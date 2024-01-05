First Big Ten win up for grabs between Iowa, Rutgers
Only two teams are still chasing their first Big Ten Conference win, and they intersect Saturday afternoon when Iowa welcomes Rutgers to Iowa City.
Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) sits in the conference cellar after losses to Purdue and Michigan in December and an 83-72 defeat at No. 21 Wisconsin on Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes also started 0-3 in conference play last season, then turned it around and make the NCAA Tournament.
"I think we have to look at that as something we've already accomplished," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "We have to play better than we've played these first three games. Lost to three really good teams, but we have to not foul as much, not turn it over as much."
Iowa held a three-point lead with 17:51 to go before Wisconsin pulled away. Tony Perkins shot 8-for-14 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the stripe for a season-high 25 points, but Iowa committed 22 fouls to allow Wisconsin to take 35 foul shots.
Owen Freeman, a 6-foot-10 freshman who has started the past five games, had 14 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
The Hawkeyes meet a Rutgers team finishing a two-game road trip and hungry for something to go right.
Rutgers (8-5, 0-2) fell behind by 17 points in the first half against Ohio State on Wednesday, but Derek Simpson powered the Scarlet Knights' attempted comeback. He had 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, but the gulf was too much and Ohio State held on to win 76-72.
Simpson lost his starting role to freshman Jamichael Davis during December, but with Davis now sidelined by a bone bruise in his leg, Simpson has made the most of his return to the lineup.
"I haven't been a big shot-maker in the past couple games. I got hot a little bit," Simpson said. "I just think if we could have done better on the defensive side, it would've looked better. We're just going to keep getting better and keep growing."
Aundre Hyatt is Rutgers' leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, while Ben Krikke leads the Hawkeyes with 16.5 ppg, but was held to 10 at Wisconsin.
Iowa has won three in a row in the series with a sweep of the 2022-23 regular season and another victory over the Scarlet Knights in the 2022 Big Ten tournament.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+3
|Mawot Mag makes three point jump shot (Jamichael Davis assists)
|34-41
|0:06
|Tony Perkins turnover (traveling)
|0:21
|Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|0:23
|+3
|Mawot Mag makes three point jump shot (Oskar Palmquist assists)
|31-41
|0:40
|+2
|Payton Sandfort makes two point layup (Ladji Dembele assists)
|28-41
|0:53
|+2
|Jamichael Davis makes two point layup
|28-39
|1:10
|Austin Williams defensive rebound
|1:12
|Josh Dix misses two point jump shot
|1:23
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|1:23
|Mawot Mag misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:23
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-39
|1:23
|Even Brauns personal foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|1:47
|Even Brauns turnover (offensive foul)
|1:47
|Even Brauns offensive foul
|1:58
|+2
|Oskar Palmquist makes two point jump shot
|25-39
|2:19
|Austin Williams defensive rebound
|2:21
|Pryce Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|2:29
|Jamichael Davis turnover (bad pass)
|2:36
|+1
|Josh Dix makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-39
|2:36
|+1
|Josh Dix makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-38
|2:36
|Gavin Griffiths personal foul (Josh Dix draws the foul)
|2:48
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|2:50
|Payton Sandfort blocks Aundre Hyatt's two point layup
|3:01
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|3:03
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|3:22
|+2
|Jamichael Davis makes two point layup
|23-37
|3:28
|Tony Perkins turnover (bad pass) (Jamichael Davis steals)
|3:35
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (bad pass)
|3:37
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|3:39
|Jamichael Davis misses two point layup
|4:00
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-37
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|Derek Simpson shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|4:00
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup
|21-36
|4:12
|Josh Dix defensive rebound
|4:14
|Austin Williams misses two point layup
|4:32
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot
|21-34
|4:49
|+1
|Antwone Woolfolk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-32
|4:49
|+1
|Antwone Woolfolk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-32
|4:49
|Josh Dix shooting foul (Antwone Woolfolk draws the foul)
|4:49
|Antwone Woolfolk offensive rebound
|4:51
|Gavin Griffiths misses two point layup
|4:54
|Gavin Griffiths offensive rebound
|4:56
|Tony Perkins blocks Derek Simpson's two point layup
|4:59
|Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|4:59
|+2
|Tony Perkins makes two point dunk (Ben Krikke assists)
|19-32
|5:05
|Austin Williams turnover (bad pass) (Ben Krikke steals)
|5:12
|+1
|Ben Krikke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-30
|5:12
|Ben Krikke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:12
|Gavin Griffiths shooting foul (Ben Krikke draws the foul)
|5:14
|Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|5:16
|Tony Perkins misses two point jump shot
|5:47
|+2
|Derek Simpson makes two point layup
|19-29
|5:53
|Brock Harding personal foul
|5:58
|Derek Simpson defensive rebound
|6:00
|Tony Perkins misses two point jump shot
|6:18
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|6:20
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|6:44
|+2
|Pryce Sandfort makes two point jump shot (Brock Harding assists)
|17-29
|7:10
|+3
|Austin Williams makes three point jump shot (Mawot Mag assists)
|17-27
|7:22
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point layup
|14-27
|7:27
|Ben Krikke offensive rebound
|7:29
|Brock Harding misses two point jump shot
|7:48
|Pryce Sandfort defensive rebound
|7:48
|Mawot Mag misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:48
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-25
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:48
|Dasonte Bowen shooting foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|7:53
|+2
|Dasonte Bowen makes two point layup
|13-25
|7:55
|Derek Simpson turnover (bad pass) (Dasonte Bowen steals)
|8:03
|Derek Simpson defensive rebound
|8:05
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Ladji Dembele's two point jump shot
|8:26
|+2
|Austin Williams makes two point layup
|13-23
|8:44
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|8:46
|Ladji Dembele misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|Noah Fernandes personal foul
|9:12
|Pryce Sandfort defensive rebound
|9:14
|Jamichael Davis misses two point layup
|9:37
|+2
|Ben Krikke makes two point jump shot (Brock Harding assists)
|11-23
|9:54
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-21
|9:54
|+1
|Clifford Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-21
|9:54
|Owen Freeman shooting foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|10:18
|+1
|Dasonte Bowen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-21
|10:18
|+1
|Dasonte Bowen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-20
|10:18
|Antwone Woolfolk shooting foul (Dasonte Bowen draws the foul)
|10:27
|+2
|Aundre Hyatt makes two point jump shot
|9-19
|10:48
|Dasonte Bowen turnover (bad pass) (Oskar Palmquist steals)
|11:06
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|11:08
|Oskar Palmquist misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Brock Harding turnover (bad pass) (Oskar Palmquist steals)
|11:33
|+2
|Antwone Woolfolk makes two point hook shot
|7-19
|11:56
|TV timeout
|11:56
|Ladji Dembele personal foul
|11:57
|Antwone Woolfolk defensive rebound
|11:59
|Ben Krikke misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|12:13
|Jamichael Davis blocks Dasonte Bowen's two point layup
|12:21
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|12:23
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point jump shot
|12:31
|Jamichael Davis defensive rebound
|12:33
|Payton Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|Mawot Mag personal foul
|12:33
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|12:34
|Gavin Griffiths misses two point layup
|12:39
|Gavin Griffiths offensive rebound
|12:41
|Mawot Mag misses two point layup
|12:50
|Ben Krikke turnover (lost ball) (Mawot Mag steals)
|12:54
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|12:56
|Mawot Mag misses two point layup
|12:56
|Mawot Mag offensive rebound
|12:58
|Mawot Mag misses two point layup
|13:03
|Austin Williams defensive rebound
|13:05
|Ben Krikke misses two point layup
|13:15
|Antwone Woolfolk turnover (bad pass) (Tony Perkins steals)
|13:21
|+3
|Payton Sandfort makes three point jump shot (Josh Dix assists)
|5-19
|13:30
|Payton Sandfort offensive rebound
|13:32
|Tony Perkins misses two point jump shot
|13:50
|Gavin Griffiths turnover (traveling)
|14:07
|+3
|Josh Dix makes three point jump shot (Payton Sandfort assists)
|5-16
|14:24
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-13
|14:24
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-13
|14:24
|Ben Krikke shooting foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|14:31
|+2
|Payton Sandfort makes two point layup
|3-13
|14:33
|Payton Sandfort offensive rebound
|14:35
|Owen Freeman misses two point layup
|14:42
|Josh Dix defensive rebound
|14:44
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point layup
|14:49
|Clifford Omoruyi offensive rebound
|14:51
|Gavin Griffiths misses two point jump shot
|14:56
|Jamichael Davis offensive rebound
|14:58
|Clifford Omoruyi misses two point jump shot
|15:08
|Austin Williams defensive rebound
|15:10
|Ben Krikke misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:30
|Clifford Omoruyi turnover (lost ball)
|15:50
|+3
|Tony Perkins makes three point jump shot
|3-11
|15:56
|Ben Krikke defensive rebound
|15:58
|Derek Simpson misses three point jump shot
|16:16
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|16:18
|Payton Sandfort misses three point jump shot
|16:24
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|16:26
|Noah Fernandes misses two point layup
|16:37
|+1
|Payton Sandfort makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|3-8
|16:37
|+1
|Payton Sandfort makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|3-7
|16:37
|+1
|Payton Sandfort makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|3-6
|16:37
|Noah Fernandes shooting foul (Payton Sandfort draws the foul)
|16:47
|Payton Sandfort defensive rebound
|16:49
|Owen Freeman blocks Noah Fernandes's two point jump shot
|17:16
|+1
|Owen Freeman makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-5
|17:16
|Derek Simpson shooting foul (Owen Freeman draws the foul)
|17:16
|+2
|Owen Freeman makes two point layup
|3-4
|17:18
|Owen Freeman offensive rebound
|17:20
|Payton Sandfort misses two point jump shot
|17:35
|+1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-2
|17:35
|Mawot Mag misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:35
|Owen Freeman shooting foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|17:40
|Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|17:42
|Tony Perkins misses two point layup
|17:51
|Mawot Mag turnover (bad pass) (Tony Perkins steals)
|17:54
|Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|17:56
|Tony Perkins misses two point jump shot
|18:17
|+2
|Mawot Mag makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|18:27
|Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|18:29
|Aundre Hyatt misses two point jump shot
|18:39
|+2
|Tony Perkins makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:42
|Aundre Hyatt turnover (lost ball) (Tony Perkins steals)
|18:46
|Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
|18:48
|Ben Krikke misses two point jump shot
|19:05
|Owen Freeman defensive rebound
|19:07
|Mawot Mag misses three point jump shot
|19:25
|Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|19:27
|Clifford Omoruyi blocks Ben Krikke's two point layup
|19:43
|Owen Freeman defensive rebound
|19:45
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Clifford Omoruyi vs. Owen Freeman (Noah Fernandes gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Mawot Mag makes three point jump shot (Jamichael Davis assists)
|0:01
|Tony Perkins turnover (traveling)
|0:06
|Hawkeyes 30 second timeout
|0:21
|+ 3
|Mawot Mag makes three point jump shot (Oskar Palmquist assists)
|0:23
|+ 2
|Payton Sandfort makes two point layup (Ladji Dembele assists)
|0:40
|+ 2
|Jamichael Davis makes two point layup
|0:53
|Austin Williams defensive rebound
|1:10
|Josh Dix misses two point jump shot
|1:12
|Tony Perkins defensive rebound
|1:23
|Mawot Mag misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:23
|+ 1
|Mawot Mag makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|41
|Field Goals
|11-33 (33.3%)
|14-35 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-8 (37.5%)
|3-8 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|10-11 (90.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|22
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|15
|16
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|3
|6
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Mag F
|7.6 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|32.6 FG%
|
00
|. Sandfort F
|13.5 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|2.8 APG
|45.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Mag F
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|P. Sandfort F
|10 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|90.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mag
|13
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|5/8
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Simpson
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Hyatt
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Omoruyi
|2
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|N. Fernandes
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mag
|13
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|5/8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Simpson
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Hyatt
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Omoruyi
|2
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|N. Fernandes
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Woolfolk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Palmquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Griffiths
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Vessey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ogbole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Hayn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|22
|3
|11/33
|3/8
|9/12
|8
|0
|4
|3
|9
|7
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Sandfort
|10
|7
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|B. Krikke
|10
|5
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|T. Perkins
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|J. Dix
|5
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Freeman
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|-
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Sandfort
|10
|7
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|B. Krikke
|10
|5
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|T. Perkins
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|J. Dix
|5
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O. Freeman
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Sandfort
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Brauns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Laketa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kingsbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mulvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hutchison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|21
|6
|14/35
|3/8
|10/11
|9
|0
|5
|3
|6
|5
|16
-
DEP
GTWN32
34
1st 0.0 FS1
-
HOW
NCCU25
35
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
LAS
FOR46
37
1st 0.0 USA
-
7MARQ
HALL39
42
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
LOW
NH31
30
1st 0.0
-
MSST
SC28
30
1st 0.0 CBS
-
PITT
LOU40
34
1st 0.0 CW
-
RUTG
IOWA34
41
1st 0.0 BTN
-
8UNC
16CLEM34
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
6UK
FLA26
27
1st 7:39 ESPN
-
BRY
UMBC0
0
-
COLG
NAVY0
0
-
HC
ARMY0
0
-
LAF
BU0
0
-
MER
VMI0
0
-
MIL
DET0
0
-
SAM
CIT0
0
-
SFU
WAG0
0
-
SJU
NOVA0
0
FOX
-
UGA
MIZZ0
0
SECN
-
WRST
PFW0
0
-
ALB
NJIT0
0
-
AMER
BUCK0
0
CBSSN
-
25AUB
ARK0
0
ESP2
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0
-
CMU
BALL0
0
-
DART
PENN0
0
-
DEL
HOFS0
0
-
DREX
W&M0
0
-
GWEB
HIPT0
0
-
HARV
PRIN0
0
-
JU
STET0
0
-
LEM
FDU0
0
-
LIU
STONEH0
0
-
ME
UVM0
0
-
MCNS
TXAMC0
0
-
MURR
EVAN0
0
-
NCAS
PRES0
0
-
UNCW
TOWS0
0
-
NIU
OHIO0
0
-
23PROV
CREI0
0
FS1
-
STL
GMU0
0
USA
-
TCU
2KAN0
0
CBS
-
TUL
NTEX0
0
ESPU
-
UVA
NCST0
0
ACCN
-
WMU
BUF0
0
-
WV
3HOU0
0
ESP+
-
MIA
WAKE0
0
CW
-
NEB
21WISC0
0
BTN
-
18BAYL
OKST0
0
ESP+
-
CHSO
LON0
0
-
GASO
ULM0
0
-
19JMAD
USM0
0
ESP+
-
UND
NAU0
0
-
ODU
ARST0
0
-
SHU
MRMK0
0
-
TNST
MORE0
0
-
UTA
SFA0
0
-
UTSA
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
GB
OAK0
0
-
ALCN
JAST0
0
-
ALA
VAN0
0
SECN
-
KENT
EMU0
0
-
BC
GT0
0
ESP2
-
BETHEL
SEMO0
0
-
COPP
DSU0
0
-
DUQ
LCHI0
0
CBSSN
-
EIU
UALR0
0
-
ETSU
UNCG0
0
-
FAMU
COOK0
0
-
17FAU
CHAR0
0
ESP+
-
GAST
USA0
0
-
GW
VCU0
0
USA
-
LIP
BELLAR0
0
-
MORG
UMES0
0
-
MOSU
BRAD0
0
-
NORF
SCST0
0
-
STBN
RICH0
0
-
STAN
USC0
0
PACN
-
SUU
UTVA0
0
-
UCD
UCI0
0
-
UNLV
SDSU0
0
CBS
-
VT
FSU0
0
ACCN
-
WINT
SCUP0
0
-
WOFF
WCU0
0
-
LIND
WIU0
0
-
NICH
HOUC0
0
-
APP
TROY0
0
-
FIU
JVST0
0
-
LEH
L-MD0
0
-
MRSH
TXST0
0
-
NDST
EWU0
0
-
PVAM
GRAM0
0
-
QUEEN
KNSW0
0
-
SELA
UNO0
0
-
MTST
SDST0
0
-
LT
SHOU0
0
-
CABP
SEA0
0
-
14DUKE
ND0
0
ACCN
-
IAST
11OKLA0
0
ESP+
-
LIB
WKY0
0
CBSSN
-
22MISS
5TENN0
0
SECN
-
ORST
WASH0
0
PACN
-
UTRGV
ABIL0
0
-
TXCC
UIW0
0
-
UCF
KSU0
0
ESP2
-
AAMU
UAPB0
0
-
TXSO
SOU0
0
-
CHAR
STON0
0
-
ALST
MVSU0
0
-
FURM
CHAT0
0
-
NCAT
ELON0
0
-
NEV
FRES0
0
-
NW ST
LAM0
0
-
PEAY
EKY0
0
-
SIU
ILST0
0
-
UCRV
LBSU0
0
-
UNF
FGCU0
0
-
COLO
ASU0
0
ESPU
-
CCAR
LA0
0
-
DU
NCO0
0
-
HAW
CSN0
0
-
NEOM
IDST0
0
-
OSU
IND0
0
FOX
-
PRST
UMKC0
0
-
SAC
STTHMN0
0
-
TTU
20TEX0
0
ESP2
-
UOP
PORT0
0
-
UTAH
10ARIZ0
0
PACN
-
VALP
UIC0
0
-
WEB
ORU0
0
CBSSN
-
CARK
UNA0
0
-
LSU
TXAM0
0
SECN
-
TNTC
SNIND0
0
-
UCSD
CSUF0
0
-
13COLST
UTST0
0
-
GCU
UTU0
0
-
SMC
LMU0
0
-
SDAK
MONT0
0
-
USD
24GONZ0
0
ESP+
-
CAL
UCLA0
0
PACN
-
CINCY
12BYU0
0
ESP2
-
ORE
WSU0
0
ESPU
-
SACL
PEP0
0
-
UCSB
CP0
0
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
CBSSN