Last of unbeatens, No. 2 Houston faces challenge at Iowa State
No. 2 Houston has been virtually unstoppable but will be tested by Iowa State on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference matchup in Ames, Iowa.
The Cougars (14-0, 1-0 Big 12) rolled past West Virginia 89-55 at home on Saturday afternoon in their Big 12 debut as L.J. Cryer poured in 20 points and Damian Dunn added 14 for Houston. The Cougars, the last unbeaten team in Division I, shot 53.1 percent from the floor and committed just five turnovers as they opened league play with a bang.
"I was excited for our fans, and I was excited for the university," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "For us, we wanted to win, for sure, and there is excitement about playing our first conference game. Now, we're going to play our second one. I just don't spend a lot of time with the hoopla stuff."
Ja'Vier Francis scored 13 points and Jamal Shead dished out 11 assists for Houston. The Cougars were most impressive on defense, allowing West Virginia to make only 32.1 percent of its field goals and hit just 4 of its 23 3-point attempts.
"When we focus on defense, we're gonna get out in transition, make easier shots," Cryer said. "Just being locked in on defense won't give us a reason to doubt the offense. I feel like because today I was defensive focused, that's why the ball was going in."
Nine of Houston's 14 wins have been by 30 or more points.
"Our kids have always had a bit of a chip on their shoulders here," Sampson said. "We've had to get some of our own fans to understand that we're pretty good. Some of them still have not figured it out. Our kids have and our coaches have, and we know who we are, and what we're capable of doing."
The Cyclones (11-3, 0-1) head home after a 71-63 loss at No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday. Iowa State played from behind most of the game before surging to the front with five minutes to play. But the Cyclones allowed Oklahoma to reel off seven straight points and never threatened again.
"That last four minutes we have to be able to hang our hat on what we do defensively -- it's what we do every day," Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "As this team continues to still come together, we're still forming that identity."
Milan Momcilovic, Hason Ward and Robert Jones scored 12 points each for Iowa State. The Cyclones' high-flying backcourt of Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gllbert combined for just 10 points and both fouled out. Iowa State made only 3 of its 16 3-point attempts in the loss, which snapped a six-game winning streak dating to a four-point neutral court setback to Texas A&M on Nov. 26.
"We believe in what we do defensively and we've got to trust it," Otzelberger added. "Because we didn't get timely stops and honestly that's what separates us from winning and losing."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|2 Houston 14-0
|76.9 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Iowa State 11-3
|84.6 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|18.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Cryer
|14
|31
|17.1
|2.6
|2.0
|0.90
|0.10
|0.6
|43.5
|40.7
|86.7
|0.7
|1.9
|E. Sharp
|14
|24
|13.4
|3.8
|1.0
|1.60
|0.10
|1.1
|40.5
|35.7
|85.0
|1.4
|2.4
|J. Shead
|14
|26.8
|9.7
|4.0
|6.2
|2.40
|0.70
|2.0
|45.6
|37.8
|61.5
|0.9
|3.1
|D. Dunn
|14
|19.9
|8.0
|2.4
|0.4
|1.00
|0.20
|1.2
|37.0
|30.3
|63.6
|1
|1.4
|J. Roberts
|13
|22.7
|7.6
|6.8
|1.8
|1.20
|0.80
|0.9
|58.6
|0.0
|58.6
|2.3
|4.5
|J. Francis
|14
|18.6
|6.7
|5.2
|0.1
|0.80
|1.60
|1.0
|60.7
|0.0
|55.6
|2.1
|3.1
|T. Arceneaux
|11
|18.4
|5.5
|4.5
|0.7
|0.90
|0.50
|0.4
|38.6
|28.6
|52.6
|2.1
|2.5
|J. Tugler
|14
|16.6
|4.1
|4.1
|0.4
|1.20
|1.40
|0.4
|59.0
|0.0
|50.0
|2.1
|2.1
|M. Wilson
|13
|13
|4.1
|2.6
|1.2
|1.20
|0.50
|0.4
|39.3
|25.0
|70.0
|0.8
|1.8
|R. Walker Jr.
|12
|12.4
|2.7
|3.9
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.4
|38.5
|33.3
|53.3
|1.6
|2.3
|R. Elvin
|10
|2.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|22.2
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|C. Lath
|11
|2.6
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|76.9
|43.8
|14.1
|11.10
|5.60
|9.1
|44.6
|35.8
|66.8
|15.7
|25.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Lipsey
|14
|30.7
|14.7
|5.9
|6.0
|3.40
|0.10
|2.1
|47.1
|39.6
|66.1
|1.4
|4.4
|K. Gilbert
|14
|29.2
|13.8
|4.4
|4.8
|1.90
|0.10
|2.9
|47.7
|27.3
|69.8
|0.9
|3.6
|M. Momcilovic
|14
|29.6
|13.5
|3.4
|1.0
|0.60
|0.60
|0.8
|48.9
|43.5
|90.6
|0.5
|2.9
|T. King
|14
|21.9
|10.1
|5.2
|1.0
|1.10
|0.30
|1.4
|57.9
|12.5
|78.9
|1.9
|3.4
|C. Jones
|14
|24.4
|9.7
|3.4
|2.0
|1.80
|0.10
|0.7
|39.5
|35.1
|70.6
|0.4
|3.1
|R. Jones
|14
|23.2
|9.6
|5.1
|0.9
|1.10
|1.00
|1.1
|67.5
|0.0
|55.0
|2.5
|2.6
|H. Ward
|5
|17.2
|7.2
|5.0
|0.6
|1.00
|1.40
|0.2
|65.4
|0.0
|28.6
|2.2
|2.8
|J. Paveletzke
|14
|16.4
|5.4
|1.8
|1.9
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|39.3
|40.0
|72.0
|0.1
|1.7
|O. Biliew
|12
|9.3
|3.4
|1.7
|0.4
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|54.5
|0.0
|70.8
|0.8
|0.9
|D. Watson
|13
|7.3
|1.6
|1.3
|0.1
|0.50
|0.30
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|62.5
|0.5
|0.8
|K. Fish
|4
|4.3
|1.5
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|0.8
|C. Kelderman
|8
|1.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0.1
|C. Hawley
|7
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|84.6
|40.1
|18.4
|11.60
|3.10
|10.6
|49.9
|36.7
|69.6
|11.6
|25.6
-
CLMB
COR0
0167 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
HALL
GTWN0
0140 O/U
+7
6:30pm FS1
-
AKR
BALL0
0138 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CMU
EMU0
0138.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
2HOU
IAST0
0132 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
IND
RUTG0
0141 O/U
-3
7:00pm PEAC
-
KSU
WV0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
M-OH
BUF0
0147 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
MIZZ
6UK0
0159.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
NIU
WMU0
0152 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
OHIO
BGSU0
0153 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
URI
DAV0
0143 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
SC
ALA0
0153 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm SECN
-
25TEX
CINCY0
0146 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TOL
KENT0
0152 O/U
-3
7:00pm CBSSN
-
VCU
GMU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
WAKE
FSU0
0151 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
YALE
BRWN0
0137 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESPU
-
SELA
NICH0
0139 O/U
-4
7:30pm
-
OKST
TTU0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICH
LCHI0
0140 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
18BYU
14BAYL0
0154.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
17COLST
BSU0
0145 O/U
+2
9:00pm
-
22CREI
DEP0
0144 O/U
+15.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
11DUKE
PITT0
0146.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm ESPN
-
ND
GT0
0134 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
1PUR
NEB0
0150.5 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm PEAC
-
TXAM
16AUB0
0147 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
VAN
LSU0
0145.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm SECN
-
WYO
20UTST0
0148 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
AF
NEV0
0132 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
UNLV0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
10:30pm FS1
-
19SDSU
SJSU0
0138.5 O/U
+10
11:00pm CBSSN