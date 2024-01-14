Ohio State, Michigan both eager to right the ship
Success has been hard to come by lately for Ohio State and even harder for Michigan, making for a critical game when they match up Monday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The Buckeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) have lost two straight games, and coach Chris Holtmann doesn't want to see visions of last season's collapse -- when they lost 14 of 15 from Jan. 5 to Feb. 23 -- creep into his players' minds.
"I have a high-level belief in this team," Holtmann said. "I really do. I'm being completely honest. I have a high-level belief in this team and what we're doing and the fact that we're going to grow. Last year is last year. This is a different group. The leadership is different."
The Wolverines (6-10, 1-4) are in an even more dire situation. They have lost five in a row for the longest losing streak in Juwan Howard's five years as coach. Michigan is 3-10 in the past 13 games.
"We are scared. I don't know how, I don't know why, I don't know what it is," Wolverines co-captain Olivier Nkamhoua said. "Maybe we've lost so many games that guys now are playing not to lose instead of playing to win. We need to keep our poise and stay the course."
The Wolverines' most recent setback -- 64-57 at Maryland on Thursday after leading by 12 at the half -- came without leading scorer Dug McDaniel (17.8 points per game). He served the first of a six-game road suspension for what the school said was academic reasons. He is expected to be available Monday.
The Buckeyes will try to exploit Michigan's vulnerability, having experienced a late-game meltdown themselves in a 71-60 home loss to No. 15 Wisconsin on Wednesday. Ohio State was outscored 19-4 in the final five-plus minutes.
Fifth-year forward Jamison Battle said it's time for him and other veterans to step up.
"I'll take the responsibility to where I've got to be a leader in that regard and in the end, we have plenty of experience," he said. "We just have to trust it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Ohio State 12-4
|77.0 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Michigan 6-10
|80.1 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Thornton
|16
|32.4
|16.6
|2.8
|4.4
|1.30
|0.10
|1.0
|42.9
|33.3
|81.2
|0.3
|2.5
|J. Battle
|16
|31.1
|15.2
|5.3
|1.3
|0.40
|0.30
|1.6
|47.3
|46.8
|90.9
|1.5
|3.8
|R. Gayle Jr.
|16
|31.3
|14.2
|5.4
|3.2
|0.60
|0.00
|2.9
|44.9
|32.7
|78.8
|1.3
|4.1
|Z. Key
|16
|18.3
|8.9
|5.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.60
|1.0
|60.2
|40.0
|71.9
|2.6
|2.8
|F. Okpara
|15
|21.9
|6.3
|7.1
|0.5
|0.30
|2.40
|0.9
|64.5
|0.0
|60.0
|2.2
|4.9
|D. Bonner
|16
|19.8
|5.4
|2.9
|1.3
|0.80
|0.20
|0.6
|31.6
|31.1
|75.0
|0.3
|2.6
|S. Middleton
|15
|17.4
|4.9
|1.8
|1.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|39.1
|41.2
|46.2
|0.6
|1.2
|E. Mahaffey
|16
|21.8
|3.6
|4.0
|1.8
|1.40
|0.60
|1.3
|37.1
|10.0
|68.8
|1.6
|2.4
|D. Royal
|13
|7.7
|2.1
|2.0
|0.5
|0.10
|0.40
|0.6
|45.5
|40.0
|41.7
|0.8
|1.2
|C. Baumann
|2
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|B. Hardman
|6
|1.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Parks
|6
|2.2
|0.2
|0.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Chatman
|5
|3.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|K. Etzler
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Total
|16
|0.0
|77.0
|43.1
|14.7
|5.50
|4.50
|11.4
|45.0
|36.8
|74.2
|13.0
|26.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. McDaniel
|15
|36.1
|17.8
|4.1
|5.1
|1.00
|0.10
|2.7
|44.2
|38.2
|79.0
|0.7
|3.4
|O. Nkamhoua
|16
|33.8
|16.9
|7.6
|2.6
|0.60
|0.70
|2.7
|55.2
|38.5
|69.2
|1.9
|5.8
|T. Williams II
|16
|34.1
|12.6
|4.2
|1.3
|0.60
|0.40
|1.3
|45.5
|41.7
|80.0
|1.3
|2.9
|N. Burnett
|16
|32.2
|10.1
|4.4
|2.6
|1.10
|0.60
|1.4
|38.3
|32.5
|73.0
|1.1
|3.4
|T. Reed Jr.
|16
|23.4
|8.3
|6.2
|0.6
|0.80
|1.50
|1.9
|59.1
|0.0
|54.9
|2.3
|3.9
|W. Tschetter
|16
|17.1
|7.6
|2.6
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.7
|65.7
|61.5
|69.2
|0.6
|1.9
|T. Jackson
|15
|16.4
|5.5
|2.8
|0.5
|0.10
|0.40
|1.3
|43.8
|19.0
|71.0
|0.6
|2.2
|J. Llewellyn
|6
|13.2
|3.3
|1.0
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|1.5
|35.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.8
|Y. Khayat
|10
|4.8
|1.6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|28.6
|16.7
|77.8
|0.2
|0.5
|I. Burns
|4
|2.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|G. Washington III
|11
|6.2
|0.5
|0.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|16.7
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|H. Hochberg
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Selvala
|5
|2.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|16
|0.0
|80.1
|41.9
|13.6
|4.60
|3.90
|13.3
|47.6
|37.4
|70.9
|10.9
|26.4
-
FAIR
CAN0
0145.5 O/U
-2
12:00pm
-
OSU
MICH0
0146.5 O/U
-1
12:00pm FOX
-
SIEN
NIAG0
0141 O/U
-6.5
12:00pm
-
STONEH
WAG0
0131 O/U
-8
1:00pm
-
BRWN
HARV0
0140.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm
-
DART
PRIN0
0135 O/U
-17.5
2:00pm
-
GMU
GW0
0144.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm CBSSN
-
PENN
COR0
0159.5 O/U
-8
2:00pm
-
NOVA
11MARQ0
0144.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm FOX
-
HOUC
NW ST0
0153 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
MVSU
TXSO0
0126.5 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm
-
LAS
JOES0
0149 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
MRMK
CCSU0
0128 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UAPB
PVAM0
0157.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
IOWA
MINN0
0158.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm BTN
-
AMER
L-MD0
0136.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
CHST
STET0
0139 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
CLMB
YALE0
0145.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
FDU
SFU0
0149 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
Morehouse
HOW0
0
7:00pm
-
ND
BC0
0135.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESPU
-
SHU
LEM0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
TXCC
SELA0
0135 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
VALYNC
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
AAMU
ALST0
0140 O/U
-5.5
7:30pm
-
UNO
NICH0
0149 O/U
-5.5
7:30pm
-
SOU
COOK0
0147.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
GRAM
FAMU0
0133 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
LAM
MCNS0
0148 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
NCAT
HAMP0
0152 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0143.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm