OKLA
KANSAS
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Sam Godwin vs. Hunter Dickinson (Dajuan Harris Jr. gains possession)
|19:44
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|0-2
|19:31
|Milos Uzan turnover (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|19:25
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|0-4
|19:07
|KJ Adams Jr. blocks Jalon Moore's two point jump shot
|19:05
|Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|19:04
|Johnny Furphy shooting foul (Sam Godwin draws the foul)
|19:04
|+1
|Sam Godwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-4
|19:04
|+1
|Sam Godwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-4
|18:51
|Jalon Moore shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|18:51
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-5
|18:51
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-6
|18:33
|Otega Oweh misses two point jump shot
|18:31
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|18:15
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|2-8
|17:52
|Otega Oweh misses two point jump shot
|17:50
|Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|17:46
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point layup
|4-8
|17:28
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:26
|Johnny Furphy offensive rebound
|17:09
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|17:07
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|16:57
|Jalon Moore misses two point jump shot
|16:55
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|16:40
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|16:38
|Johnny Furphy offensive rebound
|16:31
|Javian McCollum personal foul
|16:24
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point jump shot (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|4-10
|16:06
|Javian McCollum turnover (lost ball) (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|16:02
|+2
|Johnny Furphy makes two point layup (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|4-12
|15:36
|John Hugley IV turnover
|15:36
|TV timeout
|15:22
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|Javian McCollum defensive rebound
|15:08
|Hunter Dickinson personal foul (John Hugley IV draws the foul)
|15:08
|+1
|John Hugley IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-12
|15:08
|John Hugley IV misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:08
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|14:44
|Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|Milos Uzan defensive rebound
|14:30
|Javian McCollum misses three point jump shot
|14:28
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|14:20
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|14:18
|Le'Tre Darthard defensive rebound
|14:09
|+3
|Javian McCollum makes three point jump shot
|8-12
|13:51
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point jump shot
|8-14
|13:18
|John Hugley IV misses two point turnaround jump shot
|13:16
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|13:08
|John Hugley IV personal foul
|12:54
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:52
|Dajuan Harris Jr. offensive rebound
|12:49
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|8-16
|12:49
|John Hugley IV shooting foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|12:49
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-17
|12:34
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point floating jump shot
|10-17
|12:34
|+2
|Parker Braun makes two point alley-oop dunk (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|10-19
|11:47
|+2
|Sam Godwin makes two point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|12-19
|11:43
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:41
|Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound
|11:32
|Le'Tre Darthard misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|11:31
|Parker Braun personal foul
|11:31
|TV timeout
|11:27
|Javian McCollum misses three point jump shot
|11:25
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|11:00
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|10:58
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|10:39
|+2
|Otega Oweh makes two point layup
|14-19
|10:18
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|10:16
|Javian McCollum defensive rebound
|9:48
|Kevin McCullar Jr. shooting foul (Javian McCollum draws the foul)
|9:48
|+1
|Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|15-19
|9:48
|+1
|Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|16-19
|9:48
|+1
|Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|17-19
|9:24
|Johnny Furphy misses two point jump shot
|9:22
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|9:18
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup
|17-21
|9:04
|Otega Oweh misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|Elmarko Jackson defensive rebound
|8:58
|Milos Uzan personal foul (Elmarko Jackson draws the foul)
|8:57
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|17-23
|8:27
|+3
|Milos Uzan makes three point jump shot
|20-23
|8:13
|Hunter Dickinson turnover
|7:57
|+2
|Javian McCollum makes two point layup
|22-23
|7:42
|+3
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes three point jump shot (Hunter Dickinson assists)
|22-26
|7:21
|+3
|Otega Oweh makes three point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|25-26
|6:57
|Johnny Furphy misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|6:34
|Hunter Dickinson blocks Otega Oweh's two point layup
|6:32
|Jalon Moore offensive rebound
|6:28
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point dunk
|27-26
|5:57
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point jump shot
|5:55
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|5:43
|Hunter Dickinson blocks Sam Godwin's two point jump shot
|5:42
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|5:29
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:27
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|5:27
|Jalon Moore personal foul (KJ Adams Jr. draws the foul)
|5:27
|TV timeout
|5:27
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-27
|5:27
|+1
|KJ Adams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-28
|5:06
|+2
|Otega Oweh makes two point layup
|29-28
|5:06
|Johnny Furphy personal foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)
|5:06
|Otega Oweh misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:06
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|4:39
|Otega Oweh blocks KJ Adams Jr.'s two point layup
|4:37
|Javian McCollum defensive rebound
|4:33
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup (Otega Oweh assists)
|31-28
|4:17
|Jamari McDowell misses three point jump shot
|4:15
|Sooners defensive rebound
|3:56
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|Otega Oweh offensive rebound
|3:49
|Otega Oweh misses two point layup
|3:47
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|3:29
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point hook shot
|31-30
|3:07
|Milos Uzan misses two point layup
|3:05
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|2:54
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point cutting layup
|2:52
|KJ Adams Jr. offensive rebound
|2:43
|+2
|KJ Adams Jr. makes two point layup
|31-32
|2:41
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|2:41
|TV timeout
|2:29
|+2
|Javian McCollum makes two point stepback jump shot
|33-32
|2:08
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup
|33-34
|1:49
|+2
|Javian McCollum makes two point jump shot
|35-34
|1:39
|Le'Tre Darthard personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|1:39
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-35
|1:39
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-36
|1:24
|Luke Northweather misses three point jump shot
|1:22
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|1:09
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|35-38
|0:44
|+2
|Rivaldo Soares makes two point layup
|37-38
|0:33
|Hunter Dickinson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|0:31
|Le'Tre Darthard defensive rebound
|0:25
|Javian McCollum turnover (bad pass) (KJ Adams Jr. steals)
|0:17
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound
|0:03
|Javian McCollum turnover (Dajuan Harris Jr. steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|Hunter Dickinson blocks Sam Godwin's two point layup
|19:47
|Sooners offensive rebound
|19:42
|Otega Oweh misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|Johnny Furphy defensive rebound
|19:26
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (KJ Adams Jr. assists)
|37-40
|19:07
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point layup
|39-40
|19:07
|Johnny Furphy personal foul (Milos Uzan draws the foul)
|19:07
|+1
|Milos Uzan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-40
|18:57
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|18:55
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|18:51
|+2
|Otega Oweh makes two point driving layup
|42-40
|18:37
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup (Hunter Dickinson assists)
|42-42
|18:15
|Milos Uzan misses two point layup
|18:13
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|18:10
|+2
|Johnny Furphy makes two point dunk (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|42-44
|17:50
|Javian McCollum turnover (Johnny Furphy steals)
|17:44
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Kevin McCullar Jr. assists)
|42-46
|17:44
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|17:44
|TV timeout
|17:30
|Milos Uzan misses two point jump shot
|17:28
|John Hugley IV offensive rebound
|17:25
|+2
|John Hugley IV makes two point putback layup
|44-46
|17:09
|Johnny Furphy misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|16:55
|Javian McCollum turnover (traveling)
|16:43
|John Hugley IV personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|16:38
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:36
|Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound
|16:30
|Javian McCollum misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|16:18
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point hook shot
|44-48
|15:53
|John Hugley IV misses two point layup
|15:51
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|15:45
|Johnny Furphy misses two point jump shot
|15:43
|Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound
|15:33
|+2
|Jalon Moore makes two point jump shot (Milos Uzan assists)
|46-48
|15:23
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:21
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|15:20
|KJ Adams Jr. personal foul
|15:17
|TV timeout
|15:04
|Hunter Dickinson blocks John Hugley IV's two point jump shot
|15:02
|John Hugley IV offensive rebound
|14:55
|Dajuan Harris Jr. personal foul
|14:41
|Jalon Moore misses three point jump shot
|14:39
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|14:30
|Javian McCollum personal foul
|14:24
|+3
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|46-51
|13:59
|Rivaldo Soares misses two point jump shot
|13:57
|Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|13:45
|Hunter Dickinson blocks Otega Oweh's two point layup
|13:43
|Jayhawks defensive rebound
|13:26
|Otega Oweh personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|13:26
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-52
|13:26
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:26
|Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound
|13:07
|Rivaldo Soares turnover (lost ball) (Johnny Furphy steals)
|13:01
|+3
|Johnny Furphy makes three point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|46-55
|12:39
|Rivaldo Soares misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|12:30
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:28
|Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound
|12:05
|+2
|Milos Uzan makes two point jump shot
|48-55
|11:48
|Johnny Furphy misses three point jump shot
|11:46
|Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|11:42
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup
|48-57
|11:26
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|11:20
|Kevin McCullar Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|11:20
|TV timeout
|11:11
|John Hugley IV offensive foul (Parker Braun draws the foul)
|11:11
|John Hugley IV turnover (offensive foul)
|10:55
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point dunk
|10:53
|Javian McCollum defensive rebound
|10:48
|Le'Tre Darthard misses three point jump shot
|10:46
|Parker Braun defensive rebound
|10:31
|Otega Oweh personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|10:31
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-58
|10:31
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-59
|10:10
|+3
|Luke Northweather makes three point jump shot (Javian McCollum assists)
|51-59
|9:48
|Rivaldo Soares personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|9:48
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-60
|9:48
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-61
|9:36
|Dajuan Harris Jr. personal foul (Javian McCollum draws the foul)
|9:27
|Elmarko Jackson personal foul (Milos Uzan draws the foul)
|9:14
|+3
|Luke Northweather makes three point jump shot (Javian McCollum assists)
|54-61
|8:55
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|54-63
|8:34
|Elmarko Jackson personal foul
|8:34
|Javian McCollum misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:34
|+1
|Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-63
|8:20
|+2
|Elmarko Jackson makes two point jump shot
|55-65
|8:04
|+3
|Milos Uzan makes three point jump shot (Javian McCollum assists)
|58-65
|7:41
|+2
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes two point layup (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|58-67
|7:41
|Rivaldo Soares shooting foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:41
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-68
|7:22
|Otega Oweh misses two point driving layup
|7:20
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|7:16
|Luke Northweather personal foul (Kevin McCullar Jr. draws the foul)
|7:16
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-69
|7:16
|+1
|Kevin McCullar Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-70
|6:56
|Milos Uzan misses two point layup
|6:54
|Jalon Moore offensive rebound
|6:50
|Elmarko Jackson blocks Jalon Moore's two point layup
|6:48
|Kevin McCullar Jr. defensive rebound
|6:38
|Jalon Moore blocks Hunter Dickinson's two point jump shot
|6:36
|Jayhawks offensive rebound
|6:27
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|6:25
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|6:17
|Javian McCollum turnover (Kevin McCullar Jr. steals)
|6:13
|Otega Oweh blocks Kevin McCullar Jr.'s two point layup
|6:11
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|6:01
|Javian McCollum misses three point jump shot
|5:59
|KJ Adams Jr. defensive rebound
|5:45
|Sooners kicked ball violation
|5:36
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point jump shot (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|58-72
|5:15
|Otega Oweh turnover (bad pass)
|5:02
|+2
|Dajuan Harris Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|58-74
|4:42
|Otega Oweh misses two point jump shot
|4:40
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|4:16
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:14
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|4:00
|John Hugley IV misses three point jump shot
|3:58
|Otega Oweh offensive rebound
|3:55
|Kevin McCullar Jr. personal foul (Otega Oweh draws the foul)
|3:55
|TV timeout
|3:55
|Otega Oweh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:55
|+1
|Otega Oweh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-74
|3:55
|Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|3:31
|Kevin McCullar Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:29
|Jalon Moore defensive rebound
|3:21
|KJ Adams Jr. shooting foul (Jalon Moore draws the foul)
|3:21
|+1
|Jalon Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-74
|3:21
|Jalon Moore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:21
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|2:52
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|2:50
|Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|2:50
|Luke Northweather personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|2:50
|+1
|Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-75
|2:50
|+1
|Hunter Dickinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-76
|2:39
|Hunter Dickinson personal foul (Javian McCollum draws the foul)
|2:39
|+1
|Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-76
|2:39
|+1
|Javian McCollum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-76
|2:21
|Dajuan Harris Jr. misses two point layup
|2:19
|Jayhawks offensive rebound
|2:08
|Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|1:59
|+2
|Otega Oweh makes two point layup (Luke Northweather assists)
|64-76
|1:58
|Sooners 30 second timeout
|1:41
|KJ Adams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|1:39
|Rivaldo Soares defensive rebound
|1:33
|Milos Uzan misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Elmarko Jackson defensive rebound
|1:24
|+2
|Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Dajuan Harris Jr. assists)
|64-78
|1:06
|+2
|Javian McCollum makes two point layup
|66-78
|0:35
|Hunter Dickinson misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|Otega Oweh defensive rebound
|0:24
|Otega Oweh misses two point layup
|0:22
|Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|78
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|29-66 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|3-15 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|17-18 (94.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|38
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|0
|7
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|2
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
17 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
24 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
00
|. McCollum G
|14.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|4.0 APG
|45.3 FG%
|
00
|. Dickinson C
|18.9 PPG
|11.9 RPG
|1.8 APG
|60.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McCollum G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|H. Dickinson C
|24 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|94.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCollum
|17
|4
|3
|5/9
|1/5
|6/7
|2
|35
|0
|0
|6
|0
|4
|M. Uzan
|15
|1
|3
|6/13
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Oweh
|12
|6
|1
|5/15
|1/2
|1/3
|2
|29
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|S. Godwin
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|J. Moore
|5
|11
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Northweather
|6
|0
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hugley IV
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|10
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|R. Soares
|2
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|L. Darthard
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Moser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Keita
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lovelace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Klanjscek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|37
|8
|24/60
|6/20
|12/17
|16
|200
|0
|3
|11
|10
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Dickinson
|24
|14
|2
|11/19
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|5
|1
|2
|12
|K. McCullar Jr.
|21
|4
|4
|5/12
|1/5
|10/11
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Adams Jr.
|15
|10
|3
|5/14
|0/0
|5/5
|2
|40
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|J. Furphy
|7
|3
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|20
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Harris Jr.
|7
|1
|8
|3/10
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|40
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Jackson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|P. Braun
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. McDowell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wilhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Clemence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Evers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cassidy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Timberlake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jankovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|35
|17
|29/66
|3/15
|17/18
|14
|199
|7
|7
|2
|8
|27
