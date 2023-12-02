Michigan travels to Oregon in long-delayed rematch
Michigan and Oregon will be part of the same conference next season, but the two programs are getting a head start on their Big Ten partnership.
The Wolverines will battle the Ducks on Saturday in Eugene, Ore., in a contest that was initially scheduled to take place in November 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the contest. The two teams did meet in the first part of the scheduling arrangement with then-No. 10 Oregon posting a 71-70 overtime victory over then-No. 5 Michigan on Dec. 14, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
At one point, Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said his program wouldn't reschedule the game and Ducks coach Dana Altman sharply criticized him publicly. Eventually the hard feelings were patched up and Michigan agreed to play the Ducks this season.
Howard underwent a heart procedure in mid-September and recently returned to the team bench. Phil Martelli is still serving as the Wolverines' interim coach while Howard "will transition back to an assistant coach," the school said Thursday night.
Howard was even ejected from Michigan's latest contest, a 73-57 loss to Texas Tech in the fifth-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas that dropped the Wolverines to 4-3.
"Obviously there was a lot of frustration on our side because we were not playing well," Martelli said. "Not because the game wasn't being refereed well, but frustration that we weren't playing well."
Dug McDaniel and Olivier Nkamhoua are performing well for Michigan. McDaniel has team-best averages of 18.4 points and 5.6 assists, while Nkamhoua is averaging 17.6 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds.
Oregon (4-2) lost back-to-back games to Santa Clara (88-82) and then-No. 17 Alabama (99-91) in the Emerald Coast Classic at Niceville, Fla., last week.
Now they start a stretch in which six of their next seven games are at home, beginning with once-elusive Michigan.
"We played them in December of '19," Altman said. "It has been a while. Glad we're playing them. We'll be a little bit short-handed, but we'll have to fight it."
Oregon remains without standout center N'Faly Dante, who dominated in the season opener with 16 points and a career-best 21 rebounds against Georgia but didn't play again before undergoing knee surgery. Another big man, Nate Bittle (wrist surgery), is also sidelined.
Among healthy players, Jermaine Couisnard leads the Ducks with an average of 12.5 points.
Overall, Michigan has won four of its six meetings with Oregon.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:59
|James Cooper offensive rebound
|8:01
|Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
|8:22
|Olivier Nkamhoua turnover (offensive foul)
|8:22
|Olivier Nkamhoua offensive foul (James Cooper draws the foul)
|8:29
|+1
|Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-20
|8:29
|+1
|Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-19
|8:29
|Olivier Nkamhoua shooting foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
|8:37
|Jermaine Couisnard defensive rebound
|8:39
|Jaelin Llewellyn misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|+2
|Jermaine Couisnard makes two point hook shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|19-18
|9:24
|+3
|Olivier Nkamhoua makes three point jump shot (Jaelin Llewellyn assists)
|19-16
|9:42
|Tray Jackson defensive rebound
|9:44
|Kwame Evans Jr. misses two point layup
|9:56
|Keeshawn Barthelemy defensive rebound
|9:58
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point jump shot
|10:03
|Wolverines offensive rebound
|10:03
|Tarris Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:03
|Tarris Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:03
|Jermaine Couisnard shooting foul (Tarris Reed Jr. draws the foul)
|10:03
|Tarris Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|10:05
|Olivier Nkamhoua misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
|10:19
|Jackson Shelstad misses two point layup
|10:26
|Tray Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Jadrian Tracey steals)
|10:58
|+3
|Jermaine Couisnard makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|16-16
|11:13
|Tray Jackson personal foul (Jadrian Tracey draws the foul)
|11:13
|Ducks defensive rebound
|11:15
|Dug McDaniel misses two point jump shot
|11:22
|Tarris Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|11:24
|Kwame Evans Jr. misses two point layup
|11:35
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|11:35
|Dug McDaniel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:35
|TV timeout
|11:35
|Keeshawn Barthelemy shooting foul (Dug McDaniel draws the foul)
|11:35
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point jump shot
|16-13
|12:01
|Jermaine Couisnard turnover (bad pass)
|12:10
|Will Tschetter turnover (offensive foul)
|12:10
|Will Tschetter offensive foul (Kario Oquendo draws the foul)
|12:11
|Wolverines offensive rebound
|12:13
|Kwame Evans Jr. blocks Nimari Burnett's two point jump shot
|12:32
|+1
|Kwame Evans Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-13
|12:32
|+1
|Kwame Evans Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-12
|12:32
|Will Tschetter shooting foul (Kwame Evans Jr. draws the foul)
|12:38
|Jadrian Tracey defensive rebound
|12:40
|Terrance Williams II misses two point layup
|12:46
|Terrance Williams II offensive rebound
|12:48
|Tray Jackson misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|13:05
|Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
|13:29
|+1
|Will Tschetter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|14-11
|13:29
|Mahamadou Diawara shooting foul (Will Tschetter draws the foul)
|13:29
|+2
|Will Tschetter makes two point layup
|13-11
|13:34
|Will Tschetter offensive rebound
|13:36
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|Will Tschetter offensive rebound
|13:44
|Terrance Williams II misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|Wolverines defensive rebound
|14:07
|Terrance Williams II blocks Kario Oquendo's two point layup
|14:18
|Tarris Reed Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|14:22
|Kario Oquendo turnover (lost ball) (Tarris Reed Jr. steals)
|14:42
|+1
|Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-11
|14:42
|+1
|Nimari Burnett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-11
|14:42
|TV timeout
|14:42
|Kwame Evans Jr. shooting foul (Nimari Burnett draws the foul)
|15:13
|+3
|Jadrian Tracey makes three point jump shot (Kwame Evans Jr. assists)
|9-11
|15:33
|+2
|Terrance Williams II makes two point layup
|9-8
|15:41
|Brennan Rigsby turnover (bad pass) (Nimari Burnett steals)
|15:55
|+2
|Dug McDaniel makes two point jump shot
|7-8
|16:13
|+2
|Jadrian Tracey makes two point layup
|5-8
|16:17
|Jadrian Tracey offensive rebound
|16:19
|Jackson Shelstad misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|Brennan Rigsby defensive rebound
|16:24
|Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|16:33
|Nimari Burnett offensive rebound
|16:35
|Dug McDaniel misses three point jump shot
|17:02
|Jermaine Couisnard turnover (bad pass)
|17:29
|+2
|Olivier Nkamhoua makes two point jump shot
|5-6
|17:55
|+3
|Kwame Evans Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|3-6
|18:25
|+3
|Dug McDaniel makes three point jump shot
|3-3
|18:42
|Olivier Nkamhoua defensive rebound
|18:44
|Kwame Evans Jr. misses two point layup
|18:47
|Kwame Evans Jr. offensive rebound
|18:49
|Jermaine Couisnard misses two point layup
|18:54
|Nimari Burnett turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
|19:00
|Mahamadou Diawara personal foul (Tarris Reed Jr. draws the foul)
|19:21
|+3
|Jackson Shelstad makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|0-3
|19:25
|Olivier Nkamhoua turnover (lost ball) (Mahamadou Diawara steals)
|19:42
|Mahamadou Diawara turnover (out of bounds)
|19:44
|Tarris Reed Jr. personal foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
|20:00
|Tarris Reed Jr. vs. Mahamadou Diawara (Kwame Evans Jr. gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|19
|20
|Field Goals
|7-18 (38.9%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|9
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|4
|5
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|1
|5
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Fouls
|6
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. McDaniel G
|18.4 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|5.6 APG
|49.0 FG%
|
00
|. Couisnard G
|12.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.7 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. McDaniel G
|7 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|J. Couisnard G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.9
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|80.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McDaniel
|7
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Nkamhoua
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Burnett
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Williams II
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T. Reed Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McDaniel
|7
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Nkamhoua
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Burnett
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Williams II
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T. Reed Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Tschetter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Llewellyn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Selvala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Khayat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hochberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Washington III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|9
|1
|7/18
|2/9
|3/6
|6
|0
|2
|1
|6
|5
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Couisnard
|7
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Evans Jr
|5
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Shelstad
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Rigsby
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Diawara
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Couisnard
|7
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Evans Jr
|5
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Shelstad
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Rigsby
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Diawara
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tracey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Oquendo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Barthelemy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Bittle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Farnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Zarzuela
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Dante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Reichle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|8
|5
|6/15
|4/5
|4/4
|5
|0
|3
|1
|5
|3
|5