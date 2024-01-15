Xavier hosts Butler, looks to build on impressive win
While Xavier looks to build on perhaps its most impressive win of the season, Big East rival Butler must halt its worst stretch of 2023-24.
The Musketeers will try to win back-to-back games for the first time in a month on Tuesday night against the visiting Bulldogs in Cincinnati.
It's been a middling season for Xavier (8-8, 2-3 Big East), which has yet to win more than two straight at any point and is 2-3 since last doing so on Dec. 9 and 16. However, after falling to Villanova and then-No. 4 UConn by a combined six points, the Musketeers made a season-high 12 3-pointers -- on 24 attempts -- and broke open a one-point game at the half Saturday, by outscoring host Providence 44-25 in the final 20 minutes to win 85-65.
"We (left Providence) feeling good," Xavier coach Sean Miller said.
"We've knocked at the door several times throughout the year, and I felt like (Saturday) we broke through in a number of different ways."
While Xavier got 21 points from Desmond Claude (15.2 points per game) against the Friars, Trey Green (6.9) scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting.
"We see Trey every day, and we know what he's capable of," Miller said. "He's capable of doing what he did (Saturday) again."
Xavier has won three straight home games versus Butler (11-6, 2-4), which enters a loser in four of its past five overall. The Bulldogs pulled off a stunning 69-62 win at then-No. 11 Marquette on Wednesday, but followed with an uneven performance during Saturday's 78-72 home loss to Seton Hall.
Opponents have averaged 79.8 points against Butler in its last five games.
"Our margin for error is slim, and we've got to have everybody clicking on all cylinders," Butler coach Thad Matta said.
"We've got another quick turnaround. Got to get them ready to go."
Michigan State transfer Pierre Brooks II remains Butler's most consistent scorer, averaging a career-high 16.1 points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Brooks II
|17
|32.9
|16.1
|4.1
|1.1
|0.50
|0.30
|1.2
|48.1
|41.1
|76.2
|0.6
|3.5
|J. Telfort
|17
|33.5
|13.9
|4.6
|3.0
|1.10
|0.40
|1.5
|43.5
|36.2
|85.2
|1.1
|3.5
|D. Davis
|17
|28.2
|13.0
|2.9
|2.5
|1.00
|0.10
|1.6
|42.6
|37.4
|96.1
|0.3
|2.6
|P. Alexander
|17
|31.3
|10.6
|4.2
|5.2
|2.10
|0.00
|2.6
|43.4
|25.6
|77.6
|1.6
|2.6
|A. Screen
|17
|13.6
|6.8
|4.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.60
|0.9
|64.3
|0.0
|62.5
|1.6
|3.2
|J. Thomas
|17
|21.6
|6.5
|6.8
|0.6
|0.50
|1.20
|0.8
|51.1
|12.5
|72.2
|1.9
|4.9
|L. Moore
|17
|18.5
|5.5
|1.8
|1.2
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|46.4
|40.0
|72.7
|0.1
|1.7
|C. Turnbull
|9
|11.6
|4.1
|2.2
|0.2
|0.60
|1.80
|0.3
|51.9
|42.9
|100.0
|0.4
|1.8
|F. Bizjack
|17
|13
|3.5
|0.9
|0.9
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|36.4
|24.3
|73.3
|0.1
|0.8
|A. Cassia
|1
|14
|3.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|3
|1
|B. Kapke
|12
|7.1
|2.6
|1.9
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|52.4
|37.5
|75.0
|0.4
|1.5
|E. McComb
|5
|2.2
|2.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|A. Gavalas
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Mulloy
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|Total
|17
|0.0
|80.8
|40.3
|15.2
|6.60
|3.70
|11.0
|46.4
|35.9
|79.1
|10.4
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Olivari
|16
|30.1
|17.8
|4.8
|1.7
|1.10
|0.10
|1.5
|44.4
|41.3
|81.1
|0.4
|4.3
|D. Claude
|16
|33.6
|15.2
|4.9
|3.7
|0.80
|0.40
|2.0
|42.2
|27.8
|72.0
|1.3
|3.6
|D. McKnight
|16
|32.3
|9.5
|4.3
|5.3
|1.40
|0.10
|1.5
|41.1
|31.3
|81.3
|0.5
|3.8
|A. Ousmane
|16
|21
|8.4
|6.6
|0.9
|0.90
|1.60
|1.4
|51.3
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|3.6
|G. Nemeiksa
|16
|21.2
|7.1
|5.0
|1.0
|0.10
|0.40
|1.4
|48.4
|46.4
|64.3
|1.9
|3.1
|T. Green
|15
|15.3
|6.9
|1.4
|1.9
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|38.0
|34.4
|92.3
|0.1
|1.3
|D. Swain
|16
|19.1
|4.6
|2.5
|1.1
|1.20
|0.80
|0.8
|42.4
|17.6
|83.3
|0.6
|1.9
|S. Ciani
|16
|15.1
|3.4
|3.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|51.1
|0.0
|64.3
|1.1
|2.4
|L. Djokovic
|13
|13.7
|2.8
|2.8
|0.8
|0.30
|0.20
|1.5
|32.4
|23.1
|50.0
|1.2
|1.6
|K. Nzeh
|7
|3.3
|0.9
|1.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.9
|R. Ducharme
|5
|1.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Colbert
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|16
|0.0
|75.3
|44.9
|16.8
|7.00
|4.00
|12.3
|43.9
|34.6
|72.6
|12.6
|27.8
-
FLA
6TENN0
0159 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP2
-
SAM
WCU0
0158 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
BUT
XAV0
0151 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm FS1
-
BALL
EMU0
0139.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BGSU
M-OH0
0145.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
BUF
TOL0
0154.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
CMU
OHIO0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
SYR
PITT0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
MIZZ
ALA0
0162 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
MOSU
INST0
0154.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
2PUR
IND0
0151 O/U
+9.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
RICH
DUQ0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
19TCU
CINCY0
0150.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP+
-
WAKE
NCST0
0151 O/U
-2
7:00pm ACCN
-
WMU
AKR0
0147 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
9BAYL
KSU0
0139.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
RICE0
0137.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
KENT
NIU0
0150 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
STL
21DAY0
0141.5 O/U
-13
8:00pm CBSSN
-
TEMP
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SJU
HALL0
0146.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm FS1
-
AF
COLST0
0135 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
GT
CLEM0
0149.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm ACCN
-
24IAST
20BYU0
0144.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
OKST0
0139.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm ESPN
-
TXAM
ARK0
0147 O/U
+3
9:00pm SECN
-
UGA
SC0
0136.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
11WISC
PSU0
0145.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm BTN
-
SJSU
FRES0
0136 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
UNLV
BSU0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
16UTST
NMEX0
0157 O/U
-6
10:30pm FS1