away team background logo
home team background logo
OKLA
KANSAS

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
OKLA
Sooners
37
KAN
Jayhawks
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Sam Godwin vs. Hunter Dickinson (Dajuan Harris Jr. gains possession)  
19:44 +2 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists) 0-2
19:31   Milos Uzan turnover (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)  
19:25 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (KJ Adams Jr. assists) 0-4
19:07   KJ Adams Jr. blocks Jalon Moore's two point jump shot  
19:05   Sam Godwin offensive rebound  
19:04   Johnny Furphy shooting foul (Sam Godwin draws the foul)  
19:04 +1 Sam Godwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-4
19:04 +1 Sam Godwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-4
18:51   Jalon Moore shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)  
18:51 +1 KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-5
18:51 +1 KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-6
18:33   Otega Oweh misses two point jump shot  
18:31   KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound  
18:15 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists) 2-8
17:52   Otega Oweh misses two point jump shot  
17:50   Sam Godwin offensive rebound  
17:46 +2 Sam Godwin makes two point layup 4-8
17:28   Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:26   Johnny Furphy offensive rebound  
17:09   Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot  
17:07   Jalon Moore defensive rebound  
16:57   Jalon Moore misses two point jump shot  
16:55   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
16:40   Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot  
16:38   Johnny Furphy offensive rebound  
16:31   Javian McCollum personal foul  
16:24 +2 KJ Adams Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists) 4-10
16:06   Javian McCollum turnover (lost ball) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)  
16:02 +2 Johnny Furphy makes two point layup (KJ Adams Jr. assists) 4-12
15:36   John Hugley IV turnover  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:22   Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:20   Javian McCollum defensive rebound  
15:08   Hunter Dickinson personal foul (John Hugley IV draws the foul)  
15:08 +1 John Hugley IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-12
15:08   John Hugley IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:08   Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound  
14:44   Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot  
14:42   Milos Uzan defensive rebound  
14:30   Javian McCollum misses three point jump shot  
14:28   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
14:20   KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot  
14:18   Le'Tre Darthard defensive rebound  
14:09 +3 Javian McCollum makes three point jump shot 8-12
13:51 +2 KJ Adams Jr. makes two point jump shot 8-14
13:18   John Hugley IV misses two point turnaround jump shot  
13:16   KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound  
13:08   John Hugley IV personal foul  
12:54   Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:52   Dajuan Harris Jr. offensive rebound  
12:49 +2 KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists) 8-16
12:49   John Hugley IV shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)  
12:49 +1 KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-17
12:34 +2 Milos Uzan makes two point floating jump shot 10-17
12:34 +2 Parker Braun makes two point alley-oop dunk (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists) 10-19
11:47 +2 Sam Godwin makes two point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists) 12-19
11:43   Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:41   Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound  
11:32   Le'Tre Darthard misses three point jump shot  
11:31   Sam Godwin offensive rebound  
11:31   Parker Braun personal foul  
11:31   TV timeout  
11:27   Javian McCollum misses three point jump shot  
11:25   KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound  
11:00   Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point floating jump shot  
10:58   Otega Oweh defensive rebound  
10:39 +2 Otega Oweh makes two point layup 14-19
10:18   KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot  
10:16   Javian McCollum defensive rebound  
9:48   Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Javian McCollum draws the foul)  
9:48 +1 Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 3 15-19
9:48 +1 Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 3 16-19
9:48 +1 Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 3 of 3 17-19
9:24   Johnny Furphy misses two point jump shot  
9:22   KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound  
9:18 +2 KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup 17-21
9:04   Otega Oweh misses three point jump shot  
9:02   Elmarko Jackson defensive rebound  
8:58   Milos Uzan personal foul (Elmarko Jackson draws the foul)  
8:57 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point turnaround jump shot 17-23
8:27 +3 Milos Uzan makes three point jump shot 20-23
8:13   Hunter Dickinson turnover  
7:57 +2 Javian McCollum makes two point layup 22-23
7:42 +3 Dajuan Harris Jr. makes three point jump shot (Hunter Dickinson assists) 22-26
7:21 +3 Otega Oweh makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists) 25-26
6:57   Johnny Furphy misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Jalon Moore defensive rebound  
6:34   Hunter Dickinson blocks Otega Oweh's two point layup  
6:32   Jalon Moore offensive rebound  
6:28 +2 Jalon Moore makes two point dunk 27-26
5:57   Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot  
5:55   Jalon Moore defensive rebound  
5:43   Hunter Dickinson blocks Sam Godwin's two point jump shot  
5:42   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
5:29   KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot  
5:27   KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound  
5:27   Jalon Moore personal foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)  
5:27   TV timeout  
5:27 +1 KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-27
5:27 +1 KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-28
5:06 +2 Otega Oweh makes two point layup 29-28
5:06   Johnny Furphy personal foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)  
5:06   Otega Oweh misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:06   KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound  
4:39   Otega Oweh blocks KJ Adams Jr.'s two point layup  
4:37   Javian McCollum defensive rebound  
4:33 +2 Milos Uzan makes two point layup (Otega Oweh assists) 31-28
4:17   Jamari McDowell misses three point jump shot  
4:15   Sooners defensive rebound  
3:56   Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Otega Oweh offensive rebound  
3:49   Otega Oweh misses two point layup  
3:47   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
3:29 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point hook shot 31-30
3:07   Milos Uzan misses two point layup  
3:05   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
2:54   Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point cutting layup  
2:52   KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound  
2:43 +2 KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup 31-32
2:41   Sooners 30 second timeout  
2:41   TV timeout  
2:29 +2 Javian McCollum makes two point stepback jump shot 33-32
2:08 +2 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup 33-34
1:49 +2 Javian McCollum makes two point jump shot 35-34
1:39   Le'Tre Darthard personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)  
1:39 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-35
1:39 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-36
1:24   Luke Northweather misses three point jump shot  
1:22   KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound  
1:09 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point turnaround jump shot 35-38
0:44 +2 Rivaldo Soares makes two point layup 37-38
0:33   Hunter Dickinson misses two point turnaround jump shot  
0:31   Le'Tre Darthard defensive rebound  
0:25   Javian McCollum turnover (bad pass) (KJ Adams Jr. steals)  
0:17   Dajuan Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:15   Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound  
0:03   Javian McCollum turnover (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLA
Sooners
29
KAN
Jayhawks
40

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Hunter Dickinson blocks Sam Godwin's two point layup  
19:47   Sooners offensive rebound  
19:42   Otega Oweh misses two point jump shot  
19:40   Johnny Furphy defensive rebound  
19:26 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (KJ Adams Jr. assists) 37-40
19:07 +2 Milos Uzan makes two point layup 39-40
19:07   Johnny Furphy personal foul (Milos Uzan draws the foul)  
19:07 +1 Milos Uzan makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-40
18:57   KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot  
18:55   Otega Oweh defensive rebound  
18:51 +2 Otega Oweh makes two point driving layup 42-40
18:37 +2 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup (Hunter Dickinson assists) 42-42
18:15   Milos Uzan misses two point layup  
18:13   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
18:10 +2 Johnny Furphy makes two point dunk (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists) 42-44
17:50   Javian McCollum turnover (Johnny Furphy steals)  
17:44 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists) 42-46
17:44   Sooners 30 second timeout  
17:44   TV timeout  
17:30   Milos Uzan misses two point jump shot  
17:28   John Hugley IV offensive rebound  
17:25 +2 John Hugley IV makes two point putback layup 44-46
17:09   Johnny Furphy misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Jalon Moore defensive rebound  
16:55   Javian McCollum turnover (traveling)  
16:43   John Hugley IV personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)  
16:38   Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:36   Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound  
16:30   Javian McCollum misses three point jump shot  
16:28   Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound  
16:18 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point hook shot 44-48
15:53   John Hugley IV misses two point layup  
15:51   KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound  
15:45   Johnny Furphy misses two point jump shot  
15:43   Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound  
15:33 +2 Jalon Moore makes two point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists) 46-48
15:23   Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:21   Jalon Moore defensive rebound  
15:20   KJ Adams Jr. personal foul  
15:17   TV timeout  
15:04   Hunter Dickinson blocks John Hugley IV's two point jump shot  
15:02   John Hugley IV offensive rebound  
14:55   Dajuan Harris Jr. personal foul  
14:41   Jalon Moore misses three point jump shot  
14:39   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
14:30   Javian McCollum personal foul  
14:24 +3 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists) 46-51
13:59   Rivaldo Soares misses two point jump shot  
13:57   Sam Godwin offensive rebound  
13:45   Hunter Dickinson blocks Otega Oweh's two point layup  
13:43   Jayhawks defensive rebound  
13:26   Otega Oweh personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)  
13:26 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-52
13:26   Kevin McCullar Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:26   Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound  
13:07   Rivaldo Soares turnover (lost ball) (Johnny Furphy steals)  
13:01 +3 Johnny Furphy makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists) 46-55
12:39   Rivaldo Soares misses three point jump shot  
12:37   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
12:30   Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:28   Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound  
12:05 +2 Milos Uzan makes two point jump shot 48-55
11:48   Johnny Furphy misses three point jump shot  
11:46   Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound  
11:42 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup 48-57
11:26   Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound  
11:20   Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
11:20   TV timeout  
11:11   John Hugley IV offensive foul (Parker Braun draws the foul)  
11:11   John Hugley IV turnover (offensive foul)  
10:55   KJ Adams Jr. misses two point dunk  
10:53   Javian McCollum defensive rebound  
10:48   Le'Tre Darthard misses three point jump shot  
10:46   Parker Braun defensive rebound  
10:31   Otega Oweh personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)  
10:31 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-58
10:31 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-59
10:10 +3 Luke Northweather makes three point jump shot (Javian McCollum assists) 51-59
9:48   Rivaldo Soares personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)  
9:48 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 51-60
9:48 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-61
9:36   Dajuan Harris Jr. personal foul (Javian McCollum draws the foul)  
9:27   Elmarko Jackson personal foul (Milos Uzan draws the foul)  
9:14 +3 Luke Northweather makes three point jump shot (Javian McCollum assists) 54-61
8:55 +2 Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 54-63
8:34   Elmarko Jackson personal foul  
8:34   Javian McCollum misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:34 +1 Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-63
8:20 +2 Elmarko Jackson makes two point jump shot 55-65
8:04 +3 Milos Uzan makes three point jump shot (Javian McCollum assists) 58-65
7:41 +2 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists) 58-67
7:41   Rivaldo Soares shooting foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)  
7:41   TV timeout  
7:41 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 58-68
7:22   Otega Oweh misses two point driving layup  
7:20   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
7:16   Luke Northweather personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)  
7:16 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-69
7:16 +1 Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-70
6:56   Milos Uzan misses two point layup  
6:54   Jalon Moore offensive rebound  
6:50   Elmarko Jackson blocks Jalon Moore's two point layup  
6:48   Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound  
6:38   Jalon Moore blocks Hunter Dickinson's two point jump shot  
6:36   Jayhawks offensive rebound  
6:27   Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup  
6:25   Jalon Moore defensive rebound  
6:17   Javian McCollum turnover (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)  
6:13   Otega Oweh blocks Kevin McCullar Jr.'s two point layup  
6:11   Jalon Moore defensive rebound  
6:01   Javian McCollum misses three point jump shot  
5:59   KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound  
5:45   Sooners kicked ball violation  
5:36 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists) 58-72
5:15   Otega Oweh turnover (bad pass)  
5:02 +2 Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 58-74
4:42   Otega Oweh misses two point jump shot  
4:40   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
4:16   KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:14   Jalon Moore defensive rebound  
4:00   John Hugley IV misses three point jump shot  
3:58   Otega Oweh offensive rebound  
3:55   Kevin McCullar Jr. personal foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55   Otega Oweh misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:55 +1 Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-74
3:55   Jayhawks 30 second timeout  
3:31   Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:29   Jalon Moore defensive rebound  
3:21   KJ Adams Jr. shooting foul (Jalon Moore draws the foul)  
3:21 +1 Jalon Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-74
3:21   Jalon Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:21   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
2:52   KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot  
2:50   Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound  
2:50   Luke Northweather personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)  
2:50 +1 Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-75
2:50 +1 Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 60-76
2:39   Hunter Dickinson personal foul (Javian McCollum draws the foul)  
2:39 +1 Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-76
2:39 +1 Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-76
2:21   Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup  
2:19   Jayhawks offensive rebound  
2:08   Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot  
2:06   Otega Oweh defensive rebound  
1:59 +2 Otega Oweh makes two point layup (Luke Northweather assists) 64-76
1:58   Sooners 30 second timeout  
1:41   KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot  
1:39   Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound  
1:33   Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot  
1:31   Elmarko Jackson defensive rebound  
1:24 +2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists) 64-78
1:06 +2 Javian McCollum makes two point layup 66-78
0:35   Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot  
0:33   Otega Oweh defensive rebound  
0:24   Otega Oweh misses two point layup  
0:22   Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound 0:22
  Otega Oweh misses two point layup 0:24
  Otega Oweh defensive rebound 0:33
  Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot 0:35
+ 2 Javian McCollum makes two point layup 1:06
+ 2 Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists) 1:24
  Elmarko Jackson defensive rebound 1:31
  Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot 1:33
  Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound 1:39
  KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot 1:41
  Sooners 30 second timeout 1:58
Team Stats
Points 66 78
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 29-66 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 3-15 (20.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 17-18 (94.4%)
Total Rebounds 39 38
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 27 27
Team 2 3
Assists 8 17
Steals 0 7
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 11 2
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
2
J. McCollum G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1
H. Dickinson C
24 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
12T
9 Oklahoma 13-3 372966
3 Kansas 14-2 384078
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Team Stats
9 Oklahoma 13-3 81.0 PPG 41.7 RPG 15.0 APG
3 Kansas 14-2 78.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
00
. McCollum G 14.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.0 APG 45.3 FG%
00
. Dickinson C 18.9 PPG 11.9 RPG 1.8 APG 60.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. McCollum G 17 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
1
H. Dickinson C 24 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 43.9
30.0 3PT FG% 20.0
70.6 FT% 94.4
Oklahoma
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCollum 17 4 3 5/9 1/5 6/7 2 35 0 0 6 0 4
M. Uzan 15 1 3 6/13 2/5 1/1 1 33 0 0 1 0 1
O. Oweh 12 6 1 5/15 1/2 1/3 2 29 0 2 1 2 4
S. Godwin 6 4 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 22 0 0 0 4 0
J. Moore 5 11 0 2/6 0/1 1/2 2 21 0 1 0 2 9
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCollum 17 4 3 5/9 1/5 6/7 2 35 0 0 6 0 4
M. Uzan 15 1 3 6/13 2/5 1/1 1 33 0 0 1 0 1
O. Oweh 12 6 1 5/15 1/2 1/3 2 29 0 2 1 2 4
S. Godwin 6 4 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 22 0 0 0 4 0
J. Moore 5 11 0 2/6 0/1 1/2 2 21 0 1 0 2 9
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Northweather 6 0 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hugley IV 3 2 0 1/5 0/1 1/2 4 10 0 0 2 2 0
R. Soares 2 7 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 7
L. Darthard 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2
J. Moser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Keita - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lovelace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Klanjscek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 37 8 24/60 6/20 12/17 16 200 0 3 11 10 27
Kansas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Dickinson 24 14 2 11/19 0/3 2/2 2 34 0 5 1 2 12
K. McCullar Jr. 21 4 4 5/12 1/5 10/11 2 34 1 0 1 0 4
K. Adams Jr. 15 10 3 5/14 0/0 5/5 2 40 1 1 0 3 7
J. Furphy 7 3 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 3 20 2 0 0 2 1
D. Harris Jr. 7 1 8 3/10 1/2 0/0 2 40 3 0 0 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Dickinson 24 14 2 11/19 0/3 2/2 2 34 0 5 1 2 12
K. McCullar Jr. 21 4 4 5/12 1/5 10/11 2 34 1 0 1 0 4
K. Adams Jr. 15 10 3 5/14 0/0 5/5 2 40 1 1 0 3 7
J. Furphy 7 3 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 3 20 2 0 0 2 1
D. Harris Jr. 7 1 8 3/10 1/2 0/0 2 40 3 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Jackson 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 24 0 1 0 0 2
P. Braun 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
J. McDowell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Wilhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Clemence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Evers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cassidy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Timberlake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jankovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 35 17 29/66 3/15 17/18 14 199 7 7 2 8 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola