rebound
|11:13
|Zach Anderson misses three point jump shot
|11:22
|+1
|Zack Austin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-21
|11:23
|Zack Austin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:22
|TV timeout
|11:23
|Andre Weir shooting foul (Zack Austin draws the foul)
|11:23
|Zack Austin offensive rebound
|11:24
|Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|Guillermo Diaz Graham defensive rebound
|11:33
|Andre Weir misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|+2
|Guillermo Diaz Graham makes two point cutting dunk (Jaland Lowe assists)
|16-20
|11:58
|William Jeffress defensive rebound
|12:00
|Chase Johnston misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|Eagles defensive rebound
|12:11
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|12:17
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|12:19
|Isaiah Thompson misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:36
|Panthers turnover (10-second violation)
|12:46
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|12:46
|Andre Weir misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:46
|+1
|Andre Weir makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-18
|12:46
|Jorge Diaz Graham shooting foul (Andre Weir draws the foul)
|12:57
|Jorge Diaz Graham personal foul (Dallion Johnson draws the foul)
|12:59
|Andre Weir defensive rebound
|13:01
|Carlton Carrington misses three point jump shot
|13:11
|+2
|Andre Weir makes two point hook shot
|15-18
|13:33
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-18
|13:33
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-17
|13:33
|Zach Anderson shooting foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|13:48
|+2
|Zach Anderson makes two point driving reverse layup
|13-16
|13:59
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-16
|13:59
|Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:59
|Franco Miller Jr. shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|14:03
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|14:05
|Franco Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|Zach Anderson defensive rebound
|14:14
|Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|Rahmir Barno turnover (bad pass)
|14:55
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point turnaround jump shot
|11-15
|15:06
|Andre Weir personal foul (Zack Austin draws the foul)
|15:07
|Zack Austin defensive rebound
|15:09
|Andre Weir misses two point hook shot
|15:32
|Dallion Johnson defensive rebound
|15:32
|Federiko Federiko misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:32
|Federiko Federiko misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Keeshawn Kellman shooting foul (Federiko Federiko draws the foul)
|15:33
|Federiko Federiko offensive rebound
|15:35
|Zack Austin misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|+3
|Rahmir Barno makes three point jump shot (Cyrus Largie assists)
|11-13
|16:11
|+2
|Carlton Carrington makes two point running pullup jump shot
|8-13
|16:28
|+3
|Rahmir Barno makes three point jump shot
|8-11
|16:40
|Keeshawn Kellman defensive rebound
|16:42
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Carlton Carrington defensive rebound
|16:51
|Keeshawn Kellman misses two point jump shot
|17:10
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point stepback jump shot
|5-11
|17:31
|+2
|Keeshawn Kellman makes two point running dunk (Rahmir Barno assists)
|5-9
|17:50
|+2
|Federiko Federiko makes two point layup (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|3-9
|18:03
|Zack Austin defensive rebound
|18:05
|Zach Anderson misses two point jump shot
|18:21
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Carlton Carrington assists)
|3-7
|18:30
|+2
|Rahmir Barno makes two point pullup jump shot
|3-4
|18:37
|Zach Anderson defensive rebound
|18:39
|Blake Hinson misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:53
|+1
|Zach Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-4
|18:53
|Zach Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:53
|Blake Hinson shooting foul (Zach Anderson draws the foul)
|19:04
|+1
|Carlton Carrington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-4
|19:04
|+1
|Carlton Carrington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|19:04
|Chase Johnston shooting foul (Carlton Carrington draws the foul)
|19:11
|Zack Austin defensive rebound
|19:13
|Rahmir Barno misses three point jump shot
|19:46
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|20:00
|(Panthers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Jaland Lowe makes two point driving layup
|8:22
|+ 2
|Chase Johnston makes two point floating jump shot (Zach Anderson assists)
|8:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|27
|Field Goals
|10-22 (45.5%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|2-11 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|16
|Offensive
|1
|4
|Defensive
|8
|12
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|4
|4
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|8
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|FGCU 1-1
|71.5 PPG
|44.0 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Pittsburgh 2-0
|94.5 PPG
|56.5 RPG
|17.0 APG
|
|45.5
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Barno
|8
|0
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Kellman
|8
|2
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Anderson
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Johnston
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Largie
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Barno
|8
|0
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Kellman
|8
|2
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Anderson
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Johnston
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Largie
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Weir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Dwyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Riemenschneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Vespe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Shackleford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Pina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rivers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|9
|4
|10/22
|2/9
|2/4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hinson
|9
|2
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Carrington
|4
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Leggett
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Austin
|2
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|F. Federiko
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hinson
|9
|2
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Carrington
|4
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Leggett
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Austin
|2
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|F. Federiko
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Diaz Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diaz Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jeffress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Mayhew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Barnes Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Amadou Kante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|16
|4
|9/20
|2/11
|7/12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|12